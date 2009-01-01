Player Page

Jake Marisnick | Outfielder | #6

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 228
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jake Marisnick ripped a pair of two-run homers on Tuesday in Miami.
Both were bombs that clanked off of the home run sculpture at Marlins Park. It's the first multi-homer game in the career of Marisnick, who also added a double and scored three runs on the night. It should go without saying that these kind of nights will be few and far between for the 26-year-old. May 16 - 10:25 PM
More Jake Marisnick Player News

In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final53.600240301002000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2843100022752131.233.313.372.685
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000290
2016000001055
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 16@ MIA15310243020000.600.6002.000
May 15@ MIA11000000000000.000.000.000
May 14@ NYY14000000020000.000.000.000
May 12@ NYY14000000040000.000.000.000
May 11@ NYY111000000010001.0001.0001.000
May 10ATL12100001101000.500.667.500
May 7@ LAA13000000021000.000.000.000
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Corpus Christi(TEX)AA273101220200.429.4291.000
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Brian McCann
2Evan Gattis
1B1Yulieski Gurriel
2Marwin Gonzalez
2B1Jose Altuve
SS1Carlos Correa
3B1Alex Bregman
LF1Nori Aoki
2Teoscar Hernandez
CF1George Springer
2Jake Marisnick
RF1Josh Reddick
DH1Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Dallas Keuchel
2Collin McHugh
3Lance McCullers
4Charlie Morton
5Mike Fiers
6Joe Musgrove
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Ken Giles
2Luke Gregerson
3Chris Devenski
4Will Harris
5Tony Sipp
6Michael Feliz
7Jandel Gustave
8James Hoyt
9Brad Peacock
10Dayan Diaz
 

 