Eric Sogard | Shortstop | #18 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (30) / 5/22/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 180 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract

Eric Sogard chipped in with four hits and three RBI Thursday in the Brewers’ win over the Padres. He reached base in all five trips to the plate, providing three singles, a double and one walk. Sogard plated three of Milwaukee’s four runs with two of those coming on a double to deep center with one out in the seventh inning. That gave the Brewers a 3-2 advantage and they would never look back. Sogard has been a monster at the plate, hitting .588 with two homers and seven RBI since his call-up last week. Manager Craig Counsell will continue to play him as long as he keeps mashing.

The unstoppable Eric Sogard went 4-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday in leading the Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Padres. Sure, it was great to see Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ come up and make an impact right away, but neither can match what Sogard has done; the former #FaceofMLB runnerup (we still say MLB rigged it for David Wright) is 6-for-10 with two homers, two doubles and a steal in three games. At this point, it's hard to say whether .400 or 70 HR is more likely. Maybe he'll just make a run at both.

Eric Sogard, just called up from Triple-A on Friday, tied his career high by hitting his second homer Monday in the 10th inning against the Padres. Sogard has two homers in six at-bats this year. He had two homers in 663 at-bats in his final two years in Oakland in 2014-15. Sogard isn't a good bet to keep hitting, but if he can apply some pressure to Milwaukee's disappointing middle-infield duo, that could be a good thing for the club.