Wade Miley | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/13/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Southeastern Louisiana
Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Wade Miley let in just one run in 5 2/3 innings to lead his club to a 5-1 win over the Twins on Saturday.
He gave up eight hits and three walks but did a good job of spreading them out to prevent any rallies. He collected four strikeouts in the ballgame and improved his record to 4-7. The only run he allowed came on a Miguel Sano solo shot in the third inning. Miley has a 4.97 ERA and unbelievably poor 1.75 WHIP in 88 2/3 innings through 18 starts. Kevin Gausman is the only qualified starter with a higher WHIP in the majors this year. Jul 8 - 6:00 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final15.21001.591.9411183400000
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL1717370083.09653484876005.201.73
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jul 8@ MIN111005.281134001.591.94
Jul 3@ MLW110101.2777220037.805.40
Jun 28@ TOR110105.064345005.402.00
Jun 22CLE110105.084423007.202.00
Jun 17STL111005.266548007.941.76
Jun 12@ CWS110102.1666200023.143.43
Jun 7PIT110002.2844240013.503.75
Jun 1BOS111007.051113001.29.86
May 27@ HOU110105.084432007.202.20
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
2Johnny Giavotella
SS1J.J. Hardy
2Ruben Tejada
3Paul Janish
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Wade Miley
5Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Richard Bleier
7Mike Wright
8Stefan Crichton
9Miguel Castro
 

 