FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Paxton works seven scoreless to beat HOU
Moore dominant over eight vs. Diamondbacks
Bochy says Posey (head) is 'fine right now'
Cotton goes seven shutout innings vs. Royals
Sean Doolittle earns save versus Kansas City
Jean Segura leaves with strained hamstring
Verlander yields one unearned run over seven
Chris Sale's 10 strikeouts not enough Monday
David Wright (shoulder) resumes throwing
Jackie Bradley (knee) headed to disabled list
Joaquin Benoit named new Phillies closer
Sanchez (biceps) expected to miss four weeks
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Seahawks 'want a lot' for Sherman
Report: Fournette 'in the mix' for Carolina
Keenan Allen estimates he's at 85 percent
C.J. Anderson ready for offseason program
Trevor Siemian full go for offseason program
LeGarrette Blount 'no plans' to sign NE offer
Report: Marshawn Lynch interested in Patriots
Eagles do 1-year deal with backup QB McGloin
Bears ax veteran CB Tracy Porter, clear $3.6M
Fournette 'even in play' for Browns at No. 1
Breer: 'More likely' Butler lands with Saints
Pats expected to re-sign LeGarrette Blount
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evan Turner starting, Harkless to bench
Rondo dealing w/ 'significant' wrist injury
Marco Belinelli (finger) out Monday vs. MIL
Caldwell-Pope and Morris starting Monday
Brandon Jennings, Oubre starting on Monday
John Wall, Porter out Monday vs. Detroit
John Henson (thumb) to play around 20 minutes
Henry Ellenson starting Monday vs. Washington
Malcolm Brogdon to play 25-30 minutes Monday
Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) out for season
Kevin Love (illness) will start on Monday
Brian Roberts will start Monday vs. the Bucks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Eaves (undisclosed) good for Game 1
Report: Canucks fire coach Willie Desjardins
Torey Krug doubtful for Bruins' first round
Andrew Ladd played through nagging injury
Tom Rowe loses coaching, GM jobs with Florida
Artem Anisimov will be 'good to go' Thursday
Connor McDavid reaches 100 points in EDM win
Toronto to face WSH despite JVR's pair
James Reimer notches second straight SO
Sobotka makes long-awaited return to Blues
Zetterberg to play in 1,000th game Sunday
Ruff won't be back with Stars next season
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tifft: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Bobby Santos: Icebreaker 150 results
Christian Eckes: Music City 200 results
Tyler Dippel: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
Hemric: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
DNF for Craig Lutz at Thompson
Mason Mingus: Music City 200 results
Bassett: Kevin Whitaker Chev 150 results
DNF for Poole in Fort Worth XFINITY event
Annett: My Bariatric Solutions 300 results
Patrick Emerling: Icebreaker 150 results
Sheldon Creed: Music City 200 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Grace gears up for RBC Heritage title defense
Rose closes w/ 69, loses Masters in playoff
Garcia wins 81st Masters; first major title
STM Thomas Pieters T4 in his Masters debut
Past champ Schwartzel bags solo 3rd w/ 68
McIlroy comes up short in bid for Grand Slam
Ace buoys Kuchar to 67; joint clubhouse lead
Hagestad claims low amateur at 81st Masters
Ryan Moore two shy after second straight 69
Garcia clings to share of lead with 70 in R3
Fowler drops to one back after third-round 71
Spieth two back of clubhouse lead after 68
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saints host size/speed S Melifonwu on visit
Panthers bring in LSU S Adams for a visit
NDSU reels in ex-Illinois WR Desmond Cain
LB/EDGE Reddick visits the LB-needy Redskins
Giants will host Alabama T Cam Robinson
DT Stewart has 17 workouts/visits scheduled
Clemson now the leader for 5-star T Carman
Cards host ND QB Kizer for pre-Draft visit
QB Watson visits 49ers; Cardinals up next
Bills owner attends Trubisky private workout
Payton: Think McCaffrey needs a pitch count
Kevin King to visit PHI, OAK, CLE and BAL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Gabriel Jesus not expected back for Cup semis
Pienaar, Kirchhoff ruled out for season
Moyes looks to Anichebe to boost attack
Oviedo injury compounds SAFC defeat
Romelu Lukaku breaks slump with a brace
SlimanI goal not enough for Foxes at Goodison
United clean sheet w/o Valencia and De Gea
Black Cats listless in yet another home loss
Zlatan paves the way for easy United win, 0-3
Antonio suffers an injury setback
Cork assessed ahead of the Watford clash
Hazard stars again as Chelsea devour Cherries
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Zach Miner
(R)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Taylor Motter
(1B)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Dillon Overton
(R)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Casey Fien
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
James Paxton | Starting Pitcher | #65
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 11/6/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 4 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James Paxton threw seven scoreless innings Monday in the Mariners' 6-0 defeat of the Astros.
Paxton carved up a dangerous Houston batting order with relative ease, yielding only four hits and two walks while striking out eight. He has yet to allow a run through two starts this season, and he's rocking a 0.69 WHIP with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings. If the 28-year-old left-hander can stay healthy, he can be a front-line fantasy starter in 2017. A home start against the Rangers is next.
Apr 10 - 8:30 PM
James Paxton fired six shutout innings and allowed just two hits but was left without a decision in an extra-inning loss against the Astros on Wednesday.
He left the contest with a 2-0 lead after throwing 100 pitches in six frames but that advantage quickly disappeared the next inning. Paxton recorded five strikeouts against just one walk in addition to the two hits. He lines up to face the Astros again on Monday followed by the Rangers on Sunday in a two-start week.
Apr 6 - 12:42 AM
James Paxton held the Rockies scoreless for three innings in his final spring tune-up on Friday.
He gave up three hits and a walk while punching out four to wrap up his tour of the Cactus League in style. He finishes with a 3.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 innings. Paxton yielded a 3.79 ERA in 20 starts for the Mariners last year, along with an excellent 117/24 strikeout to walk ratio in 121 innings pitched.
Apr 1 - 1:22 AM
James Paxton (illness) has been scratched from Friday's Cactus League start against the Royals.
Paxton is battling a head cold. He'll be replaced by Hisashi Iwakuma, who was originally scheduled to pitch a minor league game on Friday. This shouldn't impact Paxton's availability for the start of the regular season.
Mar 23 - 7:30 PM
Source:
Greg Johns on Twitter
Paxton works seven scoreless to beat HOU
Apr 10 - 8:30 PM
Paxton fires six shutout frames vs Astros
Apr 6 - 12:42 AM
Paxton tosses three scoreless innings Friday
Apr 1 - 1:22 AM
James Paxton (illness) won't pitch on Friday
Mar 23 - 7:30 PM
More James Paxton Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
7.0
1
0
0
.00
.857
0
0
4
2
8
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
1
1
0
0
0
0
6.0
2
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.50
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 10
HOU
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
2
8
0
0
.00
.86
Apr 5
@ HOU
1
1
0
0
0
6.0
2
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
Sidelined
Jean Segura departed Monday's game versus the Astros with a strained right hamstring.
Segura was apparently hurt when he dove back into the first base bag in the third inning while trying to avoid a tag that resulted in a double play. The Mariners should have more on his status after the game, but that they're already calling the injury a strain probably isn't a good sign. Segura could be headed to the disabled list.
Apr 10
2
Shawn O'Malley
10-Day DL
Mariners placed INF/OF Shawn O'Malley on the 10-day disabled list with an appendectomy.
He had the procedure a little over a week ago. O'Malley might wind up missing most, if not all, of April.
Mar 31
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Robert Whalen
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Robert Whalen on the 10-day disabled list with a strained calf.
Whalen was injured a couple weeks ago. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Mar 31
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) faced live hitters in extended spring training on Thursday in Arizona.
The veteran right-hander is expected to be cleared for minor league game action soon. He'll need several appearances there before he's ready to rejoin the M's bullpen, but all signs point to him being back with the big league club before the end of the month.
Apr 7
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
Daniel Altavilla
7
Casey Fien
8
Tony Zych
10-Day DL
Tony Zych (biceps) will appear in a rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Zych is actually getting the start for Tacoma. He'll pitch one inning before giving way to Sam Gaviglio. Zych was placed on the disabled list to start the year but it sounds like it will be a short stay.
Apr 6
9
Shae Simmons
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Shae Simmons on the 10-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Simmons dealt with a sore pitching arm most of camp and had issues with his arm late last season, as well. There's no timetable for his return.
Mar 31
10
Dillon Overton
11
James Pazos
More MLB Columns
