Drew Storen | Relief Pitcher | #45

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the contract terms. The deal includes $1.5 million in performance bonuses and a $500,000 assignment bonus if he's traded. Storen has extensive closing experience, but he's coming off a shaky year where he posted a 5.23 ERA and 48/13 K/BB ratio over 51 2/3 innings between the Blue Jays and Mariners. He was better after joining the Mariners, though he also missed some time with shoulder inflammation. He'll now try to get his career back on track in Cincinnati's bullpen, likely in a set-up capacity.

Storen missed the last few weeks with right shoulder inflammation. He holds a 4.35 ERA over 10 appearances since joining the Mariners.

Storen was back in the Mariners' clubhouse Saturday following a rehab appearance with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday night. The right-hander has been sidelined with shoulder inflammation for the past two weeks. Storen started the year as a closer candidate for the Blue Jays but instead has pitched to a brutal 5.77 ERA over 48 appearances for Toronto and Seattle.

Mariners placed RHP Drew Storen on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to August 20, with right shoulder inflammation.

Storen has had an awful year on the whole and had a rough debut with the Mariners in late July, but he allowed just one run over his last nine appearances. The Mariners have called up outfielder Guillermo Heredia to take his place on the active roster.