Mike Leake | Starting Pitcher | #8 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (29) / 11/12/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 170 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Arizona State Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $12 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $16 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $18 million mutual option ($5 million buyout)

Mike Leake posted a beautiful start in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, hurling seven innings of shutout ball while striking out seven. Leake surrendered just four hits and did not walk a batter on the afternoon. He finished his brilliant outing having thrown 103 pitches (65 strikes). This was the second consecutive gem by Leake. In his season debut, he handcuffed the Reds for just one run allowed over eight innings. All in all, Leake holds a minuscule 0.60 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13/1 K/BB ratio across 15 innings. He will try to keep the good times rolling in a home start against the Pirates next time he toes the rubber.

Mike Leake was handed a tough-luck loss in his season debut Friday after allowing just one run over eight innings against the Reds. The only damage was Joey Votto’s RBI double in the sixth, but Leake didn’t get any support from his offense on this night. He gave up six hits in all while walking just one batter and striking out six. Leake struggled with a 4.69 ERA over 30 starts in the first year of his five-year, $80 million deal with St. Louis, so at least he’s starting his second season on a high note.

Mike Leake scattered seven hits over six innings in the Cardinals' 3-0 shutout of the Marlins on Sunday. Leake lowered his spring ERA to 3.81. He was terrific last spring before his disappointing season, finishing with a 2.25 ERA and a 24/2 K/BB ratio in 20 innings during Grapefruit League action. This year, he has a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 26 innings. He looks like a fringe guy in mixed leagues right now.