Vance Worley | Starting Pitcher | #48

Worley finally has a new home after being non-tendered by the Orioles this offseason. The deal comes with a $1 million base salary if he makes the big league roster with another $1.65 million available in incentives. Worley fared reasonably well as a long reliever/spot-starter last year, logging a 3.53 ERA over 35 outings. The right-hander should occupy a similar role in Washington. This will be Worley's fifth team in the last six seasons.

Kubatko notes that after bringing back Mark Trumbo, the club may not be shopping at the high end of the free agent pitching market, which would rule out Jason Hammel. Worley was non-tendered by the O's in December rather than giving him a raise in his final year of arbitration. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.3 million in arbitration.

The O's have opted not to give "Vanimal" a raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility after he posted a 3.53 ERA over 35 appearances -- four starts -- last season. He's now a free agent.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Vance Worley will probably be skipped over in the rotation against the Blue Jays this weekend.

Per Showalter, Worley should be available out of the bullpen for the key weekend series between the two AL East contenders. Worley should feel comfortable enough there -- the 29-year-old right-hander has actually mostly pitched out of the pen this season, with 22 relief appearances compared to just four starts. Depending on how the Orioles want to play this, he could return to a starting role next week.