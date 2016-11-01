Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jason Kipnis | Second Baseman | #22

Team: Cleveland Indians
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 2 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jason Kipnis will be shut down from throwing for 4-5 days after being diagnosed with a strained right rotator cuff.
The Indians have had Kipnis on what they were calling a shoulder strengthening/maintenance program this spring, but they had been saying it was just a precaution. Now we know that the second baseman is actually injured. Kipnis was given a cortisone shot in hopes that it will speed up the healing process. It's obviously unclear at this point as to when Kipnis might be game-ready. Feb 26 - 11:08 AM
Source: Jordan Bastian on Twitter
More Jason Kipnis Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15661016841423829160146153.275.343.469.811
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001510004
Jason Kipnis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Jason Kipnis's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jason Kipnis's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Jason Kipnis's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yan Gomes
2Roberto Perez
3Francisco Mejia
4Guillermo Quiroz
5Erik Kratz
1B1Edwin Encarnacion
2Chris Colabello
2B1Jason Kipnis
SS1Francisco Lindor
3B1Jose Ramirez
2Erik Gonzalez
LF1Michael Brantley
2Michael Martinez
CF1Tyler Naquin
2Austin Jackson
3Abraham Almonte
RF1Lonnie Chisenhall
2Brandon Guyer
3Daniel Robertson
DH1Carlos Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Corey Kluber
2Carlos Carrasco
3Danny Salazar
4Josh Tomlin
5Trevor Bauer
6Mike Clevinger
7Ryan Merritt
8Cody Anderson
9Travis Banwart
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cody Allen
2Andrew Miller
3Bryan Shaw
4Zach McAllister
5Dan Otero
6Boone Logan
7Hoby Milner
8Carlos Frias
9Nick Goody
10Kyle Crockett
11Joseph Colon
12Adam Plutko
13Perci Garner
14Shawn Armstrong
 

 