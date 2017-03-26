Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
Miguel Cabrera pulled with injury on Sunday
Flowers leaves game with apparent leg injury
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
Forsythe (hamstring) expected back Monday
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Nick Franklin
(2B)
Tommy Milone
(S)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
(OF)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Wily Peralta | Starting Pitcher | #38
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/8/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 262
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2005 / UDFA / MLW
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.275 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Wily Peralta picked up his third victory of the young season on Sunday, limiting the Reds to two runs on three hits over his six innings of work.
The right-hander unexpectedly struck out only one batter on the afternoon while walking three. The only blemish on his day was a two-run blast off the bat of Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning. Peralta was tremendous in the second half of 2016 and through Cactus League play, and he hasn't missed a beat in 2017, compiling a 2.65 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while winning each of his first three starts. At this point, he should at least be owned in most mixed leagues.
Apr 16 - 4:23 PM
Wily Peralta was charged with three runs over six innings of work in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays.
Peralta walked four batters, which elevated his pitch count to 112 over six frames, but he also struck out seven and gave up only five hits. It’s been a nice start to the season for the right-hander after he went five scoreless versus the Rockies in his first outing. Peralta takes on the Reds in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Apr 12 - 12:00 AM
Wily Peralta tossed five scoreless innings and struck out five to earn a win over the Rockies on Wednesday.
Peralta averaged 96 mph with his fastball tonight and was able to get strikes with his slider. He still doesn't have a big weapon to use against left-handers, which is why we've been skeptical about him as a starter. We'll want to see more before recommending him for fantasy purposes.
Apr 6 - 12:32 AM
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Rangers have recently scouted Wily Peralta and may have interest in acquiring the right-hander.
The Rangers are in the market for upgrades to their starting rotation, preferably one that would be under team control for several seasons, and Peralta fits the bill. The 27-year-old right-hander finished the 2016 season strong and has pitched well in Cactus League play this spring. He's in line to earn $4.28 million in 2017 and is under team control through the 2021 season.
Mar 26 - 10:43 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
Apr 16 - 4:23 PM
Peralta notches quality start versus Jays
Apr 12 - 12:00 AM
Wily Peralta goes five scoreless in win
Apr 6 - 12:32 AM
Rangers may be interested in Wily Peralta
Mar 26 - 10:43 PM
More Wily Peralta Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Milwaukee Brewers Tickets
In Progress
Status
GS
IP
W
L
SV
ERA
WHIP
R
ER
H
BB
K
BS
HD
QS
CG
SO
Final
1
6.0
1
0
0
3.00
1.000
2
2
3
3
1
0
0
1
0
0
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
MLW
2
2
2
0
0
0
11.0
8
3
3
5
12
0
0
2.45
1.18
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 16
@ CIN
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
3
2
2
3
1
0
0
3.00
1.00
Apr 11
@ TOR
1
1
1
0
0
6.0
5
3
3
4
7
0
0
4.50
1.50
Apr 5
COL
1
1
1
0
0
5.0
3
0
0
1
5
0
0
.00
.80
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
3
Andrew Susac
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
CF
1
Keon Broxton
2
Kirk Nieuwenhuis
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Junior Guerra (calf) will be out "at least six weeks."
Guerra put his own timetable at 4-6 weeks in a chat with the media Tuesday, but MRI results showed a "significant" strain of his right calf, per Counsell. Guerra suffered the injury during his Opening Day start against the Rockies while trying to leg out a bunt in the bottom of the third inning. Tommy Milone will move into the Brewers' rotation.
Apr 4
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
10-Day DL
Matt Garza (groin) will make another rehab start Monday for Triple-A Colorado Springs.
After that, Garza should be ready to rejoin Milwaukee's starting rotation. The right-hander looked sharp in his first rehab start, allowing just one run on two hits Wednesday against Memphis. Garza has been working his way back from a strained groin he suffered late in spring training.
Apr 13
7
Tommy Milone
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Neftali Feliz
2
Corey Knebel
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Oliver Drake
Headlines
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Brad Johnson covers his fantasy MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, April 17.
More MLB Columns
»
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
»
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
»
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
»
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
»
The Week Ahead: LA Kryptonite
Apr 14
»
Podcast: Big Name Injuries
Apr 14
»
Dose: Cespedes Shines
Apr 14
»
FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday
Apr 13
MLB Headlines
»
J.T. Riddle swats walkoff homer on Sunday
»
Colon allows just one hit over seven vs. Pads
»
Adam Frazier clubs three-run homer in win
»
Harper homers twice, including walkoff bomb
»
Jon Lester blanks Pirates over seven innings
»
Bundy dominant over six as O's rout Toronto
»
Eric Thames homers in fourth straight game
»
Wily Peralta beats Reds to improve to 3-0
»
Miguel Cabrera pulled with injury on Sunday
»
Flowers leaves game with apparent leg injury
»
Happ removed from start with apparent injury
»
Forsythe (hamstring) expected back Monday
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
