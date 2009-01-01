Matt Davidson | Third Baseman | #24

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dozier hits three-run double against Rangers
Thames slugs two more homers versus Reds
Ryan Braun leaves game with bruised foot
Miguel Gonzalez shines for eight against KC
Matt Davidson drives in four Monday vs. KC
Brach earns fourth save Monday versus Rays
Heyward slugs three-run homer, drives in four
Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) to be activated Fri.
Joc Pederson (groin) lands on 10-day DL
Denard Span (shoulder) out 2-4 more days
Shelby Miller (elbow) getting second opinion
Julio Urias to start for Dodgers on Thursday
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers still do not know Martavis' status
Mike Pouncey underwent 'stem cell procedure'
Mike Gillislee expected to fill 'Blount role'
Ingram expected to remain Saints lead back
Gillislee a Pat after Bills decline to match
Steelers exercise ILB Shazier's 5th-yr option
Report: Saints 'closing in' on Peterson deal
Dolphins' Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches
Richard Sherman reports to voluntary workouts
Jabrill Peppers failed Combine drug test
Former No. 1 overall pick T Jake Long retires
Well, duh: Giants pick up OBJ's 2018 option
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Dennis Schroder scores 18 as Hawks tie series
Bradley Beal scores 32 points in Game 4 loss
Meyers Leonard will draw the start in Game 4
Giannis' 30 points not enough in Game 5 loss
Norman Powell scores 25 points w/ four treys
Kyle Lowry (back) scores 16 in Game 5 win
Livingston and Barnes ruled out for Monday
Kevin Durant (calf) will play in Game 4
Hayward (food poisoning) not on injury report
Kyle Lowry (back) will play in Game 5 vs. MIL
Khris Middleton (illness) will play in Game 5
Kyle Lowry (back) a game-time decision
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Heel fractures haven't stopped Erik Karlsson
Marian Gaborik won't be ready for 2017 camp
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
Marcus Johansson's pair push WSH into Round 2
Johnny Gaudreau named Lady Byng finalist
Sens' Clarke MacArthur eliminates BOS in OT
David Krejci won't play in Game 6 on Sunday
Karl Alzner will miss Game 6 Sunday
Kings select John Stevens as next head coach
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hunter Baize: Runner-up in K&N East points
Sadler fourth at Bristol, retains NXS lead
Garcia Jr.: Runner-up in Zombie Auto 125
Bassett falls from points lead after Bristol
Tyler Dippel: Zombie Auto 125 results
Cabre: 6th in Zombie Auto 125, 9th in points
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Jay Beasley: Zombie Auto 125 results
Hemric wins $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus at BMS
Koch: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Denny Hamlin claims 10th at Bristol
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
Bubba stalls; four back after 36 at Shenzhen
Reed among notable MCs @ Valero Texas Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Pat Fitzgerald receives 10-year ext.
Georgia releases T Demery (arrest) from LOI
Pauline: Cowboys targeting Adoree' Jackson
LSU QB Danny Etling undergoes back surgery
Report: Peppers tested positive at Combine
Report: Saints could be player for Day 1 QB
Rapoport: 49ers still considering QB at No. 2
Ravens want to build Cowboys-like OL
King: BAL and TEN want to trade out of 16, 18
Norris: Don't expect Dalvin Cook to PHI at 14
GM: Draft is loaded with medical red flags
Harmon: Godwin to PIT would be a perfect fit
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Carroll set to return against Stoke City
Cahill could return after illness says Conte
WHU to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer?
Ramirez suspended for relegation six-pointer
Morgan and Slimani to miss Arsenal clash
Mendy ruled out for the rest of the season
Manchester midfield in injury crisis
Swedish superstar has no plans to retire
Kante wins PFA Player of the Year
Alli takes home another award
Mata hopeful that he will return soon
Mourinho promises rotation for Thursday
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Abreu
(1B)
Avisail Garcia
(OF)
Matt Lindstrom
(R)
David Purcey
(R)
Blake Smith
(R)
Tim Anderson
(SS)
Leury Garcia
(OF)
J.D. Martin
(S)
Zach Putnam
(R)
Corey Smith
(1B)
Cody Asche
(DH)
Miguel Gonzalez
(S)
Jacob May
(OF)
Jose Quintana
(S)
Geovany Soto
(C)
Jairo Asencio
(R)
Scott Hairston
(OF)
Juan Minaya
(R)
David Robertson
(R)
Anthony Swarzak
(R)
Dan Black
(DH)
Derek Holland
(S)
Justin Morneau
(DH)
Carlos Rodon
(S)
Charlie Tilson
(OF)
Melky Cabrera
(OF)
Dan Jennings
(R)
Omar Narvaez
(C)
Tyler Saladino
(2B)
Keenyn Walker
(OF)
Dylan Covey
(S)
Nate Jones
(R)
Brian Omogrosso
(R)
Yolmer Sanchez
(2B)
Josh Wall
(R)
Jesse Crain
(R)
Tommy Kahnle
(R)
Eric Patterson
(2B)
Jerry Sands
(DH)
Daniel Webb
(R)
Matt Davidson
(3B)
Andy LaRoche
(3B)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
James Shields
(S)
Michael Ynoa
(R)
Todd Frazier
(3B)
Brett Lawrie
(2B)
Jake Petricka
(R)
Charlie Shirek
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Matt Davidson | Third Baseman | #24
Team:
Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $536,500, 2018-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the White Sox dominated the Royals on Monday.
Davidson hit a solo homer off Jason Vargas in the bottom of the second inning and he had both an RBI double and a two-run single in Chicago's eight-run sixth inning. The 26-year-old former top prospect filled in well at third base when Todd Frazier was battling the flu and he should continue to see more turns at DH, which is where he started and finished the game Monday night.
Apr 24 - 11:17 PM
Matt Davidson slugged a go-ahead solo homer in the seventh inning in a 2-1 victory over the Twins on Friday.
Davidson, who went 2-for-4 on the night, was at third base again with Todd Frazier (flu) serving as the DH in his return to the lineup. The 26-year-old has taken advantage of the early playing time by hitting .364 (8-for-22) with three homers, one double, one triple, and nine RBI through seven games. He’s deserving of a longer look in this lineup.
Apr 15 - 12:58 AM
Matt Davidson hit a three-run home run as part of a five-run first inning, and the White Sox cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Indians on Thursday.
Davidson's three-run jack capped the five-run frame against Indians starter Josh Tomlin. It was his only hit in five at-bats. The homer was the second of the year for the 26-year-old, but he's had plenty of success when the ball has stayed in the yard as well -- after Thursday's game, Davidson is batting .333/.368/.833 through six games. Not far removed from being a highly-rated prospect, Davidson could be an interesting name in deep and AL-only leagues if he forces his way into everyday at-bats as the team's designated hitter.
Apr 14 - 8:19 AM
Matt Davidson went 1-for-4 with two RBI to lead his team over the Indians on Wednesday evening.
He came to the plate in the second inning with runners on second and third. He poked a single into left field to bring both runners home. That was all the runs the White Sox would score and all they would need to win the game. Davidson struck out in all three of his other at-bats. He is getting only part-time action in the season's early going but is making a strong case for more playing time. He is now batting .385/.429/.846 with one homer and five RBI in 14 plate appearances.
Apr 12 - 9:33 PM
Matt Davidson drives in four Monday vs. KC
Apr 24 - 11:17 PM
Davidson hits go-ahead homer vs. Twins
Apr 15 - 12:58 AM
Davidson's three-run homer propels Sox to win
Apr 14 - 8:19 AM
Davidson goes 1-for-4 with two RBI Wed.
Apr 12 - 9:33 PM
More Matt Davidson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Chicago White Sox Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
4
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
34
11
1
1
3
10
6
1
17
0
1
.324
.333
.676
1.010
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
1
0
0
6
0
4
2016
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 24
KC
1
4
3
1
0
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.750
Apr 18
@ NYY
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 17
@ NYY
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 16
@ MIN
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.400
.500
Apr 15
@ MIN
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 14
@ MIN
1
4
2
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
1.250
Apr 13
@ CLE
1
5
1
0
0
1
3
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
.200
.200
.800
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Geovany Soto
2
Omar Narvaez
3
Kevan Smith
1B
1
Jose Abreu
2B
1
Tyler Saladino
2
Yolmer Sanchez
3
Leury Garcia
SS
1
Tim Anderson
3B
1
Todd Frazier
LF
1
Melky Cabrera
CF
1
Charlie Tilson
60-Day DL
White Sox transferred OF Charlie Tilson from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Nothing has changed with the prognosis on the speedy outfielder, this was merely done as a procedural move to create a spot on the 40-man roster for Mike Pelfrey. Tilson has recently shed his walking boot as he continues to recover from a stress reaction in his right foot.
Apr 21
2
Jacob May
RF
1
Avisail Garcia
DH
1
Cody Asche
2
Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Jose Quintana
2
James Shields
10-Day DL
White Sox placed RHP James Shields on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right lat.
The veteran right-hander has pitched surprisingly well through his first three starts, compiling a 1.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 16/10 K/BB ratio in 16 2/3 innings. It's unclear at the moment how much time he may miss with the injury. Mike Pelfrey was scratched from his start at Triple-A Charlotte on Friday and could be an option to replace Shields in the White Sox rotation.
Apr 21
3
Carlos Rodon
10-Day DL
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said during an appearance on ESPN 1000 that there's no timetable for Carlos Rodon (biceps) to return.
Rodon, who is working his way back from bursitis in his left biceps, is currently on a strengthening program and is scheduled to be re-evaluated when the White Sox return home on Friday. We could learn more specifics about the plan in the coming days, but Hahn said they'll know more once he goes on a minor league rehab assignment. His absence appears likely to stretch well into May at this point.
Apr 18
4
Miguel Gonzalez
5
Derek Holland
6
Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
David Robertson
2
Nate Jones
3
Zach Putnam
Sidelined
Zach Putnam left Saturday's game against the Indians with right elbow tenderness.
Putnam has pitched brilliantly this year (1.04 ERA in seven appearances) and would be a big loss for the White Sox's bullpen. Luckily, he's being classified as day-to-day.
Apr 22
4
Michael Ynoa
5
Jake Petricka
10-Day DL
Jake Petricka (lat) still hasn't resumed throwing.
Petricka landed on the disabled list April 5 after straining his left lat muscle in Chicago's season opener. The right-handed reliever probably won't be back to full health until sometime in early-to-mid May.
Apr 18
6
Dan Jennings
7
Anthony Swarzak
8
Juan Minaya
10-Day DL
Juan Minaya (abdomen) is throwing to hitters and close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.
Minaya was placed on the disabled list just before Opening Day after suffering an abdominal strain in the middle of spring training. It could be a lengthy rehab assignment given that he wasn't assured of a major league roster spot coming out of camp.
Apr 18
9
Tommy Kahnle
