Nick Franklin | Outfielder | #2

Team: Tampa Bay Rays
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/2/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 190
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (27) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Rays designated INF/OF Nick Franklin for assignment.
This move comes as a huge surprise as the former top prospect slashed .362/.434/.532 with a pair of homers, eight RBI and four stolen bases in Grapefruit League play. There should be plenty of other teams willing to take a chance on him so it would be shocking if he isn't claimed off waivers. Apr 1 - 11:36 AM
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
601744710162618124261.270.328.443.771
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201609850258
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Durham(INT)AAA6424061161528262656101.254.322.392
Charlotte(FSL)A143000220000.750.750.750
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Wilson Ramos
2Derek Norris
3Jesus Sucre
1B1Logan Morrison
2Nick Franklin
2B1Brad Miller
2Ryan Brett
SS1Matt Duffy
2Tim Beckham
3Daniel Robertson
3B1Evan Longoria
LF1Colby Rasmus
2Shane Peterson
CF1Kevin Kiermaier
2Mallex Smith
3Peter Bourjos
RF1Steven Souza
2Jason Coats
DH1Corey Dickerson
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Archer
2Alex Cobb
3Jake Odorizzi
4Blake Snell
5Matt Andriese
6Austin Pruitt
7Nathan Eovaldi
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Alex Colome
2Brad Boxberger
3Xavier Cedeno
4Danny Farquhar
5Erasmo Ramirez
6Shawn Tolleson
7Kevin Gadea
8Tommy Hunter
9Jumbo Diaz
10Justin Marks
11Cory Rasmus
12Diego Moreno
 

 