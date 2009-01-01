Player Page

Mike Leake | Starting Pitcher | #8

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/12/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 170
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Arizona State
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Mike Leake posted a beautiful start in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, hurling seven innings of shutout ball while striking out seven.
Leake surrendered just four hits and did not walk a batter on the afternoon. He finished his brilliant outing having thrown 103 pitches (65 strikes). This was the second consecutive gem by Leake. In his season debut, he handcuffed the Reds for just one run allowed over eight innings. All in all, Leake holds a minuscule 0.60 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13/1 K/BB ratio across 15 innings. He will try to keep the good times rolling in a home start against the Pirates next time he toes the rubber. Apr 12 - 7:32 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.5710040700100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
STL1101008.061116001.13.88
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 12@ WAS111007.04000700.00.57
Apr 7CIN110108.061116001.13.88
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
2B1Kolten Wong
2Jedd Gyorko
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Greg Garcia
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Sam Tuivailala
10Zach Duke
 

 