Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
MLB Live Chat
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Forsythe (foot) to return Sunday or Tuesday
Maeda (hamstring) to make rehab start Friday
James Paxton completes pen session Thursday
Eric Sogard blows up for four hits vs. Padres
Struggling Benintendi takes a seat Thursday
Jason Heyward begins rehab stint Thursday
Braves sign Loney with Freeman sidelined
Jays suspend Pillar two games for using slur
Doug Fister officially signs with Angels
Adam Frazier drives in four as Bucs rout Nats
Rays place Brad Miller (abdomen) on the DL
Braves put Freddie Freeman on disabled list
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers cut their losses, release Ladarius
'No update' on Gareon Conley's legal status
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
NBA Combine: Measurements
May 16
NBA Draft Lottery Preview
May 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Kevin Love scores playoff career-high 32 pts
Cavs win Game 1 behind LeBron James' 38/9/7
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
Neal, Preds Take Game 1 in OT
May 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) expected to suit up on Thu
Patric Hornqvist isn't probable for Game 4
Anderson has another strong start in Game 3
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
Peter Chiarelli named finalist for GM of Year
New deal for Leon Draisaitl is a top priority
Justin Schultz (UBI) to travel with the team
Andrej Sekera has torn ACL, out 6-9 months
Kevin Shattenkirk will keep his options open
Justin Schultz suffers injury early in Game 2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gragson fastest in final CMS truck practice
Bell leads Charlotte Truck Practice 1
GREE made room for Autism Awareness at Toledo
Berry secures 6-race Late Model sponsorship
Briscoe: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Kody Vanderwal: Orange Show 150 advance
Cindric: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Orange Show 150 advance
Michael Self: Orange Show 150 advance
Nemechek: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Blaine Perkins: Orange Show 150 advance
Brandon Jones: NC Education Lottery 200 advan
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; shares R1 lead
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
Garcia returns for Byron Nelson title defense
Smotherman set for TOUR debut @ the Nelson
Alex Moon takes top honors at Byron Nelson OQ
Oosthuizen carves out joint runner-up with 73
Poulter's closing 71 enough for two-way T2
Si Woo Kim wins PLAYERS with bogey-free 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
Auburn DT Antwuan Jackson moving onward
Texas DT Jordan Elliott decides to transfer
Report: United buys Coliseum naming rights
Exec: Barkley may be ‘best RB of last decade'
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
FSU S Marshall must sit 1st half of Bama game
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
Team News - Week 37
May 12
Late Fitness Check GW37
May 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW37
May 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane nets four as Spurs rout Leicester
Has De Gea played his last match at United?
Terry ponders retirement while PL clubs wait
Gardner seals West Brom exit
Rhodes will leave Boro this summer
West Ham eye loan swoop for Batshuayi
Maguire to remain in Tigers treatment room
Man Utd "very close" to signing Michael Keane
Bournemouth lining up big bid for Blues duo
Pogba and youngsters to start at Selhurst
Claude Puel insists a review is "normal"
Palace travel to Manchester w/o key players
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(SS)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Matt Garza
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Paolo Espino
(S)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Eric Sogard | Shortstop | #18
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/22/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 180
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 2 (0) / SD
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eric Sogard chipped in with four hits and three RBI Thursday in the Brewers’ win over the Padres.
He reached base in all five trips to the plate, providing three singles, a double and one walk. Sogard plated three of Milwaukee’s four runs with two of those coming on a double to deep center with one out in the seventh inning. That gave the Brewers a 3-2 advantage and they would never look back. Sogard has been a monster at the plate, hitting .588 with two homers and seven RBI since his call-up last week. Manager Craig Counsell will continue to play him as long as he keeps mashing.
May 18 - 7:23 PM
The unstoppable Eric Sogard went 4-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday in leading the Brewers to a 6-2 win over the Padres.
Sure, it was great to see Cody Bellinger and Ian Happ come up and make an impact right away, but neither can match what Sogard has done; the former #FaceofMLB runnerup (we still say MLB rigged it for David Wright) is 6-for-10 with two homers, two doubles and a steal in three games. At this point, it's hard to say whether .400 or 70 HR is more likely. Maybe he'll just make a run at both.
May 17 - 1:20 AM
Eric Sogard, just called up from Triple-A on Friday, tied his career high by hitting his second homer Monday in the 10th inning against the Padres.
Sogard has two homers in six at-bats this year. He had two homers in 663 at-bats in his final two years in Oakland in 2014-15. Sogard isn't a good bet to keep hitting, but if he can apply some pressure to Milwaukee's disappointing middle-infield duo, that could be a good thing for the club.
May 16 - 2:19 AM
Fresh off his call-up from Triple-A Colorado Springs, Eric Sogard slugged a two-run homer and drew a pair of walks in Friday’s victory over the Mets.
Sogard and Orlando Arcia went back-to-back off Matt Harvey in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old made the start at shortstop on Friday in order to give Arcia a breather, but he’ll likely function as a backup infielder moving forward. The 30-year-old entered Friday’s action with a .239/.295/.313 career batting line.
May 13 - 12:22 AM
Eric Sogard blows up for four hits vs. Padres
May 18 - 7:23 PM
Eric Sogard goes 4-for-4 in Brewers' win
May 17 - 1:20 AM
Eric Sogard hits second homer in six at-bats
May 16 - 2:19 AM
Sogard homers in first game since call-up
May 13 - 12:22 AM
More Eric Sogard Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Donaldson
TOR
(3224)
2
I. Happ
CHC
(2849)
3
R. Cano
SEA
(2694)
4
M. Melancon
SF
(2529)
5
A. Pollock
ARZ
(2311)
6
J. Martinez
DET
(2272)
7
J. Berrios
MIN
(2247)
8
T. Tulowitzki
TOR
(2101)
9
A. Chapman
NYY
(2096)
10
S. Matz
NYM
(2087)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
4
1.000
0
3
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
4
2
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
5
13
6
2
0
2
4
5
3
0
1
0
.462
.588
1.077
1.665
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
1
2
1
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 18
@ SD
1
4
4
1
0
0
3
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.250
May 17
@ SD
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
May 16
@ SD
1
4
4
2
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.500
May 15
@ SD
1
4
1
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
.250
.400
1.000
May 14
NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 12
NYM
1
1
1
0
0
1
2
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
4.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Colorado Springs(PCL)
AAA
24
91
30
8
0
3
17
30
15
12
5
0
.330
.421
.516
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
Sidelined
Eric Thames (illness) flew out to center field in a pinch-hitting appearance Thursday in the Brewers’ win over the Padres.
He pinch-hit for pitcher Zach Davies with two on and nobody out in the seventh inning. Thames didn’t start Thursday’s game due to strep throat but he should be back in there Friday at Wrigley Field. Despite missing a handful of games, Thames is still tied for third in the majors with 13 homers.
May 18
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
10-Day DL
Ryan Braun said he'll have an update on his strained left calf Saturday.
He's presumably going in for a follow-up exam with team doctors. Braun landed on the disabled list May 11 with what Brewers manager Craig Counsell termed a "minor" calf strain. If all goes according to plan, the veteran outfielder should be ready for activation before the end of the month.
May 18
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Junior Guerra (calf) allowed five runs -- two earned -- over five innings Monday in his first rehab start with Double-A Biloxi.
Guerra whiffed four, but he yielded six hits -- including three home runs -- while walking three. It's not a surprise that he wasn't sharp, of course, given that it was his first game in six weeks. He should rejoin the Brewers' rotation later this month if all goes well.
May 15
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Neftali Feliz
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Oliver Drake
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Rob Scahill
8
Brent Suter
Headlines
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
In this week's Waiver Wired, D.J. Short discusses Justin Smoak's surprising production and Tommy Joseph's red-hot May.
More MLB Columns
»
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
»
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
»
Diaz Mio!
May 17
»
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
»
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
»
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
»
MLB Live Chat
May 16
MLB Headlines
»
Forsythe (foot) to return Sunday or Tuesday
»
Maeda (hamstring) to make rehab start Friday
»
James Paxton completes pen session Thursday
»
Eric Sogard blows up for four hits vs. Padres
»
Struggling Benintendi takes a seat Thursday
»
Jason Heyward begins rehab stint Thursday
»
Braves sign Loney with Freeman sidelined
»
Jays suspend Pillar two games for using slur
»
Doug Fister officially signs with Angels
»
Adam Frazier drives in four as Bucs rout Nats
»
Rays place Brad Miller (abdomen) on the DL
»
Braves put Freddie Freeman on disabled list
MLB Links
»
FanDuel Mixup: a new way to play FanDuel baseball.
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved