Danny Espinosa | Shortstop | #8 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (29) / 4/25/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 206 Bats / Throws: Switch / Right College: Long Beach State Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS Contract: view contract details 2016: $2.875 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent

Latest News Recent News

Angels and SS Danny Espinosa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.425 million contract. He made $2.9 million last year. This is his last go-round with the arbitration process and he will be a free agent next offseason. This seems like a lot of money for a career .226/.302/.388 hitter but when his top-notch defense is factored in it makes more sense. He drilled 24 home runs for the Nationals in 2016 although his scary .209 batting average sapped much of his fantasy value. Espinosa was traded to the Angels a month ago and is expected to start at second base in the coming season. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Angels acquired INF Danny Espinosa from the Nationals for RHP Austin Adams and RHP Kyle McGowin. Both teams have confirmed the trade. Espinosa is expected to be the starting second baseman for the Angels, replacing Cliff Pennington atop the depth chart. Espinosa broke out with 24 home runs this season but the new-found power came with a dismal .209 batting average. He is a plus defender and should combine with Andrelton Simmons for an elite double-play combo. The trade salvages Espinosa's fantasy value. He was looking at a utility role if he stayed in Washington but should be an everyday player in Anaheim. Despite the low batting average, he does enough of everything else to be considered a decent but not ideal starting option at second base for fantasy purposes.

Josh Norris of Baseball America reports the Angels have acquired infielder Danny Espinosa from the Nationals for two prospects. No word yet on which prospects the Angels gave up. Espinosa was disgruntled about losing his starting shortstop role to Trea Turner following the Adam Eaton trade. Espinosa expressed his displeasure by skipping the Nationals Winterfest fan convention this weekend. He hit .209/.306/.378 with 24 home runs, 66 runs scored, 72 RBI and nine stolen bases this year. The Angels have Andrelton Simmons entrenched at shortstop, but Espinosa will immediately jump ahead of Cliff Pennington on the depth chart at second base. Source: Josh Norris on Twitter