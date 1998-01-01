Player Page

Tyson Ross | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/22/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6" / 247
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: California
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK
Contract: view contract details
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports lists the Cubs, Rangers, Indians, Padres, and Pirates "among 20 or so teams" currently showing interest in free agent Tyson Ross.
Patrick Mooney of CSNChicago.com reported earlier this month that the Cubs have had "continued dialogue" with Ross since the Winter Meetings and Heyman relays a report suggesting the right-hander recently paid a visit to the north side of Chicago. Ross, 29, was non-tendered by the Padres on December 2 after fighting shoulder troubles throughout the 2016 campaign. He made only one start (on Opening Day) and needed surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome. It will be a total gamble for the team that signs him, but Ross isn't all that far removed from being considered one of the top starting pitchers in baseball. He had a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings with the Padres between 2013-2015. Dec 20 - 7:05 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SD1101005.1987150011.811.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 4LA110105.1987150011.811.88
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Lake Elsinore(CAL)A110100.2344210054.0007.500
