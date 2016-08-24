Player Page

Brad Boxberger | Relief Pitcher | #26

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (28) / 5/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: USC
Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Brad Boxberger "had a little bit of a setback" with his lat.
Cash said Tuesday that there was no set date for Boxberger to make his spring debut and now we have a little bit more context about why. For the time being, Cash is saying that he's "not overly concerned" about the matter, but the longer he goes without pitching, the less likely he'll be ready for the start of the season. Boxberger lost his closer job last season while being limited to just 27 appearances due to injury. Mar 8 - 3:15 PM
Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
TB270430724.12313131922004.811.73
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Durham(INT)AAA200001.2222040010.8001.200
Montgomery(SOU)AA200001.22000200.0001.200
Charlotte(FSL)A750006.172247002.8421.737
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Curt Casali
3Luke Maile
4Michael McKenry
5Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
3Casey Gillaspie
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Willy Adames
4Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Jose De Leon
7Chase Whitley
8Hunter Wood
9Austin Pruitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Danny Farquhar
4Xavier Cedeno
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Ryan Garton
8Kevin Gadea
9Tommy Hunter
10Ryne Stanek
11Jose Alvarado
12Cory Rasmus
13Diego Moreno
14Dana Eveland
 

 