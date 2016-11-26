Miguel Sano | Third Baseman | #22 Team: Minnesota Twins Age / DOB: (23) / 5/11/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 262 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run blast in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He took Mike Bolsinger deep in the third inning for his first longball of the spring. He will play third base and bat cleanup for the Twins this year. He had a .236 batting average with 25 home runs and 66 RBI last year in 116 games. Still just 23 years old, his best is yet to come.

Miguel Sano struck out all three times he was up Friday against the Phillies. Sano is 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts this far. Four games isn't really any sort of concern yet, but a little more contact would be nice.

Kyle Thousand, the agent for Miguel Sano, said Saturday that his client will not be playing winter ball. Sano plans to workout the entire offseason and has his sights set on playing in the World Baseball Classic. He's expected to open the 2017 season as the Twins' starting third baseman, despite his poor defense at the position in 2016. Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune