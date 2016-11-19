Wil Myers | First Baseman | #4 Team: San Diego Padres Age / DOB: (26) / 12/10/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 205 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2017-19: Arb. Eligible, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Padres are close to signing Wil Myers to a six-year contract extension worth more than $80 million. The Padres have stripped their roster down to the bare bones almost across the board, but it appears they're wanting to lock up one of their cornerstones to a long-term contract. The deal would cover Myers' three arbitration years, as well as his first three years of free agency. Health has often been an issue for the 26-year-old, but he stayed on the field in 2016 and batted .259/.336/.461 with 28 home runs, 94 RBI, 28 stolen bases and 99 runs scored. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, for the Padres to trade Wil Myers they would have to be "blown away" by an offer. Myers survived the team's barrage of trades this summer and now the Padres are looking to make him their franchise cornerstone. The two sides have begun extension talks, though no deal is imminent. Myers had his best season this year, hitting .259 with 28 HR, 94 RBI and 28 steals. Most of those were career-highs. Source: Fox Sports

Padres GM A.J. Preller said that he will meet with the agent for Wil Myers later this week to discuss a possible extension. Without an extension, Myers will be eligible for arbitration after the 2017 season. The 25-year-old slugger is coming off his best major league season to date. In 599 at-bats during the 2016 campaign, he slashed .259/.336/.461 with 28 homers, 94 RBI and 28 steals. Source: Dennis Lin on Twitter