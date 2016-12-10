Danny Espinosa | Shortstop | #8

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Angels, Espinosa avoid arb with $5.425M deal
Pirates, Hutchison avoid arb with $2.3M deal
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 12
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 10
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 10
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chargers still want to retain Ken Whisenhunt
Report: Chargers to target Gus Bradley for DC
Malcolm Mitchell to be inactive against HOU?
Bills hire Frazier as defensive coordinator
Chargers expected to name Lynn new head coach
Report: Wade Phillips interviewing with WSH
Bucs DC Smith withdraws from Chargers search
Report: Dolphins will try to re-sign Stills
Dolphins want TE Dion Sims back as starter?
Ware practicing in full for Divisional Round
Carroll says Prosise will be game-time call
Les Snead expected to be retained as Rams' GM
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Most Annoying NBA Teams
Jan 12
Dose: No. 18 for Westbrook
Jan 12
True Value: Supporting Stats
Jan 11
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 11
Jan 11
Dose: Harden goes for 40-15-10
Jan 11
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Brandon Ingram will play on Thursday night
Lance Thomas will start on Thursday night
Brandon Ingram sprains wrist, getting X-ray
Terrence Jones, Omer Asik will start vs. BK
LaMarcus Aldridge will start on Thursday
Anthony Davis (hip) will not play on Thursday
MCW, Wade, Zipser, Taj & Lopez will start
Denzel Valentine (flu) will not play Thursday
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) will not play
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) going through 3-on-3
Nikola Jokic dominates in win over Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (foot) will not play on Friday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 14
Jan 12
Dose: Ovi does it again
Jan 12
Kings Rolling Heat
Jan 11
A Turning Point for Boedker?
Jan 11
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 10
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Rick Nash to return vs. Maple Leafs on Friday
Matt Murray makes long-awaited return Thurs
Sergei Bobrovsky (illness) will start Friday
P. Buchnevich returns from conditioning stint
Ryan Getzlaf (LBI) is very probable Thursday
Patrik Laine (concussion) will miss road trip
Jamie Benn (foot) will be back on Thursday
Chad Johnson blocks 25 in win over Sharks
Ovechkin hits 1000-point mark in W over Pens
Mark Scheifele scores twice in loss to Habs
Danault scores goal-of-the-year candidate
Jason Demers scores GWG vs. NYI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Gerhart to make record 30th start at Daytona
Weatherman running 10 ARCA races in MMM's #78
Cornett-Ching rescues Moose in time for test
Lira tests at Daytona in prep for track debut
Hayley not returning to ThorSport for 2017
Chase Dowling pairs with Fuller Racing in '17
Hunter Baize joins Martin-McClure in K&N East
Briscoe picked for Ford Performance program
Rico Abreu not returning full-time in Trucks
Elliott Sadler plans Daytona double-duty
Baldwin back to modified roots with Donny Lia
Slower speeds mark Vegas test
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
J. Thomas torches Waialae w/ course-record 59
Knox dialed in with irons during R1 of Sony
Woodland blemish-free in R1 of the Sony Open
Past champ Henley off to a quick start @ Sony
Bowditch WDs from Sony ahead of R1 tee time
Horne joins Fisher Jr as R1 SA Open leader
McIlroy shoots 67 in season opener; one back
Course horse Fisher, Jr. posts R1 lead in SA
Si Woo Kim backs out of the Sony Open
Stone defending at SA Open; partners McIlroy
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Cal closing in on Justin Wilcox
Make it official: Michigan hires Pep Hamilton
Ohio State loses commitment of WR Lindsey
Coaches supporting December signing day
Deshaun Watson wins second Manning Award
Report: WR Rudolph to declare for NFL Draft
Report: G Caspers is retiring from football
Cornhuskers pull the plug on DC Banker
Kansas snipes OC Meacham away from TCU
Auburn won't consider Briles for OC job
Cincy HC Fickell lands OSU transfer Gibson
UConn lures OC Lashlee away from Auburn
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Collins in contention after lengthy layoff
Ndidi could make his PL debut against Chelsea
Ulloa likely to miss clash with Chelsea
Boro receive Valdes boost ahead of WK21
Karanka provides updates on squad fitness
Everton completes Schneiderlin transfer
Crouch signs new Stoke contract
Benteke not going anywhere in January
Taylor fractures cheekbone, out indefinitely
Barrow injured while playing for Swans U-23s
Reds drop first leg but welcome Coutinho back
The news that broke the internet on Thursday
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Alex Meyer
(S)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(SS)
Keynan Middleton
(S)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Nolan Fontana
(SS)
Justin Miller
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Nate Smith
(S)
Nick Buss
(OF)
Johnny Giavotella
(2B)
Mike Morin
(R)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Huston Street
(R)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Eduardo Paredes
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Ryan LaMarre
(OF)
Blake Parker
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Jered Weaver
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
John Lamb
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Kaleb Cowart
(3B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Carlos Perez
(C)
Tony Sanchez
(C)
Daniel Wright
(S)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Gregorio Petit
(2B)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
Kirby Yates
(R)
David DeJesus
(OF)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Danny Espinosa | Shortstop | #8
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 206
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.875 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels and SS Danny Espinosa avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.425 million contract.
He made $2.9 million last year. This is his last go-round with the arbitration process and he will be a free agent next offseason. This seems like a lot of money for a career .226/.302/.388 hitter but when his top-notch defense is factored in it makes more sense. He drilled 24 home runs for the Nationals in 2016 although his scary .209 batting average sapped much of his fantasy value. Espinosa was traded to the Angels a month ago and is expected to start at second base in the coming season.
Jan 12 - 9:14 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Angels acquired INF Danny Espinosa from the Nationals for RHP Austin Adams and RHP Kyle McGowin.
Both teams have confirmed the trade. Espinosa is expected to be the starting second baseman for the Angels, replacing Cliff Pennington atop the depth chart. Espinosa broke out with 24 home runs this season but the new-found power came with a dismal .209 batting average. He is a plus defender and should combine with Andrelton Simmons for an elite double-play combo. The trade salvages Espinosa's fantasy value. He was looking at a utility role if he stayed in Washington but should be an everyday player in Anaheim. Despite the low batting average, he does enough of everything else to be considered a decent but not ideal starting option at second base for fantasy purposes.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:22:00 PM
Josh Norris of Baseball America reports the Angels have acquired infielder Danny Espinosa from the Nationals for two prospects.
No word yet on which prospects the Angels gave up. Espinosa was disgruntled about losing his starting shortstop role to Trea Turner following the Adam Eaton trade. Espinosa expressed his displeasure by skipping the Nationals Winterfest fan convention this weekend. He hit .209/.306/.378 with 24 home runs, 66 runs scored, 72 RBI and nine stolen bases this year. The Angels have Andrelton Simmons entrenched at shortstop, but Espinosa will immediately jump ahead of Cliff Pennington on the depth chart at second base.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:02:00 PM
Source:
Josh Norris on Twitter
Danny Espinosa didn't show up for the Nationals' Winterfest fan convention this weekend, perhaps in protest of being demoted to a bench player.
Espinosa lost his role as the Nationals' starting shortstop after the team's recent acquisition of centerfielder Adam Eaton, which freed up rookie sensation Trea Turner to take over at shortstop. Espinosa hit an impressive 24 home runs this season with 72 RBI and 66 runs scored, but his .209 batting average was too painful for fantasy owners to insert him in their lineups. Nationals GM Mike Rizzo has said he sees Espinosa as either a utility player or a trade chip. Perhaps Espinosa's Winterfest protest was designed to convince the front office to trade him to a team where he would have a better chance to start.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 09:15:00 PM
Source:
Washington Post
Angels, Espinosa avoid arb with $5.425M deal
Jan 12 - 9:14 PM
Angels acquire Danny Espinosa from Nationals
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:22:00 PM
Report: Nats trade Danny Espinosa to Angels
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 10:02:00 PM
Espinosa disgruntled with the Nationals
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 09:15:00 PM
More Danny Espinosa Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Plouffe
MIN
(3273)
2
B. Phillips
CIN
(3273)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(3013)
4
J. Dyson
SEA
(2608)
5
J. Quintana
CWS
(2394)
6
J. Hammel
CHC
(2372)
7
M. Trumbo
BAL
(2360)
8
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(2350)
9
C. Wilson
LAA
(2214)
10
B. Moss
STL
(2041)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Angels Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
157
516
108
15
0
24
72
66
54
174
9
2
.209
.306
.378
.684
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
157
0
0
0
Danny Espinosa's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Danny Espinosa's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Danny Espinosa's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Danny Espinosa's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Carlos Perez
3
Tony Sanchez
1B
1
C.J. Cron
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
3
Kaleb Cowart
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
2
Ryan LaMarre
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Sidelined
Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Albert Pujols (foot) has begun physical therapy.
Pujols underwent surgery in December on his right plantar fascia. He's expected to be limited for the start of spring training and might not be ready for Opening Day. Pujols turns 37 next week and batted .268/.323/.457 with 31 homers and 119 RBI over 152 games last season. He's now halfway through his megadeal with the Angels, but he's still owed $140 million over the next five years.
Jan 10
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
Sidelined
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team will not overwork Garrett Richards (elbow) in 2017.
Richards underwent stem cell treatment for a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in May, ending his season at that very early juncture. He is expected to be ready for spring training, but the Angels are going to be reasonably cautious as the season unfolds. Said Scioscia, "You’re not going to see Garrett throwing 220 innings next year. I hate to put a floor on (the innings) and have to get into a range right now, but I can tell you that we are going to be very, very careful with where Garrett is and make sure that he rebounds and maintains his stuff." Richards has pitched more than 170 innings just once in his big league career.
Dec 7
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
Sidelined
Angels activated RHP Nick Tropeano from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Tropeano had Tommy John surgery in August and is likely out until 2018.
Nov 7
7
Andrew Heaney
Sidelined
Angels activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Heaney is out until at least late 2017 and possibly 2018 following Tommy John surgery.
Nov 7
8
Alex Meyer
9
Nate Smith
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Huston Street
2
Cam Bedrosian
3
J.C. Ramirez
4
Andrew Bailey
5
Deolis Guerra
6
Brooks Pounders
7
Jose Alvarez
8
Mike Morin
9
Kirby Yates
10
Eduardo Paredes
11
Keynan Middleton
12
Blake Parker
13
Justin Miller
Headlines
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Seth Trachtman analyzes hitters who could be RBI sleepers in 2017.
More MLB Columns
»
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
MLB Headlines
»
Angels, Espinosa avoid arb with $5.425M deal
»
Pirates, Hutchison avoid arb with $2.3M deal
»
Mets, Lucas Duda avoid arbitration at $7.25M
»
Phillies, Galvis avoid arb with $4.35M deal
»
Indians, Bauer avoid arb with a $3.55M deal
»
Cards avoid arbitration with Adams for $2.8M
»
Jays remain in touch with Michael Saunders
»
Trumbo willing to accept $40-50M from O's?
»
Report: A's sign Casilla to two-year contract
»
Thompson (back) might not be ready for ST
»
Rays acquire Mallex Smith in Smyly trade
»
Mariners acquire LHP Drew Smyly from Rays
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved