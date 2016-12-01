Player Page

Mike Trout | Outfielder | #27

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/7/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 235
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (25) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Mike Trout will not play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
Rosters were announced on Wednesday, with the likes of Adam Jones, Nolan Arenado, Chris Archer, Buster Posey, Giancarlo Stanton and Andrew Miller all set to participate with Team USA in the spring tournament. Reigning AL MVP Trout is one of the more notable absences, here. Former NL MVP Bryce Harper is also absent from the roster. Feb 8 - 7:08 PM
Source: WBC Baseball on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15954917332529100123116137307.315.441.550.991
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160000014811
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Carlos Perez
3Tony Sanchez
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
3Kaleb Cowart
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
2Eric Young Jr.
RF1Kole Calhoun
2Ryan LaMarre
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Bud Norris
8Andrew Heaney
9Alex Meyer
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Huston Street
2Cam Bedrosian
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Mike Morin
7Deolis Guerra
8Justin Miller
9Brooks Pounders
10Yusmeiro Petit
11Kirby Yates
12Eduardo Paredes
13Keynan Middleton
14Drew Gagnon
 

 