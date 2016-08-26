Player Page

Kelvin Herrera | Relief Pitcher | #40

Team: Kansas City Royals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/31/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / KC
Contract: view contract details
Royals and RHP Kelvin Herrera avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.325 million contract.
That's exactly the midway point between what the Royals originally offered ($5.05 million) and what Herrera requested when he filed for arbitration last month ($5.6 million). So everybody's happy. Herrera is expected to take over the ninth inning this year following the departure of Wade Davis, who was traded to the Cubs this offseason. The two-time All-Star put up a 10.75 K/9 over 72 innings last season. He's under contract through 2018. Feb 3 - 11:42 AM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
KC720261226725723221286002.75.96
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Salvador Perez
2Drew Butera
3Cameron Gallagher
1B1Eric Hosmer
2Samir Duenez
2B1Raul Mondesi
2Whit Merrifield
3Christian Colon
SS1Alcides Escobar
3B1Mike Moustakas
2Hunter Dozier
LF1Alex Gordon
CF1Lorenzo Cain
2Billy Burns
3Terrance Gore
RF1Jorge Soler
2Paulo Orlando
DH1Cheslor Cuthbert
2Peter O'Brien
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Danny Duffy
2Ian Kennedy
3Jason Vargas
4Nate Karns
5Matt Strahm
6Mike Minor
7Jake Junis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kelvin Herrera
2Joakim Soria
3Brian Flynn
4Chris Young
5Kevin McCarthy
6Scott Alexander
7Chris Withrow
8Al Alburquerque
9Bobby Parnell
10Andrew Edwards
11Alec Mills
12Brandon League
13Jonathan Sanchez
 

 