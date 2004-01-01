Player Page

Manny Pina | Catcher | #9

Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 6/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Manny Pina blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, propelling the Brewers to an 11-9 victory over the Mets.
The Brewers trailed 7-1 after five innings but cranked three home runs en route to their comeback victory. Pina also doubled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He has done a nice job in his limited action, slashing .319/.355/.500 with a pair of homers and 10 RBI. May 14 - 6:41 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400130201001021
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2067216017104800.313.352.448.800
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201720000000
201617000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 14NYM15210132010000.400.4001.200
May 11BOS13100001000000.333.333.333
May 9BOS14000001000000.000.000.000
May 6@ PIT14000000020000.000.000.000
May 5@ PIT14000000010000.000.000.000
May 1@ STL14200010000001.500.500.500
Apr 30ATL11000000000000.000.000.000
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Jett Bandy
2Manny Pina
1B1Eric Thames
2Jesus Aguilar
2B1Jonathan Villar
2Nick Franklin
3Eric Sogard
SS1Orlando Arcia
3B1Travis Shaw
2Hernan Perez
LF1Ryan Braun
CF1Keon Broxton
RF1Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Junior Guerra
2Zach Davies
3Chase Anderson
4Wily Peralta
5Jimmy Nelson
6Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Corey Knebel
2Neftali Feliz
3Jacob Barnes
4Jhan Marinez
5Carlos Torres
6Jared Hughes
7Oliver Drake
8Rob Scahill
 

 