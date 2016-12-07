Player Page

Shelby Miller | Starting Pitcher | #26

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 225
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (19) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Shelby Miller lost his arbitration case against the Diamondbacks.
He was seeking $5.1 million in salary for the upcoming season but instead will earn $4.7 million. Even that seems generous on the heels of a disastrous 2016 campaign that included a demotion to the minor leagues. Arizona's decision to trade top prospect Dansby Swanson for Miller last offseason looks laughable in retrospect. With all that said, Miller was an All-Star in 2015 and is just 26 years old. There's still time for him to right the ship. Feb 3 - 11:07 AM
Source: Jon Heyman on Twitter
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
ARZ20203120010112772694270116.151.67
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Season Totals (minors): Pitching
ClubClassGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Reno(PCL)AAA8851050.25524221055113.9081.283
Visalia(CAL)A222001283111900.750.750
