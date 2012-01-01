Player Page

Hisashi Iwakuma | Starting Pitcher | #18

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (35) / 4/12/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2012 / UDFA / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Hisashi Iwakuma was tagged for seven runs over 2 2/3 innings in Monday’s loss to the Brewers in Cactus League action.
It was a rough one. Iwakuma allowed six hits, including back-to-back home runs to Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw in the second inning. He also walked a pair. Iwakuma was one of three Mariners’ pitchers to allow at least seven runs, so it was that sort of afternoon. The veteran right-hander will look to improve next time out. Mar 13 - 8:59 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA3333161200199218959146147004.121.33
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
3Tuffy Gosewisch
4Steven Baron
1B1Daniel Vogelbach
2Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Mike Freeman
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
2Ben Gamel
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Chris Heston
8Robert Whalen
9Dillon Overton
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Marc Rzepczynski
4Nick Vincent
5Evan Scribner
6James Pazos
7Casey Fien
8Daniel Altavilla
9Shae Simmons
10Tony Zych
11Thyago Vieira
12Micah Owings
13Christian Bergman
14Jean Machi
 

 