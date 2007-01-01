Starling Marte | Outfielder | #6 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (28) / 10/9/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 185 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / UDFA / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $3 million, 2017: $5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $11.5 million club option ($2 million buyout), 2021: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout) Share: Tweet

FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reports that Starling Marte will not start in the Dominican Republic's game versus Canada on Thursday after twisting his ankle in an exhibition game Wednesday. Dominican manager Tony Pena said that Marte tweaked the ankle while sliding into second base. Thankfully, the skipper referred to the injury as minor and didn't rule out him appearing in Thursday's game. Marte's teammates, Gregory Polanco, will play center field Thursday instead. Source: Jon Morosi on Twitter

Starling Marte doubled, stole a base and scored a run as the Pirates' No. 2 hitter in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. One thing we've been wondering about is whether Marte would continue to bat behind Andrew McCutchen this year or if he'd move back to the top of the order. The latter scenario would seem to make more sense, especially given Josh Harrison's struggles as a leadoff man. Besides, even though Marte hit .311/.362/.456 last year, he ended up with just 46 RBI in 129 games.