Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Boone Logan
(R)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Yency Almonte
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Rayan Gonzalez
(R)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
David Dahl
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
German Marquez
(S)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
Jorge De La Rosa
(S)
Jason Gurka
(R)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brendan Rodgers
(SS)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Chris Denorfia
(OF)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Sam Moll
(R)
Chris Rusin
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Daniel Descalso
(SS)
Jeff Hoffman
(S)
Jason Motte
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Nick Hundley
(C)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Matt Carasiti
(R)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Zach Jemiola
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Stephen Cardullo
(1B)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
C.C. Lee
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Pat Valaika
(3B)
Shane Carle
(S)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Jordan Patterson
(OF)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charlie Blackmon | Outfielder | #19
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 7/1/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $3.5 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rockies and OF Charlie Blackmon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.3 million contract.
He had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $9 million, so the Rockies appear to have gotten considerable value here. Still, it's a hefty raise over the $3.5 million that he brought home in 2016 season. He's coming off a fantastic season in which he hit .324/.381/.552 with 29 homers, 82 RBI and 17 stolen bases and was one of the top five-category contributors in fantasy leagues.
Jan 13 - 7:22 PM
Source:
Colorado Rockies on Twitter
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays' trade talks for Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon "do not appear to have much momentum right now."
An unidentified MLB team official told ESPN's Jayson Stark last month that the Rockies would only trade Blackmon this offseason for "an Adam Eaton type" return, and the Jays probably can't swing that unless they want to trade from their major league roster. Eaton fetched top pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for the White Sox in an early-December blockbuster with the Nationals.
Jan 3 - 4:29 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
A team official that has inquired on Charlie Blackmon told ESPN's Jayson Stark that the Rockies will only trade the outfielder "if they get an Adam Eaton type deal."
Eaton fetched top starting pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for the White Sox in a trade last week with Washington. That's a massive return, but Chicago got it because Eaton is under contract through 2021 on a very team-friendly deal. Blackmon, meanwhile, is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Eaton also significantly out-performed Blackmon in terms of WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in 2016: 6.0 to 3.9, per FanGraphs. Maybe the asking price will come down some on Blackmon if the Rockies are able to secure another free agent slugger like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 10:20:00 AM
Source:
Jayson Stark on Twitter
Rockies GM Jeff Bridich said Wednesday that he is not looking to trade Charlie Blackmon or Carlos Gonzalez this winter.
But he didn't exactly call them untouchable either: "Are we going to look to improve things in 2017 and add major league players to our process for 2017? The answer is yes," Bridich told MLB.com. "I'm hopeful that doesn't have to come at the expense of players like Carlos Gonzalez or Charlie Blackmon." Blackmon had a terrific 2016 season, slashing .324/.381/.552 with 29 home runs, 82 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 111 runs scored in 143 games. He is due a raise in arbitration this winter from his 2016 salary of $3.5 million and remains under Colorado's control through 2018. CarGo will make $20 million in 2017, his final year under club control.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 10:54:00 AM
Source:
Rockies.mlb.com
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Jan 13 - 7:22 PM
Jays' effort for Blackmon moving slowly
Jan 3 - 4:29 PM
Rockies want Eaton-type return on Blackmon
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 10:20:00 AM
Rox not looking to trade Blackmon, CarGo
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 10:54:00 AM
More Charlie Blackmon Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
143
578
187
35
5
29
82
111
43
102
17
9
.324
.381
.552
.933
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
138
0
Charlie Blackmon's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Charlie Blackmon's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Charlie Blackmon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Charlie Blackmon's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Modesto(CAL)
A
2
8
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
.125
.125
.125
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
2
Gerardo Parra
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3
Pat Valaika
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
2
Stephen Cardullo
3
Chris Denorfia
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
2
Raimel Tapia
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
2
Jordan Patterson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
2
Chad Bettis
3
Tyler Anderson
4
Tyler Chatwood
5
Jeff Hoffman
6
German Marquez
7
Yency Almonte
8
Shane Carle
9
Zach Jemiola
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Adam Ottavino
2
Jake McGee
3
Mike Dunn
4
Jason Motte
5
Chad Qualls
6
Scott Oberg
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Carlos Estevez
10
Eddie Butler
11
Jairo Diaz
Sidelined
Rockies activated RHP Jairo Diaz from the 60-day disabled list.
Diaz missed the entire 2016 season following Tommy John surgery in March. He'll likely get a late start on the 2017 campaign.
Nov 8
12
Rayan Gonzalez
13
Sam Moll
14
Matt Carasiti
