Randal Grichuk | Outfielder | #15

Team: St Louis Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (24) / LAA
According to J.J. Bailey of KMOV, tests indicate that Randal Grichuk didn't suffer a break in his right hand.
Grichuk was hit in the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday, but the Cardinals don't sound overly concerned. He didn't receive an X-ray, but he'll be sent for one if his hand remains an issue on Thursday. Mar 29 - 3:54 PM
Source: J.J. Bailey on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1324461072932468662814154.240.289.480.769
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016000001190
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Memphis(PCL)AAA238122416181221400.272.302.568
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yadier Molina
2Eric Fryer
3Alberto Rosario
1B1Matt Carpenter
2Matt Adams
3Chad Huffman
2B1Kolten Wong
2Greg Garcia
SS1Aledmys Diaz
2Wilfredo Tovar
3B1Jhonny Peralta
2Jedd Gyorko
LF1Randal Grichuk
2Jose Martinez
CF1Dexter Fowler
RF1Stephen Piscotty
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Carlos Martinez
2Adam Wainwright
3Lance Lynn
4Mike Leake
5Michael Wacha
6John Gant
7Alex Reyes
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Seung Hwan Oh
2Brett Cecil
3Kevin Siegrist
4Trevor Rosenthal
5Matt Bowman
6Jonathan Broxton
7Tyler Lyons
8Miguel Socolovich
9Zach Duke
10Jordan Schafer
 

 