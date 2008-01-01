Alex Avila | Catcher | #31

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cubs, Jays interested in Alex Avila
Report: Phillies promoting OF Nick Williams
Clayton Kershaw fans 12 in dominant victory
Villar leads Brewers' homer parade vs. Reds
Votto is Reds offense with two-homer night
Dustin Fowler (knee) undergoing surgery
Price shaky early, steadies in win over Twins
Cutch collects three hits, Bucs blank Rays
Bruce's two RBI, two runs lead Mets to win
O's hoping to have Welington Castillo Friday
Grichuk homers, drives in five against ARI
Matt Adams exits with left foot contusion
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Eagles throw in the towel on Green-Beckham
Steelers CB Burns arrested on minor charges
Panthers WLB Thomas Davis wants extension
FA LB Zach Orr set to visit Jets on Saturday
Report: No Khalil Mack extension this year
Gabe Jackson gets five-year, $56M extension
Agent: Ravens conflicted on re-signing Orr
Donald on holdout: 'We'll see what happens'
Jonathan Williams will not face suspension
Report: Mike Pouncey will be ready for Week 1
Jamaal Charles (knees) 'doing everything'
Cowboys DT Irving officially banned 4 games
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Holiday expected to re-sign w/ Pels
Frank Ntilikina (knee) will not play Saturday
Clippers to meet with Griffin's agent Friday?
Report: Paul Millsap will meet with the Suns
Report: Blake Griffin to meet with PHX on Sat
Report: Gordon Hayward officially becomes UFA
Jrue Holiday to meet with the Pelicans first
Mo Williams working towards an NBA comeback
Bulls extend qualifying offer to Lauvergne
Woj: Knicks still want to trade Carmelo
Chandler Parsons (knee) says he's pain free
Report: Knicks interested in UFA Jeff Teague
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Devils plan on buying out Mike Cammalleri
Flames buying out recently acquired Murphy
Sabres bring back Jason Pominville in trade
Dmitry Orlov agrees to 6YR/$30.6M contract
Report:Lightning close to signing Dan Girardi
Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to two-year deal
Eddie Lack traded to CGY in multi-player deal
Report: Keith Kinkaid, Devils agree to terms
Report: Kris Versteeg close to re-signing
Columbus have bought out Scott Hartnell
Ilya Kovalchuk might end up staying in KHL
Rangers officially re-sign Brendan Smith
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ray Black Jr. tops XFINITY Final Practice
Scott Lagasse Jr.: Firecracker 250 advance
Joey Logano: Daytona Double Duty
'Big Money' hits big jackpot for 3rd time
Jeb Burton paces Daytona XFINITY Practice 1
Harrison Rhodes ready for Daytona
Garrett Smithley looks for Daytona repeat
Ross Chastain rides momentum into Daytona
Self tests with MDM at LOR; Iowa up next
Weatherman to make 50th ARCA career start
Almirola cleared to test in next 2 weeks
Ryan Sieg: Daytona Double Duty
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Otaegui has 36-hole lead at Le Golf National
Lingmerth leaps into the lead at TPC Potomac
Wagner catches fire in R1 of the QL National
Kang strikes his way to the top @ QL National
Merritt one off the pace after bogey-free 66
Leishman blemish-free to kick off QL National
Henley blemish-free at tough TPC Potomac
Waring fires 64 in Paris; leads after day one
Boo Weekley WDs during R1 of QL National
Fleetwood makes fast start at Open de France
Top-ranked and odds-fave Fowler headlines QLN
Hurley III heads home for QL National defense
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Florida OL Fruhmorgen reportedly leaves team
Duke hires ex-Purdue interim HC Parker
North Texas loses WR Tyler Wilson to transfer
Sam Darnold not at USC player run practice
Woo: Tanner Lee impressed at Manning Academy
EMU signs HC Creighton to contract extension
Sunderland turns himself in on felony charge
Michigan WR Perry pleads guilty to a felony
Sooners land four-star 2019 QB Rattler
CB Brown fails to qualify for national team
4-star Auburn DT Jackson transfers to a JUCO
Jeremiah likens Luke Falk to Kirk Cousins
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth makes Defoe transfer
Llorente breaks arm while on vacation
West Ham aim to bring in new strikers
Aston Villa lead chase for ex-Chelsea captain
WHU defender to join Bolton on loan
Real President claims no Morata talks with MU
Martial repudiates transfer request reports
Aké close to £20M move to Bournemouth
Defoe's delayed Bournemouth deal not derailed
Saints aim to hold onto key personnel
AFC midfielder likely to miss pre-season tour
Fabinho transfer still on the cards for Utd
Player Page
Weather
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Evan Reed
(R)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Alex Avila
(C)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Andrew Romine
(OF)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Chad Bell
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(R)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Mike O'Neill
(OF)
Warwick Saupold
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Nicholas Castellanos
(3B)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Dixon Machado
(2B)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Matt den Dekker
(OF)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Alex Avila | Catcher | #31
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/29/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 5 (0) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $2 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that Alex Avila is "on the radar" of the Cubs and Blue Jays.
Avila, 30, has bounced back from a few rotten, injury-plagued seasons to have a wonderful 2017, as he's hit .315/.431/.586 with 11 home runs. Both the Cubs and Jays already have viable starting catchers, so they would be interested in Avila for a secondary role. That might be for the best given his injury history. Avila will be a free agent after the season.
Jun 30 - 11:24 AM
Source:
MLB.com
Alex Avila continued his hot hitting by drilling a solo home run during Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
His blast off starter Ian Kennedy couldn't prevent his team from getting scorched tonight. It was his 11th homer of the season to go with a marvelous .321/.435/.597 slash line and 28 RBI. His .245 career batting average and .426 BABIP this season indicate severe regression is on the way soon.
Jun 28 - 10:29 PM
Alex Avila picked up a single and a double across four at-bats in Saturday's loss in San Diego.
Avila accounted for two of the team's six hits in the road loss. He has four multi-hit games over his past nine outings to raise his average from .310 to .320 just since June 15. He should continue to see a regular role either at catcher, first base or as the designated hitter with Victor Martinez (heart) on the mend.
Jun 25 - 3:29 AM
Alex Avila went 2-for-3 in the Tigers' loss to the Rays on Sunday.
Avila singled twice and drew a walk, scoring Detroit's only run of the afternoon in the bottom of the first inning. He's batting .326/.443/.609 in 46 games this season and should continue to get everyday playing time between catcher, DH, and first base. He served as the Tigers' designated hitter Sunday with Victor Martinez (heart) on the disabled list.
Jun 18 - 5:42 PM
Report: Cubs, Jays interested in Alex Avila
Jun 30 - 11:24 AM
Avila swats solo homer run in loss to Royals
Jun 28 - 10:29 PM
Alex Avila posts two more hits on Saturday
Jun 25 - 3:29 AM
Avila goes 2-for-3 in loss to Rays on Sunday
Jun 18 - 5:42 PM
More Alex Avila Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
0
.000
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
3
0
9
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
56
162
51
11
0
11
28
25
32
57
0
1
.315
.431
.586
1.017
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
35
12
0
0
0
0
5
2016
54
0
0
0
0
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 29
KC
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Jun 28
KC
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
1.000
Jun 27
KC
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 25
@ SD
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
Jun 24
@ SD
1
4
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.750
Jun 23
@ SD
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
Jun 22
@ SEA
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Dixon Machado
3B
1
Nicholas Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
CF
1
Alex Presley
7-Day DL
Alex Presley (concussion) needs at least a few extra days of rest and recovery.
Presley is eligible to be activated from the 7-day concussion disabled list on Friday, but he's not quite symptom-free yet and the Tigers aren't going to rush him back. The 31-year-old outfielder has batted .245/.302/.347 with one homer and two steals in 18 games this season for Detroit.
Jun 29
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
Andrew Romine
4
Matt den Dekker
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
Sidelined
J.D. Martinez was lifted from Thursday's game versus the Royals as a precaution after fouling a ball off his right foot.
It's the same foot that caused Martinez to get a late start to the season. However, he stayed in the game initially Thursday and hit an RBI single to finish off a 15-pitch at-bat. Martinez was then removed for a pinch-runner. It sounds like the slugger should be fine to play Friday.
Jun 30
2
Jim Adduci
10-Day DL
Jim Adduci (oblique) started in left field and went 1-for-3 in his second rehab game Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo.
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has said that Adduci will get 30-40 at-bats in the minors before returning to the active major league roster. He's also going to see some action in center field while he's on the farm. The 32-year-old has been on the disabled list since May 11 because of a strained right oblique muscle.
Jun 29
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Daniel Norris
5
Anibal Sanchez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Justin Wilson
2
Shane Greene
3
Alex Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Warwick Saupold
6
Chad Bell
7
Daniel Stumpf
