Wade Miley | Starting Pitcher | #38 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 11/13/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 195 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Southeastern Louisiana Drafted: 2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $8.75 million, 2018: $12 million club option ($500,000 buyout)

Wade Miley let in just one run in 5 2/3 innings to lead his club to a 5-1 win over the Twins on Saturday. He gave up eight hits and three walks but did a good job of spreading them out to prevent any rallies. He collected four strikeouts in the ballgame and improved his record to 4-7. The only run he allowed came on a Miguel Sano solo shot in the third inning. Miley has a 4.97 ERA and unbelievably poor 1.75 WHIP in 88 2/3 innings through 18 starts. Kevin Gausman is the only qualified starter with a higher WHIP in the majors this year.

Wade Miley will start Saturday against the Twins. Saturday's starter was previously listed as TBA. Chris Tillman will return from paternity leave on Saturday, but Orioles manager Buck Showalter doesn't want to start him since he's out of his normal routine. Miley has really struggled recently and was rocked for seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in his most recent start Monday against the Brewers. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Wade Miley was pounded for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings by the Brewers on Monday. Miley might have lost his rotation spot after his previous outing if the Orioles had anyone they thought was worth taking over. They'll probably make a switch now anyway, even though the alternatives aren't very attractive. Miley had a 2.82 ERA after 11 starts this year, but he's given up 31 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings in his last six, taking him up to 5.20 for the season.