Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Arenado caps cycle with walk-off home run
Reymond Fuentes clubs game-wining home run
Encarnacion homers twice, drives in five
LoMo slugs 20th, 21st home runs vs. Detroit
Jacob Faria moves to 3-0 in third MLB start
Mancini stays hot with triple, 12th home run
Jansen nets 15th save Sunday versus Reds
Nelson strikes out 10 in complete game win
Phillips walks it off for Braves again Sunday
Anthony Rizzo homers again to lead Cubs
Morales slugs 15th HR, Jays top White Sox
Trea Turner steals four bases in loss to NYM
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Josh McCown not a 'sure thing' to start
Ajayi has looked 'much smoother' as receiver
Myles Garrett expected to be cleared for camp
Charone Peake to open season as Jets WR3?
Redskins VP Williams wants Cousins extension
Myles Garrett (foot) wearing a walking boot
Hackenberg gaining ground on McCown?
Jalen Ramsey undergoes core muscle surgery
Saints LT Armstead (shoulder) out 4-6 months
TMZ: Mike Floyd violates house arrest terms
Bucs GM says Martin looks like Martin of 2015
Bears' Kevin White (leg) 'back to full speed'
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Deng, Mozgov, Clarkson on the chopping block
Paul George intends to leave Indiana in 2018
Update: BOS only getting two 1st-round picks?
BOS to get No. 3, 2018 LAL & 2019 SAC picks?
Report: PHI, BOS trade to be finalized Monday
Markelle Fultz arrives for 76ers workout
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
De'Aaron Fox will work out for 76ers Saturday
NBA suspends Monta Ellis for five games
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Report: Marchessault could be available
Report: TB, MTL, TOR, DAL in on Jonas Brodin
Report: ARZ has 'serious interest' in Stepan
Flyers trade Nick Cousins to Arizona
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Jamie McMurray gets 1st MIS top-5 in 12 years
Denny Hamlin finishes 4th at Michigan
Joey Logano ends bad result streak
Chase Elliott gets 3rd second at MIS
Kyle Larson wins FireKeepers Casino 400
T.J. Bell: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Blake Koch: Irish Hills 250 results
Riley Herbst: Corrigan Oil 200 results
Austin Hill: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Dakoda Armstrong: Irish Hills 250 results
John H. Nemechek wins Drivin' for Linemen 200
Brendan Gaughan: Irish Hills 250 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Matsuyama posts 12-under with day-low 66
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
Defender Dustin Johnson among notable MCs
Matsuyama makes a big move in R2 of U.S. Open
Koepka one of four to share the 36-hole lead
Fleetwood grabs a share of 36-hole lead
Harman joins clubhouse lead w/ 70 in R2
Reavie rallies with a 7-under 65 in Round 2
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
Former SC RB David Williams off to Arkansas
Report: LSU T Allen barred from TCU transfer
Maryland gains pledge from four-star T Duncan
OSU TE A.J. Alexander (knee) to miss season
Jim McElwain receives one-year extension
Gory details emerge in Woods' felony arrest
Oregon State WR Jarmon leaving for Padres
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Everton signs Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nick Ahmed
(SS)
Randall Delgado
(R)
Brian Henry
(C)
Jeff Mathis
(C)
David Peralta
(OF)
Joaquin Arias
(SS)
Daniel Descalso
(OF)
Chris Herrmann
(C)
T.J. McFarland
(R)
A.J. Pollock
(OF)
Gregor Blanco
(OF)
Brandon Drury
(2B)
JJ Hoover
(R)
Shelby Miller
(S)
Robbie Ray
(S)
Archie Bradley
(R)
Reymond Fuentes
(OF)
Chris Iannetta
(C)
Garrett Mock
(S)
Fernando Rodney
(R)
Matt Capps
(R)
Zack Godley
(S)
Kevin Jepsen
(R)
Kevin Munson
(S)
Eric Smith
(R)
Andrew Chafin
(R)
Paul Goldschmidt
(1B)
Jake Lamb
(3B)
Chris Owings
(SS)
Yasmany Tomas
(OF)
Patrick Corbin
(S)
Zack Greinke
(S)
Matt Langwell
(R)
Matt Pagnozzi
(C)
Stryker Trahan
(OF)
Aaron Cunningham
(OF)
Steve Hathaway
(R)
Brett Lorin
(S)
David Pauley
(R)
Taijuan Walker
(S)
Jorge De La Rosa
(R)
Jeremy Hazelbaker
(OF)
Reymond Fuentes | Outfielder | #14
Team:
Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/12/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 160
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 1 (28) / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Minor League Contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Reymond Fuentes clubbed a go-ahead homer in the 10th inning on Sunday, propelling the Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Phillies.
The Diamondbacks scored three times in the first inning on Sunday then the offense shut down until Gregor Blanco tied the game with an RBI single in the ninth to force extra innings. That's where Fuentes crushed a Jeanmar Gomez offering over the wall in center field for the game-winning blast, his first home run of the season. He's hitting .239/.261/.358 with one homer and two RBI in his limited action this season.
Jun 18 - 6:35 PM
Diamondbacks purchased the contract of OF Reymond Fuentes from Triple-A Reno.
Fuentes, 26, was hitting .376/.403/.481 with nine steals at Reno. He's starting in center field and hitting leadoff for the D'Backs Monday and could offer some deep league speed if he plays regularly with A.J. Pollock (groin) out. However, Gregor Blanco also figures to see starts in center field.
May 15 - 6:07 PM
Reymond Fuentes went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Friday’s loss to the Dodgers.
Fuentes, a non-roster invitee, got the Diamondbacks on the board with an RBI single in the second inning before adding a solo shot off Trevor Oaks in the fourth. The 26-year-old had a couple of stints with the Royals last season, but spent the majority of the year in Triple-A while batting .254/.325/.317 with zero homers and 17 steals over 65 games. Even if he finds himself on Arizona’s bench at some point, there’s not much fantasy appeal here.
Mar 24 - 8:55 PM
Reymond Fuentes hit a three-run bomb against the Reds on Monday.
The 26-year-old is trying to earn a roster spot as a backup outfielder. He had a .317 batting average in 13 games with the Royals last year. It was his first taste of the majors since a 23-game stint with the Padres in 2013. The home run is a rarity for Fuentes, who didn't hit a single longball in the majors or minors last year.
Feb 27 - 8:24 PM
Reymond Fuentes clubs game-wining home run
Jun 18 - 6:35 PM
Reymond Fuentes called up from Triple-A
May 15 - 6:07 PM
Fuentes homers in loss to Dodgers
Mar 24 - 8:55 PM
Fuentes drills three-run bomb vs Reds on Mon.
Feb 27 - 8:24 PM
Arizona Diamondbacks Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
1
1
1.000
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
25
66
15
1
2
0
1
7
2
17
1
0
.227
.250
.303
.553
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
26
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
12
1
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 18
@ PHI
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
1.000
1.000
4.000
Jun 17
@ PHI
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Jun 16
@ PHI
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 14
@ DET
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 13
@ DET
1
4
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.500
.500
.500
Jun 11
MLW
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 10
MLW
1
4
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.750
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Reno(PCL)
AAA
34
133
50
8
3
0
13
25
8
25
9
0
.376
.403
.481
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Chris Iannetta
2
Chris Herrmann
3
Jeff Mathis
1B
1
Paul Goldschmidt
2B
1
Brandon Drury
2
Daniel Descalso
SS
1
Chris Owings
2
Nick Ahmed
3B
1
Jake Lamb
LF
1
Yasmany Tomas
10-Day DL
Yasmany Tomas (groin) will not accompany the team on the road this week.
Tomas will remain in Arizona at the team's spring training facility to start baseball activities. He is making his way back from a right groin injury and will not come off the 10-day disabled list when eligible on June 16. Daniel Descalso has held down the fort in left field with Tomas on the shelf and that will continue.
Jun 11
2
Jeremy Hazelbaker
CF
1
A.J. Pollock
10-Day DL
A.J. Pollock (groin) is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday.
He'll play five innings in his rehab debut and could return to the Diamondbacks' active roster next week if everything goes smoothly. Pollock has been on the disabled list since May 15 because of a Grade 1 strain of his right groin. The dynamic center fielder was batting .299/.337/.455 with two home runs and 11 stolen bases through 37 games this season for Arizona.
Jun 16
2
Reymond Fuentes
RF
1
David Peralta
2
Gregor Blanco
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Zack Greinke
2
Taijuan Walker
3
Robbie Ray
4
Patrick Corbin
5
Zack Godley
6
Shelby Miller
60-Day DL
Shelby Miller underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday.
The procedure went according to plan, per the Diamondbacks. Miller will miss the remainder of the 2017 season and probably the first half of 2018 as he works his way through the typical 12-15 month rehab process. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 5.78 ERA in 24 starts since joining the Diamondbacks ahead of the 2016 campaign.
May 11
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Fernando Rodney
2
JJ Hoover
3
Archie Bradley
4
Andrew Chafin
5
Jorge De La Rosa
6
Steve Hathaway
60-Day DL
Diamondbacks transferred LHP Steve Hathaway from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Gregor Blanco. Hathaway is coming back from a shoulder injury.
May 5
7
Silvino Bracho
8
T.J. McFarland
9
Randall Delgado
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
Brad Johnson covers his waiver wire streaming targets for Monday, June 19.
