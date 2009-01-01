Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Patric Hornqvist out for Game 2 of ECF
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(3B)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Collin McHugh
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Teoscar Hernandez
(OF)
Charlie Morton
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
James Hoyt
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Blair Walters
(S)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Dayan Diaz
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jake Marisnick | Outfielder | #6
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.1 million, 2018-2019: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jake Marisnick ripped a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday in Miami.
Both were bombs that clanked off of the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. It's the first multi-homer game in the career of Marisnick, who also added a double and scored three runs on the night. It should go without saying that these kind of nights will be few and far between for the 26-year-old.
May 16 - 10:25 PM
Astros activated OF Jake Marisnick from the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Marisnick came down with post-concussion symptoms after colliding into the outfield wall on April 23, but he didn't have any issue during a brief minor league rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returns to a .286/.400/.571 batting line over 17 games.
May 1 - 3:52 PM
Jake Marisnick (concussion) is on track for activation on Monday.
Marisnick is slated to play a second rehab game with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday. Assuming he gets out of it with no issues, he'll be activated Monday.
Apr 30 - 12:45 PM
Source:
Jake Kaplan on Twitter
Astros placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Marisnick took early batting practice and ran in the outfield ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Indians, but he apparently exhibited some post-concussion symptoms. He slammed hard into the outfield wall after making a catch on Sunday against the Rays.
Apr 25 - 4:34 PM
Jake Marisnick homers twice, drives in four
May 16 - 10:25 PM
Astros activate OF Marisnick from DL
May 1 - 3:52 PM
Jake Marisnick (concussion) on track for Mon.
Apr 30 - 12:45 PM
Astros place Marisnick (head) on the DL
Apr 25 - 4:34 PM
More Jake Marisnick Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
3
.600
2
4
0
3
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
28
43
10
0
0
2
2
7
5
21
3
1
.233
.313
.372
.685
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
29
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
105
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 16
@ MIA
1
5
3
1
0
2
4
3
0
2
0
0
0
0
.600
.600
2.000
May 15
@ MIA
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 14
@ NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 12
@ NYY
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 11
@ NYY
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
1.000
May 10
ATL
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
.500
.667
.500
May 7
@ LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)
AA
2
7
3
1
0
1
2
2
0
2
0
0
.429
.429
1.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
2
Teoscar Hernandez
10-Day DL
Teoscar Hernandez (knee) is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Fresno.
Hernandez was placed on the major league disabled list April 26 after taking the brunt of a shallow-outfield collision with teammate Jose Altuve. He will probably be stationed at Fresno once he returns to full health.
May 11
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he could begin playing catch this weekend.
McHugh was shut down again in early April after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement in his right elbow, but he's about ready to ramp things up with the calendar turning to May. The right-hander probably won't be an option for the Astros' rotation until sometime in June.
May 2
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Luke Gregerson
3
Chris Devenski
4
Will Harris
5
Tony Sipp
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
10-Day DL
Jandel Gustave (forearm) will throw another bullpen session Monday.
It will be his second since he resumed a throwing program. Assuming Gustave comes out of it OK, he could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. He should be ready for activation before too long but probably isn't a given to be re-added to the big league bullpen.
Apr 30
8
James Hoyt
9
Brad Peacock
10
Dayan Diaz
Headlines
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
The Astros surged to the top spot in this week's MLB Power Rankings. Jesse Pantuosco explains how they got there.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 7
May 16
»
MLB Live Chat
May 16
»
Daily Dose: Perdomo Producing
May 16
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 15
»
Dose: Spoilers of Ceremony
May 15
»
McCarthyism Rising
May 14
»
Dose: It's All Happ-ening
May 14
»
Week That Was: Cody's Opening
May 13
MLB Headlines
»
Gary Sanchez swats three-run homer in KC
»
Bryce Harper slugs home run No. 13 Tuesday
»
Jake Marisnick homers twice, drives in four
»
Corey Dickerson slugs two more home runs
»
Melancon (elbow) due back from DL on Fri.
»
Thames sitting Tuesday due to strep throat
»
Freeman launches 14th homer vs. Blue Jays
»
Edwin Diaz removed from Mariners closer gig
»
Mariners place Cano (quad) on the 10-day DL
»
Bellinger, Seager not in LAD lineup Tuesday
»
Amir Garrett will return Thursday at Wrigley
»
Nola (back) cleared to return Sunday at PIT
