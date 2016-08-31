Fernando Salas | Relief Pitcher | #59

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Julio Jones (toe) not listed on final injury report
Arians expects Palmer to announce return soon
Vikes to do 'tough analysis' of Adrian Peterson
Falcons 'concerned' about Alex Mack's injury
Cardinals may keep Humphries at left tackle
Eric Berry: I'll sit the season out if tagged
Report: Arizona 'very high' on Deshaun Watson
49ers reportedly remain high on Kirk Cousins
Bills hope to keep Tyrod with cheaper deal?
Report: Bills have significant Romo interest
Savage will get 'every opportunity' to start
Report: Bears are 'moving on' from Jay Cutler
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Devin Harris (illness) misses shootaround
The Warriors will waive Anderson Varejao
Warriors to sign Briante Weber to 10-day deal
Frank Kaminsky to start at center vs. Gobert
Ramon Sessions dealing with a sore knee
Cody Zeller (quad) out again on Saturday
Thon Maker will still get minutes off bench
John Henson will start vs. the Nuggets
Kemba Walker (illness) questionable vs. Jazz
Wilson Chandler to start on Friday
Kevin Love (back) expects to play Saturday
Favors (rest) expected to play Saturday
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jason Spezza (UBI) may miss a couple of weeks
Predators place Mike Ribeiro on waivers
Cam Ward will be a game-time call Friday
Patrice Bergeron day-to-day with LBI
Aleksander Barkov will return Friday night
Jonathan Huberdeau gets clearance to return
Jason Spezza injured, will 'miss some time'
Patrick Marleau scores 500th career goal
Patrick Kane picks up two points in win
Paul Stastny's 200th goal powers Blues to win
Jamie Benn nets 1G, 2A in loss to Jets
Mark Scheifele scores twice in win over DAL
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Armour featured on JRM’s No. 1 and 88 entries
Cole Whitt in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup entry
Gray Gaulding to join rookie battle
Twisted Tea sponsors Ty Dillon and #13 Chevy
Hessert running abbreviated schedule with VMS
Enfinger signs with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Harrison Burton dominates Speedfest 2017
Ben Rhodes back with ThorSport Racing in 2017
Jeffrey Earnhardt has ride for Daytona 500
Cody Coughlin joins ThorSport for 2017 season
Crew chief named for Ryan Truex truck team
Self teams with Sinclair at ARCA Daytona race
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Steele joins clubhouse mark w/ bogey-free 67
Laird scrambles a bogey-free 66 in R2 of WMPO
Blixt ties low lap of week with 8-birdie 64
Byeong Hun An sets the 36-hole target @ WMPO
High winds suspend Dubai R2; return Saturday
Cabrera-Bello hangs tough; ties lead in Dubai
Tiger withdraws from Dubai DC with bad back
Darkness leaves nine stranded in R1 of WMPO
Kuchar cruises to the top at WM Phoenix Open
Matsuyama continues to shine @ TPC Scottsdale
John Peterson paces early starters at WMPO
Pat Perez (shoulder) WDs during R1 of WMPO
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cal starting LT Cochran to transfer as a grad
Art Briles allegedly intervened in discipline
NFL isn't excited about QBs Trubisky or Kizer
RB Mixon and WR Zamora not invited to Combine
La Canfora: Cardinals very high on QB Watson
Deshaun Watson will throw at NFL Combine
Pitt fills OC vacancy with Indiana's Watson
Report: Watson still receiving Day 2 grades
Wisconsin promotes DB coach Leonhard to DC
Badgers RB Deal (ankle) ruled out for spring
LSU fires WR coach Dameyune Craig
Northwestern snags Oregon grad transfer Brown
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani ruled out for two more matches
No Friend for Saturday's Tottenham encounter
Ramirez closing on return from knee injury
Chambers back in training for Boro
Leonardo Ulloa still out for Leicester City
Gueye returns to crowded Everton midfield
Palace to make do without wingers
Mandanda still a ways off for Crystal Palace
Kouyate back in training after AFCON return
Wilson injury huge blow to Bournemouth
Van Dijk to miss 2 to 3 months with injury
Fraser signs Bournemouth contract extension
Fernando Salas | Relief Pitcher | #59
Team:
New York Mets
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 5/30/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.4 million, 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James Wagner of the New York Times reports that Fernando Salas will receive $3 million on his one-year contract with the Mets.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported earlier in the afternoon that the two sides had reached an agreement on the deal. Wagner notes that Salas can also earn an additional $350,000 in performance-based incentives. The deal is still pending a physical.
Feb 3 - 3:26 PM
Source:
James Wagner on Twitter
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Mets have reached an agreement to bring back free agent reliever Fernando Salas on a one-year deal.
Financial details have not yet been disclosed and the deal is still pending a physical. The 31-year-old right-hander adds another valuable arm to the back end of the Mets bullpen. He posted a 2.08 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 19/0 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings with the Mets in 2016 after coming over in a deadline deal from the Angels.
Feb 3 - 2:35 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that six teams are showing interest in Fernando Salas.
Berardino notes that the Twins are not among them. Salas, 31, is coming off a 3.91 ERA and 64/19 K/BB ratio over 73 2/3 innings last season between the Angels and Mets. He's one name in a still sizable group of relievers who should find a home soon.
Jan 24 - 9:25 AM
Source:
Mike Berardino on Twitter
Mets acquired RHP Fernando Salas from the Angels for RHP Erik Manoah.
Salas owns an underwhelming 4.47 ERA and 45/19 K/BB ratio in 56 1/3 innings this season, but he had been operating as the Angels' closer for the last few weeks with both Huston Street (knee) and Cam Bedrosian (armpit) on the shelf. The 31-year-old right-hander will move into a setup role in New York. Manoah, 20, was sitting on a 5.37 ERA through 62 innings this year with Low-A Brooklyn.
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Source:
Anthony DiComo on Twitter
Fernando Salas to get $3 million from Mets
Feb 3 - 3:26 PM
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
Feb 3 - 2:35 PM
Report: Six teams interested in Salas
Jan 24 - 9:25 AM
Mets acquire RP Fernando Salas from Halos
Wed, Aug 31, 2016 10:38:00 PM
More Fernando Salas Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
NYM
75
0
3
7
6
20
73.2
63
32
32
19
64
0
0
3.91
1.11
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Travis d'Arnaud
2
Rene Rivera
3
Kevin Plawecki
4
Tomas Nido
1B
1
Lucas Duda
2
Wilmer Flores
2B
1
Neil Walker
Sidelined
Neil Walker has accepted the Mets' one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer.
Eight of the 10 players who were given qualifying offers last week turned them down, but Jeremy Hellickson and now Walker have decided to accept them. Walker's decision isn't a surprising one, as he's 31 and coming off back surgery, so he's opted to take a lucrative one-year deal before trying again for a multi-year deal next winter. The second baseman had a nice season before the back issue cropped up, as he batted .282 with 23 homers and an .823 OPS over 113 games.
Nov 14
2
T.J. Rivera
3
Ty Kelly
SS
1
Asdrubal Cabrera
2
Matt Reynolds
3
Gavin Cecchini
4
Amed Rosario
3B
1
David Wright
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that David Wright (neck) has begun simulated baseball activities.
It's not much, as he's simply begun moving laterally to mimic what he would be doing defensively. He has yet to begin swinging and the plan calls for him to begin actual baseball activities in January, but at least he's moving in the right direction. Coming back from a cervical discectomy and fusion surgery, Wright remains a huge question mark for 2017.
Dec 13
2
Jose Reyes
LF
1
Yoenis Cespedes
CF
1
Curtis Granderson
2
Juan Lagares
Sidelined
Mike Puma of the New York Post hears that Juan Lagares is drawing trade interest.
The Mets originally hoped to trade Jay Bruce after re-signing Yoenis Cespedes, but the market hasn't been kind to them. Lagares is owed $4.5 million in 2017 and $15.5 million from 2018-2019, so shedding his contract could make some room in their budget for a reliever. Lagares is an excellent defender in center field, but he owns an underwhelming .259/.298/.366 career batting line and hasn't made progress against right-handed pitching. Assuming the Mets find a taker for Lagares and keep Bruce around, Curtis Granderson and Michael Conforto could split center field duties.
Feb 2
RF
1
Jay Bruce
2
Michael Conforto
3
Brandon Nimmo
4
Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Noah Syndergaard
2
Jacob deGrom
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.05 million contract.
ESPN New York's Adam Rubin notes that it's a record for a first-time eligible starting pitcher who didn't pitch enough innings the previous season to qualify for the ERA title. DeGrom had surgery in September to repair ulnar nerve damage in his right elbow, but he's not expected to be limited in spring training.
Jan 13
3
Matt Harvey
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Matt Harvey avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.125 million contract.
James Wagner of the New York Times says Harvey can make an additional $100,000 in incentives. The righty had a rough 2016 and then had thoracic outlet surgery in July, so he's a wild card heading into 2017.
Jan 13
4
Steven Matz
5
Zack Wheeler
Sidelined
Mets and RHP Zack Wheeler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Wheeler began his Mets career with much promise, turning in sub-3.55 ERAs in 2013 and 2014. During that 2014 season, the right-hander held a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 187/79 K/BB ratio across 185 1/3 frames covering 32 starts. He hasn't seen the major-league mound since. In March of 2015, he underwent Tommy John surgery and subsequently was hit with several setbacks in his rehab which ultimately prevented him from pitching in 2016. He is expected to be a contributing member for the Mets this coming season, though whether he returns to the rotation or moves to the bullpen remains to be seen. Wheeler has said that he is open to either option.
Jan 11
6
Robert Gsellman
Sidelined
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson has told teams that he has no intention of trading Robert Gsellman.
The Mets have received calls on Gsellman, but he's viewed as important rotation depth now that Bartolo Colon is out of the picture. The 23-year-old surprised with a 2.42 ERA and 42/15 K/BB ratio over 44 2/3 innings as a rookie in 2016.
Dec 6
7
Seth Lugo
8
Rafael Montero
9
Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Jeurys Familia
2
Addison Reed
3
Hansel Robles
4
Josh Edgin
5
Sean Gilmartin
6
Gabriel Ynoa
7
Josh Smoker
8
Erik Goeddel
9
Ben Rowen
10
Adam Wilk
11
Jenrry Mejia
Suspended
Jenrry Mejia told Hector Gomez of Z101 in the Dominican Republic that he is "certain I did not use anything (illegal)."
"It’s not like they say," Mejia said in Spanish. "I am certain I did not use anything. I have a lot of faith. I have to clear my name." It's frankly hard to believe Mejia after he was given a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball following his third failed PED test over the last year. But, he'll eventually have a chance to defend himself, as he can apply for reinstatement in one year. The suspension must last at least two years, though, and in all likelihood Mejia's career in baseball is over.
Feb 14
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
D.J. Short checks in on the Phillies in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
MLB Headlines
»
Mets agree to bring back Fernando Salas
»
Rays ink Rickie Weeks to minor league deal
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
»
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
»
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
»
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
»
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
»
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
»
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
