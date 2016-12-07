Shelby Miller | Starting Pitcher | #26 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (26) / 10/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 225 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $4.35 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Shelby Miller lost his arbitration case against the Diamondbacks. He was seeking $5.1 million in salary for the upcoming season but instead will earn $4.7 million. Even that seems generous on the heels of a disastrous 2016 campaign that included a demotion to the minor leagues. Arizona's decision to trade top prospect Dansby Swanson for Miller last offseason looks laughable in retrospect. With all that said, Miller was an All-Star in 2015 and is just 26 years old. There's still time for him to right the ship. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Shelby Miller requested $5.1 million and was offered $4.7 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday. 2016 was an unmitigated disaster for Miller, as he compiled a cringe-inducing 6.15 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 70/42 K/BB ratio across 101 innings in his first season with the Diamondbacks. He's projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $4.9 million in arbitration, exactly the midpoint between the figures that each side filed at. Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter

Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks are most open to discussing Shelby Miller and Patrick Corbin in trade talks. The Diamondbacks have been willing to discuss their starting pitcher depth at the Winter Meetings this week after recently acquiring Taijuan Walker, but Piecoro hears that the asking price is high and that other clubs feel a deal likely won't get done. "I think they’re hesitant to deal any of them because they haven’t had the time to evaluate and know exactly what they have," one source told Piecoro on the topic of the new D-Backs' front office. Miller was acquired as part of a blockbuster deal with the Braves just one year ago, but he disappointed with a rough 6.15 ERA in 20 starts in 2016. Patrick Corbin has shown upside in the past, but he struggled with a 5.15 ERA in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery and finished the year in the bullpen. Source: Arizona Republic