Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miley allows one run in 5 2/3 to beat Twins
Elvis Andrus returns from paternity leave
CarGo sitting against White Sox Saturday
Avisail Garcia (finger) absent again Saturday
Josh Donaldson reaches four times Saturday
Marcus Stroman cruises in win over Houston
Frazier crushes Brewers with walk-off homer
Ryan Braun leaves game with calf tightness
Jose Altuve not in Astros lineup on Saturday
Chase Utley reaches 1,000 RBI for his career
Nelson Cruz cracks 300th homer in victory
Arenado knocks in five, Rockies roll past Sox
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Not a 'done deal' that McCown starts Week 1?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Smith Jr. drops 14-7-6 line in win
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nolan Patrick (abdominal) finally pain free
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Austin Cindric: Buckle Up 225 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rookie Munoz leads by two after 68 in R3
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Confirmed - United land Romelu Lukaku
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Winston Abreu
(R)
Terry Doyle
(S)
J.J. Hardy
(SS)
Trey Mancini
(1B)
Anthony Santander
(OF)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Ryan Flaherty
(2B)
Donnie Hart
(R)
Wade Miley
(S)
Cody Satterwhite
(S)
Brad Brach
(R)
Lew Ford
(OF)
Matthew Hauser
(S)
Jesus Montero
(1B)
Jonathan Schoop
(2B)
Zach Britton
(R)
Eric Fornataro
(R)
Anthony Hewitt
(OF)
Darren O'Day
(R)
Seth Smith
(OF)
Dylan Bundy
(S)
Juan Francisco
(3B)
L.J. Hoes
(OF)
Tomo Ohka
(R)
Zach Stewart
(R)
Welington Castillo
(C)
Steve Garrison
(R)
Ubaldo Jimenez
(S)
Felix Perez
(OF)
Ruben Tejada
(SS)
Miguel Castro
(R)
Kevin Gausman
(S)
Adam Jones
(OF)
Chris Pettit
(OF)
Chris Tillman
(S)
Zach Clark
(R)
Craig Gentry
(OF)
Caleb Joseph
(C)
Joey Rickard
(OF)
Mark Trumbo
(DH)
Stefan Crichton
(R)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Hyun Soo Kim
(OF)
Wandy Rodriguez
(S)
Mike Wright
(R)
Chris Davis
(1B)
Mychal Givens
(R)
Manny Machado
(3B)
Billy Rowell
(OF)
Delmon Young
(OF)
Julio DePaula
(R)
Trey Haley
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Wade Miley | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/13/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 195
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Southeastern Louisiana
Drafted:
2008 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $8.75 million, 2018: $12 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wade Miley let in just one run in 5 2/3 innings to lead his club to a 5-1 win over the Twins on Saturday.
He gave up eight hits and three walks but did a good job of spreading them out to prevent any rallies. He collected four strikeouts in the ballgame and improved his record to 4-7. The only run he allowed came on a Miguel Sano solo shot in the third inning. Miley has a 4.97 ERA and unbelievably poor 1.75 WHIP in 88 2/3 innings through 18 starts. Kevin Gausman is the only qualified starter with a higher WHIP in the majors this year.
Jul 8 - 6:00 PM
Wade Miley will start Saturday against the Twins.
Saturday's starter was previously listed as TBA. Chris Tillman will return from paternity leave on Saturday, but Orioles manager Buck Showalter doesn't want to start him since he's out of his normal routine. Miley has really struggled recently and was rocked for seven runs over 1 2/3 innings in his most recent start Monday against the Brewers.
Jul 7 - 7:36 PM
Source:
Roch Kubatko on Twitter
Wade Miley was pounded for seven runs in 1 2/3 innings by the Brewers on Monday.
Miley might have lost his rotation spot after his previous outing if the Orioles had anyone they thought was worth taking over. They'll probably make a switch now anyway, even though the alternatives aren't very attractive. Miley had a 2.82 ERA after 11 starts this year, but he's given up 31 earned runs over 22 1/3 innings in his last six, taking him up to 5.20 for the season.
Jul 3 - 7:43 PM
Wade Miley took a loss after giving up four runs -- three earned -- in five innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
He surrendered solo homers to Jose Bautista and Justin Smoak. The last two runs scored on a bases-loaded, fielder's choice grounder marred by a throwing error. Miley issued four walks, struck out four batters and allowed a total of six hits. He falls to 3-6 with a 4.54 ERA and scary 1.66 WHIP.
Jun 28 - 9:50 PM
Miley allows one run in 5 2/3 to beat Twins
Jul 8 - 6:00 PM
Wade Miley to start Sat. vs. Twins
Jul 7 - 7:36 PM
Wade Miley gets lit up by Brewers
Jul 3 - 7:43 PM
Miley yields four runs in five frames in loss
Jun 28 - 9:50 PM
More Wade Miley Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
5.2
1
0
0
1.59
1.941
1
1
8
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
17
17
3
7
0
0
83.0
96
53
48
48
76
0
0
5.20
1.73
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jul 8
@ MIN
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
8
1
1
3
4
0
0
1.59
1.94
Jul 3
@ MLW
1
1
0
1
0
1.2
7
7
7
2
2
0
0
37.80
5.40
Jun 28
@ TOR
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
6
4
3
4
5
0
0
5.40
2.00
Jun 22
CLE
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
4
4
2
3
0
0
7.20
2.00
Jun 17
STL
1
1
1
0
0
5.2
6
6
5
4
8
0
0
7.94
1.76
Jun 12
@ CWS
1
1
0
1
0
2.1
6
6
6
2
0
0
0
23.14
3.43
Jun 7
PIT
1
1
0
0
0
2.2
8
4
4
2
4
0
0
13.50
3.75
Jun 1
BOS
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
5
1
1
1
3
0
0
1.29
.86
May 27
@ HOU
1
1
0
1
0
5.0
8
4
4
3
2
0
0
7.20
2.20
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Welington Castillo
2
Caleb Joseph
1B
1
Chris Davis
10-Day DL
Chris Davis (oblique) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Monday.
It will likely be a brief rehab stint. Davis is scheduled to play with High-A Frederick on Monday before moving to Class A Delmarva on Wednesday. This presumably sets him up to be activated immediately following the All-Star break. Davis has been out since June 12 with an oblique strain.
Jul 7
2B
1
Jonathan Schoop
2
Johnny Giavotella
SS
1
J.J. Hardy
10-Day DL
J.J. Hardy (wrist) hopes to be cleared to begin light activities when he visits a specialist next Wednesday.
It would be the first step in a long process as he works his way back from a fractured right wrist. Hardy is expected to be sidelined well into August.
Jul 7
2
Ruben Tejada
3
Paul Janish
3B
1
Manny Machado
2
Ryan Flaherty
60-Day DL
Orioles transferred INF Ryan Flaherty from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Flaherty has been out since May 19 with tendinitis in his right shoulder and he remains shut down from throwing as of early July. There is no timetable for his return to the Orioles' active roster.
Jul 5
LF
1
Hyun Soo Kim
2
Joey Rickard
CF
1
Adam Jones
RF
1
Seth Smith
2
Craig Gentry
3
Anthony Santander
60-Day DL
Anthony Santander (forearm) has resumed a throwing program.
The Rule 5 pick has been out all season with a right forearm strain. At this point it's not looking like a great bet that Santander will get much of a shot this season.
Jun 28
DH
1
Mark Trumbo
2
Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Tillman
2
Kevin Gausman
3
Dylan Bundy
4
Wade Miley
5
Ubaldo Jimenez
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Zach Britton
2
Darren O'Day
3
Brad Brach
4
Mychal Givens
5
Donnie Hart
6
Richard Bleier
7
Mike Wright
10-Day DL
Mike Wright (shoulder) will begin his throwing program on Monday.
Wright landed on the disabled list last month with right shoulder bursitis and ended up missing more than the minimum after receiving a cortisone injection. He figures to return in a long relief role once he's back to full health.
Jul 3
8
Stefan Crichton
10-Day DL
Stefan Crichton (shoulder) made 25 throws from 125 feet on Thursday.
Crichton has been out for the last week and a half with a strained shoulder, but that he's already throwing again is obviously a good sign. It's unclear when he'll be ready for mound work.
Jul 7
9
Miguel Castro
Week That Was: McCrushin
Jul 8
Andrew McCutchen heads into the break on an insane tear. Read about his big week and more in Nick Nelson's recap.
