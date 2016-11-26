Miguel Sano | Third Baseman | #22

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Archer fans five in three shutout frames Sat.
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
Lynn notches four shutout frames against Nats
Street diagnosed with Grade 1 lat strain
Matt Carpenter (back) will not play in WBC
Domingo Santana blasts two homers in loss
Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in D'Backs rout
Huston Street (triceps) set to undergo an MRI
Carlos Rodon could miss first week of season
David Price (elbow) doesn't need surgery
Adrian Beltre (calf) back in Rangers' lineup
White Sox release disappointing Brett Lawrie
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Belief' is DeSean Jackson to sign with Bucs
Jets plan to make 'big push' for Mike Glennon
49ers keep WR Kerley on 3-year, $10.5M deal
Smith-Schuster helps stock with solid Combine
Mike Williams surprises with poor vertical
Cooper Kupp struggles in tests of athleticism
Gruden looking for running back upgrade?
Official: Ross breaks Combine record w/4.22
Record?: John Ross runs unofficial 4.22 forty
Penn State WR Chris Godwin blazes 4.42 forty
Terrelle Pryor likely to sign elsewhere?
Beat writer thinks Pierre Garcon is 'gone'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Victor Oladipo is not with team, out Sunday
Hawks claim Jose Calderon off waivers
Richaun Holmes (hamstring) says he'll play
Reggie Jackson is getting another start
Jahlil Okafor (knee) out for Saturday night
Isaiah Whitehead (shoulder) is questionable
Justin Hamilton is probable for Saturday
Joe Harris has concussion, sprained shoulder
Casey impressed with Delon Wright's defense
Hernangomez (ankle) expects to play Sunday
Kawhi Leonard fills it up against Pelicans
DeMarcus Cousins scores 19 with 23 boards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alexander Radulov out Saturday due to LBI
Zach Parise expects to return Sunday
Kris Letang out longer than 'day-to-day'
Capitals will get T.J. Oshie back Saturday
Kyle Okposo (ribs) won't play this weekend
Artem Anisimov (LBI) 'could play' on Saturday
Rickard Rakell scores two goals in win vs TOR
Brian Elliot wins 5th straight game for CGY
A. Panarin scores in regulation & shootout
Connor Hellebuyck shuts out Blues on Friday
Blake Wheeler scores 3 points in win over STL
Shane Doan racks up 1G, 2A in win over CAR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Busch wins Atlanta XFINITY Series event
Ryan Newman quickest in ATL final practice
Elliott posts fastest lap in final practice
Kyle Larson needs to rebound at Atlanta
Bell wins pole for Atlanta truck series race
Cody Ware brings out caution in qualification
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. quals 4th in Atlanta
Busch on pole for XFINITY Series Rinnai 250
Denny Hamlin quals in top-10 again
Martin Truex Jr. 9th in Atlanta quals
Aric Almirola has 4 top-20s at Atlanta
18 top-10s in last 23 on type for Keselowski
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth, bogey-free 63 on Moving Day at WGC
Jamieson enters Tshwane finale with a co-lead
Bjork co-leading after 54 at the Tshwane Open
O. Fisher fires week-low 62 in R3 of Tshwane
Thomas climbs the board with second-round 66
McIlroy leads by two after week-tying-low 65
Fisher in the hunt after two days in Mexico
Sullivan signs day-low 65 in R2 of WGC-Mexico
Mickelson posts 7-under target at WGC-Mexico
Coetzee among notables to miss cut at Tshwane
Jamieson adds 65; shares R2 lead at Tshwane
Bjork shares the 36-hole lead at Tshwane Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Teams asking Peppers about playing RB or WR
UM's Peppers: 'I'm a safety. I'm a safety.'
LTU WR Henderson rips up the NFL Combine
Evan Engram crushes 40 in 4.43 seconds
Ross won't win island b/c he was wearing Nike
Jonathan Allen: My shoulder feels good
Tim Williams admits to failed drug tests
Derek Barnett (illness) not performing Sat.
Update: Ross officially busts CJ2K's 40 mark
Bowling Green LB Austin Valdez to transfer
Curtis Samuel sprints through in 4.31 seconds
Speedy Noil not running 40-yard dash in Indy
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Full-back injured as Palace win on the road
City boosted by Kompany, Kolarov return
Concern over Martins Indi knee injury
Welbeck scores but Arsenal lose 3-1 at Anfiel
Sadio Mane the difference as Liverpool win
Albion struggle going forward in 2-0 loss
Palace wingers power a 2-0 Hawthorns win
Alexis Sanchez a shock exclusion at Anfield
Arnautovic strikes twice as Potters top Boro
Llorente hits stoppage-time winner for Swans
Southampton beat Watford in 7 goal thriller
Gray brace not enough for Burnley
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ehire Adrianza
(SS)
Tyler Duffey
(S)
Matt Hague
(1B)
Ben Paulsen
(1B)
Hector Santiago
(S)
Matt Belisle
(R)
Eduardo Escobar
(SS)
Justin Haley
(S)
Glen Perkins
(R)
J.B. Shuck
(OF)
Joe Benson
(OF)
Raul Fernandez
(R)
Phil Hughes
(S)
Jorge Polanco
(SS)
Aaron Slegers
(S)
James Beresford
(1B)
Tommy Field
(2B)
Felix Jorge
(S)
Ryan Pressly
(R)
Drew Stubbs
(OF)
Jose Berrios
(S)
Mitch Garver
(C)
Max Kepler
(OF)
Jake Reed
(S)
Ryan Sweeney
(OF)
Buddy Boshers
(R)
Kyle Gibson
(S)
Brandon Kintzler
(R)
Eddy Rodriguez
(C)
Nick Tepesch
(S)
Craig Breslow
(R)
Chris Gimenez
(C)
Wil Ledezma
(R)
Taylor Rogers
(R)
Michael Tonkin
(R)
Buck Britton
(3B)
Stephen Gonsalves
(S)
Joe Mauer
(1B)
Dan Rohlfing
(C)
Loek Van Mil
(S)
Byron Buxton
(OF)
Benji Gonzalez
(SS)
Trevor May
(R)
Fernando Romero
(S)
Kennys Vargas
(1B)
Jason Castro
(C)
Niko Goodrum
(SS)
Jermaine Mitchell
(OF)
Eddie Rosario
(OF)
Engelb Vielma
(SS)
JT Chargois
(R)
Nick Gordon
(SS)
John Ryan Murphy
(C)
Drew Rucinski
(R)
Ryan Vogelsong
(S)
Logan Darnell
(R)
Zack Granite
(OF)
Ryan O'Rourke
(R)
Miguel Sano
(3B)
Alex Wimmers
(R)
Cole De Vries
(R)
Nick Greenwood
(R)
Daniel Palka
(1B)
Danny Santana
(OF)
Tim Wood
(R)
Brian Dozier
(2B)
Robbie Grossman
(OF)
ByungHo Park
(1B)
Ervin Santana
(S)
Miguel Sano | Third Baseman | #22
Team:
Minnesota Twins
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 5/11/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 262
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / MIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Sano went 2-for-3 and hit a two-run blast in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
He took Mike Bolsinger deep in the third inning for his first longball of the spring. He will play third base and bat cleanup for the Twins this year. He had a .236 batting average with 25 home runs and 66 RBI last year in 116 games. Still just 23 years old, his best is yet to come.
Mar 4 - 4:42 PM
Miguel Sano struck out all three times he was up Friday against the Phillies.
Sano is 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts this far. Four games isn't really any sort of concern yet, but a little more contact would be nice.
Mar 3 - 5:34 PM
Kyle Thousand, the agent for Miguel Sano, said Saturday that his client will not be playing winter ball.
Sano plans to workout the entire offseason and has his sights set on playing in the World Baseball Classic. He's expected to open the 2017 season as the Twins' starting third baseman, despite his poor defense at the position in 2016.
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 01:58:00 PM
Source:
Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that no decision has been made on whether Miguel Sano will be cleared to play in the Dominican Winter League or in the World Baseball Classic.
Sano briefly played winter ball last offseason, but there's no set plan this winter. This will be an important spring for Sano, who began this season in the outfield before making the move back to third. The Twins appear committed to using him at the hot corner, so he could be better off in major league camp as opposed to leaving to play in the World Baseball Classic. "We have every expectation Miguel … has a chance to be a good third baseman and work at it," said Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey. "We’re excited to get the chance to talk to him and get to know him, put a good winter plan in place for him so he can be ready to hit the ground running once we get to Fort Myers."
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 07:18:00 PM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Sano goes 2-for-3 with two-run homer vs Jays
Mar 4 - 4:42 PM
Miguel Sano strikes out three times
Mar 3 - 5:34 PM
Miguel Sano will skip playing winter ball
Sat, Nov 26, 2016 01:58:00 PM
Twins haven't made decision on Sano
Thu, Nov 17, 2016 07:18:00 PM
More Miguel Sano Player News
Minnesota Twins Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
116
437
103
22
1
25
66
57
54
178
1
0
.236
.319
.462
.781
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
42
38
36
Miguel Sano's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Miguel Sano's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Miguel Sano's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Miguel Sano's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Rochester(INT)
AAA
8
25
4
1
0
2
2
3
5
10
0
0
.160
.300
.440
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jason Castro
2
John Ryan Murphy
3
Chris Gimenez
4
Mitch Garver
5
Eddy Rodriguez
1B
1
Joe Mauer
2
Daniel Palka
3
Ben Paulsen
4
Matt Hague
2B
1
Brian Dozier
2
Tommy Field
SS
1
Eduardo Escobar
2
Jorge Polanco
3
Ehire Adrianza
4
Engelb Vielma
5
Benji Gonzalez
3B
1
Miguel Sano
LF
1
Robbie Grossman
2
Eddie Rosario
CF
1
Byron Buxton
2
Danny Santana
3
Drew Stubbs
4
J.B. Shuck
RF
1
Max Kepler
2
Zack Granite
DH
1
Kennys Vargas
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Ervin Santana
2
Phil Hughes
Sidelined
Phil Hughes started against the Red Sox on Saturday and gave up two runs in two innings.
He allowed four base hits, two of which were doubles. He underwent season-ending thoracic outlet surgery and had a rib removed in July. He pitched 59 innings with a 5.95 ERA. He will pitch near the front of the Twins rotation if he proves himself healthy.
Feb 25
3
Hector Santiago
4
Kyle Gibson
5
Jose Berrios
6
Justin Haley
7
Tyler Duffey
8
Ryan Vogelsong
9
Felix Jorge
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brandon Kintzler
2
Ryan Pressly
3
Trevor May
4
Michael Tonkin
5
Taylor Rogers
6
Buddy Boshers
7
Craig Breslow
8
JT Chargois
9
Ryan O'Rourke
10
Glen Perkins
Sidelined
Glen Perkins (shoulder) is set to throw his fifth bullpen session of the spring on Thursday.
Perkins stretched things out to 20 pitches in his most recent bullpen session on Sunday, though he's still limited to throwing fastballs. While he's making progress from labrum surgery, he appears likely to begin the season on the disabled list. Brandon Kintzler is expected to begin the season as the Twins' closer.
Feb 28
11
Nick Tepesch
12
Nick Greenwood
13
Alex Wimmers
14
Raul Fernandez
