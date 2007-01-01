Player Page

Starling Marte | Outfielder | #6

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/9/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Starling Marte (ankle) is hoping to play for the Dominican Republic in Saturday's World Baseball Classic game against the United States.
Marte ruled himself out of Thursday's contest versus Canada after suffering a minor ankle sprain while sliding into second base during an exhibition game Wednesday. The ankle injury doesn't sound like a long-term concern. Marte's Pirates teammate Gregory Polanco is taking his spot in center field Thursday. Mar 9 - 3:58 PM
Source: Jorge L. Ortiz on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
12948915234594671231044712.311.362.456.818
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001230
Starling Marte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Starling Marte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Starling Marte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Starling Marte's player profile.
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
3Jose Osuna
4Joey Terdoslavich
2B1Josh Harrison
2Alen Hanson
3Phil Gosselin
4Chris Bostick
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
CF1Starling Marte
2Eury Perez
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Tyler Glasnow
5Chad Kuhl
6Steven Brault
7Drew Hutchison
8Clay Holmes
9Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Jared Hughes
5Juan Nicasio
6Antonio Bastardo
7Trevor Williams
8A.J. Schugel
9Wade LeBlanc
10Dovydas Neverauskas
11Pat Light
12Dan Runzler
13Tyler Webb
 

 