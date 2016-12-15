Charlie Blackmon | Outfielder | #19 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (30) / 7/1/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / COL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3.5 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Rockies and OF Charlie Blackmon avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $7.3 million contract. He had been projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $9 million, so the Rockies appear to have gotten considerable value here. Still, it's a hefty raise over the $3.5 million that he brought home in 2016 season. He's coming off a fantastic season in which he hit .324/.381/.552 with 29 homers, 82 RBI and 17 stolen bases and was one of the top five-category contributors in fantasy leagues. Source: Colorado Rockies on Twitter

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Blue Jays' trade talks for Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon "do not appear to have much momentum right now." An unidentified MLB team official told ESPN's Jayson Stark last month that the Rockies would only trade Blackmon this offseason for "an Adam Eaton type" return, and the Jays probably can't swing that unless they want to trade from their major league roster. Eaton fetched top pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for the White Sox in an early-December blockbuster with the Nationals. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

A team official that has inquired on Charlie Blackmon told ESPN's Jayson Stark that the Rockies will only trade the outfielder "if they get an Adam Eaton type deal." Eaton fetched top starting pitching prospects Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning for the White Sox in a trade last week with Washington. That's a massive return, but Chicago got it because Eaton is under contract through 2021 on a very team-friendly deal. Blackmon, meanwhile, is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 season. Eaton also significantly out-performed Blackmon in terms of WAR (Wins Above Replacement) in 2016: 6.0 to 3.9, per FanGraphs. Maybe the asking price will come down some on Blackmon if the Rockies are able to secure another free agent slugger like Edwin Encarnacion or Mark Trumbo. Source: Jayson Stark on Twitter