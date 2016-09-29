Jeanmar Gomez | Relief Pitcher | #46 Team: Philadelphia Phillies Age / DOB: (29) / 2/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 212 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $4.2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Jeanmar Gomez "deserves to be called our closer at this point." So much for competition. Gomez struggled miserably down the stretch last season and finished with a 4.85 ERA, but he did a respectable job for most of the year en route to saving 37 games, so Mackanin wants to give him the first crack at the gig to begin 2017. However, the leash might not be a long one. "We certainly have some guys to go to, with Neris and Benoit and [Edubray] Ramos," said Mackanin. "The guys who have shown closer's stuff. But, right now, Jeanmar's the closer." Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News

Phillies and RHP Jeanmar Gomez avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.2 million contract. Gomez saved 37 games but finished with a 4.85 ERA with the Phillies last season. He was arbitration-eligible for the final time. Source: Matt Gelb on Twitter

Jeanmar Gomez fell apart in the eighth inning of Thursday's game against the Braves, allowing four runs and recording just one out in taking the loss. Called on to preserve a 1-1 tie, Gomez instead issued a leadoff walk and, two batters later, gave up an RBI double to give the Braves the lead. The next four batters also reached base -- two on singles, one on a walk and one hit by a pitch -- to mercifully end Gomez' night. The miserable outing was the latest in a frustrating end to a brilliant year for the 28-year-old. Gomez has now allowed runs in six of his last seven appearances, raising his ERA to 4.85 in 68 2/3 innings overall. Even so, his 37 saves this season should earn him a nice raise in his final year of arbitration this winter.