Tyler Chatwood | Starting Pitcher | #32

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marte fills up stat sheet in comeback victory
Chatwood dominates Giants in two-hit shutout
Marcus Semien (wrist) to have CT scan Monday
Carlos Correa's X-rays come back negative
Strained hamstring sends Jake Odorizzi to DL
Jarrett Parker diagnosed with broken clavicle
Mitch Moreland stays hot with three-hit game
Chris Sale dominant again in win over Rays
Brewers, Dodgers still talking Braun trade
Santana fires one-hit shutout vs White Sox
Thames cranks two dongs in loss to Reds
Sabathia yields one run in 7 1/3 to top Cards
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andy Reid: 'I’m a big Spencer Ware fan'
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NFL releases list of players attending draft
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dead at 84
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 3
Apr 13
Dose: Playoffs Finally Set
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
LeBron James scores 32 in Game 1 victory
Kyrie Irving scores 23 points vs. Pacers
Paul George scores 29 points in loss to Cavs
Still Ready: Lance Stephenson drops 16 points
Lowry, DeMar, Carroll, Ibaka & JV starting
P.J. Tucker will play; all Raptors available
Matt Barnes (ankle) will not play in Game 1
Dwyane Wade likely to play over 30 minutes
Boris Diaw thinks he's starting against Clips
Jusuf Nurkic (leg) listed as questionable
ESPN: Kristaps Porzingis frustrated w/ drama
Stotts: Jusuf Nurkic's status is undetermined
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
Western Conference Preview
Apr 11
First Round Predictions
Apr 11
Eastern Conference Preview
Apr 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
Dion Phaneuf scores OT winner vs. Bruins
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
Bruins announce Miller out for Game 2
Oscar Klefbom absent from practice
Calvert expected to avoid suspension
Cam Talbot posts shutout victory over Sharks
Jaden Schwartz scores winner in GM 2
Alex Radulov scores OT winner vs. NYR in GM 2
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 2A in GM 2 W over CBJ
Nikita Zaitsev (UBI) is doubtful for Game 2
David Krejci (UBI) won't return for Game 2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
Bilicki joins Rick Ware for road courses
10-time Champion Brown now first-time winner
Ward on pole for Keller Williams Realty 125
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
2-time champ Furyk among notable MCs at RBC
Kisner cards round-low 64 on Friday @ the RBC
Donald joins top spot at RBC with 4-under 67
W. Bryan blemish-free in R2 of the Heritage
DeLaet grabs early 36-hole lead at the RBC
Havret makes a move in Trophee Hassan II R2
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
Etienne Capoue back among the goals vs Swans
Alfie Mawson and Swans continue to slump
Burnley falls down the stretch v. Everton
Sunderland breaks scoring drought in draw
Jagielka continues run of form in win
Crystal Palace welcomes back van Aanholt
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Cristhian Adames
(SS)
Bobby Cassevah
(R)
Yohan Flande
(R)
DJ LeMahieu
(2B)
Mark Reynolds
(1B)
Alexi Amarista
(2B)
Tyler Chatwood
(S)
Kyle Freeland
(S)
Jordan Lyles
(R)
Chris Rusin
(R)
Tyler Anderson
(S)
Manny Corpas
(R)
Dustin Garneau
(C)
Jake McGee
(R)
Brian Schlitter
(R)
Nolan Arenado
(3B)
David Dahl
(OF)
Carlos Gonzalez
(OF)
Tom Murphy
(C)
Antonio Senzatela
(S)
Jeremy Barfield
(OF)
Ian Desmond
(OF)
Jon Gray
(S)
Scott Oberg
(R)
Kyle Simon
(S)
Chad Bettis
(S)
Jairo Diaz
(R)
Pedro Hernandez
(S)
Adam Ottavino
(R)
Trevor Story
(SS)
Charlie Blackmon
(OF)
Mike Dunn
(R)
Greg Holland
(R)
Gerardo Parra
(OF)
Raimel Tapia
(OF)
Stephen Cardullo
(OF)
Carlos Estevez
(R)
Brett Jacobson
(S)
Chad Qualls
(R)
Tony Wolters
(C)
Shane Carle
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tyler Chatwood | Starting Pitcher | #32
Team:
Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/16/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.4 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Tyler Chatwood mowed through the Giants on Saturday, allowing two hits in a complete-game, 5-0 shutout.
Chatwood issued one walk and struck out four, needing an economical 105 pitches to put away a Giants lineup sans Buster Posey and Brandon Belt. It was a drastic change from his first two starts, both losses, in which he gave up four runs in each. It's a wonder what nine shutout innings will do for your earned run average, dropping it from 6.35 to 3.54 after Saturday. Chatwood will have an opportunity to repeat the feat -- or the Giants will have a chance at revenge -- when the two teams meet in Colorado next weekend.
Apr 15 - 9:58 PM
Tyler Chatwood lost to the Padres after surrendering four runs in 5 1/3 innings Monday.
Chatwood struck out seven, but he gave up seven hits, including a couple of homers. He's taken two of the Rockies' three losses through their eight games this season.
Apr 11 - 12:14 AM
Tyler Chatwood took a loss in his 2017 debut after giving up four runs in six innings against the Brewers.
Chatwood had a 1.69 ERA and allowed just four homers in 13 road starts last year. This year, he's already given up two homers in one road start. He'll still be a streaming play at times, though. He's one of baseball's more underrated pitchers.
Apr 6 - 12:24 AM
Tyler Chatwood allowed four runs on six hits in three innings against the Mariners on Friday.
He ends the spring with a 4.09 ERA in 22 innings spread over six starts. He will pitch in the middle of the Rockies' rotation again this year. He notched a 12-9 record with a surprisingly good 3.87 ERA in 27 starts last season.
Apr 1 - 1:36 AM
Chatwood dominates Giants in two-hit shutout
Apr 15 - 9:58 PM
Tyler Chatwood gives up four runs in loss
Apr 11 - 12:14 AM
Tyler Chatwood loses to Brewers
Apr 6 - 12:24 AM
Chatwood gives up four runs in three innings
Apr 1 - 1:36 AM
More Tyler Chatwood Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3293)
2
A. Beltre
TEX
(2808)
3
B. Posey
SF
(2570)
4
M. Bush
TEX
(2385)
5
T. Turner
WAS
(2352)
6
G. Bird
NYY
(2232)
7
J. Bradley
BOS
(2080)
8
J. Segura
SEA
(2077)
9
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2000)
10
J. Ross
WAS
(1985)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Colorado Rockies Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
9.0
1
0
0
.00
.333
0
0
2
1
4
0
0
1
1
1
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
COL
2
2
0
2
0
0
11.1
14
8
8
4
12
0
0
6.35
1.59
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 15
@ SF
1
1
1
0
0
9.0
2
0
0
1
4
1
1
.00
.33
Apr 10
SD
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
7
4
4
3
7
0
0
6.75
1.88
Apr 5
@ MLW
1
1
0
1
0
6.0
7
4
4
1
5
0
0
6.00
1.33
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Tony Wolters
2
Tom Murphy
10-Day DL
Tom Murphy underwent a CT scan this week on his fractured right forearm.
The results were sent to Dr. Donald Sheridan, who will help the Rockies figure out an updated rehab plan for the 26-year-old catcher. Murphy's arm remains in a brace for now. He suffered the fracture March 11 when he struck Anthony Rizzo's bat while trying to make a throw to second base during a Cactus League game.
Apr 11
3
Dustin Garneau
1B
1
Ian Desmond
10-Day DL
Ian Desmond (hand) took infield practice on Thursday.
Desmond broke his left hand in a Cactus League game on March 12 and underwent surgery four days later. He’s resumed baseball activities and is now able to play catch and take ground balls at first base. Manager Bud Black is hoping he’ll advance to batting practice next week. Beat writer Nick Groke of the Denver Post said it "remains possible" that Desmond could return by the end of April. Mark Reynolds has done a nice job in his place, hitting .313 with four homers and 10 RBI through 11 games.
Apr 14
2
Mark Reynolds
3
Stephen Cardullo
2B
1
DJ LeMahieu
2
Alexi Amarista
SS
1
Trevor Story
2
Cristhian Adames
3B
1
Nolan Arenado
LF
1
David Dahl
10-Day DL
David Dahl is scheduled to have his injured rib scanned on April 21 to determine if he's cleared for hitting.
Dahl has been limited light workouts while he's recovering from a stress reaction in his rib. The Rockies should have a clearer timetable for his recovery after that examination.
Apr 15
2
Gerardo Parra
Paternity
Rockies placed OF Gerardo Parra on the paternity leave list.
Parra will be away from the club for a day or two to witness the birth of his child. Ramiel Tapia has been recalled in a corresponding move to provide depth while he's away.
Apr 14
CF
1
Charlie Blackmon
RF
1
Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jon Gray
10-Day DL
Jon Gray was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left foot on Friday and will miss at least a month of action.
Gray had been battling what the club believed to be a toe injury, but X-rays revealed that he indeed has a stress fracture. It sounds like he'll be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks before being re-evaluated. It's a difficult blow to the Rockies and to fantasy owners who invested an early pick in the hard-throwing right-hander.
Apr 14
2
Tyler Anderson
3
Tyler Chatwood
4
Kyle Freeland
5
Antonio Senzatela
6
Chad Bettis
60-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Chad Bettis on the 60-day disabled list with testicular cancer.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Mark Reynolds. Bettis began chemotherapy last week and is slated to miss most of the season.
Mar 26
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Greg Holland
2
Adam Ottavino
3
Jake McGee
4
Mike Dunn
5
Chad Qualls
10-Day DL
Chad Qualls (forearm) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Albuquerque.
Qualls missed much of spring training with inflammation in his right forearm, but he could be ready to join the Rockies' bullpen sometime next week if everything goes smoothly on the farm. The veteran right-hander posted a 5.23 ERA in 44 appearances last season for Colorado.
Apr 11
6
Carlos Estevez
7
Chris Rusin
8
Jordan Lyles
9
Scott Oberg
10
Jairo Diaz
10-Day DL
Rockies placed RHP Jairo Diaz on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Diaz is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He could be ready by May.
Apr 2
Headlines
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Shifting ninth-inning dynamics and tough injury setbacks were among the key storylines in MLB's second week of play.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
Waiver Wired: You Be the Judge
Apr 13
»
Dose: Go Get Garrett
Apr 13
»
Notes: Saves Up For Grabs
Apr 12
MLB Headlines
»
Marte fills up stat sheet in comeback victory
»
Chatwood dominates Giants in two-hit shutout
»
Marcus Semien (wrist) to have CT scan Monday
»
Carlos Correa's X-rays come back negative
»
Strained hamstring sends Jake Odorizzi to DL
»
Jarrett Parker diagnosed with broken clavicle
»
Mitch Moreland stays hot with three-hit game
»
Chris Sale dominant again in win over Rays
»
Brewers, Dodgers still talking Braun trade
»
Santana fires one-hit shutout vs White Sox
»
Thames cranks two dongs in loss to Reds
»
Sabathia yields one run in 7 1/3 to top Cards
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved