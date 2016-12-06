Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather |
Roster
Willy Adames
(SS)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Casey Gillaspie
(1B)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Jaime Schultz
(S)
Jose Alvarado
(S)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Chih-Wei Hu
(S)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Matt Andriese
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Blake Snell
(S)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Will Inman
(S)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Ryne Stanek
(S)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Matt Duffy
(3B)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Luke Maile
(C)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Justin Marks
(R)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
David Carpenter
(R)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jose Molina
(C)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Chase Whitley
(S)
Curt Casali
(C)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Hunter Wood
(S)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Ryan Garton
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Chris Archer | Starting Pitcher | #22
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/26/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 6 (0) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $4.75 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $9 million club option ($1.75 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Archer punched out five Orioles in three scoreless, hitless frames on Saturday.
He has yet to allow a run in five spring innings. The Rays' ace is expected to depart camp soon to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He got off to a rough start last season but recovered to finish with a 4.02 ERA including 233 strikeouts in 201 1/3 innings. His record this year is likely to be much better than the 9-19 mark he notched a year ago.
Mar 4 - 4:49 PM
Chris Archer pitched a pair of scoreless innings Sunday against the Red Sox.
Archer had a strong spring last year before getting off to a disappointing start. He's expected to pitched once more next weekend before joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.
Feb 26 - 4:38 PM
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rays are not hearing what they want for right-hander Chris Archer.
At this stage, the Rays are much more likely to move either Alex Cobb or Drew Smyly. Archer has a very reasonable contract with a pair of club options for 2019 and 2020, so the Rays don't necessarily have a sense of urgency to move him. They can wait if the offers aren't blowing them away.
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 09:46:00 AM
Source:
Joel Sherman on Twitter
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports that if the Braves trade for a top starter, Chris Archer is the "most likely" target.
It's been reported that the Braves are one of the main suitors for Chris Sale, but Bowman says the White Sox are insisting on Dansby Swanson being included in any deal and the Braves consider that a non-starter. That said, it doesn't sound like Atlanta is close to anything on Archer, either, with Bowman adding that so far "the Rays' ask far exceeds the Braves' comfort zone." It could all be posturing at this point, of course.
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Source:
Mark Bowman on Twitter
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
Mar 4 - 4:49 PM
Chris Archer goes two scoreless
Feb 26 - 4:38 PM
Rays not hearing what they want for Archer
Tue, Dec 6, 2016 09:46:00 AM
Archer a likelier target for Braves than Sale
Sun, Dec 4, 2016 02:11:00 PM
More Chris Archer Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
TB
33
33
9
19
0
0
201.1
183
100
90
67
233
0
0
4.02
1.24
Chris Archer's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Chris Archer's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Archer's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Chris Archer's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
Sidelined
Wilson Ramos (knee) said Tuesday that he's still hoping to return as a designated hitter at some point in May.
This comes after Bill Chastian of MLB.com wrote earlier this week that Ramos "will not likely be ready to play until July, and he probably won't be able to catch until August." While Ramos remains optimistic about his timeline after ACL surgery, he also doesn't want to rush things. His return date is a moving target right now.
Feb 15
2
Curt Casali
3
Luke Maile
4
Michael McKenry
5
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
3
Casey Gillaspie
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
2
Tim Beckham
3
Willy Adames
4
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Jose De Leon
7
Chase Whitley
8
Hunter Wood
9
Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
3
Danny Farquhar
4
Xavier Cedeno
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
7
Ryan Garton
8
Kevin Gadea
9
Tommy Hunter
10
Ryne Stanek
11
Jose Alvarado
12
Cory Rasmus
13
Diego Moreno
14
Dana Eveland
Headlines
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
D.J. Short talks Los Angeles Dodgers with Eric Stephen of True Blue LA in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Dodgers Check-In
Mar 3
»
ST Daily: Paying the Price
Mar 3
»
Podcast: Early Storylines
Mar 3
»
2017 Breakdowns: Second Base
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Padres Check-In
Mar 2
»
ST Daily: Training Wheeler
Mar 2
»
Podcast: Brewers Check-In
Mar 1
»
Showdown: Longoria vs. Franco
Mar 1
MLB Headlines
»
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
»
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
»
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
»
Street diagnosed with Grade 1 lat strain
»
Matt Carpenter (back) will not play in WBC
»
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
»
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
»
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
»
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
»
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
»
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
»
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
DFS NBA: Improving in the Second Half
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
