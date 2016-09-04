Drew Storen | Relief Pitcher | #45

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 NFC Targets/Touches
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Chaos
Jan 3
Dose: Coaching Carousel Begins
Jan 2
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Jan 1
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Jan 1
Injury Report: Week 17
Jan 1
Week 17 Rankings
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Chip Kelly says he'd take coordinating job
Patricia lines up Chargers, Rams interviews
Report: Jets interested in DeFilippo as OC
Jets OC Chan Gailey announces 'retirement'
Jets find 1st scapegoat: Axe DL coach Johnson
Osweiler tabbed as starter for Wild Card game
Zimmer: Bradford 'earned the right' to start
Report: Vince Wilfork considering retirement
'Solid chance' Garcon not back with Redskins
Rex to Pegula: If you are firing me, do it
Shocker: Ravens will retain OC Mornhinweg
GM has 'no concerns' about Kuechly's health
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: By the Beard of Zeus
Jan 3
Dose: All the Jimmy Butler
Jan 3
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 2
NBA Power Rankings: Week 11
Jan 2
Dose: McCollum Madness
Jan 2
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 2
Derrick Rose's Dungeon
Jan 1
Wired: Top Pickups Week 11
Jan 1
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Faried, Arthur, Nelson questionable Tuesday
Rudy Gay (hip) ruled out for Tuesday vs. DEN
Lawson, Afflalo probable Tuesday vs. Denver
Chris Paul (hamstring) doubtful for Wednesday
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful for Wednesday
Gerald Henderson (hip) questionable Tuesday
Marc Gasol (ankle) says he'll play on Tuesday
Marco Belinelli (ankle) questionable vs. OKC
Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) doubtful Wed
James Johnson (illness) is a GTD for Tuesday
Dwyane Wade (knee) will be a GTD on Wednesday
Goran Dragic (back) expected to play Tuesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
New Year, New Lines
Jan 3
Dose: Vladimir Tara-terrifc
Jan 3
Kessel on the PP
Jan 2
Dose: Awesome Auston Matthews
Jan 2
Waiver Wired: New Year of Adds
Jan 1
Dose: Blue Jackets are wilder
Jan 1
Rotoworld Hockey Podcast
Dec 31
Crawford is Ready to Roll
Dec 31
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
December's first star goes to Bobrovsky
Jamie Benn not expected to play Wednesday
Matthews claims Rookie of the Month honor
Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision
Flyers activate Michal Neuvirth from IR
Alexander Steen tops 500 career points
Chicago sends Tyler Motte to the AHL
Stamkos making progress, off of crutches
Ryan Miller stops 24 in win over Avs
Two points for Taylor Hall in 3-0 victory
NJ G Cory Schneider rebounds with shutout
Travis Zajac not playing vs. BOS on Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Buckeyes reportedly tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Derek Barnett announces entry into NFL Draft
Budda Baker among four Huskies off to draft
Ohio State CB Conley joins 2017 draft class
Report: Tennessee OC DeBord to join Indiana
Report: Texas to hire OSU's Tim Beck as OC
Badgers LB T.J. Watt follows brothers to NFL
Oklahoma RB Perine declares for the NFL draft
Patrick Mahomes joins growing 2017 QB class
Pauline expects Vea to return to Washington
Mahomes to announce draft intentions Tuesday
Samaje Perine passes Sims as OU's No. 1 RB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
DFS Soccer: Week 19
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Cedric Soares injury not very serious
Race for Schneiderlin's signature hots up
Alonso injury fears ahead of clash with Spurs
Illness threatens to keep Mesut Ozil out
The injuries just keep on coming for Watford
Remy could return for Cup weekend
Zaha to join Ivory Coast after Tuesday's game
Moyes to check on injured trio
Ten-man Manchester City defeat Burnley 2-1
Mee strikes late for Burnley in losing effort
Snodtgrass shines as Hull City fall again
Phillips leads the way as Albion win again
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Tim Adleman
(S)
Tony Cingrani
(R)
Raisel Iglesias
(R)
Devin Mesoraco
(C)
Alfredo Simon
(S)
Arismendy Alcantara
(OF)
Carlos Contreras
(R)
Hernan Iribarren
(OF)
Jose Mijares
(R)
Jackson Stephens
(S)
Brandon Allen
(1B)
Zack Cozart
(SS)
Daryl Jones
(OF)
Wandy Peralta
(R)
Robert Stephenson
(S)
Aristides Aquino
(OF)
Anthony DeSclafani
(S)
Patrick Kivlehan
(OF)
Jose Peraza
(SS)
Drew Storen
(R)
Jose Arredondo
(R)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Michael Lorenzen
(R)
Brandon Phillips
(2B)
Dan Straily
(S)
Barrett Astin
(S)
Luis Durango
(OF)
Lucas Luetge
(R)
Cody Reed
(S)
Eugenio Suarez
(3B)
Homer Bailey
(S)
Adam Duvall
(OF)
Donald Lutz
(1B)
Chad Reineke
(S)
Nick Travieso
(S)
Tucker Barnhart
(C)
Phillip Ervin
(OF)
Paul Maholm
(S)
Tony Renda
(2B)
Stuart Turner
(C)
Trevor Bell
(R)
Brandon Finnegan
(S)
Jason Marquis
(S)
Billy Rhinehart
(1B)
Joey Votto
(1B)
Rob Brantly
(C)
Billy Hamilton
(OF)
Sean Marshall
(R)
Scott Schebler
(OF)
Jesse Winker
(OF)
Dallas Buck
(S)
Ariel Hernandez
(S)
Ryan Mattheus
(R)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Blake Wood
(R)
Ramon Cabrera
(C)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Keury Mella
(S)
Richie Shaffer
(1B)
Shawn Zarraga
(C)
Chris Carpenter
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Drew Storen | Relief Pitcher | #45
Team:
Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 8/11/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 196
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
Stanford
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reds signed RHP Drew Storen to a one-year, $3 million contract.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the contract terms. The deal includes $1.5 million in performance bonuses and a $500,000 assignment bonus if he's traded. Storen has extensive closing experience, but he's coming off a shaky year where he posted a 5.23 ERA and 48/13 K/BB ratio over 51 2/3 innings between the Blue Jays and Mariners. He was better after joining the Mariners, though he also missed some time with shoulder inflammation. He'll now try to get his career back on track in Cincinnati's bullpen, likely in a set-up capacity.
Jan 3 - 3:50 PM
Source:
Mark Sheldon on Twitter
Mariners activated RHP Drew Storen from the 15-day disabled list.
Storen missed the last few weeks with right shoulder inflammation. He holds a 4.35 ERA over 10 appearances since joining the Mariners.
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Drew Storen (shoulder) is expected to be activated on Sunday.
Storen was back in the Mariners' clubhouse Saturday following a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night. The right-hander has been sidelined with shoulder inflammation for the past two weeks. Storen started the year as a closer candidate for the Blue Jays but instead has pitched to a brutal 5.77 ERA over 48 appearances for Toronto and Seattle.
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Source:
Bob Dutton on Twitter
Mariners placed RHP Drew Storen on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with right shoulder inflammation.
Storen has had an awful year on the whole and had a rough debut with the Mariners in late July, but he allowed just one run over his last nine appearances. The Mariners have called up outfielder Guillermo Heredia to take his place on the active roster.
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 06:24:00 PM
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
Jan 3 - 3:50 PM
Drew Storen activated from disabled list
Sun, Sep 4, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Drew Storen (shoulder) to return on Sunday
Sat, Sep 3, 2016 07:17:00 PM
Storen (shoulder) placed on 15-day DL
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 06:24:00 PM
More Drew Storen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Bautista
TOR
(3736)
2
M. Napoli
CLE
(3472)
3
B. Dozier
MIN
(3392)
4
M. Wieters
BAL
(3324)
5
G. Holland
KC
(2416)
6
D. Murphy
WAS
(2320)
7
B. Posey
SF
(2270)
8
J. Hammel
CHC
(2252)
9
E. Rodriguez
BOS
(2124)
10
E. Mujica
DET
(1951)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Reds Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
SEA
57
0
4
3
3
10
51.2
56
30
30
13
48
0
0
5.23
1.34
Drew Storen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Drew Storen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Drew Storen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Drew Storen's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Tacoma(PCL)
AAA
1
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.000
1.000
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Devin Mesoraco
Sidelined
Devin Mesoraco (hip, shoulder) is expected to resume catching drills in mid-to-late January.
Mesoraco needed season-ending surgery in May to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and then underwent a procedure on his troublesome hip in July. Reds general manager Dick Williams said the club is anticipating Mesoraco being 100 percent for the beginning of the 2017 season but noted that "it's important to prepare a contingency plan." Mesoraco has made just 18 starts behind the plate (and 22 starts total) over the last two years.
Nov 8
2
Tucker Barnhart
3
Stuart Turner
4
Shawn Zarraga
5
Rob Brantly
1B
1
Joey Votto
2B
1
Brandon Phillips
SS
1
Zack Cozart
2
Jose Peraza
3B
1
Eugenio Suarez
2
Richie Shaffer
LF
1
Adam Duvall
2
Steve Selsky
3
Patrick Kivlehan
CF
1
Billy Hamilton
2
Arismendy Alcantara
3
Phillip Ervin
RF
1
Scott Schebler
2
Aristides Aquino
3
Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Anthony DeSclafani
2
Homer Bailey
3
Brandon Finnegan
4
Dan Straily
5
Tim Adleman
6
Robert Stephenson
7
Cody Reed
8
Nick Travieso
9
Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Raisel Iglesias
2
Michael Lorenzen
3
Tony Cingrani
4
Drew Storen
5
Blake Wood
6
Jumbo Diaz
7
Wandy Peralta
8
Ariel Hernandez
9
Lucas Luetge
Headlines
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Nate Grimm takes a look at Jason Hammel's free agent case, Brian Dozier's trade market and more in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
»
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
»
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
»
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
»
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
MLB Headlines
»
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
»
Reds sign Drew Storen to one-year deal
»
Giants showing interest in Jae-gyun Hwang
»
Nats willing to talk extension with Baker
»
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
»
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
»
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
»
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
»
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
»
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
»
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
»
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
MLB Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
FanDuel Premium Content
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved