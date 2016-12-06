Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Archer | Starting Pitcher | #22

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/26/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (0) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Chris Archer punched out five Orioles in three scoreless, hitless frames on Saturday.
He has yet to allow a run in five spring innings. The Rays' ace is expected to depart camp soon to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He got off to a rough start last season but recovered to finish with a 4.02 ERA including 233 strikeouts in 201 1/3 innings. His record this year is likely to be much better than the 9-19 mark he notched a year ago. Mar 4 - 4:49 PM
More Chris Archer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB333391900201.11831009067233004.021.24
Chris Archer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Archer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Archer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Chris Archer's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 