Player Page

Weather | Roster

Scooter Gennett | Second Baseman | #2

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (26) / 5/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 193
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 16 (0) / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reds claimed 2B Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Brewers.
The Brewers decided they didn't need Gennett anymore with Jonathan Villar moving to second base full time this year. The 26-year-old will give the Reds some infield depth behind starters Zack Cozart, Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza and could see time in the outfield as well. Gennett set career-highs with 14 homers, 56 RBI and eight steals last season. Mar 28 - 1:50 PM
Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter
More Scooter Gennett Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1364981313011456583811481.263.317.412.728
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016001270001
Scooter Gennett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Scooter Gennett's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Scooter Gennett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Scooter Gennett's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Brevard County(FSL)A262000011201.333.429.333
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Jose Peraza
2Tony Renda
3Scooter Gennett
4Hernan Iribarren
SS1Zack Cozart
3B1Eugenio Suarez
LF1Adam Duvall
2Patrick Kivlehan
3Zach Walters
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
RF1Scott Schebler
2Desmond Jennings
3Ryan Raburn
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Cody Reed
5Scott Feldman
6Tim Adleman
7Bronson Arroyo
8Robert Stephenson
9Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Drew Storen
4Tony Cingrani
5Blake Wood
6Wandy Peralta
7Austin Brice
8Ariel Hernandez
9Nefi Ogando
10Louis Coleman
11Lucas Luetge
 

 