Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Polanco (shoulder) gets at-bats, throws Wed.
Beltre (calf) to be re-evaluated this weekend
Randal Grichuk leaves after HBP on hand
Seager (oblique) expected to play Saturday
Capps (elbow) to begin season on 10-day DL
Report: Jared Hughes on release waivers
Russell (back) says he feels 100 percent
Jeurys Familia to recieve 15-game suspension
Chisenhall (shoulder) to begin season on DL
Boyd wins rotation spot; Sanchez to bullpen
Drew Smyly dealing with unspecified arm issue
Gomez (shoulder) back in Rangers' lineup
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Saints, Chase Daniel reunite on one-year deal
Hue Jackson: Rex Burkhead will flourish in NE
Bills MLB Preston Brown available for trade?
Report: Pats inquired about Richard Sherman
Sashi Brown not ruling out Josh Gordon in CLE
Arians wants Johnson to get 30 touches a game
Cardinals moving Andre Ellington to WR in '17
Hue Jax: Corey Coleman now 'the guy' at WR
Report: Saints have 'no interest' in Manziel
Jerry Jones: Romo deadline is training camp
Anthony Lynn: Chargers need to draft young QB
49ers haven't talked with Kap since February
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Durant to be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Gordon Hayward (leg) goes through shootaround
George Hill, Raul Neto will not play vs. SAC
JaMychal Green (shoulder) questionable Weds
Solomon Hill (foot) questionable Wednesday
Kent Bazemore (knee) probable for Wednesday
Thabo Sefolosha (groin) out Wednesday vs. PHI
Report: IND inks Stephenson to 3-year deal
Seth Curry (shoulder) plans to play vs. NO
Marc Gasol (foot) will not play Wednesday
DeMarre Carroll will try to play Wednesday
Brandon Ingram is not a shutdown candidate
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Louis Domingue slated to play Wednesday
Zach Parise (UBI) unlikely to play Thursday
Conor Sheary probable to return Wednesday
Steven Stamkos now listed as day-to-day
Joel Eriksson Ek returns to the Wild
Bernier nearly perfect in win over Canucks
Gryba grabs GWG and sends Oilers to playoffs
Alex Ovechkin nets 3G, 1A in OT win over Wild
Max Pacioretty scores 1G, 1A in win over DAL
Matthews set Leafs rookie goal scoring record
Ryan Getzlaf late scratch Tuesday due to LBI
Logan Couture (mouth) won't play Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Bret Holmes confident headed into Nashville
T.J. Bell: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Bonsignore heads to best track with new ammo
Brett Moffitt: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Timothy Peters: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Chase Elliott: Double Duty at Martinsville
Ben Rhodes: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Grant Enfinger: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
Cody Coughlin making Martinsville debut
Matt Crafton: Alpha Energy Solutions 250
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
Tide not pushing Scarbrough (leg) in practice
NFL RB coach: Cook no doubt the best RB
Saints will bring in Joe Mixon for a visit
Howe: NE won't even consider drafting Mixon
Hue Jackson: We won't trade No. 1 pick for QB
Report: OSU LB Browning has shoulder surgery
USF DB Childs out after road rage incident
Kentucky WR Jeff Badet transfers to Oklahoma
RB Cook turns in mid-4.4s forty at pro day
RB Foreman blazes 4.45s forty at 234 pounds
CLE HC Jackson: We aren't trading No. 1 pick
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Surgery to end Lamela's season
Ibrahimovic confirms United contract talks
United could be missing up-to five vs WBA
Unexpected boost as Antonio steps up recovery
United in the black after Schweinsteiger move
Maybe MLS clubs won't want to sign Rooney
Hammers fully behind Bilic says Cresswell
Okazaki hits Japan milestone
Adam Lallana expected to miss four weeks
Early signs do not look good for Smalling
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Matt Adams
(1B)
Dexter Fowler
(OF)
Lance Lynn
(S)
Jhonny Peralta
(3B)
Miguel Socolovich
(R)
Scott Bittle
(R)
Eric Fryer
(C)
Tyler Lyons
(R)
Stephen Piscotty
(OF)
Cody Stanley
(C)
Matt Bowman
(R)
John Gant
(S)
Victor Marte
(R)
Alex Reyes
(S)
Robert Stock
(R)
Jonathan Broxton
(R)
Greg Garcia
(3B)
Carlos Martinez
(S)
Mikey Reynolds
(2B)
Wilfredo Tovar
(SS)
Matt Carpenter
(3B)
Randal Grichuk
(OF)
Jose Martinez
(OF)
Alberto Rosario
(C)
Michael Wacha
(S)
Brett Cecil
(R)
Jedd Gyorko
(2B)
Yadier Molina
(C)
Trevor Rosenthal
(R)
Adam Wainwright
(S)
Aledmys Diaz
(SS)
Chad Huffman
(OF)
Scott Moore
(1B)
Jordan Schafer
(R)
Jerome Williams
(R)
Zach Duke
(R)
Mike Leake
(S)
Seung Hwan Oh
(R)
Kevin Siegrist
(R)
Kolten Wong
(2B)
Kendry Flores
(S)
Corey Littrell
(S)
Randal Grichuk | Outfielder | #15
Team:
St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 8/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (24) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
According to J.J. Bailey of KMOV, tests indicate that Randal Grichuk didn't suffer a break in his right hand.
Grichuk was hit in the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday, but the Cardinals don't sound overly concerned. He didn't receive an X-ray, but he'll be sent for one if his hand remains an issue on Thursday.
Mar 29 - 3:54 PM
Source:
J.J. Bailey on Twitter
Randal Grichuk left Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch.
Grichuk was removed for a pinch-runner. It's too soon to say if it's anything serious, as the Cardinals are surely being extra careful this close to Opening Day. We should hear an update soon.
Mar 29 - 2:28 PM
Source:
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Randal Grichuk had a three-run homer and an RBI double in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Even though the Cardinals signed Dexter Fowler for center, Grichuk can feel a little better about his job security now than he did at this time last year. He's still going to be hitting low in the order, which will hurt his fantasy value, but he's a 30-homer threat.
Mar 1 - 4:10 PM
Randal Grichuk said that he's now feeling much better after undergoing surgery earlier this offseason to remove loose bodies from his knee.
Grichuk required more than a month to recover from the procedure. It sounds as though he's back to having no restrictions now though and should be fully healthy for the start of spring training. The 25-year-old slashed .240/289/.480 with a career-best 24 homers and 68 RBI in 478 plate appearances with the Cardinals in 2016.
Jan 15 - 4:44 PM
Source:
Derrick Goold on Twitter
No sign of break in Randal Grichuk's hand
Mar 29 - 3:54 PM
Randal Grichuk leaves after HBP on hand
Mar 29 - 2:28 PM
Randal Grichuk homers in Cardinals' win
Mar 1 - 4:10 PM
Randal Grichuk underwent minor knee surgery
Jan 15 - 4:44 PM
More Randal Grichuk Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
132
446
107
29
3
24
68
66
28
141
5
4
.240
.289
.480
.769
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
0
0
119
0
Randal Grichuk's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Randal Grichuk's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Randal Grichuk's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Randal Grichuk's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Memphis(PCL)
AAA
23
81
22
4
1
6
18
12
2
14
0
0
.272
.302
.568
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yadier Molina
2
Eric Fryer
3
Alberto Rosario
1B
1
Matt Carpenter
2
Matt Adams
3
Chad Huffman
2B
1
Kolten Wong
2
Greg Garcia
SS
1
Aledmys Diaz
2
Wilfredo Tovar
3B
1
Jhonny Peralta
2
Jedd Gyorko
LF
1
Randal Grichuk
2
Jose Martinez
CF
1
Dexter Fowler
RF
1
Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Carlos Martinez
2
Adam Wainwright
3
Lance Lynn
Sidelined
Lance Lynn (rib) will start in a minor league game on Thursday.
Lynn was pulled from a Grapefruit League outing Saturday with a rib injury, although the Cardinals said his removal was precautionary. At this point, there's been nothing to suggest the ailment could keep him from making his first start once the regular season begins.
Mar 27
4
Mike Leake
5
Michael Wacha
6
John Gant
Sidelined
John Gant (groin) could be sidelined for the next week.
Which means his spring training is over. Gant impressed this spring with a 1.50 ERA over seven appearances before tweaking his groin Saturday. Once healthy, he'll be part of Triple-A Memphis' rotation. The righty will get a shot with the Cardinals at some point, whether it's as a starter or reliever.
Mar 26
7
Alex Reyes
Sidelined
Alex Reyes underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Thursday.
As scheduled. Reyes, one of the top young starters in baseball, will miss the entire 2017 season and probably the early part of the 2018 campaign as well. Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, and Trevor Rosenthal are among the pitchers in the running for the final spot in the Cardinals' season-opening starting rotation. Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, and Mike Leake are locked in.
Feb 16
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Seung Hwan Oh
2
Brett Cecil
3
Kevin Siegrist
4
Trevor Rosenthal
Sidelined
Trevor Rosenthal threw a pair of scoreless frames Thursday in a start against the Twins.
Rosenthal allowed two hits, walked two and struck out two against a lineup that didn't include a single regular. It was Rosenthal's first appearance in two weeks after he was shut down with tightness in his right lat. Barring a setback, he should be ready to open the year in the Cardinals' pen.
Mar 16
5
Matt Bowman
6
Jonathan Broxton
7
Tyler Lyons
Sidelined
Tyler Lyons (knee) will begin the year on the disabled list.
Lyons threw 12 pitches in his Cactus League debut on March 19 but hasn't appeared in a game since. It's unclear if he suffered a setback or if the Cardinals are just limiting his workload coming off knee surgery. With Lyons out to begin the season, Matt Bowman and Miguel Socolovich are both assured spots in the Cardinals' bullpen.
Mar 25
8
Miguel Socolovich
9
Zach Duke
Sidelined
Zach Duke underwent Tommy John surgery and also had his flexor muscle repaired last week.
This comes out of nowhere, as we hadn't heard of any elbow trouble that Duke was having until now. However, he is coming off a career-high 81 appearances in 2016, and it appears that his arm just couldn't hold up. He'll miss the entire 2017 season before hitting free agency the following winter.
Oct 14
10
Jordan Schafer
