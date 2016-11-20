Player Page

Logan Forsythe | Second Baseman | #11

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/14/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers acquired 2B Logan Forsythe from the Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon.
The Dodgers finally have their second baseman after months of trade talks with the Twins involving Brian Dozier that ultimately led to nothing. They refused to give up more than De Leon for Dozier but have landed Forsythe for De Leon straight up in a deal that makes sense for both sides. Forsythe has batted .273/.347/.444 over the last two seasons and is under team control for $15.5 million through 2018. Jan 23 - 7:06 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1275111352442052764612766.264.333.444.778
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001180007
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Durham(INT)AAA252001111010.400.5711.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Logan Forsythe
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
3Enrique Hernandez
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Brandon McCarthy
6Julio Urias
7Hyun-Jin Ryu
8Brock Stewart
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Carlos Frias
12Jacob Rhame
13Patrick Schuster
 

 