Mike Montgomery | Relief Pitcher | #38 Team: Chicago Cubs Age / DOB: (27) / 7/1/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 215 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $570,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent

Mike Montgomery fired six scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Padres. Montgomery struck out four on the night while allowing just three hits and a pair of walks. He needed just 75 pitches to navigate through six innings before Joe Maddon turned the ball over to his bullpen. The left-hander has excelled in his transition to the rotation and now owns a sparkling 2.26 ERA and 1.24 WHIP on the season. He'll do battle against the Marlins his next time out on Saturday in Miami.

Mike Montgomery surrendered three runs -- two earned -- in five innings of work and took a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday. He left the game in line for the win but his bullpen blew that lead and more in the loss. He gave up six hits (all singles) and one free pass while striking out four batters in the contest. This was his second start after making 18 appearances in relief. He owns a cool 2.56 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 24 walks in 45 2/3 innings.

Mike Montgomery allowed two runs over four frames in Friday's loss to the Rockies. He struck out five over his four innings and yielded just three hits, but Montgomery walked three and served up a two-run homer to Ryan Hanigan. It's sounding like Montgomery could be headed back to the bullpen now, as Kyle Hendricks (hand) is due back next week.