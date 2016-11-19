Player Page

Wil Myers | First Baseman | #4

Team: San Diego Padres
Age / DOB:  (26) / 12/10/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 205
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / KC
Contract: view contract details
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that the Padres are close to signing Wil Myers to a six-year contract extension worth more than $80 million.
The Padres have stripped their roster down to the bare bones almost across the board, but it appears they're wanting to lock up one of their cornerstones to a long-term contract. The deal would cover Myers' three arbitration years, as well as his first three years of free agency. Health has often been an issue for the 26-year-old, but he stayed on the field in 2016 and batted .259/.336/.461 with 28 home runs, 94 RBI, 28 stolen bases and 99 runs scored. Jan 13 - 3:53 PM
Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
15759915529428949968160286.259.336.461.797
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160149001100
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Austin Hedges
2Christian Bethancourt
3Luis Torrens
4Hector Sanchez
1B1Wil Myers
2Jamie Romak
2B1Ryan Schimpf
2Carlos Asuaje
3Cory Spangenberg
4Jose Pirela
SS1Luis Sardinas
2Javier Guerra
3Allen Cordoba
4Dusty Coleman
3B1Yangervis Solarte
2Brett Wallace
3Christian Villanueva
LF1Alex Dickerson
2Rafael Ortega
CF1Travis Jankowski
2Manuel Margot
3Franchy Cordero
RF1Hunter Renfroe
2Jabari Blash
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Christian Friedrich
2Jhoulys Chacin
3Luis Perdomo
4Jarred Cosart
5Clayton Richard
6Paul Clemens
7Miguel Diaz
8Colin Rea
9Robbie Erlin
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brandon Maurer
2Carter Capps
3Ryan Buchter
4Brad Hand
5Kevin Quackenbush
6Buddy Baumann
7Jose Torres
8Keith Hessler
9Jose Ruiz
10Zach Lee
11Will Locante
12Andre Rienzo
13Jon Edwards
14Craig Stammen
 

 