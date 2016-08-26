Kelvin Herrera | Relief Pitcher | #40 Team: Kansas City Royals Age / DOB: (27) / 12/31/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 200 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.55 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Royals and RHP Kelvin Herrera avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.325 million contract. That's exactly the midway point between what the Royals originally offered ($5.05 million) and what Herrera requested when he filed for arbitration last month ($5.6 million). So everybody's happy. Herrera is expected to take over the ninth inning this year following the departure of Wade Davis, who was traded to the Cubs this offseason. The two-time All-Star put up a 10.75 K/9 over 72 innings last season. He's under contract through 2018. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

Kelvin Herrera requested $5.6 million and was offered $5.05 million by the Royals when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. The 27-year-old, who is now locked in as the Royals' closer, is projected to earn $5.3 million through arbitration according to MLBTradeRumors.com. Either way, it will be a nice raise for him over the $2.55 million that he earned in 2016. Herrera owns a career 2.63 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 for his career and makes for a very attractive fantasy option heading into the 2017 campaign. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Kelvin Herrera notched his 10th save of the season Friday against the Red Sox. The Royals had a four-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth, so Peter Moylan got the call initially, but he gave up back-to-back singles to begin the inning before Ned Yost turned to Herrera. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up two hits of his own, including an RBI single to Mookie Betts, but he managed to escape and secure the victory for the red-hot Royals. Wade Davis (forearm) is on the comeback trail in the minors, but Herrera has done a fine job filling in at closer. He now boasts a shiny 1.84 ERA and 73/8 K/BB ratio over 58 2/3 innings.