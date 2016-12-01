Mike Trout | Outfielder | #27 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (25) / 8/7/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 235 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $15.25 million; 2017: $19.25 million; 2018: $33.25 million; 2019 :$33.25 million; 20: $33.25 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Mike Trout will not play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Rosters were announced on Wednesday, with the likes of Adam Jones, Nolan Arenado, Chris Archer, Buster Posey, Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew Miller all set to participate with Team USA in the spring tournament. Reigning AL MVP Trout is one of the more notable absences, here. Former NL MVP Bryce Harper is also absent from the roster. Source: WBC Baseball on Twitter

The new collective bargaining agreement has done away with the rule giving homefield advantage in the World Series to the league that wins the All-Star Game. Great news for fans of logic and reason. It was truly one of the dumbest things in professional sports. Homefield advantage for the World Series will now be determined by the pennant winner with the best regular-season record, as it should be. Also a major new part of the new CBA: the minimum (non-concussion) disabled list stint is now 10 games instead of 15. Source: Associated Press

Multiple outlets are reporting that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed on a new, five-year collective bargaining agreement. Baseball fans can breathe easy, as it looks like there will be no threat of a work stoppage any time in the near future. Per the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the luxury tax threshold will open at around $195 million and rise over the course of the new agreement to eventually bring it to approximately $210-215 million. Sherman further relays that there will be a penalty of 60-70% for those who exceed that threshold by a significant margin. Also of note in the new CBA, while free-agent compensation will still take place in the form of the signing team surrendering a draft pick, first-round picks will no longer be in play on that front. There was also discussion of increasing the 25-man roster to 26, but that ultimately did not come to pass. Source: Jeff Passan on Twitter