Craig Kimbrel | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (28) / 5/28/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Wallace State CC Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $13 million, 2018: $13 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Craig Kimbrel nailed down his fifth save of the season Sunday as the Red Sox beat the Rays 7-5. Kimbrel picked up two strikeouts in an easy 10-pitch frame to seal the victory for Boston. The right-hander is rocking a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with nine strikeouts in six innings this season.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth inning for his fourth save of the season Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays. Kimbrel’s command has abandoned him at times this year, but he was downright dominant on Saturday. He punched out Rickie Weeks and Shane Peterson before Logna Morrison grounded out to end the game. Kimbrel has now converted 23 saves in a row, the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Zach Britton. He’s also strung together 20 straight saves at Fenway Park, the second-longest streak in team history behind Tom Gordon. Kimbrel remains a top-shelf fantasy option in all formats.

Craig Kimbrel made things interesting in the ninth inning against the Tigers on Sunday but escaped with his second save of the season. Kimbrel entered with a three-run advantage and proceeded to walk the first two hitters he faced, bringing the potential tying run to the plate with the heart of the Tigers' order due up. He bounced back to strike out Miguel Cabrera and after surrendering an RBI single to Victor Martinez he fanned Justin Upton and Tyler Collins to end the contest.