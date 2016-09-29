Player Page

Jeanmar Gomez | Relief Pitcher | #46

Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/10/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 212
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2005 / UDFA / CLE
Contract: view contract details
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Jeanmar Gomez "deserves to be called our closer at this point."
So much for competition. Gomez struggled miserably down the stretch last season and finished with a 4.85 ERA, but he did a respectable job for most of the year en route to saving 37 games, so Mackanin wants to give him the first crack at the gig to begin 2017. However, the leash might not be a long one. "We certainly have some guys to go to, with Neris and Benoit and [Edubray] Ramos," said Mackanin. "The guys who have shown closer's stuff. But, right now, Jeanmar's the closer." Feb 14 - 2:46 PM
Source: Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PHI7003537168.27838372247004.851.46
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Cameron Rupp
2Andrew Knapp
3Bryan Holaday
4Jorge Alfaro
1B1Tommy Joseph
2Rhys Hoskins
3Brock Stassi
2B1Cesar Hernandez
2Jesmuel Valentin
3Hector Gomez
4Taylor Featherston
5Scott Kingery
SS1Freddy Galvis
2J.P. Crawford
3Pedro Florimon
3B1Maikel Franco
2Andres Blanco
LF1Howie Kendrick
2Chris Coghlan
3Daniel Nava
4Nick Williams
5Andrew Pullin
CF1Odubel Herrera
2Roman Quinn
RF1Michael Saunders
2Aaron Altherr
3Tyler Goeddel
4Dylan Cozens
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Jeremy Hellickson
2Aaron Nola
3Jerad Eickhoff
4Clay Buchholz
5Vincent Velasquez
6Jake Thompson
7Zach Eflin
8Adam Morgan
9Alec Asher
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Joaquin Benoit
2Hector Neris
3Jeanmar Gomez
4Pat Neshek
5Edubray Ramos
6Joely Rodriguez
7Sean Burnett
8Alberto Tirado
9Victor Arano
10Dalier Hinojosa
11Michael Mariot
12Colton Murray
 

 