Reymond Fuentes | Outfielder | #14 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (26) / 2/12/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 160 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Minor League Contract

Latest News Recent News

Reymond Fuentes clubbed a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning on Sunday, propelling the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Phillies. The Diamondbacks scored three times in the first inning on Sunday then the offense shut down until Gregor Blanco tied the game with an RBI single in the ninth to force extra innings. That's where Fuentes crushed a Jeanmar Gomez offering over the wall in center field for the game-winning blast, his first home run of the season. He's hitting .239/.261/.358 with one homer and two RBI in his limited action this season.

Diamondbacks purchased the contract of OF Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Reno. Fuentes, 26, was hitting .376/.403/.481 with nine steals at Reno. He's starting in center field and hitting leadoff for the D'Backs Monday and could offer some deep league speed if he plays regularly with A.J. Pollock (groin) out. However, Gregor Blanco also figures to see starts in center field.

Reymond Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers. Fuentes, a non-roster invitee, got the Diamondbacks on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before adding a solo shot off Trevor Oaks in the fourth. The 26-year-old had a couple of stints with the Royals last season, but spent the majority of the year in Triple-A while batting .254/.325/.317 with zero homers and 17 steals over 65 games. Even if he finds himself on Arizona’s bench at some point, there’s not much fantasy appeal here.