Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
Rookie Dynasty Mock Draft
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers add Tim Hightower to backfield mix
Report: Peterson 'not in the Bucs' plans'
Ex-Rams QB Case Keenum lands with Vikings
Dolphins finally pull the plug on Dion Jordan
Dolphins sign banned ex-Rams S T.J. McDonald
Teams concerned about Kaepernick's vegan diet
Drew Brees thinks he can play until he's 45
Coleman would play slot if Gordon returns?
Steelers expect 'another leap' from Coates
Report: Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy
Pederson: Matthews 'big part of what we do'
Payton has 'exact vision' of how to use Ginn
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 1
Apr 1
Dose: Shutdown Season
Apr 1
Mailbag: James Johnson's Year
Mar 31
Stew: The Rise of Ross
Mar 31
Dose: Mirotic Madness
Mar 31
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 31
Mar 31
Roundtable: 2017-18 Targets
Mar 30
Dose: It's Westbrook's World!
Mar 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Seth Curry (shoulder) questionable for Sunday
Andre Iguodala shines again, scores 14
James Harden struggles again in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 28 points in win vs. OKC
Pau Gasol scores 17 points, makes 2 treys
Russell Westbrook scores 32 in triple-double
Zach Randolph scores 22 with 12 boards
Giannis scores 28 w/ 14 boards, nine dimes
Boogie's Revenge: Cousins scores 37 vs. Kings
Maker's Mark: Thon scores career-high 23 pts
Isaiah Thomas scores 35 points vs. Magic
Aaron Gordon erupts for 32 points, 16 boards
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Flames, Blues Clinch Playoffs
Apr 1
The Final Week
Mar 31
Hurricanes Push into WC Race
Mar 31
Podcast: Getzlaf's Resurgence
Mar 30
Fantasy Nuggets Week 25
Mar 30
Dose: Hutton shuts down Yotes
Mar 30
Defensemen Distribution
Mar 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
John Tavares is week-to-week with LBI
Steven Stamkos (knee) won't return Saturday
Erik Karlsson won't face Winnipeg on Saturday
Zach Parise expected to play on Saturday
Tavares leaves Friday's game with leg injury
Artemi Panarin scores twice in win over CBJ
Anders Lee scores PPG in win over Devils
Sidney Crosby nets 1G, 1A in shootout win
Louis Domingue will get the nod on Friday
Coyotes will get Shane Doan (LBI) back Friday
Panthers will start Reto Berra on Saturday
Jake Guentzel (concussion) is probable Friday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
Caps After Auto Club
Mar 28
Wrapup: Auto Club Speedway
Mar 26
Update: Auto Club
Mar 25
Auto Club 400 Stats
Mar 24
DFS: Auto Club
Mar 23
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Keselowski fastest in M’Ville practice 2
Santiago Tovar: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Hugo Oliveras: Difrenosa 120 results
Pepe Gonzalez: DNF in Difrenosa 120
Whitt has positive place diffs at M’ville
The good news is Ku Busch has 2 M’ville wins
5 Martinsville top-20s for Austin Dillon
Martinsville was Stenhouse’s worst short
Jeffrey Earnhardt: 3 of 5 DNFs in 2017
Bell leads Martinsville Truck Practice 1
Hamlin fastest in Martinsville practice 1
One last 2017 ride for Joe Nemechek
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
WGC-Match Play and PRO recaps
Mar 28
FanDuel Focus: Puerto Rico
Mar 22
Expert Picks: Match Play & PRO
Mar 21
WGC Match Play & PRO Ranks
Mar 20
Leishman steals API by one
Mar 20
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Odds-fave Spieth among notable MCs; MDF looms
Tiger Woods officially OUT @ the 2017 Masters
Fowler fades to solo fourth after R2 of SHO
Baddeley blemish-free thru 36 at Houston Open
Si Woo Kim WD during R2 of Houston Open
Kang posts 16-under w/ course-record-tying 63
Sung Kang sits one back at the Houston Open
Fowler leads the way early at Houston Open
K. Bradley circles seven birdies in R1 of SHO
V. Taylor takes it low in R1 of Houston Open
Spieth pre-tourney fave at Shell Houston Open
Holmes back at SHO for delayed title defense
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 31
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Deshaun Watson kicked out of Tuscaloosa bar
Idaho State HC Mike Kramer stepping down
Mahomes turns in mostly positive pro day work
Report: Barnett dealing with hamstring strain
ODU hands HC Wilder extension through 2021
Wyoming S Andrew Wingard breaks hand
McAdoo meets w/ Mahomes in advance of pro day
Dolphins put McDowell through private workout
Cordrea Tankersley visiting DAL on Monday
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 30
Apr 1
DFS Soccer: Late Swap
Mar 31
Sean's Super Subs - Week 30
Mar 31
Late Fitness Check GW30
Mar 31
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW30
Mar 31
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 30
Mar 30
AM's Perfect XI - Week 30
Mar 29
The Bargain Hunter-Week 30
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Burnley unable to keep up home form, lose 0-2
Benteke, Zaha link up to stun Chelsea
Chelsea loss reignites race for EPL title
Juan has surgery to clear up a groin Mata
Grosicki delivers from bench in Hull win
Spurs break Burnley down in 2nd half to win
Mane scores but departs early with leg injury
Coutinho awakens as Reds win another derby
Pennington shocks with goal but Everton lose
Conte says Hazard will start vs. Stoke City
Schneiderlin, McCarthy out for Everton
Kone cleared for Sunderland return
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Andriese
(S)
Jason Coats
(OF)
Tommy Hunter
(R)
Jordan Norberto
(R)
Daniel Robertson
(SS)
Juan Apodaca
(C)
Alex Cobb
(S)
Will Inman
(S)
Derek Norris
(C)
Josh Sale
(OF)
Chris Archer
(S)
Alex Colome
(R)
Kevin Kiermaier
(OF)
Jake Odorizzi
(S)
Mallex Smith
(OF)
Nick Barnese
(S)
Jumbo Diaz
(R)
Evan Longoria
(3B)
Shane Peterson
(OF)
Blake Snell
(S)
Tim Beckham
(SS)
Corey Dickerson
(OF)
Justin Marks
(R)
Austin Pruitt
(S)
Steven Souza
(OF)
Wilson Betemit
(3B)
Matt Duffy
(SS)
Michael McKenry
(C)
Alexei Ramirez
(SS)
Jesus Sucre
(C)
Peter Bourjos
(OF)
Allan Dykstra
(1B)
Brad Miller
(SS)
Erasmo Ramirez
(S)
Shawn Tolleson
(R)
Brad Boxberger
(R)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Jose Molina
(C)
Wilson Ramos
(C)
Eugenio Velez
(OF)
Ryan Brett
(2B)
Dana Eveland
(R)
Diego Moreno
(R)
Colby Rasmus
(OF)
Jeff Walters
(R)
David Carpenter
(R)
Danny Farquhar
(R)
Logan Morrison
(1B)
Cory Rasmus
(R)
Rickie Weeks
(OF)
Xavier Cedeno
(R)
Kevin Gadea
(S)
Jeff Niemann
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Nick Franklin | Outfielder | #2
Team:
Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/2/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (27) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rays designated INF/OF Nick Franklin for assignment.
This move comes as a huge surprise as the former top prospect slashed .362/.434/.532 with a pair of homers, eight RBI and four stolen bases in Grapefruit League play. There should be plenty of other teams willing to take a chance on him so it would be shocking if he isn't claimed off waivers.
Apr 1 - 11:36 AM
Nick Franklin, who didn't play Tuesday because of an illness, hit a three-run homer and walked Wednesday.
Franklin's strong finish last year and versatility appeared likely to make him a significant part of the Rays' plans for this year, but his stock seems to have faded some, and even with two regulars set to open the year on the DL in Matt Duffy and Colby Rasmus, it's unclear what Franklin's role will be. He has both pop and stolen base ability, giving some upside for fantasy purposes. It doesn't look like he'll be a factor early on, though.
Mar 29 - 4:55 PM
Nick Franklin was scratched from Tuesday's Grapefruit League lineup due to illness.
Franklin should be fine in the next day or two. The 26-year-old is expected to begin the season in a utility role.
Mar 28 - 8:48 AM
Source:
Marc Topkin on Twitter
Nick Franklin went 3-for-3 with a stolen base Monday, raising his spring average to .571.
The Rays cut off Franklin's path to regular playing time by importing Colby Rasmus and bringing back Logan Morrison, but Franklin still figures to get plenty of playing time in his utility role and he has enough pop and speed to be of interest in AL-only leagues. He hit .270/.328/.443 in his 174 at-bats last year.
Mar 13 - 4:32 PM
Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment
Apr 1 - 11:36 AM
Nick Franklin hits three-run homer
Mar 29 - 4:55 PM
Franklin (illness) scratched from lineup
Mar 28 - 8:48 AM
Nick Franklin goes 3-for-3 in loss
Mar 13 - 4:32 PM
More Nick Franklin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Brantley
CLE
(4333)
2
I. Desmond
COL
(4097)
3
D. Price
BOS
(3904)
4
D. Dahl
COL
(3822)
5
S. Matz
NYM
(3732)
6
J. Kipnis
CLE
(3731)
7
K. Glover
WAS
(3659)
8
J. Martinez
DET
(3572)
9
R. Iglesias
CIN
(3422)
10
G. Holland
COL
(3380)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Rays Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
60
174
47
10
1
6
26
18
12
42
6
1
.270
.328
.443
.771
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
9
8
5
0
25
8
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Durham(INT)
AAA
64
240
61
16
1
5
28
26
26
56
10
1
.254
.322
.392
Charlotte(FSL)
A
1
4
3
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
.750
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Wilson Ramos
60-Day DL
Rays placed C Wilson Ramos on the 60-day disabled list with a right ACL injury.
Ramos is still working his way back from major knee surgery. The earliest he'll be able to return is early June, but it would be as a designated hitter at that time and there's no guarantee he'll be ready. The Rays probably won't be asking him to do much catching until the second half.
Mar 31
2
Derek Norris
3
Jesus Sucre
1B
1
Logan Morrison
2
Nick Franklin
2B
1
Brad Miller
2
Ryan Brett
SS
1
Matt Duffy
Sidelined
An MRI came back clean on Matt Duffy's surgically-repaired left heel.
Duffy reported some improvement Tuesday after resting for four days in a cast, but he plans to take it "super slow" and there's no clear timetable for his return. It sounds like the Rays will have to get by without him for at least the first month of the season.
Mar 28
2
Tim Beckham
Sidelined
Tim Beckham delivered a three-run triple off Clay Buchholz in Friday's game against the Phillies.
Beckham missed some time this week with a hip flexor, but he's ready to go on Opening Day. He's going to serve as the Rays' starting shortstop until Matt Duffy comes off the DL.
Mar 31
3
Daniel Robertson
3B
1
Evan Longoria
LF
1
Colby Rasmus
Sidelined
Colby Rasmus (hip) said Saturday that he expects to open the season on the disabled list.
The veteran outfielder, who has been serving as the designated hitter in Grapefruit League play, said he isn't yet comfortable playing in the outfield and that manager Kevin Cash said that's a prerequisite for making the active roster. Even if he starts the season on the DL, it should only be for a week or two.
Mar 25
2
Shane Peterson
CF
1
Kevin Kiermaier
2
Mallex Smith
3
Peter Bourjos
RF
1
Steven Souza
2
Jason Coats
DH
1
Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Archer
2
Alex Cobb
3
Jake Odorizzi
4
Blake Snell
5
Matt Andriese
6
Austin Pruitt
7
Nathan Eovaldi
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Jumbo Diaz. Eovaldi will miss the 2017 season following Tommy John and flexor tendon surgeries last August.
Mar 10
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Alex Colome
2
Brad Boxberger
Sidelined
Brad Boxberger (lat) will take a week off from throwing and then build back up.
Boxberger has been bothered by a lat issue for much of spring training and still can't get over the hump with the injury. He'll try a different approach with the hope that one full week of rest might do the trick. The right-handed setup man is aiming to join the Rays' bullpen sometime in mid-to-late April. He will open the 2017 regular season on the 10-day disabled list.
Mar 23
3
Xavier Cedeno
4
Danny Farquhar
5
Erasmo Ramirez
6
Shawn Tolleson
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Shawn Tolleson on the 60-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Tolleson has also had back issues this spring, but it's his pitching arm that will hold him out for the first couple months of the season. The former Rangers closer will hope to return as a middle reliever sometime in the first half.
Mar 31
7
Kevin Gadea
60-Day DL
Rays placed RHP Kevin Gadea on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow tendinitis.
The Rays had been set to offer the Rule 5 pick back to the Mariners, but instead they'll stash him on the DL. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Derek Norris.
Mar 26
8
Tommy Hunter
9
Jumbo Diaz
10
Justin Marks
11
Cory Rasmus
12
Diego Moreno
Headlines
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
Matthew Pouliot goes through the entire league, providing last-minute tidbits for weekend drafts and pickups.
More MLB Columns
»
Clearing Out The Notebook
Mar 31
»
Week Ahead: Greinke Worries
Mar 31
»
ST Daily: Treinen to Close
Mar 31
»
Podcast: Opening Day is Near
Mar 31
»
Draft a Champion
Mar 30
»
Podcast: Cubs Check-In
Mar 30
»
ST Daily: Familia Suspended
Mar 30
»
The 2017 Closer Tiers
Mar 29
MLB Headlines
»
Blue Jays sign Chris Coghlan to minors deal
»
Rays designate Nick Franklin for assignment
»
Samardzija fires five shutout innings Friday
»
Anderson tosses five shutout one-hit frames
»
Hamels fires six shutout innings vs Royals
»
Tyler Glasnow named as Pirates fifth starter
»
Reds release outfielder Desmond Jennings
»
Matt Cain earns final spot in Giants rotation
»
Kipnis (shoulder) says he's 'turned a corner'
»
Tito confirms Brantley will be on OD roster
»
Rockies designate Jason Motte for assignment
»
Drew Smyly (arm) to be sidelined 6-8 weeks
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved