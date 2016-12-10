Player Page

Danny Espinosa | Shortstop | #8

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Angels and SS Danny Espinosa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.425 million contract.
He made $2.9 million last year. This is his last go-round with the arbitration process and he will be a free agent next offseason. This seems like a lot of money for a career .226/.302/.388 hitter but when his top-notch defense is factored in it makes more sense. He drilled 24 home runs for the Nationals in 2016 although his scary .209 batting average sapped much of his fantasy value. Espinosa was traded to the Angels a month ago and is expected to start at second base in the coming season. Jan 12 - 9:14 PM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1575161081502472665417492.209.306.378.684
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000157000
Danny Espinosa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
8Alex Meyer
9Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3J.C. Ramirez
4Andrew Bailey
5Deolis Guerra
6Brooks Pounders
7Jose Alvarez
8Mike Morin
9Kirby Yates
10Eduardo Paredes
11Keynan Middleton
12Blake Parker
