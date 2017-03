Kirk Nieuwenhuis | Outfielder | #10

Kirk Nieuwenhuis homered, doubled twice, and plated six runs in Monday’s 24-3 drubbing of the Mariners.

Yes, that score was not a misprint. The Brewers actually had 23 runs through the first five innings. Nieuwenhuis went 3-for-4 with two runs scored on the afternoon. With an RBI double and a three-run homer, he drove in four runs in the fourth inning alone as the Brewers batted around and then some. Nieuwenhuis saw significant time in the Brewers’ outfield last season while putting up a .709 OPS over 125 games, but he’s expected to begin 2017 in a reserve role.