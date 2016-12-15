Player Page

Charlie Blackmon | Outfielder | #19

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/1/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Rockies and OF Charlie Blackmon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.3 million contract.
He had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $9 million, so the Rockies appear to have gotten considerable value here. Still, it's a hefty raise over the $3.5 million that he brought home in 2016 season. He's coming off a fantastic season in which he hit .324/.381/.552 with 29 homers, 82 RBI and 17 stolen bases and was one of the top five-category contributors in fantasy leagues. Jan 13 - 7:22 PM
Source: Colorado Rockies on Twitter
More Charlie Blackmon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
143578187355298211143102179.324.381.552.933
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001380
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Modesto(CAL)A281000010100.125.125.125
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Gerardo Parra
2B1DJ LeMahieu
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3Pat Valaika
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Stephen Cardullo
3Chris Denorfia
CF1Charlie Blackmon
2Raimel Tapia
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
2Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Chad Bettis
3Tyler Anderson
4Tyler Chatwood
5Jeff Hoffman
6German Marquez
7Yency Almonte
8Shane Carle
9Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Adam Ottavino
2Jake McGee
3Mike Dunn
4Jason Motte
5Chad Qualls
6Scott Oberg
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Carlos Estevez
10Eddie Butler
11Jairo Diaz
12Rayan Gonzalez
13Sam Moll
14Matt Carasiti
 

 