Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
McCutchen has three hits, homer to lead Bucs
Machado goes yard twice as O's top Indians
Rizzo clubs another leadoff homer in victory
Mike Montgomery fires six scoreless in win
Solarte (oblique) will be placed on 10-day DL
Slater crushes three-run homer to beat Braves
Gio Gonzalez beats Marlins, improves to 7-1
McCullers (back) to return Saturday vs. SEA
Joyce (back) out of A's lineup Tuesday night
Britton (forearm) makes rehab debut in Low-A
Segura (ankle) expected to return Thursday
Matt Chapman (knee) out Tuesday vs. HOU
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Lions' Khyri Thornton slapped with 6-game ban
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
Boldin wants to sign 'right before' camp
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
ESPN: LAC gauge interest in DeAndre Jordan
Belinelli and Miles Plumlee traded to Atlanta
Dwight Howard traded to the Hornets
Cavs 'seriously interested' in Paul George
ESPN: Jimmy Butler hopes to stay with Bulls
Report: Dwyane Wade to pick up player option
Report: D'Angelo Russell, Mozgov headed to BK
Report: Brook Lopez traded to the Lakers
Report: CHI 'actively shopping' Jimmy Butler
Multiple teams inquiring about Porzingis?
Report: CHI has strong interest in Teodosic
Report: Houston shopping Patrick Beverley
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Marian Hossa might be forced to retire
Vegas may pick Erik Haula in expansion draft
Erik Karlsson doesn't regret playing injured
N. Foligno wins King Clancy & Messier Awards
Vegas has been busy wheeling and dealing
McPhee sees Golden Knights shaping up nicely
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez: Double Duty at Sonoma Raceway
Matt Crafton: M&M’S® 200 advance
Derek Thorn returns to K&N West at Sonoma
Derek Kraus: Carneros 200 at Sonoma
Chris Eggleston: Carneros 200 advance
Gilliland: Carneros 200 at Sonoma notes
Cody Coughlin: M&M’S® 200 advance
Ryan Reed: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Chase Briscoe: M&M’S® 200 advance
Austin Cindric: M&M’S® 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: M&M’S® 200 advance
Preece roars to MTS 125 win at Riverhead
Roster
Albert Almora
(OF)
Willson Contreras
(C)
Jim Henderson
(R)
Jon Lester
(S)
Addison Russell
(SS)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Luis Cruz
(S)
Kyle Hendricks
(S)
James McDonald
(S)
Alex Sanabia
(S)
Jake Arrieta
(S)
Wade Davis
(R)
Jason Heyward
(OF)
Miguel Montero
(C)
Kyle Schwarber
(OF)
Javier Baez
(2B)
Brian Duensing
(R)
Tommy Hottovy
(R)
Mike Montgomery
(R)
Pedro Strop
(R)
Kris Bryant
(3B)
Carl Edwards Jr.
(R)
Jon Jay
(OF)
David Patton
(R)
Taylor Teagarden
(C)
Eddie Butler
(S)
Justin Grimm
(R)
Ryan Kalish
(OF)
Felix Pena
(R)
Koji Uehara
(R)
Maikel Cleto
(R)
Jesus Guzman
(1B)
Tommy La Stella
(2B)
Anthony Rizzo
(1B)
Shane Victorino
(OF)
Gerardo Concepcion
(R)
Ian Happ
(OF)
John Lackey
(S)
Hector Rondon
(R)
Ben Zobrist
(2B)
Full Depth Charts
Mike Montgomery | Relief Pitcher | #38
Team:
Chicago Cubs
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/1/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / KC
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $570,500, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Montgomery fired six scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Padres.
Montgomery struck out four on the night while allowing just three hits and a pair of walks. He needed just 75 pitches to navigate through six innings before Joe Maddon turned the ball over to his bullpen. The left-hander has excelled in his transition to the rotation and now owns a sparkling 2.26 ERA and 1.24 WHIP on the season. He'll do battle against the Marlins his next time out on Saturday in Miami.
Jun 20 - 11:14 PM
Mike Montgomery surrendered three runs -- two earned -- in five innings of work and took a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
He left the game in line for the win but his bullpen blew that lead and more in the loss. He gave up six hits (all singles) and one free pass while striking out four batters in the contest. This was his second start after making 18 appearances in relief. He owns a cool 2.56 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 24 walks in 45 2/3 innings.
Jun 14 - 10:37 PM
Mike Montgomery allowed two runs over four frames in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
He struck out five over his four innings and yielded just three hits, but Montgomery walked three and served up a two-run homer to Ryan Hanigan. It's sounding like Montgomery could be headed back to the bullpen now, as Kyle Hendricks (hand) is due back next week.
Jun 9 - 6:16 PM
Mike Montgomery will start Friday's game against the Rockies.
He'll be filling in for Kyle Hendricks, who was placed on the disabled list with right hand tendinitis. Hendricks should return after a minimum DL stint, so this may be the only start Montgomery ends up making. The left-hander has been used exclusively out of the pen this year, though he went 1-1 with a 3.28 ERA over seven starts last season.
Jun 8 - 5:30 PM
Source:
Mark Gonzales on Twitter
Mike Montgomery fires six scoreless in win
Jun 20 - 11:14 PM
Montgomery allows three runs in five innings
Jun 14 - 10:37 PM
Mike Montgomery so-so in spot start
Jun 9 - 6:16 PM
Mike Montgomery to start Friday vs. COL
Jun 8 - 5:30 PM
More Mike Montgomery Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3295)
2
F. Freeman
ATL
(2849)
3
D. Fisher
HOU
(2811)
4
M. Trout
LAA
(2728)
5
A. Hicks
NYY
(2689)
6
J. Faria
TB
(2660)
7
L. McCullers
HOU
(2598)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(2401)
9
R. Braun
MLW
(2398)
10
B. Posey
SF
(2320)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
.00
.833
0
0
3
2
4
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
CHC
20
2
0
3
2
0
45.2
35
15
13
24
35
0
0
2.56
1.29
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 20
SD
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
0
0
2
4
0
0
.00
.83
Jun 14
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
6
3
2
1
4
0
0
3.60
1.40
Jun 9
COL
1
1
0
0
0
4.0
3
2
2
3
5
0
0
4.50
1.50
Jun 5
MIA
1
0
0
0
1
3.1
3
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.90
May 28
@ LA
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
1
1
1
0
2
0
0
5.40
.60
May 25
SF
1
0
0
0
1
4.0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
.50
May 19
MLW
1
0
0
1
0
2.0
2
2
2
3
1
0
0
9.00
2.50
May 17
CIN
1
0
0
0
0
.2
2
3
3
1
0
0
0
40.50
4.50
May 13
@ STL
1
0
0
0
0
2.0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
.00
.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Willson Contreras
2
Miguel Montero
1B
1
Anthony Rizzo
2B
1
Ben Zobrist
10-Day DL
An MRI on Ben Zobrist's left wrist didn't reveal any structural damage.
Zobrist is hoping to test the wrist out on Wednesday and be activated when first eligible Friday, although he might not quite be ready by that time. Still, it's obviously great news for the versatile 36-year-old.
Jun 19
2
Javier Baez
SS
1
Addison Russell
3B
1
Kris Bryant
2
Tommy La Stella
LF
1
Kyle Schwarber
Sidelined
Kyle Schwarber (ankle) is not in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday.
Schwarber exited Monday's game after fouling a ball off his right ankle. X-rays came back clean and he should be back in there in a day or two. Jason Heyward (hand) is also sitting out again, as the Cubs have Willson Contreras and Jon Jay at the corner outfield spots.
Jun 20
CF
1
Ian Happ
2
Albert Almora
3
Jon Jay
RF
1
Jason Heyward
Sidelined
Jason Heyward (hand) remained out of the Cubs' lineup Tuesday.
Heyward suffered a laceration on his right hand on a dive Sunday and has now missed two straight starts. Jon Jay is filling in again in right field.
Jun 20
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Lester
2
Jake Arrieta
3
Kyle Hendricks
10-Day DL
Kyle Hendricks (hand) might not rejoin the Cubs' rotation until after the All-Star break.
A second MRI has confirmed that the strained right middle finger tendon Hendricks is dealing with isn't overly serious, but the Cubs will proceed cautiously with his recovery after he had a setback last week. Mike Montgomery will continue to fill Hendricks' spot in the rotation. "It’s basically right on my middle finger so just gripping a ball, pushing down and gripping hard, there’s sharp pain in there," Hendricks said. "So obviously we can’t have that. It is weird, but having it right in that middle finger – all my pitches come off that."
Jun 18
4
John Lackey
5
Brett Anderson
60-Day DL
Cubs transferred LHP Brett Anderson to the 60-day disabled list.
The Cubs needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster for right-hander Seth Frankoff. Anderson landed on the DL with a lower back strain last month. We should see him back around the All-Star break.
Jun 8
6
Eddie Butler
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Wade Davis
2
Carl Edwards Jr.
3
Pedro Strop
4
Koji Uehara
5
Hector Rondon
6
Mike Montgomery
7
Brian Duensing
8
Justin Grimm
9
Felix Pena
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
Ryan Boyer talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
»
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
»
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
»
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
»
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
MLB Headlines
»
McCutchen has three hits, homer to lead Bucs
»
Machado goes yard twice as O's top Indians
»
Rizzo clubs another leadoff homer in victory
»
Mike Montgomery fires six scoreless in win
»
Solarte (oblique) will be placed on 10-day DL
»
Slater crushes three-run homer to beat Braves
»
Gio Gonzalez beats Marlins, improves to 7-1
»
McCullers (back) to return Saturday vs. SEA
»
Joyce (back) out of A's lineup Tuesday night
»
Britton (forearm) makes rehab debut in Low-A
»
Segura (ankle) expected to return Thursday
»
Matt Chapman (knee) out Tuesday vs. HOU
