Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Yonder Alonso
(1B)
Khris Davis
(OF)
Sonny Gray
(S)
Ryan Madson
(R)
Adam Rosales
(SS)
Henderson Alvarez
(S)
Rajai Davis
(OF)
Jesse Hahn
(S)
Sean Manaea
(S)
Marcus Semien
(SS)
John Axford
(R)
Alejandro De Aza
(OF)
Miles Head
(3B)
Daniel Mengden
(S)
Josh Smith
(R)
Chris Bassitt
(S)
Jaff Decker
(OF)
Ryon Healy
(DH)
Frankie Montas
(R)
Jake Smolinski
(OF)
Santiago Casilla
(R)
Sean Doolittle
(R)
Liam Hendriks
(R)
Josh Phegley
(C)
Andrew Triggs
(S)
Jharel Cotton
(S)
Ryan Dull
(R)
Matt Joyce
(OF)
Chad Pinder
(2B)
Stephen Vogt
(C)
Daniel Coulombe
(R)
Sam Fuld
(OF)
Seong-Min Kim
(C)
Trevor Plouffe
(3B)
Bobby Wahl
(R)
Bobby Cramer
(R)
Kendall Graveman
(S)
Jed Lowrie
(2B)
Donn Roach
(R)
Josh Phegley | Catcher | #19
Team:
Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 2/12/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Indiana
Drafted:
2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS
Contract:
view contract details
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Phegley will likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Thursday after taking a ball off his mask against the Twins on Wednesday.
The life of a major league catcher. Prior to being hit in the mask, Phegley was working on an 0-for-3 day. The A's ran him through a battery of tests after he left the game. An exact timetable for Phegley's return to action has not yet been laid out, but should receive clarity once the backstop is further removed from the initial head injury.
May 3 - 11:47 PM
Source:
Jane Lee on Twitter
Josh Phegley (knee) has been fully cleared to catch.
Phegley needed surgery last July to remove a cyst from his right knee and as he tried to return fluid would accumulate in the joint every time he had to squat. That left him unable to catch two days in a row. "Basically, they said I’m normal this spring, no restrictions, ready to go," the A's likely backup told reporters on Tuesday. "They view me as a regular guy, no worries. Hopefully it continues that way."
Feb 14 - 5:25 PM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Josh Phegley (knee) has passed all of his strength and running tests and says he is 100 percent.
Phegley had surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee last July and then was shut down in the second half after developing synovitis in the knee. Manager Bob Melvin said the club will ease Phegley into things in spring training, but he'll be fine for Opening Day. He's competing for the backup job with Bruce Maxwell behind Stephen Vogt.
Jan 29 - 9:42 AM
Source:
San Francisco Chronicle
Josh Phegley (knee) is not expected to play again this season.
Phegley was admitted to a hospital Friday with synovitis in his right knee. The good news is that he's expected to get out of the hospital on Tuesday, but a return to the field in September just isn't realistic at this point.
Mon, Aug 29, 2016 07:10:00 PM
Source:
John Hickey on Twitter
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Athletics Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
0
.000
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
11
31
7
4
0
1
3
4
0
4
0
0
.226
.226
.452
.677
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
12
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
25
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
May 3
@ MIN
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 30
@ HOU
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 29
@ HOU
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
2.000
Apr 27
@ LAA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 25
@ LAA
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1.000
1.000
4.000
Apr 22
SEA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 20
SEA
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Stephen Vogt
2
Josh Phegley
Sidelined
Josh Phegley will likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Thursday after taking a ball off his mask against the Twins on Wednesday.
The life of a major league catcher. Prior to being hit in the mask, Phegley was working on an 0-for-3 day. The A's ran him through a battery of tests after he left the game. An exact timetable for Phegley's return to action has not yet been laid out, but should receive clarity once the backstop is further removed from the initial head injury.
May 3
1B
1
Yonder Alonso
2B
1
Jed Lowrie
2
Adam Rosales
SS
1
Marcus Semien
60-Day DL
Marcus Semien (wrist) expects to have his cast removed in five days.
After that, his right wrist will be put in a splint. Semien's surgery went well and he's expected to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks. Adam Rosales has been filling in at shortstop with Semien on the shelf.
Apr 20
2
Chad Pinder
3B
1
Trevor Plouffe
LF
1
Khris Davis
CF
1
Rajai Davis
2
Jake Smolinski
60-Day DL
Jake Smolinski (shoulder) is out of his sling and has resumed light weight work.
Per beat writer Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Smolinski is still at least 11 weeks away from throwing. He was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list and obviously won't be pitching for Oakland any time soon.
Apr 20
RF
1
Matt Joyce
DH
1
Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Sonny Gray
2
Kendall Graveman
3
Sean Manaea
10-Day DL
Sean Manaea (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session on Thursday.
Manaea has been out for the past week due to a left shoulder strain. He is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on May 7. A strong bullpen showing on Thursday figures to keep him on track for a return by the beginning of next week.
May 3
4
Jharel Cotton
5
Andrew Triggs
6
Jesse Hahn
7
Daniel Mengden
10-Day DL
Daniel Mengden (foot) will throw live batting practice on Saturday.
The 24-year-old hurler continues to progress in his recovery from a broken foot. He's expected to be ready to rejoin the Athletics' rotation in late May.
Apr 28
8
Chris Bassitt
60-Day DL
Chris Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to go four innings Thursday with High-A Stockton.
Bassitt worked three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his first rehab start with Stockton this past weekend. The 28-year-old right-hander has made a smooth recovery from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery and could be an option for the A's rotation sometime in late May or early June.
May 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Santiago Casilla
2
Sean Doolittle
10-Day DL
Sean Doolittle (shoulder) is scheduled for an MRI.
Doolittle hit the disabled list with a left shoulder strain on Wednesday. According to general manager David Forst, the southpaw reliever is additionally experiencing pectoral and biceps discomfort. His MRI should provide some clarity as to a potential timetable for recovery. Prior to going down injured, Doolittle had posted a 3.52 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 11/1 K/BB ratio across 7 2/3 frames of relief work.
May 3
3
Ryan Madson
4
Ryan Dull
5
John Axford
10-Day DL
John Axford (shoulder) threw a 20-21 pitch bullpen session on Tuesday.
He'll have a similar workout Thursday. Axford has been out all season because of right shoulder discomfort, but an MRI taken in early April showed no major structural damage and the veteran reliever could join the A's by the end of the month if he can avoid setbacks.
May 2
6
Liam Hendriks
7
Daniel Coulombe
8
Frankie Montas
9
Bobby Wahl
10
Josh Smith
