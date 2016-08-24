Brad Boxberger | Relief Pitcher | #26 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Age / DOB: (28) / 5/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: USC Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.6 million, 2018-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Brad Boxberger "had a little bit of a setback" with his lat. Cash said Tuesday that there was no set date for Boxberger to make his spring debut and now we have a little bit more context about why. For the time being, Cash is saying that he's "not overly concerned" about the matter, but the longer he goes without pitching, the less likely he'll be ready for the start of the season. Boxberger lost his closer job last season while being limited to just 27 appearances due to injury. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that there's no set date for Brad Boxberger to make his spring debut. The Rays are more focused on a plan to keep Boxberger strong in preparation for the season. He ultimately shouldn't need much game action to get ready. Boxberger was limited to just 27 appearances last year due to injury while posting a 4.81 ERA. Source: Marc Topkin on Twitter

Rays and RHP Brad Boxberger avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.6 million contract. Boxberger had an awful 2016 both from an injury and performance perspective, but at least he still gets a nice little raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility. He'll set up for Alex Colome in 2017. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter