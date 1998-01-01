Tyson Ross | Starting Pitcher | #38 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (29) / 4/22/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'6" / 247 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: California Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $9.625 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports lists the Cubs, Rangers, Indians, Padres, and Pirates "among 20 or so teams" currently showing interest in free agent Tyson Ross. Patrick Mooney of CSNChicago.com reported earlier this month that the Cubs have had "continued dialogue" with Ross since the Winter Meetings and Heyman relays a report suggesting the right-hander recently paid a visit to the north side of Chicago. Ross, 29, was non-tendered by the Padres on December 2 after fighting shoulder troubles throughout the 2016 campaign. He made only one start (on Opening Day) and needed surgery in October for thoracic outlet syndrome. It will be a total gamble for the team that signs him, but Ross isn't all that far removed from being considered one of the top starting pitchers in baseball. He had a 3.07 ERA and 526 strikeouts in 516 2/3 innings with the Padres between 2013-2015. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

According to Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago, the Cubs have had continued dialogue with free agent right-hander Tyson Ross since the winter meetings ended. The 29-year-old hurler was limited to just one start in 2016 before shoulder woes wiped out his season. He's reportedly seeking a contract in the range of $9-11 million, which is around what he would've made through the arbitration process had he been tendered a contract by the Padres. Source: CSN Chicago

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Bill Brink reports that the Pirates have been in contact with Tyson Ross. Ross was non-tendered by the Padres on December 2. The 29-year-old right-hander is said to be seeking a contract in the range of $9-11 million. He made only one start in 2016 before undergoing season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Per the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant, the Rangers are also showing interest in Ross. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter