Chris Archer | Starting Pitcher | #22 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (28) / 9/26/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 6 (0) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $2.75 million, 2017: $4.75 million, 2018: $6.25 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $9 million club option ($1.75 million buyout)

Chris Archer punched out five Orioles in three scoreless, hitless frames on Saturday. He has yet to allow a run in five spring innings. The Rays' ace is expected to depart camp soon to pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. He got off to a rough start last season but recovered to finish with a 4.02 ERA including 233 strikeouts in 201 1/3 innings. His record this year is likely to be much better than the 9-19 mark he notched a year ago.

Chris Archer pitched a pair of scoreless innings Sunday against the Red Sox. Archer had a strong spring last year before getting off to a disappointing start. He's expected to pitched once more next weekend before joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rays are not hearing what they want for right-hander Chris Archer. At this stage, the Rays are much more likely to move either Alex Cobb or Drew Smyly. Archer has a very reasonable contract with a pair of club options for 2019 and 2020, so the Rays don't necessarily have a sense of urgency to move him. They can wait if the offers aren't blowing them away. Source: Joel Sherman on Twitter