Matt Davidson | Third Baseman | #24

Team: Chicago White Sox
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/26/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with four RBI as the White Sox dominated the Royals on Monday.
Davidson hit a solo homer off Jason Vargas in the bottom of the second inning and he had both an RBI double and a two-run single in Chicago's eight-run sixth inning. The 26-year-old former top prospect filled in well at third base when Todd Frazier was battling the flu and he should continue to see more turns at DH, which is where he started and finished the game Monday night. Apr 24 - 11:17 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750140201000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11341111310611701.324.333.6761.010
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20170100604
20160000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 24KC14310142000000.750.7501.750
Apr 18@ NYY13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 17@ NYY14100001030000.250.250.250
Apr 16@ MIN14200010010000.500.400.500
Apr 15@ MIN11000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 14@ MIN14200111010000.500.5001.250
Apr 13@ CLE15100131030000.200.200.800
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Geovany Soto
2Omar Narvaez
3Kevan Smith
1B1Jose Abreu
2B1Tyler Saladino
2Yolmer Sanchez
3Leury Garcia
SS1Tim Anderson
3B1Todd Frazier
LF1Melky Cabrera
CF1Charlie Tilson
2Jacob May
RF1Avisail Garcia
DH1Cody Asche
2Matt Davidson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jose Quintana
2James Shields
3Carlos Rodon
4Miguel Gonzalez
5Derek Holland
6Dylan Covey
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1David Robertson
2Nate Jones
3Zach Putnam
4Michael Ynoa
5Jake Petricka
6Dan Jennings
7Anthony Swarzak
8Juan Minaya
9Tommy Kahnle
 

 