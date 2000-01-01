Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyler Chatwood | Starting Pitcher | #32

Team: Colorado Rockies
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/16/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 2 (0) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Tyler Chatwood mowed through the Giants on Saturday, allowing two hits in a complete-game, 5-0 shutout.
Chatwood issued one walk and struck out four, needing an economical 105 pitches to put away a Giants lineup sans Buster Posey and Brandon Belt. It was a drastic change from his first two starts, both losses, in which he gave up four runs in each. It's a wonder what nine shutout innings will do for your earned run average, dropping it from 6.35 to 3.54 after Saturday. Chatwood will have an opportunity to repeat the feat -- or the Giants will have a chance at revenge -- when the two teams meet in Colorado next weekend. Apr 15 - 9:58 PM
More Tyler Chatwood Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final19.0100.00.3330021400111
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
COL22020011.11488412006.351.59
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 15@ SF111009.02001411.00.33
Apr 10SD110105.174437006.751.88
Apr 5@ MLW110106.074415006.001.33
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Tony Wolters
2Tom Murphy
3Dustin Garneau
1B1Ian Desmond
2Mark Reynolds
3Stephen Cardullo
2B1DJ LeMahieu
2Alexi Amarista
SS1Trevor Story
2Cristhian Adames
3B1Nolan Arenado
LF1David Dahl
2Gerardo Parra
CF1Charlie Blackmon
RF1Carlos Gonzalez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jon Gray
2Tyler Anderson
3Tyler Chatwood
4Kyle Freeland
5Antonio Senzatela
6Chad Bettis
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Greg Holland
2Adam Ottavino
3Jake McGee
4Mike Dunn
5Chad Qualls
6Carlos Estevez
7Chris Rusin
8Jordan Lyles
9Scott Oberg
10Jairo Diaz
 

 