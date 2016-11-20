Logan Forsythe | Second Baseman | #11 Team: Los Angeles Dodgers Age / DOB: (30) / 1/14/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arkansas Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $1 million, 2017: $5.75 million, 2018: $8.5 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Dodgers acquired 2B Logan Forsythe from the Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon. The Dodgers finally have their second baseman after months of trade talks with the Twins involving Brian Dozier that ultimately led to nothing. They refused to give up more than De Leon for Dozier but have landed Forsythe for De Leon straight up in a deal that makes sense for both sides. Forsythe has batted .273/.347/.444 over the last two seasons and is under team control for $15.5 million through 2018.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers and Rays are "deep into discussions" on a trade that would send Logan Forsythe to Los Angeles. Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says the Rays will be getting Jose DeLeon for Forsythe and that the trade should be announced soon. It will be the second time Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has traded for Forsythe, as he was with the Rays when they acquired him from the Padres. Forsythe has batted .273/.347/.444 over the last two seasons and is under team control for $15.5 million through 2018. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Dodgers have interest in Logan Forsythe. Forsythe would fit in nicely at second base, where the Dodgers now have an opening with both Chase Utley and Howie Kendrick no longer around. Worth noting is that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is the one who dealt for Forsythe when he was with the Rays and he also reportedly had interest in him at this past season's trade deadline. Forsythe is under team control through 2018. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter