Mike Montgomery | Relief Pitcher | #38

Team: Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Mike Montgomery fired six scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Padres.
Montgomery struck out four on the night while allowing just three hits and a pair of walks. He needed just 75 pitches to navigate through six innings before Joe Maddon turned the ball over to his bullpen. The left-hander has excelled in his transition to the rotation and now owns a sparkling 2.26 ERA and 1.24 WHIP on the season. He'll do battle against the Marlins his next time out on Saturday in Miami. Jun 20 - 11:14 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.0100.00.8330032400100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
CHC202032045.23515132435002.561.29
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 20SD111006.03002400.00.83
Jun 14@ NYM110005.063214003.601.40
Jun 9COL110004.032235004.501.50
Jun 5MIA100013.13000300.00.90
May 28@ LA100001.211102005.40.60
May 25SF100014.01001000.00.50
May 19MLW100102.022231009.002.50
May 17CIN10000.2233100040.504.50
May 13@ STL100002.00001300.00.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Willson Contreras
2Miguel Montero
1B1Anthony Rizzo
2B1Ben Zobrist
2Javier Baez
SS1Addison Russell
3B1Kris Bryant
2Tommy La Stella
LF1Kyle Schwarber
CF1Ian Happ
2Albert Almora
3Jon Jay
RF1Jason Heyward
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Lester
2Jake Arrieta
3Kyle Hendricks
4John Lackey
5Brett Anderson
6Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Wade Davis
2Carl Edwards Jr.
3Pedro Strop
4Koji Uehara
5Hector Rondon
6Mike Montgomery
7Brian Duensing
8Justin Grimm
9Felix Pena
 

 