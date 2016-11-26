Player Page

Miguel Sano | Third Baseman | #22

Team: Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 262
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run blast in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
He took Mike Bolsinger deep in the third inning for his first longball of the spring. He will play third base and bat cleanup for the Twins this year. He had a .236 batting average with 25 home runs and 66 RBI last year in 116 games. Still just 23 years old, his best is yet to come. Mar 4 - 4:42 PM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1164371032212566575417810.236.319.462.781
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000423836
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Rochester(INT)AAA82541022351000.160.300.440
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jason Castro
2John Ryan Murphy
3Chris Gimenez
4Mitch Garver
5Eddy Rodriguez
1B1Joe Mauer
2Daniel Palka
3Ben Paulsen
4Matt Hague
2B1Brian Dozier
2Tommy Field
SS1Eduardo Escobar
2Jorge Polanco
3Ehire Adrianza
4Engelb Vielma
5Benji Gonzalez
3B1Miguel Sano
LF1Robbie Grossman
2Eddie Rosario
CF1Byron Buxton
2Danny Santana
3Drew Stubbs
4J.B. Shuck
RF1Max Kepler
2Zack Granite
DH1Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Ervin Santana
2Phil Hughes
3Hector Santiago
4Kyle Gibson
5Jose Berrios
6Justin Haley
7Tyler Duffey
8Ryan Vogelsong
9Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Kintzler
2Ryan Pressly
3Trevor May
4Michael Tonkin
5Taylor Rogers
6Buddy Boshers
7Craig Breslow
8JT Chargois
9Ryan O'Rourke
10Glen Perkins
11Nick Tepesch
12Nick Greenwood
13Alex Wimmers
14Raul Fernandez
 

 