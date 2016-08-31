Player Page

Fernando Salas | Relief Pitcher | #59

Team: New York Mets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/30/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 200
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / STL
Contract: view contract details
James Wagner of the New York Times reports that Fernando Salas will receive $3 million on his one-year contract with the Mets.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported earlier in the afternoon that the two sides had reached an agreement on the deal. Wagner notes that Salas can also earn an additional $350,000 in performance-based incentives. The deal is still pending a physical. Feb 3 - 3:26 PM
Source: James Wagner on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
NYM7503762073.26332321964003.911.11
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Travis d'Arnaud
2Rene Rivera
3Kevin Plawecki
4Tomas Nido
1B1Lucas Duda
2Wilmer Flores
2B1Neil Walker
2T.J. Rivera
3Ty Kelly
SS1Asdrubal Cabrera
2Matt Reynolds
3Gavin Cecchini
4Amed Rosario
3B1David Wright
2Jose Reyes
LF1Yoenis Cespedes
CF1Curtis Granderson
2Juan Lagares
RF1Jay Bruce
2Michael Conforto
3Brandon Nimmo
4Wulimer Becerra
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Noah Syndergaard
2Jacob deGrom
3Matt Harvey
4Steven Matz
5Zack Wheeler
6Robert Gsellman
7Seth Lugo
8Rafael Montero
9Chris Flexen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Jeurys Familia
2Addison Reed
3Hansel Robles
4Josh Edgin
5Sean Gilmartin
6Gabriel Ynoa
7Josh Smoker
8Erik Goeddel
9Ben Rowen
10Adam Wilk
11Jenrry Mejia
 

 