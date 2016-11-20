Logan Forsythe | Second Baseman | #11

Welcome,
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Rangers, Rays 'in the mix' for Chris Carter
Report: Jae-gyun Hwang to sign with Giants
Yordano Ventura dies in car accident in D.R.
Darvish and Rangers have had extension talks
Report: Tim Lincecum has no plans to retire
Braves have deal in place with Kurt Suzuki
Rangers sign James Loney to minor league deal
Padres sign Trevor Cahill to one-year deal
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Steelers sign Karlos Williams to future deal
Browns reel in Collins with 4-year, $50M deal
Ladarius Green not considering retirement
Groin injury limits Bell to 11 snaps in AFCCG
Big Ben throws for 314 yds as Steelers fall short
Edelman erupts as Pats advance to Super Bowl
Hogan pulls out all the stops in win over PIT
Brady dominates, heads to seventh Super Bowl
Hobbled Julio Jones scorches Pack for 9/180/2
Rodgers' amazing run ends in NFCCG blowout
Matt Ryan slays Pack, Falcons headed to SB51
Michael Floyd mothballed for AFC title game
Marvin Williams (toe) returns to game
Steven Adams (concussion) will play Monday
Dewayne Dedmon starting, Lee to bench
Kyle Anderson starting for Kawhi Leonard
C.J. Miles starting, Glenn Robinson to bench
Jon Leuer starting, Tobias Harris to bench
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope starting Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) officially out Monday
Anthony Davis (quad) doubtful for Monday
Kawhi Leonard (hand, Nets) out Monday
Miles Plumlee starting, John Henson to bench
Jabari Parker, Dellavedova starting Monday
Sami Vatanen scratched on Monday night
Jonathan Bernier starts vs. Winnipeg on Mon
Jeff Zatkoff starts vs. NYR on Monday night
Conor Sheary receives 1st star of the week
Senators ink Zack Smith to 4-year extension
Johnny Gaudreau back on a line with Monahan
Thomas Vanek (LBI) is out Tuesday night
Patrik Laine might be back on Tuesday
Hutton starts Tuesday, Allen to play Thursday
Tyler Seguin (illness) questionable for Tues.
Kevin Hayes to miss 2-3 weeks due to LBI
Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will sit on Tuesday
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
Hooters to sponsor Chase Elliott in two races
Kligerman competing for Henderson Motorsports
GFR names crew chief for Matt DiBenedetto
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Hossler hopes to kick-start career at Farmers
Kaymer: search for elusive win reaches Doha
Hadwin settles for career-best solo 2nd @ CBC
Swafford claims CBC for first PGA TOUR title
Cauley ties career best in 100th TOUR start
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Watson's camp lashes out at Senior Bowl rumor
UCLA lands four-star CB Elijah Gates
Reports: Cal to hire Tim DeRuyter as DC
FSU swipes four-star S Nasirildeen from SC
Michigan heading to Rome for spring practice
Bovada installs Mayfield as '17 Heisman fave
Jackson won't hold Senior Bowl against Watson
Scout: Njoku is a more athletic Bubba Franks
Ex-Arkansas, USC QB Town transfers to a JUCO
Barrett on OC changes: I think it was needed
Transferring Ex-Vols RB Jalen Hurd visits Cal
Norris views T Garcia as top Senior Bowler
Another day, another rejected bid for Payet
Chelsea youngster joins Brighton on loan
Sims signs on for Saints until end of 2019/20
Claude Puel discusses possible transfers
Dyche fears the worst over Marney injury
Leicester reject bid for Leonardo Ulloa
Martinez joins Oxford United on loan
More news about Ryan Mason released
Hull nab Lazar Markovic on loan until June
Impending ban for Sunderland defender
Pochettino allays Alderweireld injury fears
Hull confirm Mason in stable condition
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Josh Fields
(R)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Logan Forsythe
(2B)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Adrian Salcedo
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Logan Forsythe | Second Baseman | #11
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/14/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $1 million, 2017: $5.75 million, 2018: $8.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers acquired 2B Logan Forsythe from the Rays in exchange for RHP Jose De Leon.
The Dodgers finally have their second baseman after months of trade talks with the Twins involving Brian Dozier that ultimately led to nothing. They refused to give up more than De Leon for Dozier but have landed Forsythe for De Leon straight up in a deal that makes sense for both sides. Forsythe has batted .273/.347/.444 over the last two seasons and is under team control for $15.5 million through 2018.
Jan 23 - 7:06 PM
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers and Rays are "deep into discussions" on a trade that would send Logan Forsythe to Los Angeles.
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times says the Rays will be getting Jose DeLeon for Forsythe and that the trade should be announced soon. It will be the second time Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has traded for Forsythe, as he was with the Rays when they acquired him from the Padres. Forsythe has batted .273/.347/.444 over the last two seasons and is under team control for $15.5 million through 2018.
Jan 23 - 6:49 PM
Source:
Jeff Passan on Twitter
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reports that the Dodgers have interest in Logan Forsythe.
Forsythe would fit in nicely at second base, where the Dodgers now have an opening with both Chase Utley and Howie Kendrick no longer around. Worth noting is that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is the one who dealt for Forsythe when he was with the Rays and he also reportedly had interest in him at this past season's trade deadline. Forsythe is under team control through 2018.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 01:39:00 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Logan Forsythe is absent from the Rays starting lineup on Friday.
Manager Kevin Cash indicated that Forsythe has been pushing himself very hard lately and that it's just a regular day of rest. Expect to see him back in there for the final two games of the season this weekend.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Dodgers get Forsythe from Rays for De Leon
Jan 23 - 7:06 PM
Dodgers close to getting Forsythe from Rays
Jan 23 - 6:49 PM
Dodgers have interest in Logan Forsythe
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 01:39:00 PM
Logan Forsythe getting a day off on Friday
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 06:38:00 PM
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
127
511
135
24
4
20
52
76
46
127
6
6
.264
.333
.444
.778
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
118
0
0
0
7
Logan Forsythe's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Logan Forsythe's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Logan Forsythe's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Logan Forsythe's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Durham(INT)
AAA
2
5
2
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
1
0
.400
.571
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Logan Forsythe
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
3
Enrique Hernandez
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Brandon McCarthy
6
Julio Urias
7
Hyun-Jin Ryu
8
Brock Stewart
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Carlos Frias
12
Jacob Rhame
13
Patrick Schuster
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Nate Grimm discusses the tragic news of Yordano Ventura's death and takes a look at the catcher's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
