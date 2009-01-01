Jake Marisnick | Outfielder | #6 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (26) / 3/30/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 228 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.1 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jake Marisnick ripped a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday in Miami. Both were bombs that clanked off of the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. It's the first multi-homer game in the career of Marisnick, who also added a double and scored three runs on the night. It should go without saying that these kind of nights will be few and far between for the 26-year-old.

Astros activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 7-day concussion disabled list. Marisnick came down with post-concussion symptoms after colliding into the outfield wall on April 23, but he didn't have any issue during a brief minor league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returns to a .286/.400/.571 batting line over 17 games.

Jake Marisnick (concussion) is on track for activation on Monday. Marisnick is slated to play a second rehab game with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday. Assuming he gets out of it with no issues, he'll be activated Monday. Source: Jake Kaplan on Twitter