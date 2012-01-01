Hisashi Iwakuma | Starting Pitcher | #18

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
Carrasco rocked for eight runs vs. White Sox
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
Albert Pujols slams first homer of the spring
Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with UCL sprain
Desmond to have surgery on hand Wednesday
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Browns, Chargers interested in Geno
Jared Cook scheduled to visit Seahawks
Eagles make it official, release Chase Daniel
Adrian Peterson leaves Seattle without a deal
Jamaal Charles visiting Seattle on Wednesday
Colts keep Robert Turbin with two-year deal
Cardinals keep RB Ellington with 1-year deal
Ware retires after 12 seasons, 138.5 sacks
So long, Dontari? Chiefs sign Bennie Logan
Broncos haven't had 'one meeting' about Romo
Vikings interested in Nickell Robey-Coleman
Report: Three teams interested in RFA Crowell
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
NBA Power Rankings: Week 21
Mar 13
Dose: The Final Stretch
Mar 13
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Mar 13
J-Craw's Bucket Factory
Mar 12
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 21
Mar 12
Dose: The Brow’s Birthday Bash
Mar 12
The Week Ahead: Week 21
Mar 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyreke, Lawson, Afflalo and Koufos out Monday
Jordan Clarkson starting, Russell to bench
Wesley Matthews (calf strain) will not return
Faried (back), Arthur (rest) ruled out Monday
Jameer Nelson (hip flexor strain) will play
Wilson Chandler (groin strain) out Monday
Boris Diaw starting, Joe Johnson to bench
Chandler Parsons has partial meniscus tear
Rudy Gobert (leg) will play on Monday
Norman Powell starting again Monday
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) ruled out Monday
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) out Monday vs. ATL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
Dose: Precious Points
Mar 12
Bobrovsky is Heating Up
Mar 11
Panthers In Free Fall
Mar 11
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
FanDuel NHL Plays: Friday
Mar 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Cullen (undisclosed) won't play on Mon
Vladislav Namestnikov returns on Monday
Jacob Trouba (UBI) won't play Monday night
Mark Stone (lower body) is week-to-week
Nick Foligno (illness) is questionable Monday
Peter Budaj is expected to start Monday night
Jean-Francois Berube will start on Monday
John Gibson out again with LBI
Patrick Kane reaches 30-goal mark Sunday
Shattenkirk banned two games for charging
Antoine Vermette's suspension has ended
Hanzal returns to Minnesota due to illness
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Reed Sorenson will struggle for top-30
Kasey Kahne’s PIR uncertain numbers
AJ Allmendinger shows consistency at PIR
Cassill: 1st top-20 on type in 17 tries
Jeffrey Earnhardt to make 2nd Phoenix start
New sponsor has Solomito fired up for 2017
Nicole Behar back in action in K&N Pro West
Kasey Kahne holds onto 9th in points
Sadler eighth in Las Vegas, retains NXS lead
15th-place Erik Jones is top rookie at Vegas
William Byron: Boyd Gaming 300 results
Battery issue ruins Kurt Busch’s day
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
Hadwin 4 clear at Valspar after bogey-free 67
Sponsor invite Cantlay (-10); clubhouse lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 13
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Wilson: Melifonwu to visit PIT, SEA and NO
Charles Harris climbs 16 spots in DJ's top 50
Report: Sidney Jones tore Achilles on pro day
Report: Cincy to host Joe Mixon for visit
Brandon Harris set to pay Tar Heels a visit
Dawgs WR Riley Ridley arrested for marijuana
LSU HC Orgeron to make $3.5 million annually
Horned Frogs land four-star S Atanza Vongor
Jordan Willis' Indy showing 'shocked' scouts
Baker Mayfield arrest dash-cam surfaces
Pauline: Jovon Robinson not at Auburn pro day
Jonathan Allen to meet with Bears, Jaguars
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
Loss results in injury casualties for Swansea
Barkley set for Everton contract talks
Henderson out until after int'l break
Can strike settles tight affair at Anfield
Kane injury takes the shine off Spurs win
McCarthy to miss a few weeks
Leighton Baines leaves win with back injury
In-form King nets hat-trick in win over WHU
Lukaku continues breakout year in win
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Micah Owings
(1B)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Jonathan Aro
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Chris Heston
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steven Baron
(C)
Mike Freeman
(2B)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
James Pazos
(R)
Danny Valencia
(3B)
Christian Bergman
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
Boog Powell
(OF)
Thyago Vieira
(S)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Jean Machi
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Ben Gamel
(OF)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Daniel Vogelbach
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Tuffy Gosewisch
(C)
Zach Miner
(R)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Nelson Cruz
(OF)
Nick Hagadone
(R)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Tony Zych
(R)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Dillon Overton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Hisashi Iwakuma | Starting Pitcher | #18
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 4/12/1981
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2012 / UDFA / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $10 million, 2017: $14 million club/vesting option ($1 million buyout), 2018: $15 million club/vesting option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Hisashi Iwakuma was tagged for seven runs over 2 2/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Brewers in Cactus League action.
It was a rough one. Iwakuma allowed six hits, including back-to-back home runs to Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw in the second inning. He also walked a pair. Iwakuma was one of three Mariners’ pitchers to allow at least seven runs, so it was that sort of afternoon. The veteran right-hander will look to improve next time out.
Mar 13 - 8:59 PM
Hisashi Iwakuma hurled two innings of scoreless ball in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Indians.
Iwakuma walked one and struck out two while allowing one hit over his two innings of work. This past season, the veteran right-hander posted a 4.12 ERA over 33 innings. He had put up earned run marks below 3.55 in each of his first four major league seasons before taking a bit of a slide in 2016. He holds borderline mixed-league intrigue, nothing more.
Mar 9 - 12:32 AM
Making his spring debut, Hisashi Iwakuma yielded one run over two innings of work Friday against the Rangers.
It was far from a clean outing, as he gave up four hits and walked one, but he avoided further damage in the second inning after Ryan Rua tried to stretch a double into a triple. After a deal with the Dodgers fell through due to medical concerns, Iwakuma dropped off to a 4.12 ERA (98 ERA+) over 33 starts last season. He’s a fringe option in mixed leagues at this point.
Mar 3 - 6:06 PM
Hisashi Iwakuma is scheduled to throw a side session on Tuesday.
The Mariners have Iwakuma on what is termed a "go slower" plan this spring, easing the veteran right-hander into action. He isn't expected to make his Cactus League debut until March 3 at the earliest.
Feb 25 - 10:29 AM
Source:
Bob Dutton on Twitter
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
Mar 13 - 8:59 PM
Hisashi Iwakuma keeps Indians off board
Mar 9 - 12:32 AM
Iwakuma goes two innings in spring debut
Mar 3 - 6:06 PM
Iwakuma scheduled for side session Tuesday
Feb 25 - 10:29 AM
More Hisashi Iwakuma Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Seager
LA
(2292)
2
M. Scherzer
WAS
(2156)
3
M. Carpenter
STL
(2059)
4
D. Price
BOS
(2053)
5
I. Desmond
COL
(1888)
6
S. Kazmir
LA
(1874)
7
M. Harvey
NYM
(1684)
8
D. Mesoraco
CIN
(1672)
9
M. Brantley
CLE
(1619)
10
A. Pujols
LAA
(1612)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Mariners Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
33
33
16
12
0
0
199
218
95
91
46
147
0
0
4.12
1.33
Hisashi Iwakuma's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Hisashi Iwakuma's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Hisashi Iwakuma's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Hisashi Iwakuma's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
3
Tuffy Gosewisch
4
Steven Baron
1B
1
Daniel Vogelbach
2
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
2
Shawn O'Malley
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Mike Freeman
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
2
Ben Gamel
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Chris Heston
8
Robert Whalen
9
Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
Sidelined
Steve Cishek (hip) is 7-10 days from a full bullpen session.
Cishek is ticketed for the 15-day disabled list to open the 2017 campaign, but it appears right now that he could be ready before the end of April. The setup man underwent offseason microfracture surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
Mar 13
3
Marc Rzepczynski
4
Nick Vincent
5
Evan Scribner
6
James Pazos
7
Casey Fien
8
Daniel Altavilla
9
Shae Simmons
Sidelined
Shae Simmons has been diagnosed with a forearm strain.
Simmons underwent an MRI on Sunday after experiencing tightness in his right forearm. There's no major structural damage and Simmons does not need another surgical procedure, but he is still probably headed for the disabled list to open the 2017 season.
Mar 13
10
Tony Zych
Sidelined
Tony Zych (biceps) is expected to throw live batting practice in the next few days.
It'll be his first time facing live hitters since his biceps debridement last October. Zych is still a possibility for the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen, though a little time in Triple-A to begin the season would probably be the safer move.
Mar 13
11
Thyago Vieira
12
Micah Owings
13
Christian Bergman
14
Jean Machi
Headlines
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Nate Grimm discusses Ian Desmond's tough break, and altered timetables for Jason Kipnis and Chris Tillman in Monday's Spring Training Daily.
More MLB Columns
»
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
»
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
»
Strasburg vs. Verlander
Mar 11
»
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
»
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
»
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
MLB Headlines
»
Nieuwenhuis plates six runs in rout over M's
»
Broxton homers, drives in three runs vs. SEA
»
Iwakuma knocked around for seven runs by MIL
»
Carrasco rocked for eight runs vs. White Sox
»
Maeda strikes out seven batters vs. Angels
»
Albert Pujols slams first homer of the spring
»
Anthony DeSclafani diagnosed with UCL sprain
»
Desmond to have surgery on hand Wednesday
»
Corey Seager (back, oblique) worked out Mon.
»
Charlie Tilson will undergo MRI on right foot
»
K-Rod (groin) to remain with Team Venezuela
»
Thornburg (dead arm) to throw off mound Wed
MLB Links
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved