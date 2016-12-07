Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Brian Henry
(C)
Ketel Marte
(SS)
Jack Reinheimer
(SS)
Oswaldo Arcia
(OF)
Rubby De La Rosa
(R)
Oscar Hernandez
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
Jared Miller
(R)
Keyvius Sampson
(R)
Anthony Banda
(S)
Brandon Drury
(OF)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Jimmie Sherfy
(R)
Jake Barrett
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Braden Shipley
(S)
Blake Beavan
(S)
Daniel Gibson
(S)
Tyler Jones
(S)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Zack Godley
(S)
Matt Koch
(S)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Josh Taylor
(S)
Silvino Bracho
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Josh Thole
(C)
Archie Bradley
(S)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Matt Langwell
(R)
David Pauley
(R)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Socrates Brito
(OF)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Domingo Leyba
(2B)
David Peralta
(OF)
Ildemaro Vargas
(SS)
Enrique Burgos
(R)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Dawel Lugo
(SS)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Shelby Miller | Starting Pitcher | #26
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $4.35 million, 2017-18: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Shelby Miller lost his arbitration case against the Diamondbacks.
He was seeking $5.1 million in salary for the upcoming season but instead will earn $4.7 million. Even that seems generous on the heels of a disastrous 2016 campaign that included a demotion to the minor leagues. Arizona's decision to trade top prospect Dansby Swanson for Miller last offseason looks laughable in retrospect. With all that said, Miller was an All-Star in 2015 and is just 26 years old. There's still time for him to right the ship.
Feb 3 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Shelby Miller requested $5.1 million and was offered $4.7 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
2016 was an unmitigated disaster for Miller, as he compiled a cringe-inducing 6.15 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 70/42 K/BB ratio across 101 innings in his first season with the Diamondbacks. He's projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $4.9 million in arbitration, exactly the midpoint between the figures that each side filed at.
Jan 13 - 10:30 PM
Source:
Jon Heyman on Twitter
Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports that the Diamondbacks are most open to discussing Shelby Miller and Patrick Corbin in trade talks.
The Diamondbacks have been willing to discuss their starting pitcher depth at the Winter Meetings this week after recently acquiring Taijuan Walker, but Piecoro hears that the asking price is high and that other clubs feel a deal likely won't get done. "I think they’re hesitant to deal any of them because they haven’t had the time to evaluate and know exactly what they have," one source told Piecoro on the topic of the new D-Backs' front office. Miller was acquired as part of a blockbuster deal with the Braves just one year ago, but he disappointed with a rough 6.15 ERA in 20 starts in 2016. Patrick Corbin has shown upside in the past, but he struggled with a 5.15 ERA in his first full season back from Tommy John surgery and finished the year in the bullpen.
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Source:
Arizona Republic
Shelby Miller pitched well in Wednesday's rain-shortened win over the Nationals, firing five shutout innings.
Miller struck out five and walked one on the evening, scattering five hits over his five innings of work. Under normal weather conditions, he might have been able to pitch into the seventh inning. He had thrown just 74 pitches (52 strikes) over five frames before rain eventually led the game to be called. The Diamondbacks won the shortened contest by a 3-0 score. It has been an up-and-down season for the 25-year-old Miller overall, as he struggled early and was sent down to the minors for a stretch to try to work out some of his kinks midway through the campaign. He finishes out holding a 6.15 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 70/42 K/BB ratio over 101 innings.
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 10:48:00 PM
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
Feb 3 - 11:07 AM
Feb 3 - 11:07 AM
Shelby Miller seeks $5.1M through arbitration
Jan 13 - 10:30 PM
Jan 13 - 10:30 PM
D-Backs most open to moving Miller, Corbin
Wed, Dec 7, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Miller blanks Nationals before heavens open
Wed, Sep 28, 2016 10:48:00 PM
More Shelby Miller Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
ARZ
20
20
3
12
0
0
101
127
72
69
42
70
1
1
6.15
1.67
Shelby Miller's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Shelby Miller's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Shelby Miller's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Shelby Miller's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
Club
Class
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Reno(PCL)
AAA
8
8
5
1
0
50.2
55
24
22
10
55
1
1
3.908
1.283
Visalia(CAL)
A
2
2
2
0
0
12
8
3
1
1
19
0
0
.750
.750
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Jeff Mathis
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Chris Iannetta
4
Oscar Hernandez
5
Josh Thole
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Domingo Leyba
4
Ildemaro Vargas
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated SS Nick Ahmed from the 60-day disabled list.
He's got his 40-man roster spot back. Ahmed had hip surgery in August but is hoping to be 100 percent heading into spring training.
Nov 4
3
Ketel Marte
4
Dawel Lugo
5
Jack Reinheimer
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
3
Gregor Blanco
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
Sidelined
A.J. Pollock (groin) told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale that he thought he was "going to feel much better" when he ran on Friday.
Pollock was hoping to make a late-season return from a strained groin that he suffered a little over two weeks ago, but this little setback should effectively end his campaign. "He wants to get back in there," Hale said, "and obviously we’re not going to let him run the bases or get in a game until he can run 100 percent without pain."
Sep 25
2
Socrates Brito
RF
1
David Peralta
Sidelined
Diamondbacks activated OF David Peralta from the 60-day disabled list.
He's now back on the 40-man roster. Peralta had wrist surgery in August but expects to be ready to go for the start of spring training.
Nov 4
2
Oswaldo Arcia
3
Reymond Fuentes
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
Sidelined
Taijuan Walker requested $2.6 million and was offered $2.25 million by the Diamondbacks when arbitration figures were exchanged on Friday.
He was projected by MLBTradeRumors.com to earn $2.8 million, which is higher than the figure submitted by Walker. Arbitration-eligible for the first time as a Super-2 player, Walker registered a 4.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 119/37 K/BB ratio over 134 1/3 innings for the Mariners in 2016.
Jan 13
3
Robbie Ray
4
Archie Bradley
5
Shelby Miller
6
Patrick Corbin
7
Braden Shipley
8
Anthony Banda
9
Matt Koch
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
Jake Barrett
3
Randall Delgado
4
Enrique Burgos
5
Andrew Chafin
Sidelined
Andrew Chafin underwent an MRI on his sore shoulder.
The Diamondbacks are still waiting for the results. Chafin was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday but hasn't appeared in any games yet. He tweaked his shoulder while warming up Friday night, which prompted the MRI. The 26-year-old holds a 6.75 ERA over 32 relief outings this season.
Sep 10
6
Steve Hathaway
7
Silvino Bracho
8
Rubby De La Rosa
9
Zack Godley
10
Jimmie Sherfy
11
Tyler Jones
12
Keyvius Sampson
13
JJ Hoover
Headlines
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
D.J. Short checks in on the Phillies in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Phillies Check-In
Feb 2
»
2017 All Bullpen Review
Feb 2
»
Podcast: Diamondbacks Check-In
Feb 1
»
Lowdown: This is 40
Feb 1
»
Podcast: Oakland A's Check-In
Jan 31
»
Rays Keep Shuffling The Deck
Jan 30
»
Podcast: Red Sox Team Check-In
Jan 30
»
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
MLB Headlines
»
Rays to bring back Morrison on one-year deal
»
Twins surprisingly DFA Byung Ho Park
»
Herrera and Royals settle at $5.325 million
»
Miller loses arbitration hearing with D-backs
»
Familia decision to come before Opening Day
»
Romo deciding between Dodgers, mystery team
»
Twins to sign Matt Belisle to one-year deal
»
Report: Reds near deal with Desmond Jennings
»
Bronson Arroyo passes physical with Reds
»
Report: Juan Lagares drawing trade interest
»
Tribe work agreement with lefty Boone Logan
»
O's sign Johnny Giavotella to minors contract
