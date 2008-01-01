Alex Avila | Catcher | #31 Team: Detroit Tigers Age / DOB: (30) / 1/29/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'11" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Alabama Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that Alex Avila is "on the radar" of the Cubs and Blue Jays. Avila, 30, has bounced back from a few rotten, injury-plagued seasons to have a wonderful 2017, as he's hit .315/.431/.586 with 11 home runs. Both the Cubs and Jays already have viable starting catchers, so they would be interested in Avila for a secondary role. That might be for the best given his injury history. Avila will be a free agent after the season. Source: MLB.com

Alex Avila continued his hot hitting by drilling a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the Royals. His blast off starter Ian Kennedy couldn't prevent his team from getting scorched tonight. It was his 11th homer of the season to go with a marvelous .321/.435/.597 slash line and 28 RBI. His .245 career batting average and .426 BABIP this season indicate severe regression is on the way soon.

Alex Avila picked up a single and a double across four at-bats in Saturday's loss in San Diego. Avila accounted for two of the team's six hits in the road loss. He has four multi-hit games over his past nine outings to raise his average from .310 to .320 just since June 15. He should continue to see a regular role either at catcher, first base or as the designated hitter with Victor Martinez (heart) on the mend.