Randal Grichuk | Outfielder | #15 Team: St Louis Cardinals Age / DOB: (25) / 8/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (24) / LAA Contract: view contract details 2016-17: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2018-20: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

According to J.J. Bailey of KMOV, tests indicate that Randal Grichuk didn't suffer a break in his right hand. Grichuk was hit in the right hand by a pitch on Wednesday, but the Cardinals don't sound overly concerned. He didn't receive an X-ray, but he'll be sent for one if his hand remains an issue on Thursday. Source: J.J. Bailey on Twitter

Randal Grichuk left Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch. Grichuk was removed for a pinch-runner. It's too soon to say if it's anything serious, as the Cardinals are surely being extra careful this close to Opening Day. We should hear an update soon. Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Randal Grichuk had a three-run homer and an RBI double in the Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Mets on Wednesday. Even though the Cardinals signed Dexter Fowler for center, Grichuk can feel a little better about his job security now than he did at this time last year. He's still going to be hitting low in the order, which will hurt his fantasy value, but he's a 30-homer threat.