James Paxton | Starting Pitcher | #65

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
James Paxton threw seven scoreless innings Monday in the Mariners' 6-0 defeat of the Astros.
Paxton carved up a dangerous Houston batting order with relative ease, yielding only four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He has yet to allow a run through two starts this season, and he's rocking a 0.69 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings. If the 28-year-old left-hander can stay healthy, he can be a front-line fantasy starter in 2017. A home start against the Rangers is next. Apr 10 - 8:30 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final17.0100.00.8570042800100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA1100006.02001500.00.50
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 10HOU111007.04002800.00.86
Apr 5@ HOU110006.02001500.00.50
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Taylor Motter
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6Daniel Altavilla
7Casey Fien
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Dillon Overton
11James Pazos
 

 