Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Desmond Jennings
(OF)
Nefi Ogando
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Bronson Arroyo
(S)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Drew Storen
(R)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Scott Feldman
(S)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Cody Reed
(S)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Austin Brice
(R)
Scooter Gennett
(2B)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Blake Wood
(R)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Scooter Gennett | Second Baseman | #2
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 5/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 193
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 16 (0) / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $2.525 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reds claimed 2B Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Brewers.
The Brewers decided they didn't need Gennett anymore with Jonathan Villar moving to second base full time this year. The 26-year-old will give the Reds some infield depth behind starters Zack Cozart, Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza and could see time in the outfield as well. Gennett set career-highs with 14 homers, 56 RBI and eight steals last season.
Mar 28 - 1:50 PM
Source:
C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
Scooter Gennett will make his first start in right field on Wednesday.
Gennett has almost exclusively played second base in pro ball, but he's trying to add some versatility to his game. He's currently slated to serve as a bench player now that Jonathan Villar will play second base.
Mar 15 - 12:12 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Scooter Gennett (wrist) is expected to make his return to Cactus League action Sunday against the Reds.
Gennett has been out a week while nursing a bruised right wrist. He worked out on Saturday and didn't show any ill effects. Gennett logged 498 at-bats last year but is likely looking at a backup role this season with Jonathan Villar shifting to second base full time.
Mar 11 - 7:47 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Scooter Gennett's return to Cactus League action has been delayed until Sunday or Monday.
Gennett told reporters Thursday morning that he was aiming to return Friday or Saturday, but manager Craig Counsell wants the 26-year-old to play it safe with his bruised right wrist. Gennett has been out since last weekend. He should be fine for the beginning of the 2017 regular season.
Mar 9 - 11:55 AM
Source:
Adam McCalvy on Twitter
Reds claim Scooter Gennett off waivers
Mar 28 - 1:50 PM
Gennett starting in RF on Wednesday
Mar 15 - 12:12 PM
Scooter Gennett (wrist) to return Sunday
Mar 11 - 7:47 PM
Gennett's return coming Sunday or Monday
Mar 9 - 11:55 AM
More Scooter Gennett Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
136
498
131
30
1
14
56
58
38
114
8
1
.263
.317
.412
.728
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
127
0
0
0
1
Scooter Gennett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Scooter Gennett's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scooter Gennett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Scooter Gennett's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Brevard County(FSL)
A
2
6
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
1
.333
.429
.333
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Reds manager Bryan Price said Sunday that it's very unlikely Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) will be ready for Opening Day.
That has been the expectation for a while now, as Mesoraco simply hasn't gotten enough work this spring with just 14 at-bats and zero full games under his belt. He would seem to have a chance to be ready sometime in April, although the Reds will ease him into action once he's on the active roster. Cincy is slated to open the year with Tucker Barnhart and Rule 5 pick Stuart Turner at catcher.
Mar 26
2
Tucker Barnhart
Sidelined
Tucker Barnhart (back) was held out of action again on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Barnhart was scratched on Thursday due to lower back stiffness and while he feels much improved, the club wanted to play it safe and give him an extra day. He caught a full bullpen session on Saturday and should return to game action on Sunday. Barnhart is expected to open the season in a full time-share with Devin Mesoraco behind the plate.
Mar 11
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Jose Peraza
2
Tony Renda
3
Scooter Gennett
4
Hernan Iribarren
SS
1
Zack Cozart
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Patrick Kivlehan
3
Zach Walters
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Desmond Jennings
3
Ryan Raburn
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
Sidelined
Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) plans to look into platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections to speed his rehab process.
DeSclafani has been shut down for four weeks after being diagnosed with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The possibility of Tommy John surgery looms over this situation, but he's going to try to go the rest and rehab route for now.
Mar 15
2
Homer Bailey
60-Day DL
Homer Bailey (elbow) will play catch Monday.
It will be his first time throwing since he had surgery last month to remove bone spurs from his right elbow. The Reds are hoping Bailey is ready to rejoin their rotation by June.
Mar 26
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Cody Reed
5
Scott Feldman
6
Tim Adleman
7
Bronson Arroyo
8
Robert Stephenson
9
Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
Sidelined
Raisel Iglesias (elbow, hips) played catch Saturday and is expected to resume throwing off a mound soon.
Iglesias fell in the shower a few weeks ago and has dealt with a sore pitching elbow and hips since, but he's making nice progress. Reds manager Bryan Price indicated Sunday that the reliever has a shot to be ready for Opening Day. Iglesias is first in line for saves if healthy, although the Reds aren't planning to name a set closer.
Mar 26
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Drew Storen
4
Tony Cingrani
5
Blake Wood
6
Wandy Peralta
7
Austin Brice
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Nefi Ogando
10
Louis Coleman
11
Lucas Luetge
