Eric Sogard | Shortstop | #18

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/22/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract: view contract details
Eric Sogard chipped in with four hits and three RBI Thursday in the Brewers’ win over the Padres.
He reached base in all five trips to the plate, providing three singles, a double and one walk. Sogard plated three of Milwaukee’s four runs with two of those coming on a double to deep center with one out in the seventh inning. That gave the Brewers a 3-2 advantage and they would never look back. Sogard has been a monster at the plate, hitting .588 with two homers and seven RBI since his call-up last week. Manager Craig Counsell will continue to play him as long as he keeps mashing. May 18 - 7:23 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final441.000030011010042
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5136202453010.462.5881.0771.665
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170012100
20160000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 18@ SD144100301001001.0001.0001.250
May 17@ SD13000001100000.000.250.000
May 16@ SD144200110000001.0001.0001.500
May 15@ SD14100112000010.250.4001.000
May 14NYM11000000000000.000.000.000
May 12NYM111001212010001.0001.0004.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)AAA2491308031730151250.330.421.516
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Oliver Drake
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Rob Scahill
8Brent Suter
 

 