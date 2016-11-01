Jason Kipnis | Second Baseman | #22 Team: Cleveland Indians Age / DOB: (29) / 4/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $6 million, 2017: $9 million, 2018: $13.5 million, 2019: $14.5 million, 2020: $16.5 million club option ($2.5 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jason Kipnis will be shut down from throwing for 4-5 days after being diagnosed with a strained right rotator cuff. The Indians have had Kipnis on what they were calling a shoulder strengthening/maintenance program this spring, but they had been saying it was just a precaution. Now we know that the second baseman is actually injured. Kipnis was given a cortisone shot in hopes that it will speed up the healing process. It's obviously unclear at this point as to when Kipnis might be game-ready. Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that Team Israel has been in contact with Jason Kipnis about him representing their country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Kipnis has yet to make a decision on his participation. While he has previously identified himself as a Roman Catholic, his father is Jewish which provides him the opportunity to play for Team Israel should he choose to. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Jason Kipnis finished 3-for-5 with a homer in the Indians' World Series Game 6 loss to the Cubs. Kipnis recorded the first hit of the night for the Indians in the bottom of the fourth with a double off Jake Arrieta and then scored moments later on an RBI single from Mike Napoli. Kipnis then slugged a solo shot off Arrieta in the bottom of the fifth and added a single off Mike Montgomery in the bottom of the seventh, but the game had pretty much been decided by then. Cleveland will need something similar from its star second baseman in Game 7 on Wednesday. Kipnis also had a three-hit night in Game 4.