Wily Peralta | Starting Pitcher | #38 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (27) / 5/8/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 262 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / MLW Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.275 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent

Wily Peralta picked up his third victory of the young season on Sunday, limiting the Reds to two runs on three hits over his six innings of work. The right-hander unexpectedly struck out only one batter on the afternoon while walking three. The only blemish on his day was a two-run blast off the bat of Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning. Peralta was tremendous in the second half of 2016 and through Cactus League play, and he hasn't missed a beat in 2017, compiling a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while winning each of his first three starts. At this point, he should at least be owned in most mixed leagues.

Wily Peralta was charged with three runs over six innings of work in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. Peralta walked four batters, which elevated his pitch count to 112 over six frames, but he also struck out seven and gave up only five hits. It’s been a nice start to the season for the right-hander after he went five scoreless versus the Rockies in his first outing. Peralta takes on the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Wily Peralta tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five to earn a win over the Rockies on Wednesday. Peralta averaged 96 mph with his fastball tonight and was able to get strikes with his slider. He still doesn't have a big weapon to use against left-handers, which is why we've been skeptical about him as a starter. We'll want to see more before recommending him for fantasy purposes.