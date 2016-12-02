Player Page

Vance Worley | Starting Pitcher | #48

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/25/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 250
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Long Beach State
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Nationals signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Worley finally has a new home after being non-tendered by the Orioles this offseason. The deal comes with a $1 million base salary if he makes the big league roster with another $1.65 million available in incentives. Worley fared reasonably well as a long reliever/spot-starter last year, logging a 3.53 ERA over 35 outings. The right-hander should occupy a similar role in Washington. This will be Worley's fifth team in the last six seasons. Jan 28 - 6:30 PM
Source: Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
BAL354221086.28437343556003.531.37
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Bowie(EAST)AA100001.251100005.4003.000
Frederick(CARO)A1100030000200.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Derek Norris
2Jose Lobaton
3Pedro Severino
4Spencer Kieboom
5Raudy Read
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Clint Robinson
3Jose Marmolejos
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Wilmer Difo
3Corban Joseph
4Emmanuel Burriss
5Grant Green
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
2Matt Skole
3Brandon Snyder
LF1Jayson Werth
CF1Adam Eaton
2Michael Taylor
3Brian Goodwin
4Rafael Bautista
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
6A.J. Cole
7Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Shawn Kelley
2Blake Treinen
3Sammy Solis
4Trevor Gott
5Oliver Perez
6Koda Glover
7Matt Grace
8Rafael Martin
9Jimmy Cordero
10Austin Adams
11Derek Eitel
12Tim Collins
13Jacob Turner
14Braulio Lara
 

 