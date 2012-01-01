Craig Kimbrel | Relief Pitcher | #46

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
What’s Next for Sherman?
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Broncos concerned with Lynch's work habits?
Jags WR Robinson eyeing contract extension
Door closing on Blount to re-sign with Pats?
Martavis Bryant met with management council
Bills undecided on Watkins' 5th-year option?
Raiders in agreement with Marshawn Lynch
Longtime Falcon Roddy White calls it a career
Report: Hue Jackson wants Myles Garrett at 1
4th-rounder the price for Sheldon Richardson?
Patriots, CB Jason McCourty an 'ideal match'?
Free agent CB Jerraud Powers retires from NFL
NFL Sr. VP of Officiating Blandino leaves job
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 15
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 5
Apr 14
Playoff Previews: Part 4
Apr 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. McCollum nets 41 points in Game 1 loss
Damian Lillard scores 34 points with 3 treys
Draymond Green posts insane 19-12-9-3-5 line
Kevin Durant double-doubles in Game 1 win
Isaiah Thomas (personal) will play in Game 1
Tony Allen (right leg) ruled out for Game 2
Rudy Gobert (knee) questionable for Game 2
Rondo, Wade won't have minutes limits Sunday
Isaiah Thomas (personal) intends to play Sun
Jason Smith dealing with bruised left knee
Markieff Morris shines in postseason debut
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 win
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
FanDuel Fades: April 12
Apr 12
Dose: Day 1 of the Playoffs
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jake Allen leads Blues to 3-0 series lead
Good chance Joe Thornton will play in Game 3
J. Toews playoff scoring drought continues
Galchenyuk moving up depth chart
Ryan Getzlaf enjoys another multi-point night
Roman Polak (LBI) will miss rest of playoffs
Kasperi Kapanen unlikely hero in 2OT victory
Pekka Rinne posts second straight SO over CHI
Ducks don't have Sami Vatanen for Game 2
Matt Calvert suspended 1 game for cross-check
Dion Phaneuf scores OT winner vs. Bruins
Sens announce Mark Borowiecki won't return
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
Erik Jones has 9th-best six-week average
Was Texas predictive for Matt Kenseth?
Kyle Busch starts 2nd in Easter Bunny 150
Gray Gaulding: 1 top-30 in six starts
Tommy Joe Martins moving to XFINITY Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
Dufner ups the ante to -13 after day-low 65
Kisner posts 11-under with bogey-free 66
Dunne eyes up maiden Euro Tour win in Rabat
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 13
NFL Draft Needs: Lions
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Bears
Apr 12
NFL Draft Needs: Eagles
Apr 11
NFL Draft Needs: Redskins
Apr 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Reuben Foster checks out Motor City Kitties
Nebraska lands four-star receiver Allen
Kansas State hires Iowa's Taylor as AD
Report: Hue Jackson favors Myles Garrett
Saints welcome RB Fournette for local day
Bears get bonus workout out of ND QB Kizer
Randy Moss’ son to transfer from NC State
CB Jones (Achilles) to be a top-50 pick?
DL Hester (shoulder) works out for 13 teams
Clemson transfer DT Pagano chooses Oregon
Utah T Bolles is visiting the Bengals Friday
Dolphins hosting Obi Melifonwu on Friday
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
Jones leaves hospital following concussion
Rashford and Herrera impressive as United win
Reds grind out win at WBA with Firmino goal
Uninspired performance leads to Baggies loss
Begovic ready to replace injured Courtois
Foxes unable to hold off Crystal Palace
Benteke earns precious point for Palace
Jones carried off at the Stadium of Light
Kompany scores, City top S'hampton 3-0
Gabbiadini returns in home defeat
West Ham blows hold leads against Sunderland
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(SS)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Robby Scott
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Steve Selsky
(DH)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Carson Smith
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Craig Kimbrel | Relief Pitcher | #46
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Wallace State CC
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Craig Kimbrel nailed down his fifth save of the season Sunday as the Red Sox beat the Rays 7-5.
Kimbrel picked up two strikeouts in an easy 10-pitch frame to seal the victory for Boston. The right-hander is rocking a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with nine strikeouts in six innings this season.
Apr 16 - 6:15 PM
Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the season Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays.
Kimbrel’s command has abandoned him at times this year, but he was downright dominant on Saturday. He punched out Rickie Weeks and Shane Peterson before Logna Morrison grounded out to end the game. Kimbrel has now converted 23 saves in a row, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Zach Britton. He’s also strung together 20 straight saves at Fenway Park, the second-longest streak in team history behind Tom Gordon. Kimbrel remains a top-shelf fantasy option in all formats.
Apr 15 - 9:10 PM
Craig Kimbrel made things interesting in the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday but escaped with his second save of the season.
Kimbrel entered with a three-run advantage and proceeded to walk the first two hitters he faced, bringing the potential tying run to the plate with the heart of the Tigers' order due up. He bounced back to strike out Miguel Cabrera and after surrendering an RBI single to Victor Martinez he fanned Justin Upton and Tyler Collins to end the contest.
Apr 9 - 4:45 PM
Craig Kimbrel yielded a hit but struck out two in a scoreless inning to record the save in Monday's win over the Pirates.
Josh Bell doubled off of Kimbrel to lead off the inning, but the closer responded by getting Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer to go down swinging. After hitting Adam Frazier with a pitch to put the tying run on base, Kimbrel induced a foulout from Starling Marte. If Kimbrel can bring his walks back down after last season's control issues, his ERA should come down with it.
Apr 3 - 5:48 PM
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
Apr 16 - 6:15 PM
Craig Kimbrel runs saves streak to 23
Apr 15 - 9:10 PM
Craig Kimbrel escapes with save on Sunday
Apr 9 - 4:45 PM
Craig Kimbrel notches first save of season
Apr 3 - 5:48 PM
More Craig Kimbrel Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3150)
2
B. Posey
SF
(2617)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2559)
4
M. Bush
TEX
(2465)
5
J. Segura
SEA
(2115)
6
G. Bird
NYY
(2012)
7
T. Turner
WAS
(1976)
8
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(1958)
9
J. Bradley
BOS
(1952)
10
Y. Moncada
CWS
(1948)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Boston Red Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
0
1.0
0
0
1
.00
.000
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BOS
5
0
0
0
4
0
5.0
3
1
1
2
7
0
0
1.80
1.00
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 16
TB
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 15
TB
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 13
PIT
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Apr 9
@ DET
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
1
1
2
3
0
0
9.00
3.00
Apr 5
PIT
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Apr 3
PIT
1
0
0
0
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
1.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
Sidelined
Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.
Apr 1
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
2
Brock Holt
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
10-Day DL
Jackie Bradley (knee) could be activated from the disabled list as soon as Friday.
It had looked like Bradley might return as soon as Wednesday or Thursday, but he'll play a second rehab game Wednesday and work out Thursday first. Assuming he recovers well, the outfielder will rejoin the Red Sox on Friday in Baltimore.
Apr 16
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) threw another successful bullpen session on Saturday.
The next step is for him to face live hitters in a simulated game and if all goes well he could then proceed to a minor league rehab assignment. Barring any setbacks, Price remains on track for a return to the Red Sox in the middle of May.
Apr 15
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox manager John Farrell said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) is on track to begin a throwing program on Wednesday.
Previous reports indicated that Thornburg could potentially resume throwing on Monday, but like many on the Red Sox, he came down with the flu. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right shoulder impingement and there's no clear timetable for his return.
Apr 11
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
10-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) has been cleared to resume throwing bullpen sessions.
Smith felt some lingering elbow tightness during his last mound workout of the spring and was shut down for about 10 days, but the right-hander is clearly doing better now. He could be ready for a minor league rehab assignment around early-to-mid May and projects to join the Red Sox bullpen sometime in June. Smith underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery 11 months ago.
Apr 11
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Ben Taylor
Headlines
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Brad Johnson covers his fantasy MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, April 17.
More MLB Columns
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
»
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
MLB Headlines
»
Kimbrel earns fifth save, Red Sox beat Rays
»
Ian Kennedy cruises through eight vs. Angels
»
Mondesi steals fifth base, scores winning run
»
Rich Hill leaves start with blister issue
»
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
»
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
»
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
»
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
»
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
»
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
»
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
»
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved