Scooter Gennett | Second Baseman | #2 Team: Cincinnati Reds Age / DOB: (26) / 5/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 193 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 16 (0) / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $2.525 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Reds claimed 2B Scooter Gennett off waivers from the Brewers. The Brewers decided they didn't need Gennett anymore with Jonathan Villar moving to second base full time this year. The 26-year-old will give the Reds some infield depth behind starters Zack Cozart, Eugenio Suarez and Jose Peraza and could see time in the outfield as well. Gennett set career-highs with 14 homers, 56 RBI and eight steals last season. Source: C. Trent Rosecrans on Twitter

Scooter Gennett will make his first start in right field on Wednesday. Gennett has almost exclusively played second base in pro ball, but he's trying to add some versatility to his game. He's currently slated to serve as a bench player now that Jonathan Villar will play second base. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter

Scooter Gennett (wrist) is expected to make his return to Cactus League action Sunday against the Reds. Gennett has been out a week while nursing a bruised right wrist. He worked out on Saturday and didn't show any ill effects. Gennett logged 498 at-bats last year but is likely looking at a backup role this season with Jonathan Villar shifting to second base full time. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter