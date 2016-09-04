Player Page

Weather | Roster

Drew Storen | Relief Pitcher | #45

Team: Cincinnati Reds
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/11/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 196
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (10) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reds signed RHP Drew Storen to a one-year, $3 million contract.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the contract terms. The deal includes $1.5 million in performance bonuses and a $500,000 assignment bonus if he's traded. Storen has extensive closing experience, but he's coming off a shaky year where he posted a 5.23 ERA and 48/13 K/BB ratio over 51 2/3 innings between the Blue Jays and Mariners. He was better after joining the Mariners, though he also missed some time with shoulder inflammation. He'll now try to get his career back on track in Cincinnati's bullpen, likely in a set-up capacity. Jan 3 - 3:50 PM
Source: Mark Sheldon on Twitter
More Drew Storen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SEA5704331051.25630301348005.231.34
Drew Storen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Drew Storen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Drew Storen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Drew Storen's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Tacoma(PCL)AAA1000011000100.0001.000
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Devin Mesoraco
2Tucker Barnhart
3Stuart Turner
4Shawn Zarraga
5Rob Brantly
1B1Joey Votto
2B1Brandon Phillips
SS1Zack Cozart
2Jose Peraza
3B1Eugenio Suarez
2Richie Shaffer
LF1Adam Duvall
2Steve Selsky
3Patrick Kivlehan
CF1Billy Hamilton
2Arismendy Alcantara
3Phillip Ervin
RF1Scott Schebler
2Aristides Aquino
3Hernan Iribarren
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Anthony DeSclafani
2Homer Bailey
3Brandon Finnegan
4Dan Straily
5Tim Adleman
6Robert Stephenson
7Cody Reed
8Nick Travieso
9Barrett Astin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Raisel Iglesias
2Michael Lorenzen
3Tony Cingrani
4Drew Storen
5Blake Wood
6Jumbo Diaz
7Wandy Peralta
8Ariel Hernandez
9Lucas Luetge
 

 