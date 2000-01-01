Tyler Chatwood | Starting Pitcher | #32 Team: Colorado Rockies Age / DOB: (27) / 12/16/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.4 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Tyler Chatwood mowed through the Giants on Saturday, allowing two hits in a complete-game, 5-0 shutout. Chatwood issued one walk and struck out four, needing an economical 105 pitches to put away a Giants lineup sans Buster Posey and Brandon Belt. It was a drastic change from his first two starts, both losses, in which he gave up four runs in each. It's a wonder what nine shutout innings will do for your earned run average, dropping it from 6.35 to 3.54 after Saturday. Chatwood will have an opportunity to repeat the feat -- or the Giants will have a chance at revenge -- when the two teams meet in Colorado next weekend.

Tyler Chatwood lost to the Padres after surrendering four runs in 5 1/3 innings Monday. Chatwood struck out seven, but he gave up seven hits, including a couple of homers. He's taken two of the Rockies' three losses through their eight games this season.

Tyler Chatwood took a loss in his 2017 debut after giving up four runs in six innings against the Brewers. Chatwood had a 1.69 ERA and allowed just four homers in 13 road starts last year. This year, he's already given up two homers in one road start. He'll still be a streaming play at times, though. He's one of baseball's more underrated pitchers.