Player Page

Weather | Roster

Craig Kimbrel | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/28/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Wallace State CC
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Craig Kimbrel nailed down his fifth save of the season Sunday as the Red Sox beat the Rays 7-5.
Kimbrel picked up two strikeouts in an easy 10-pitch frame to seal the victory for Boston. The right-hander is rocking a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with nine strikeouts in six innings this season. Apr 16 - 6:15 PM
More Craig Kimbrel Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final01.0001.00.0000000200000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BOS5000405.031127001.801.00
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 16TB100011.00000200.00.00
Apr 15TB100011.00000200.00.00
Apr 13PIT100011.01000000.001.00
Apr 9@ DET100011.011123009.003.00
Apr 5PIT100001.00000000.00.00
Apr 3PIT100011.01000200.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Ben Taylor
 

 