Player Page

Weather | Roster

Reymond Fuentes | Outfielder | #14

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/12/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 160
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Reymond Fuentes clubbed a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning on Sunday, propelling the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Phillies.
The Diamondbacks scored three times in the first inning on Sunday then the offense shut down until Gregor Blanco tied the game with an RBI single in the ninth to force extra innings. That's where Fuentes crushed a Jeanmar Gomez offering over the wall in center field for the game-winning blast, his first home run of the season. He's hitting .239/.261/.358 with one homer and two RBI in his limited action this season. Jun 18 - 6:35 PM
More Reymond Fuentes Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final111.000110110000000
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
2566151201721710.227.250.303.553
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000260
201600000121
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 18@ PHI111001110001001.0001.0004.000
Jun 17@ PHI14100001010000.250.250.250
Jun 16@ PHI10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 14@ DET10000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 13@ DET14200000020000.500.500.500
Jun 11MLW12000000020000.000.000.000
Jun 10MLW14101001010000.250.250.750
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Reno(PCL)AAA3413350830132582590.376.403.481
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Chris Iannetta
2Chris Herrmann
3Jeff Mathis
1B1Paul Goldschmidt
2B1Brandon Drury
2Daniel Descalso
SS1Chris Owings
2Nick Ahmed
3B1Jake Lamb
LF1Yasmany Tomas
2Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF1A.J. Pollock
2Reymond Fuentes
RF1David Peralta
2Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Zack Greinke
2Taijuan Walker
3Robbie Ray
4Patrick Corbin
5Zack Godley
6Shelby Miller
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Fernando Rodney
2JJ Hoover
3Archie Bradley
4Andrew Chafin
5Jorge De La Rosa
6Steve Hathaway
7Silvino Bracho
8T.J. McFarland
9Randall Delgado
 

 