Matt Davidson | Third Baseman | #24 Team: Chicago White Sox Age / DOB: (26) / 3/26/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $536,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent

Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the White Sox dominated the Royals on Monday. Davidson hit a solo homer off Jason Vargas in the bottom of the second inning and he had both an RBI double and a two-run single in Chicago's eight-run sixth inning. The 26-year-old former top prospect filled in well at third base when Todd Frazier was battling the flu and he should continue to see more turns at DH, which is where he started and finished the game Monday night.

Matt Davidson slugged a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning in a 2-1 victory over the Twins on Friday. Davidson, who went 2-for-4 on the night, was at third base again with Todd Frazier (flu) serving as the DH in his return to the lineup. The 26-year-old has taken advantage of the early playing time by hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three homers, one double, one triple, and nine RBI through seven games. He’s deserving of a longer look in this lineup.

Matt Davidson hit a three-run home run as part of a five-run first inning, and the White Sox cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Indians on Thursday. Davidson's three-run jack capped the five-run frame against Indians starter Josh Tomlin. It was his only hit in five at-bats. The homer was the second of the year for the 26-year-old, but he's had plenty of success when the ball has stayed in the yard as well -- after Thursday's game, Davidson is batting .333/.368/.833 through six games. Not far removed from being a highly-rated prospect, Davidson could be an interesting name in deep and AL-only leagues if he forces his way into everyday at-bats as the team's designated hitter.