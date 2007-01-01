Starling Marte | Outfielder | #6

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
Profar suffered a jammed left finger in WBC
Cashner shut down again with biceps trouble
Matt Carpenter (back) in Cards' lineup Thurs.
Greinke showed diminished velocity on Wed.
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
Top 100 NFL Free Agents
Feb 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Dolphins release injured S Isa Abdul-Quddus
Report: Browns could cut Brock Osweiler
Falcons give three-year deal to Jack Crawford
Dolphins give SS Reshad Jones new $60M deal
Salary Dump: Texans send Osweiler to Browns
Report: Vikings join Alshon Jeffery pursuit
Saints beef up OL by adding RG Larry Warford
Lions do the inevitable, release DeAndre Levy
Browns land Zeitler on 5-year, $60M deal
Bears nearing deal with free agent Dion Sims
Calais Campbell gets $30M guaranteed from Jax
Report: Alshon Jeffery leaning toward Eagles
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
A Leonard Changes His Spots
Mar 7
Dose: Elfrid Payton trip-dub!
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Danilo Gallinari does some on-court work
Nikola Jokic (flu) still isn't practicing yet
Nicolas Batum (ankle) is probable for Friday
Hoiberg: Joffrey Lauvergne still in rotation
Dwyane Wade goes through Thursday practice
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will start vs. Blazers
Tony Parker (back) will not play Thursday
Blazers vs. Wolves rescheduled for April 3
Manu Ginobili will rest on Thursday vs. OKC
Dirk Nowitzki could play two more years?
John Wall scores 30 points vs. Denver in win
Otto Renewal: Porter bounces back, scores 22
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
Podcast: Eichel is Rolling
Mar 7
Lehtonen sparkles vs. the Caps
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens will start Mike Condon against Coyotes
Rick Nash (UBI) won't play Thursday night
Henrik Lundqvist out Thursday due to LBI
Kyle Turris may miss rest of road trip
Patric Hornqvist is dealing with a concussion
Evgeni Malkin picks up Gordie Howe hat trick
Brad Marchand scores twice in win over DET
Craig Anderson ties franchise record for wins
Nick Bonino scores hat trick in win over Jets
David Krejci nets 2G, 1A in win over Detroit
Kyle Turris (finger) won't play on Wednesday
Ryan Getzlaf gets 3 points in win over Preds
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
Caps After Daytona (Spring)
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Allmendinger docked points, loses chief
Derrike Cope returns to Vegas
David Ragan not at his best in Vegas
Paul Menard rides a six-race Vegas streak
Michael McDowell hopes to rebound in Vegas
Las Vegas gets a second date in 2018
3 30-something results in 3 races for Whitt
Four Vegas wins for Jimmie Johnson
Gaughan making milestone start at Las Vegas
Brandon Jones: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Ty Dillon: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
Jon Curran (rib injury) WDs from Valspar
J. Thomas fighting illness ahead of Valspar
Aphibarnrat plays new course on India return
Lahiri favorite with bookmakers for home win
Schwartzel WDs from Pro-Am at the Valspar
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
Podcast: Matt Waldman on QBs
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
Report: Minnesota reports 'minor' violation
Vikings send HC, GM to Mixon's Pro Day
EDGE Harris tests in SPARQ's 9th-percentile
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
Sean's Super Subs - Week 27
Mar 3
Late Fitness Check GW27
Mar 3
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Boro defense hit by injuries
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
Lee Grant and Potters earn Etihad draw
Naughton out GW28, set to return next week
Barton's betting case on hold, eligible GW28
Carrick to weigh up retirement in the summer
Zlatan offered record MLS contract
Reid in recovery mode ahead of clash with BOU
Boro defender a doubt for cup quarter-final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
John Jaso
(1B)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
David Freese
(3B)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Dovydas Neverauskas
(S)
Jason Stoffel
(S)
Chris Bostick
(2B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Wade LeBlanc
(S)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Joey Terdoslavich
(1B)
Steven Brault
(S)
Alen Hanson
(2B)
Pat Light
(R)
Jose Osuna
(1B)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Eury Perez
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Josh Lindblom
(S)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Clay Holmes
(S)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Tyler Webb
(S)
Brandon Cumpton
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Dan Runzler
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Justin Masterson
(S)
A.J. Schugel
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Drew Hutchison
(S)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Starling Marte | Outfielder | #6
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/9/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2007 / UDFA / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $3 million, 2017: $5 million, 2018: $7.5 million, 2019: $10 million, 2020: $11.5 million club option ($2 million buyout), 2021: $12.5 million club option ($1 million buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Starling Marte (ankle) is hoping to play for the Dominican Republic in Saturday's World Baseball Classic game against the United States.
Marte ruled himself out of Thursday's contest versus Canada after suffering a minor ankle sprain while sliding into second base during an exhibition game Wednesday. The ankle injury doesn't sound like a long-term concern. Marte's Pirates teammate Gregory Polanco is taking his spot in center field Thursday.
Mar 9 - 3:58 PM
Source:
Jorge L. Ortiz on Twitter
FOX Sports' Jon Morosi reports that Starling Marte will not start in the Dominican Republic's game versus Canada on Thursday after twisting his ankle in an exhibition game Wednesday.
Dominican manager Tony Pena said that Marte tweaked the ankle while sliding into second base. Thankfully, the skipper referred to the injury as minor and didn't rule out him appearing in Thursday's game. Marte's teammates, Gregory Polanco, will play center field Thursday instead.
Mar 9 - 3:20 PM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Starling Marte doubled, stole a base and scored a run as the Pirates' No. 2 hitter in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
One thing we've been wondering about is whether Marte would continue to bat behind Andrew McCutchen this year or if he'd move back to the top of the order. The latter scenario would seem to make more sense, especially given Josh Harrison's struggles as a leadoff man. Besides, even though Marte hit .311/.362/.456 last year, he ended up with just 46 RBI in 129 games.
Feb 27 - 4:02 PM
Starling Marte told MLB Dominicana that he's moving to center field in 2017.
Marte has primarily played left field since arriving in the big leagues, though he did start nine games in center last year. This means Andrew McCutchen will be moving to one of the two corner outfield spots. That will be an interesting transition as McCutchen has never played anywhere but center field since debuting in 2009.
Feb 4 - 11:16 PM
Source:
MLB Dominicana on Twitter
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Mar 9 - 3:58 PM
Marte to miss WBC start after twisting ankle
Mar 9 - 3:20 PM
Starling Marte doubles, steals base in win
Feb 27 - 4:02 PM
Starling Marte said he's moving to center field
Feb 4 - 11:16 PM
More Starling Marte Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Carpenter
STL
(2540)
2
D. Price
BOS
(2483)
3
B. Lawrie
CWS
(2468)
4
C. Seager
LA
(2239)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(2045)
6
H. Street
LAA
(1911)
7
M. Brantley
CLE
(1841)
8
M. Harvey
NYM
(1804)
9
S. Kazmir
LA
(1736)
10
M. Scherzer
WAS
(1655)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
129
489
152
34
5
9
46
71
23
104
47
12
.311
.362
.456
.818
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
123
0
Starling Marte's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Starling Marte's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Starling Marte's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Starling Marte's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
Sidelined
Josh Bell (knee) is making his Grapefruit League debut on Monday against the Yankees.
He'll bat third and play first base. Bell needed surgery in early February to remove a loose body from his left knee, but at this point it looks like that procedure will not affect his readiness for the 2017 regular season. The talented 24-year-old carries sneaky fantasy value in deep leagues.
Mar 6
2
John Jaso
3
Jose Osuna
4
Joey Terdoslavich
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Alen Hanson
3
Phil Gosselin
4
Chris Bostick
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
CF
1
Starling Marte
2
Eury Perez
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
3
Ivan Nova
4
Tyler Glasnow
5
Chad Kuhl
6
Steven Brault
7
Drew Hutchison
8
Clay Holmes
9
Josh Lindblom
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Jared Hughes
5
Juan Nicasio
6
Antonio Bastardo
7
Trevor Williams
8
A.J. Schugel
9
Wade LeBlanc
10
Dovydas Neverauskas
11
Pat Light
12
Dan Runzler
13
Tyler Webb
Headlines
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
D.J. Short details some potential fantasy sleepers for the 2017 season, including Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton.
More MLB Columns
»
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
»
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
»
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
»
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
»
Podcast: Mariners Check-In
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Scherzer’s Progress
Mar 8
»
ST Daily: Dahl Doomed to DL
Mar 7
»
Showdown: Bautista vs. Tomas
Mar 7
MLB Headlines
»
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
»
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
»
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
»
Sonny Gray out three weeks due to lat strain
»
Braun to make Cactus League debut Friday
»
Bedrosian (groin) set for spring debut Thurs.
»
DeSclafani (elbow) nearing his Cactus debut
»
Profar suffered a jammed left finger in WBC
»
Cashner shut down again with biceps trouble
»
Matt Carpenter (back) in Cards' lineup Thurs.
»
Greinke showed diminished velocity on Wed.
»
Brito undergoes surgery on dislocated finger
MLB Links
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved