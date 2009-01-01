Welcome,
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Matt Adams
(OF)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Matt Carpenter
(1B)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Jedd Gyorko
(3B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Leake | Starting Pitcher | #8
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/12/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 170
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Arizona State
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (8) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $12 million, 2017: $15 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $16 million, 2020: $15 million, 2021: $18 million mutual option ($5 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mike Leake posted a beautiful start in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Nationals, hurling seven innings of shutout ball while striking out seven.
Leake surrendered just four hits and did not walk a batter on the afternoon. He finished his brilliant outing having thrown 103 pitches (65 strikes). This was the second consecutive gem by Leake. In his season debut, he handcuffed the Reds for just one run allowed over eight innings. All in all, Leake holds a minuscule 0.60 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 13/1 K/BB ratio across 15 innings. He will try to keep the good times rolling in a home start against the Pirates next time he toes the rubber.
Apr 12 - 7:32 PM
Mike Leake was handed a tough-luck loss in his season debut Friday after allowing just one run over eight innings against the Reds.
The only damage was Joey Votto’s RBI double in the sixth, but Leake didn’t get any support from his offense on this night. He gave up six hits in all while walking just one batter and striking out six. Leake struggled with a 4.69 ERA over 30 starts in the first year of his five-year, $80 million deal with St. Louis, so at least he’s starting his second season on a high note.
Apr 7 - 11:24 PM
Mike Leake scattered seven hits over six innings in the Cardinals' 3-0 shutout of the Marlins on Sunday.
Leake lowered his spring ERA to 3.81. He was terrific last spring before his disappointing season, finishing with a 2.25 ERA and a 24/2 K/BB ratio in 20 innings during Grapefruit League action. This year, he has a 14/6 K/BB ratio in 26 innings. He looks like a fringe guy in mixed leagues right now.
Mar 26 - 3:37 PM
Mike Leake allowed one run over four innings Friday in a win over the Nationals.
Leake gave up a Bryce Harper homer, but he retired the other 12 batters he faced today. He's hoping for a bounce-back season after a disappointing start to his Cardinals career. He has a 3.27 ERA and no walks through 11 innings this spring.
Mar 10 - 5:14 PM
Leake masterful over seven shutout frames
Apr 12 - 7:32 PM
Leake handed tough-luck loss Friday
Apr 7 - 11:24 PM
Mike Leake goes six scoreless in win
Mar 26 - 3:37 PM
Mike Leake holds Nats to one run
Mar 10 - 5:14 PM
More Mike Leake Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
St Louis Cardinals Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.571
0
0
4
0
7
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
STL
1
1
0
1
0
0
8.0
6
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.13
.88
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 12
@ WAS
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
0
7
0
0
.00
.57
Apr 7
CIN
1
1
0
1
0
8.0
6
1
1
1
6
0
0
1.13
.88
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Jedd Gyorko
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Greg Garcia
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP John Gant on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain.
Gant put up a 1.50 ERA in seven appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League, before straining his groin on March 25. The 24-year-old right-hander will probably join the starting rotation at Triple-A Memphis once he returns to full health.
Mar 30
7
Alex Reyes
10-Day DL
Cardinals placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in mid-February and will miss the entire 2017 season. The 22-year-old top pitching prospect will aim for a big breakout in 2018.
Mar 30
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
10-Day DL
Tyler Lyons (knee) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Lyons is a little behind following knee surgery last November, but he pitched a couple times this spring and shouldn't need too many appearances before being activated. The lefty will join the Cardinals' bullpen once ready.
Apr 6
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Sam Tuivailala
10
Zach Duke
60-Day DL
Zach Duke (elbow) will begin throwing off a mound this week.
It's the beginning of what's expected to be a three-month process of building his arm back up following Tommy John surgery. Duke and the Cardinals hope he can make it back late this season, although it's probably more likely that we won't see him until 2018.
Apr 9
