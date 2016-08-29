Josh Phegley | Catcher | #19 Team: Oakland Athletics Age / DOB: (29) / 2/12/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 230 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Indiana Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $545,000, 2018: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2019-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Josh Phegley will likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Thursday after taking a ball off his mask against the Twins on Wednesday. The life of a major league catcher. Prior to being hit in the mask, Phegley was working on an 0-for-3 day. The A's ran him through a battery of tests after he left the game. An exact timetable for Phegley's return to action has not yet been laid out, but should receive clarity once the backstop is further removed from the initial head injury. Source: Jane Lee on Twitter

Josh Phegley (knee) has been fully cleared to catch. Phegley needed surgery last July to remove a cyst from his right knee and as he tried to return fluid would accumulate in the joint every time he had to squat. That left him unable to catch two days in a row. "Basically, they said I’m normal this spring, no restrictions, ready to go," the A's likely backup told reporters on Tuesday. "They view me as a regular guy, no worries. Hopefully it continues that way." Source: San Francisco Chronicle

Josh Phegley (knee) has passed all of his strength and running tests and says he is 100 percent. Phegley had surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee last July and then was shut down in the second half after developing synovitis in the knee. Manager Bob Melvin said the club will ease Phegley into things in spring training, but he'll be fine for Opening Day. He's competing for the backup job with Bruce Maxwell behind Stephen Vogt. Source: San Francisco Chronicle