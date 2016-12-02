Vance Worley | Starting Pitcher | #48

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 28
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 28
Podcast: Senior Bowl
Jan 27
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Packers may be more aggressive in free agency
Martavis Bryant applies for reinstatement
DeCosta: 'We have to try to retain' Williams
Chris Ballard 'clear favorite' to be Colts GM
Lawyer confirms Talib shot himself last June
Broncos expected to use more power-run game
Vikings not ruling out Bridgewater for 2017
Update: 49ers to interview Shanahan Friday
Report: Bridgewater likely to miss all of '17
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 28
Jan 28
The Week Ahead: Week 15
Jan 28
Dose: Fear the Beard
Jan 28
Mailbag: Caris LeVert Arrives
Jan 27
Stew: Baze of Thunder
Jan 27
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 27
Jan 27
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Tyler Johnson will not play on Saturday
Whiteside starting, Willie Reed to bench
Stephen Curry (quad) likely to play vs. Clips
Jaylen Brown and Jerebko starting again
Al Horford will not play on Saturday vs. MIL
Thon Maker will start at center vs. Boston
Tyler Johnson will be a game-time decision
Hassan Whiteside (ankle) will play vs. DET
Chandler Parsons (rest) out against Utah
Cody Zeller out again; Roy Hibbert starting
Evan Fournier practices, hopeful for Sunday
Dirk Nowitzki expected back for Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: The Post All-Star Edition
Jan 28
Dose: NHL unveils Top 100
Jan 28
Back to Work
Jan 27
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Gretzky to replace Tortorella as Metro coach
John Tavares 'open to discussing extension'
Lemieux expects to retire Jagr's number
Take note of Thomas Greiss' fantastic season
Weber vs Ovechkin in Hardest Shot competition
Eddie Lack begins conditioning stint in AHL
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Plan ahead: Hamlin best at Indy, Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Joey Logano has most top-10s
Plan ahead: Matt Kenseth best at Indy, NHMS
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
MDF jettisons six at Farmers, including Laird
Rose dips to 8-way T5 at FIO with 1-over 73
Defender Snedeker co-leads Farmers on 9-under
Rodgers co-leads FIO after bogey-free 67
Finau clubhouse leader w/ day-tying-low 67
Perez moves into contention w/ 6-birdie 67
Wang assumes 54-hole lead in Qatar Masters
Jason Day among notable MCs at FIO; MDF looms
Rose maintains Farmers lead with 1-under 71
Snedeker lurking one off the 36-hole FIO pace
Hadwin posts 7-under, 36-hole clubhouse lead
Finau twirls bogey-free 68 in R2 of Farmers
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zay Jones catches two negated TD, one actual
Cal QB Davis Webb named Senior Bowl's MOP
Former UNC WR pledge Jones commits to Sooners
Suspended Minnesota players have case heard
Four-star Robinson cited for MJ on OSU visit
Reports: Hurd takes weekend Buckeyes visit
UNLV extends HC Tony Sanchez through 2021
Lawsuit alleges widespread assault at Baylor
Colorado S coach Joe Tumpkin resigns
Huskers score commitment of 4-star WR Calvin
Aussie giant has offers despite no experience
RB McFarland stays home, commits to Terps
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Success targeting a timely return to action
Changes afoot for Watford in the FA Cup
Theo Walcott returns in style against Saints
Snodgrass saga ends with West Ham move
Niasse played well as Hull beaten in EFL Cup
Arsenal vs Southampton on Feb 25th postponed
Watford brings in AC Milan forward
Lallana could sit out FA Cup due to cut
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Austin Adams
(S)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Dustin Antolin
(R)
Stephen Drew
(2B)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Aaron Barrett
(R)
Derek Eitel
(R)
Corban Joseph
(2B)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Rafael Bautista
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Raudy Read
(C)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Koda Glover
(R)
Spencer Kieboom
(C)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Jacob Turner
(S)
Michael Broadway
(R)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Braulio Lara
(S)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Trea Turner
(OF)
Emmanuel Burriss
(2B)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Mat Latos
(S)
Clint Robinson
(1B)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
A.J. Cole
(S)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Joe Ross
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Tim Collins
(R)
Trevor Gott
(R)
Jose Marmolejos
(1B)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Austin Voth
(S)
Jimmy Cordero
(S)
Matt Grace
(R)
Rafael Martin
(R)
Pedro Severino
(C)
Kris Watts
(C)
Neal Cotts
(R)
Grant Green
(2B)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Matt Skole
(3B)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Brandon Snyder
(3B)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Derek Norris
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Vance Worley | Starting Pitcher | #48
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/25/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 250
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Long Beach State
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 3 (0) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $2.6 million, 2017: Arb. Eligible, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Nationals signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Worley finally has a new home after being non-tendered by the Orioles this offseason. The deal comes with a $1 million base salary if he makes the big league roster with another $1.65 million available in incentives. Worley fared reasonably well as a long reliever/spot-starter last year, logging a 3.53 ERA over 35 outings. The right-hander should occupy a similar role in Washington. This will be Worley's fifth team in the last six seasons.
Jan 28 - 6:30 PM
Source:
Chelsea Janes on Twitter
Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports that the Orioles have interest in re-signing free agent right-hander Vance Worley.
Kubatko notes that after bringing back Mark Trumbo, the club may not be shopping at the high end of the free agent pitching market, which would rule out Jason Hammel. Worley was non-tendered by the O's in December rather than giving him a raise in his final year of arbitration. He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $3.3 million in arbitration.
Jan 22 - 5:06 PM
Source:
MASN Sports
Orioles non-tendered RHP Vance Worley.
The O's have opted not to give "Vanimal" a raise in his final year of arbitration eligibility after he posted a 3.53 ERA over 35 appearances -- four starts -- last season. He's now a free agent.
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:52:00 PM
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that Vance Worley will probably be skipped over in the rotation against the Blue Jays this weekend.
Per Showalter, Worley should be available out of the bullpen for the key weekend series between the two AL East contenders. Worley should feel comfortable enough there -- the 29-year-old right-hander has actually mostly pitched out of the pen this season, with 22 relief appearances compared to just four starts. Depending on how the Orioles want to play this, he could return to a starting role next week.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 04:55:00 PM
Source:
Dan Connolly on Twitter
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
Jan 28 - 6:30 PM
Orioles interested in re-signing Vance Worley
Jan 22 - 5:06 PM
Vance Worley non-tendered by Orioles
Fri, Dec 2, 2016 04:52:00 PM
Worley unlikely to start against Blue Jays
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 04:55:00 PM
More Vance Worley Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Y. Ventura
KC
(3369)
2
L. Forsythe
LA
(2773)
3
M. Napoli
CLE
(2678)
4
C. Carter
MLW
(2624)
5
B. Anderson
CHC
(2430)
6
L. Valbuena
LAA
(1931)
7
S. Feldman
CIN
(1743)
8
M. Trumbo
BAL
(1716)
9
T. Lincecum
LAA
(1656)
10
S. Romo
SF
(1656)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
BAL
35
4
2
2
1
0
86.2
84
37
34
35
56
0
0
3.53
1.37
Vance Worley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Vance Worley's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Vance Worley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Vance Worley's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Bowie(EAST)
AA
1
0
0
0
0
1.2
5
1
1
0
0
0
0
5.400
3.000
Frederick(CARO)
A
1
1
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.000
.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Derek Norris
2
Jose Lobaton
3
Pedro Severino
4
Spencer Kieboom
5
Raudy Read
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Clint Robinson
3
Jose Marmolejos
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Wilmer Difo
3
Corban Joseph
4
Emmanuel Burriss
5
Grant Green
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
2
Matt Skole
3
Brandon Snyder
LF
1
Jayson Werth
CF
1
Adam Eaton
2
Michael Taylor
3
Brian Goodwin
4
Rafael Bautista
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
6
A.J. Cole
Suspended
A.J. Cole dropped the appeal of his five-game suspension on Saturday.
He appealed so that he could start Friday, but he'll serve two games of the suspension this season and three next year. It won't affect Cole at the beginning of next season if he is part of the Nationals' rotation.
Oct 2
7
Austin Voth
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Shawn Kelley
2
Blake Treinen
3
Sammy Solis
4
Trevor Gott
5
Oliver Perez
6
Koda Glover
7
Matt Grace
8
Rafael Martin
9
Jimmy Cordero
10
Austin Adams
11
Derek Eitel
12
Tim Collins
13
Jacob Turner
14
Braulio Lara
Headlines
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Nate Grimm analyzes the Rockies' signing of Greg Holland and discusses potential fantasy sleeper Jarrod Dyson in Friday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
»
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
»
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
»
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
»
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
»
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
»
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
MLB Headlines
»
Nats sign Vance Worley to minor league deal
»
Scouts think Moncada may end up in center field
»
Rays interested in free agent slugger Carter
»
Twins could make a play for Mike Napoli
»
Brewers emerge as suitor for Matt Wieters
»
Braves bring back Kris Medlen on minors deal
»
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
»
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
»
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
»
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
»
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
»
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
MLB Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved