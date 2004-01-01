Manny Pina | Catcher | #9 Team: Milwaukee Brewers Age / DOB: (29) / 6/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 215 Bats / Throws: Right / Right Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $538,200, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Manny Pina blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, propelling the Brewers to an 11-9 victory over the Mets. The Brewers trailed 7-1 after five innings but cranked three home runs en route to their comeback victory. Pina also doubled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He has done a nice job in his limited action, slashing .319/.355/.500 with a pair of homers and 10 RBI.

Manny Pina went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Reds. The Brewers actually trailed 3-0 early on, but Pina got the comeback rolling with a two-run double in the fourth inning. He had two doubles on the night. The 29-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with a great spring and he has faced it up by going 11-for-23 (.478) with four doubles and three RBI to begin the year. We wouldn’t get too carried away in fantasy leagues, though.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he doesn't have a "plan" for how Manny Pina and Jett Bandy will share playing time behind the plate. Pina and Bandy will be the Brewers' Opening Day catchers while Andrew Susac recovers from trapezius discomfort. Combined the two have logged just 298 career at-bats in the big leagues. Ultimately it should be close to a 50/50 split, though neither are recommended fantasy options. Source: Tom Haudricourt on Twitter