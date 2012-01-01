Hisashi Iwakuma | Starting Pitcher | #18 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (35) / 4/12/1981 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $10 million, 2017: $14 million club/vesting option ($1 million buyout), 2018: $15 million club/vesting option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Hisashi Iwakuma was tagged for seven runs over 2 2/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Brewers in Cactus League action. It was a rough one. Iwakuma allowed six hits, including back-to-back home runs to Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw in the second inning. He also walked a pair. Iwakuma was one of three Mariners’ pitchers to allow at least seven runs, so it was that sort of afternoon. The veteran right-hander will look to improve next time out.

Hisashi Iwakuma hurled two innings of scoreless ball in Wednesday's Cactus League loss to the Indians. Iwakuma walked one and struck out two while allowing one hit over his two innings of work. This past season, the veteran right-hander posted a 4.12 ERA over 33 innings. He had put up earned run marks below 3.55 in each of his first four major league seasons before taking a bit of a slide in 2016. He holds borderline mixed-league intrigue, nothing more.

Making his spring debut, Hisashi Iwakuma yielded one run over two innings of work Friday against the Rangers. It was far from a clean outing, as he gave up four hits and walked one, but he avoided further damage in the second inning after Ryan Rua tried to stretch a double into a triple. After a deal with the Dodgers fell through due to medical concerns, Iwakuma dropped off to a 4.12 ERA (98 ERA+) over 33 starts last season. He’s a fringe option in mixed leagues at this point.