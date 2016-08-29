Player Page

Josh Phegley | Catcher | #19

Team: Oakland Athletics
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Indiana
Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / CWS
Contract: view contract details
Josh Phegley will likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Thursday after taking a ball off his mask against the Twins on Wednesday.
The life of a major league catcher. Prior to being hit in the mask, Phegley was working on an 0-for-3 day. The A's ran him through a battery of tests after he left the game. An exact timetable for Phegley's return to action has not yet been laid out, but should receive clarity once the backstop is further removed from the initial head injury. May 3 - 11:47 PM
Source: Jane Lee on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final30.000000000000060
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
11317401340400.226.226.452.677
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201712000000
201625000000
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
May 3@ MIN13000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 30@ HOU14110001000000.250.250.500
Apr 29@ HOU111100000000001.0001.0002.000
Apr 27@ LAA13000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 25@ LAA111001110000001.0001.0004.000
Apr 22SEA14000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 20SEA14110001000000.250.250.500
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Stephen Vogt
2Josh Phegley
1B1Yonder Alonso
2B1Jed Lowrie
2Adam Rosales
SS1Marcus Semien
2Chad Pinder
3B1Trevor Plouffe
LF1Khris Davis
CF1Rajai Davis
2Jake Smolinski
RF1Matt Joyce
DH1Ryon Healy
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Sonny Gray
2Kendall Graveman
3Sean Manaea
4Jharel Cotton
5Andrew Triggs
6Jesse Hahn
7Daniel Mengden
8Chris Bassitt
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Santiago Casilla
2Sean Doolittle
3Ryan Madson
4Ryan Dull
5John Axford
6Liam Hendriks
7Daniel Coulombe
8Frankie Montas
9Bobby Wahl
10Josh Smith
 

 