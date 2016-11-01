Jason Kipnis | Second Baseman | #22

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
Hamilton likely to have another knee surgery
Zach Britton says oblique no longer an issue
Betts goes 2-for-3 and scores twice Sat.
Yelich hits two-run bomb vs Cardinals
Verlander throws two scoreless frames Sat.
Dustin Pedroia to continue hitting leadoff
Harper goes deep in spring debut vs Mets
Gerrit Cole to start Opening Day for Pirates
Bourn will miss four weeks with broken finger
J.D. Martinez scratched from Saturday lineup
Lewis Brinson powers Brewers to victory
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Latavius Murray expected to test the market
Darrelle Revis could be willing to take pay cut
Cimini: Jets haven't 'given up' on Geno Smith
Matt Elam popped on drug charges in Miami
Jets cut C Nick Mangold, save $9.1 million
Redskins 'likely' to pursue Calais Campbell
Jay Cutler still not destined for the Jets?
Ravens looking to add a possession receiver
Niners do 4-year, $16M deal with DT Mitchell
'Buzz' 49ers could draft Reuben Foster at 2
Bills DT Kyle Williams could lose roster spot
Mularkey: Titans RB job is not a competition
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Steph Curry scores 27; Dubs earn playoff spot
Karl-Anthony Towns scores 37 w/ 22 rebounds
Anthony Davis scores 39 points in loss
Jimmy Butler posts 1st triple-double of year
Harden scores 24, HOU finishes w/ 142 points
Nikola Mirotic has another good game in win
Kyrie Irving scores 34 points in loss to CHI
Carmelo Anthony scores 37 points in win
Whiteside racks up 22 points w/ 17 boards
James Johnson: 15 points, 7 boards, 8 dimes
Dario Saric drops 19-15-5 line in loss
Jahlil Okafor drops 28 points with 10 boards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Everyone asking for J.T. Miller in a trade
Gabriel Landeskog asserts himself with 3 pts
Jeremy Smith gets first NHL win at age 27
Logan Couture hits 20 goals for sixth time
Patrick Marleau passes Iginla, Lafleur in GWG
Undermanned Canucks made Martin Jones work
Matt Murray stops 36 in win over Flyers
Jakub Voracek scores in loss to Penguins
Auston Matthews scores both goals in loss
Zibanejad snaps 15-game drought in overtime
Juuse Saros stops 24 in win over Caps
Joonas Korpisalo gets first career Shutout
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ross Chastain: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Cindric: Early end in truck series opener
Briscoe: 3rd in NextEra Energy Resources 250
Rhodes: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Self: Runner-up in Daytona truck opener
Reed wins XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300
Ty Dillon has one top-10 already
Erik Jones mid-pack in combined 500 prelims
Kasey Kahne 11th-best in combined practice
Joey Logano 2nd-fastest in final 500 practice
Keselowski quickest in final 500 practice
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fastest in Happy Hour
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
World No. 2 Jason Day out of WGC-Mexico
Manley punches Open ticket after T2 in Joburg
Waring pipped in Joburg but books Open ticket
Fichardt birdies last to win 54-hole Joburg
Sponsor invite Hatton solo 2nd w/ 66 in R3
Fowler out front by 4 after bogey-free 65
Hagy career-low 64; ties low round of week
Joburg cut to 54 holes; Fichardt tied at top
Lombard among notables to miss cut in Joburg
Waring slips back into 36h tie with Fichardt
Thomas among notable MCs at Honda Classic
W. Bryan shares 36-hole lead at the Honda
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: VanGorder resurfaces at Oklahoma St.
USC loses pledge from four-star WR Allen
UMass hires Pinkham as defensive coordinator
Michigan State LB Jon Reschke to transfer
Baker Mayfield arrested for public intox
Tommy Tuberville unlikely to coach again soon
Zierlein: Fournette has size, speed of greats
Mean Green give Littrell new five-year deal
NCAA grants S Cordy a medical redshirt
DT Thompson leaves school amid medical issue
NCSU moves WR Nyheim Hines to RB
Wentz working out with WRs Hansen and Kupp
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane electric 1st half powers TOT to 4-0 win
Potters overwhelmed again by Spurs in loss
Knee injury could end Zarate's campaign
Antonio sent off as Hammers and Hornets draw
Success not forthcoming as Isaac misses late
Maguire injury is a huge concern for Hull
Palace earn vital points against Boro
Middlesbrough suffer defeat at Palace
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Lukaku back atop goalscoring charts in win
Gareth McAuley comes up big again for Albion
Pickford can't save Sunderland in return
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cody Allen
(R)
Joseph Colon
(R)
Nick Goody
(R)
Francisco Mejia
(C)
Jose Ramirez
(3B)
Abraham Almonte
(OF)
Ben Copeland
(OF)
Brandon Guyer
(OF)
Ryan Merritt
(S)
Daniel Robertson
(OF)
Cody Anderson
(S)
Coco Crisp
(OF)
Austin Jackson
(OF)
Andrew Miller
(R)
James Russell
(R)
Shawn Armstrong
(R)
Kyle Crockett
(R)
Jason Kipnis
(2B)
Hoby Milner
(S)
Danny Salazar
(S)
Travis Banwart
(S)
Steve Delabar
(R)
Corey Kluber
(S)
Adam Moore
(C)
Carlos Santana
(1B)
Trevor Bauer
(S)
Scott Downs
(R)
Erik Kratz
(C)
Tyler Naquin
(OF)
Chris Seddon
(R)
Michael Brantley
(OF)
Edwin Encarnacion
(1B)
Francisco Lindor
(SS)
Chris Narveson
(R)
Bryan Shaw
(R)
Marlon Byrd
(OF)
Edwin Escobar
(R)
Boone Logan
(R)
Tyler Olson
(R)
Josh Tomlin
(S)
Carlos Carrasco
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Jeff Manship
(R)
Dan Otero
(R)
Juan Uribe
(3B)
Lonnie Chisenhall
(OF)
Perci Garner
(R)
Josh Martin
(S)
Roberto Perez
(C)
Chris Wallace
(C)
Mike Clevinger
(S)
Yan Gomes
(C)
Michael Martinez
(OF)
Adam Plutko
(S)
Casey Weathers
(R)
Chris Colabello
(1B)
Erik Gonzalez
(SS)
Zach McAllister
(R)
Guillermo Quiroz
(C)
Robert Whitenack
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jason Kipnis | Second Baseman | #22
Team:
Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $6 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million club option ($2.5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jason Kipnis will be shut down from throwing for 4-5 days after being diagnosed with a strained right rotator cuff.
The Indians have had Kipnis on what they were calling a shoulder strengthening/maintenance program this spring, but they had been saying it was just a precaution. Now we know that the second baseman is actually injured. Kipnis was given a cortisone shot in hopes that it will speed up the healing process. It's obviously unclear at this point as to when Kipnis might be game-ready.
Feb 26 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Jordan Bastian on Twitter
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Team Israel has been in contact with Jason Kipnis about him representing their country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Kipnis has yet to make a decision on his participation. While he has previously identified himself as a Roman Catholic, his father is Jewish which provides him the opportunity to play for Team Israel should he choose to.
Jan 20 - 7:31 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Jason Kipnis finished 3-for-5 with a homer in the Indians' World Series Game 6 loss to the Cubs.
Kipnis recorded the first hit of the night for the Indians in the bottom of the fourth with a double off Jake Arrieta and then scored moments later on an RBI single from Mike Napoli. Kipnis then slugged a solo shot off Arrieta in the bottom of the fifth and added a single off Mike Montgomery in the bottom of the seventh, but the game had pretty much been decided by then. Cleveland will need something similar from its star second baseman in Game 7 on Wednesday. Kipnis also had a three-hit night in Game 4.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 11:57:00 PM
Jason Kipnis supplied three hits including a three-run homer Saturday in the Indians' win over the Cubs in Game 4 of the World Series.
Kipnis has struggled throughout the postseason while playing through a badly sprained ankle, but Saturday he could do no wrong. The Illinois native finished a triple shy of the cycle and put the game away in the seventh inning with a towering three-run shot off Travis Wood. The home run was Kipnis’ third of the postseason. The Indians are now on the verge of winning their first World Series since 1948. They’ll try to clinch with Trevor Bauer on the mound Sunday at Wrigley Field.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 11:43:00 PM
Jason Kipnis nursing strained rotator cuff
Feb 26 - 11:08 AM
Kipnis asked to play for Team Israel in WBC
Jan 20 - 7:31 PM
Kipnis finishes 3-for-5 in Game 6 loss
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 11:57:00 PM
Kipnis (3-5, HR, 3 RBI) buries Cubs in Game 4
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 11:43:00 PM
More Jason Kipnis Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Indians Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
156
610
168
41
4
23
82
91
60
146
15
3
.275
.343
.469
.811
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
151
0
0
0
4
Jason Kipnis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jason Kipnis's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Kipnis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jason Kipnis's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yan Gomes
2
Roberto Perez
3
Francisco Mejia
4
Guillermo Quiroz
5
Erik Kratz
1B
1
Edwin Encarnacion
2
Chris Colabello
2B
1
Jason Kipnis
SS
1
Francisco Lindor
3B
1
Jose Ramirez
2
Erik Gonzalez
LF
1
Michael Brantley
Sidelined
Michael Brantley (shoulder) took normal batting practice indoors on Friday.
It's the next step in Brantley's hitting progression this spring. Coming off a season wrecked by shoulder issues, Brantley will continue to be brought along slowly and it's unclear when he'll be ready to play in Cactus League games.
Feb 24
2
Michael Martinez
CF
1
Tyler Naquin
2
Austin Jackson
3
Abraham Almonte
RF
1
Lonnie Chisenhall
2
Brandon Guyer
3
Daniel Robertson
DH
1
Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Corey Kluber
2
Carlos Carrasco
3
Danny Salazar
4
Josh Tomlin
5
Trevor Bauer
6
Mike Clevinger
7
Ryan Merritt
8
Cody Anderson
Sidelined
Cody Anderson underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his right elbow on Wednesday.
Anderson is expected to begin throwing in eight weeks and should be fine for the start of spring training next February, though he'll face an uphill battle for an Opening Day roster spot after registering a rough 6.68 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 60 2/3 innings (nine starts, 10 relief appearances) for the Indians in 2016. Maybe the elbow was to blame.
Nov 10
9
Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cody Allen
2
Andrew Miller
3
Bryan Shaw
4
Zach McAllister
5
Dan Otero
6
Boone Logan
7
Hoby Milner
8
Carlos Frias
9
Nick Goody
10
Kyle Crockett
11
Joseph Colon
12
Adam Plutko
13
Perci Garner
14
Shawn Armstrong
