Wily Peralta | Starting Pitcher | #38

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 262
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / MLW
Contract: view contract details
Wily Peralta picked up his third victory of the young season on Sunday, limiting the Reds to two runs on three hits over his six innings of work.
The right-hander unexpectedly struck out only one batter on the afternoon while walking three. The only blemish on his day was a two-run blast off the bat of Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning. Peralta was tremendous in the second half of 2016 and through Cactus League play, and he hasn't missed a beat in 2017, compiling a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while winning each of his first three starts. At this point, he should at least be owned in most mixed leagues. Apr 16 - 4:23 PM
In Progress
StatusGSIPWLSVERAWHIPRERHBBKBSHDQSCGSO
Final16.01003.001.0002233100100
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
MLW22200011.0833512002.451.18
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 16@ CIN111006.032231003.001.00
Apr 11@ TOR111006.053347004.501.50
Apr 5COL111005.03001500.00.80
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
3Andrew Susac
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
2Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
7Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Neftali Feliz
2Corey Knebel
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Oliver Drake
 

 