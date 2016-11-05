Welcome,
Gary Sanchez
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Miguel Andujar
(3B)
Colin Curtis
(OF)
Chad Green
(S)
Tommy Layne
(R)
CC Sabathia
(S)
Tyler Austin
(1B)
Matt Daley
(R)
Didi Gregorius
(SS)
Zack Littell
(S)
Gary Sanchez
(C)
Dellin Betances
(R)
Kyle Davies
(R)
Chase Headley
(3B)
Jorge Mateo
(SS)
Luis Severino
(S)
Greg Bird
(1B)
Jacoby Ellsbury
(OF)
Ben Heller
(R)
Bryan Mitchell
(S)
Chasen Shreve
(R)
Richard Bleier
(R)
Dietrich Enns
(S)
Ronald Herrera
(S)
Vinnie Pestano
(R)
Nick Swisher
(1B)
Billy Butler
(1B)
Nathan Eovaldi
(S)
Aaron Hicks
(OF)
Michael Pineda
(S)
Masahiro Tanaka
(S)
Starlin Castro
(2B)
Giovanny Gallegos
(S)
Kyle Higashioka
(C)
Yefrey Ramirez
(S)
Ruben Tejada
(3B)
Luis Cessa
(S)
Mat Gamel
(1B)
Jonathan Holder
(R)
Rob Refsnyder
(OF)
Ronald Torreyes
(3B)
Aroldis Chapman
(R)
Brett Gardner
(OF)
Matt Holliday
(OF)
Deibinson Romero
(3B)
Adam Warren
(S)
Ji-Man Choi
(1B)
Domingo German
(S)
Aaron Judge
(OF)
Austin Romine
(C)
Mason Williams
(OF)
Tyler Clippard
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Gary Sanchez | Catcher | #24
Team:
New York Yankees
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/2/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / NYY
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016-18: Pre-arb. Eligible, 2019-21: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Gary Sanchez will not represent the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Sanchez, a native of Santo Domingo, had initially committed to playing for Team Dominica in the March tournament, but the young slugger will instead remain in Yankees camp all spring. He registered an outstanding 1.032 OPS with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games last season for New York.
Feb 7 - 5:29 PM
Source:
Sweeny Murti on Twitter
Yankees GM Brian Cashman confirmed that Gary Sanchez has supplanted Brian McCann as the team's everyday catcher.
Sanchez was the Yankees' best hitter down the stretch this year, bashing 20 home runs to go with a .299 average in only 201 at-bats. McCann still hit for some power (20 homers) but he struck out a career-high 99 times while posting an ugly .242 average. If the Yankees don't trade him this offseason, McCann will spend most of his time at DH while making occasional starts behind the plate.
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 11:58:00 PM
Source:
New York Post
Gary Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays.
The rest of the Yankees’ lineup went 1-for-26 on the night. Sanchez has only played in 45 games, but he has made an incredible impact by hitting .337/.413/.738 with 19 homers and 38 RBI. He has put himself squarely in the American League Rookie of the Year race.
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Gary Sanchez blasted two home runs, tallied five total RBI, and scored three times to lead the Yankees over the Rays 11-5 on Wednesday.
He went 3-for-4 with a walk and continues to make the major leagues look like a video game. Sanchez started off with a run-scoring single in the first inning, drilled a three-run bomb in the third, and then cranked a solo dong in the sixth. This was his fourth game in a row with a home run and he now has 19 home runs in 43 games since being called back up from Triple-A. The young catcher is batting .337/.410/.747 -- that is an incredible 1.157 OPS. He is only 23 years old.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 10:58:00 PM
Gary Sanchez will not play for D.R. in WBC
Feb 7 - 5:29 PM
Cashman: Sanchez is our everyday catcher
Sat, Nov 5, 2016 11:58:00 PM
Sanchez has two hits in loss to Jays
Fri, Sep 23, 2016 10:38:00 PM
Gary Sanchez pounds two more HRs vs. TB
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 10:58:00 PM
More Gary Sanchez Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Yankees Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
53
201
60
12
0
20
42
34
24
57
1
0
.299
.376
.657
1.032
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
36
0
0
0
0
0
17
Gary Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Gary Sanchez's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Gary Sanchez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Gary Sanchez's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)
AAA
71
284
80
21
1
10
50
39
21
45
7
1
.282
.339
.468
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Gary Sanchez
2
Austin Romine
3
Kyle Higashioka
1B
1
Greg Bird
2
Tyler Austin
3
Ji-Man Choi
2B
1
Starlin Castro
2
Rob Refsnyder
SS
1
Didi Gregorius
3B
1
Chase Headley
2
Ronald Torreyes
LF
1
Brett Gardner
CF
1
Jacoby Ellsbury
2
Mason Williams
RF
1
Aaron Judge
2
Aaron Hicks
DH
1
Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Masahiro Tanaka
2
Michael Pineda
3
CC Sabathia
4
Luis Severino
5
Adam Warren
6
Chad Green
Sidelined
Yankees activated RHP Chad Green from the 60-day disabled list.
Green's spot on the 40-man roster has been restored. His season ended early due to a sprained UCL, although the hope is that he can avoid Tommy John surgery.
Nov 4
7
Luis Cessa
8
Bryan Mitchell
9
Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Aroldis Chapman
2
Dellin Betances
3
Tyler Clippard
4
Tommy Layne
5
Chasen Shreve
6
Ben Heller
7
Richard Bleier
8
Jonathan Holder
9
Giovanny Gallegos
