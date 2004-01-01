Manny Pina | Catcher | #9

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mike Trout homers in third straight contest
Manny Pina's three-run homer sinks Mets
Souza slugs three-run homer, Rays rout Sox
Carlos Gomez leaves with hamstring strain
Severino lasts just 2 1/3 innings against HOU
Yadi Molina homers twice as Cards top Cubs
Altherr guides Phils' comeback win over Nats
Pillar slugs walkoff shot, Jays down Mariners
Travis Shaw leaves game with finger injury
Kipnis goes 4-for-5 with two homers, four RBI
Ramos earns fourth save Sunday vs. Braves
Drew Pomeranz exits with triceps tightness
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Browns lose Howard Wilson to broken kneecap
Payton expects Unger (foot) back in preseason
Marrone: Bortles' throwing motion 'improved'
Fox says Kevin White 'looks very healthy'
Caldwell: Ebron 'just keeps getting better'
Jared Goff picking up new offense quickly
Caldwell expects Davis to 'help us quickly'
Chad Williams to be Larry Fitz's successor?
Seahawks rookie CB Griffin in mix to start
Cards using Haason Reddick at inside 'backer
Elijah Hood 'turned heads' at rookie minicamp
Giants to teach Engram traditional TE duties
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Stephen Curry scores 40 in Game 1 win vs. SA
Kevin Durant scores 34 points in win
Andre Iguodala dealing with knee soreness
LaMarcus Aldridge scores 28 in Game 1 loss
Manu Ginobili scores 17 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard (left ankle) will not return
Pau Gasol, LaMarcus Aldridge starting Game 1
Hero Wall: John hits game-winning 3-pointer
Bradley Beal scores 33 points in win
Isaiah Thomas scores 27 points in loss to Wiz
Avery Bradley scores 27 points in loss
Brooks says Bojan Bogdanovic will play
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Evgeni Malkin scores in GM 1 loss to Ottawa
Bobby Ryan nets OT winner in Game 1 of ECF
Carl Hagelin out for Game 1 vs Sens
Alex Ovechkin's wife shares photo of injury
James Neal scores OT winner in GM 1 of WCF
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) won't play on Friday night
Melker Karlsson re-signs with San Jose Sharks
Dallas, Ben Bishop agree to six-year contract
Richard Panik agrees to two-year extension
Jason Botterill is the new GM for the Sabres
Nick Ritchie nets GWG as Ducks advance to WCF
Marc-Andre Fleury leads Penguins to ECF
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kyle Bonsignore: City of Hampton 150 results
DeLong III: DNF in Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150
Brett Moffitt: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Brendon Bock: City of Hampton 150 results
Jesse Iwuji: Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 resul
Regan Smith: Toyota Tundra 250 results
Kyle Ebersole : City of Hampton 150 results
Timmy Solomito muscles way to Langley win
Calderon on pole for Red Cola 120 in Puebla
Todd Gilliland leads Flag-to-Flag in Spokane
Trevor Bayne gets first top-10 since Daytona
Bowyer’s 9th at Kansas is within tight range
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Albatross buoys Cabrera Bello to top-5 finish
Wallace hangs strong; claims Open de Portugal
Oosthuizen one back after 1-over 73 in R3
MDF silences 11 at PLAYERS; including Rahm
Stanley maintains share of lead with 72 in R3
Holmes co-leads PLAYERS after 70 in Round 3
Poulter cards 71; only bogey-free lap in R3
Si Woo Kim moves target to -7 with 68 in R3
Grillo puts 6-under on the board w/ 67 in R3
Past champ Garcia tosses up 67 in Round 3
Wallace still has clear lead despite R3 stall
Wallace -17 after 36 in Portugal; five clear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star WR Simmons off to Virginia Tech
Tech's Giles narrows choice to three programs
LSU lands pledge from four-star WR Jones
Illinois DC Nickerson undergoes appendectomy
Tennessee lands four-star QB Adrian Martinez
Memphis extends HC Mike Norvell through '21
Sooners OC Riley on RB Anderson: He's a freak
Allen has thrown ball 85 yards, runs 4.61s 40
USF boots DE after 2nd sexual assault charge
UNC confirms signing of ex-LSU QB Harris
Lincoln Riley's contract extended through '19
CSU S Scott arrested on burglary charges
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Spurs close out WHL with 2-1 win over Man U
Martial looked sharp but MUN come up short
Klopp unsure of Firmino's status for GW38
Hammers get hammered in home finale, 0-4
Palace dump Hull City out of the Premier Lge
Olivier Giroud brace sees Arsenal past SCFC
Alexis Sanchez limps off with a thigh injury
Crouch scores a controversial goal in loss
Bamford scores in bland Boro defeat
Mahrez PK blunder leaves Leicester short
Sane helps Man City escape with 2-1 win
Swansea City wins to put pressure on Hull
Jesus Aguilar
(1B)
Chris Capuano
(R)
Omar Garcia
(OF)
Boanerges Nova
(S)
Eric Sogard
(SS)
Chase Anderson
(S)
Joba Chamberlain
(R)
Matt Garza
(S)
Wily Peralta
(S)
Eric Thames
(1B)
Orlando Arcia
(SS)
Shawn Clowers
(S)
Junior Guerra
(S)
Hernan Perez
(OF)
Carlos Torres
(R)
Eric Arnett
(S)
Zach Davies
(S)
Jared Hughes
(R)
Manny Pina
(C)
Miguel Velazquez
(OF)
Jett Bandy
(C)
Oliver Drake
(R)
Cesar Jimenez
(R)
Domingo Santana
(OF)
Jonathan Villar
(2B)
Jacob Barnes
(R)
Alan Farina
(S)
Corey Knebel
(R)
Rob Scahill
(R)
Adam Weisenburger
(C)
Ryan Braun
(OF)
Neftali Feliz
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Alan Sharkey
(1B)
Will West
(S)
Keon Broxton
(OF)
Nick Franklin
(OF)
Jimmy Nelson
(S)
Travis Shaw
(3B)
Miguel Yan
(R)
Nicholas Bucci
(S)
Manny Pina | Catcher | #9
Team:
Milwaukee Brewers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 215
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $538,200, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Manny Pina blasted a three-run homer in the eighth inning on Sunday, propelling the Brewers to an 11-9 victory over the Mets.
The Brewers trailed 7-1 after five innings but cranked three home runs en route to their comeback victory. Pina also doubled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. He has done a nice job in his limited action, slashing .319/.355/.500 with a pair of homers and 10 RBI.
May 14 - 6:41 PM
Manny Pina went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Reds.
The Brewers actually trailed 3-0 early on, but Pina got the comeback rolling with a two-run double in the fourth inning. He had two doubles on the night. The 29-year-old earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with a great spring and he has faced it up by going 11-for-23 (.478) with four doubles and three RBI to begin the year. We wouldn’t get too carried away in fantasy leagues, though.
Apr 14 - 10:40 PM
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he doesn't have a "plan" for how Manny Pina and Jett Bandy will share playing time behind the plate.
Pina and Bandy will be the Brewers' Opening Day catchers while Andrew Susac recovers from trapezius discomfort. Combined the two have logged just 298 career at-bats in the big leagues. Ultimately it should be close to a 50/50 split, though neither are recommended fantasy options.
Mar 30 - 8:16 PM
Source:
Tom Haudricourt on Twitter
Manny Pina slugged a two-run homer and scored two runs against the Reds on Friday.
Pina was told Wednesday that he made the Opening Day roster, but the push continues. The 29-year-old has hit four homers in his last five games and leads the Brewers with 13 RBI this spring while hitting .419 (18-for-43) over 17 games. With Andrew Susac (neck, back) expected to begin the year on the disabled list, Pina and Jett Bandy will share catching duties for Milwaukee. While Pina has been a nice story this spring, we wouldn’t recommend chasing after him in fantasy leagues.
Mar 24 - 8:21 PM
Manny Pina's three-run homer sinks Mets
May 14 - 6:41 PM
Pina has four hits, two RBI vs. Reds
Apr 14 - 10:40 PM
No plan for Pina and Bandy behind the plate
Mar 30 - 8:16 PM
Pina slugs two-run homer vs. Reds
Mar 24 - 8:21 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
1
3
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
2
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
20
67
21
6
0
1
7
10
4
8
0
0
.313
.352
.448
.800
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
20
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
17
0
0
0
0
0
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 14
NYM
1
5
2
1
0
1
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
1.200
May 11
BOS
1
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
.333
.333
May 9
BOS
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 6
@ PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 5
@ PIT
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 1
@ STL
1
4
2
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.500
.500
.500
Apr 30
ATL
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jett Bandy
2
Manny Pina
1B
1
Eric Thames
2
Jesus Aguilar
2B
1
Jonathan Villar
2
Nick Franklin
3
Eric Sogard
SS
1
Orlando Arcia
3B
1
Travis Shaw
Sidelined
Travis Shaw was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Mets with a right index finger injury.
No word yet on the severity of the injury, so look for an update from the Brewers after the game. Hernan Perez slid over to third base to replace him and could see a start or two at the position if Shaw misses any time.
May 14
2
Hernan Perez
LF
1
Ryan Braun
10-Day DL
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Friday on MLB Network Radio that Ryan Braun's left calf injury is "pretty minor."
The skipper added that Braun should be back in "close to 10 days." The veteran outfielder is also dealing with a flexor strain in his right arm, but it doesn't sound like that will make his stay on the disabled list any lengthier. It appears Braun's fantasy owners should get him back later this month.
May 12
CF
1
Keon Broxton
RF
1
Domingo Santana
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Junior Guerra
10-Day DL
Junior Guerra (calf) threw a simulated game on Wednesday.
Guerra said that he felt good after working through the simulated game. He will set out on a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi on Monday, when he is expected to throw around 75 pitches. Assuming Guerra suffers no setbacks, a return by the end of May is very much in play for the 32-year-old right-hander. He has not played since suffering a right calf strain on Opening Day.
May 10
2
Zach Davies
3
Chase Anderson
4
Wily Peralta
5
Jimmy Nelson
6
Matt Garza
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Corey Knebel
2
Neftali Feliz
3
Jacob Barnes
4
Jhan Marinez
5
Carlos Torres
6
Jared Hughes
7
Oliver Drake
8
Rob Scahill
