James Paxton | Starting Pitcher | #65 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (28) / 11/6/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Kentucky Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / SEA Contract: 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

James Paxton threw seven scoreless innings Monday in the Mariners' 6-0 defeat of the Astros. Paxton carved up a dangerous Houston batting order with relative ease, yielding only four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He has yet to allow a run through two starts this season, and he's rocking a 0.69 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings. If the 28-year-old left-hander can stay healthy, he can be a front-line fantasy starter in 2017. A home start against the Rangers is next.

James Paxton fired six shutout innings and allowed just two hits but was left without a decision in an extra-inning loss against the Astros on Wednesday. He left the contest with a 2-0 lead after throwing 100 pitches in six frames but that advantage quickly disappeared the next inning. Paxton recorded five strikeouts against just one walk in addition to the two hits. He lines up to face the Astros again on Monday followed by the Rangers on Sunday in a two-start week.

James Paxton held the Rockies scoreless for three innings in his final spring tune-up on Friday. He gave up three hits and a walk while punching out four to wrap up his tour of the Cactus League in style. He finishes with a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 innings. Paxton yielded a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts for the Mariners last year, along with an excellent 117/24 strikeout to walk ratio in 121 innings pitched.