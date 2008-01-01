Player Page

Weather | Roster

Alex Avila | Catcher | #31

Team: Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that Alex Avila is "on the radar" of the Cubs and Blue Jays.
Avila, 30, has bounced back from a few rotten, injury-plagued seasons to have a wonderful 2017, as he's hit .315/.431/.586 with 11 home runs. Both the Cubs and Jays already have viable starting catchers, so they would be interested in Avila for a secondary role. That might be for the best given his injury history. Avila will be a free agent after the season. Jun 30 - 11:24 AM
Source: MLB.com
More Alex Avila Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final30.000000100013090
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5616251110112825325701.315.431.5861.017
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017351200005
201654000002
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 29KC13000001130000.000.250.000
Jun 28KC14100111010000.250.2501.000
Jun 27KC11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 25@ SD111000000000001.0001.0001.000
Jun 24@ SD14210000000000.500.500.750
Jun 23@ SD12100000110000.500.667.500
Jun 22@ SEA14110001010000.250.250.500
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1James McCann
2Alex Avila
1B1Miguel Cabrera
2B1Ian Kinsler
SS1Jose Iglesias
2Dixon Machado
3B1Nicholas Castellanos
LF1Justin Upton
CF1Alex Presley
2Mikie Mahtook
3Andrew Romine
4Matt den Dekker
RF1J.D. Martinez
2Jim Adduci
DH1Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Justin Verlander
2Michael Fulmer
3Jordan Zimmermann
4Daniel Norris
5Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Justin Wilson
2Shane Greene
3Alex Wilson
4Bruce Rondon
5Warwick Saupold
6Chad Bell
7Daniel Stumpf
 

 