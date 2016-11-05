Gary Sanchez | Catcher | #24

Sanchez, a native of Santo Domingo, had initially committed to playing for Team Dominica in the March tournament, but the young slugger will instead remain in Yankees camp all spring. He registered an outstanding 1.032 OPS with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games last season for New York.

Sanchez was the Yankees' best hitter down the stretch this year, bashing 20 home runs to go with a .299 average in only 201 at-bats. McCann still hit for some power (20 homers) but he struck out a career-high 99 times while posting an ugly .242 average. If the Yankees don't trade him this offseason, McCann will spend most of his time at DH while making occasional starts behind the plate.

The rest of the Yankees’ lineup went 1-for-26 on the night. Sanchez has only played in 45 games, but he has made an incredible impact by hitting .337/.413/.738 with 19 homers and 38 RBI. He has put himself squarely in the American League Rookie of the Year race.

Gary Sanchez blasted two home runs, tallied five total RBI, and scored three times to lead the Yankees over the Rays 11-5 on Wednesday.

He went 3-for-4 with a walk and continues to make the major leagues look like a video game. Sanchez started off with a run-scoring single in the first inning, drilled a three-run bomb in the third, and then cranked a solo dong in the sixth. This was his fourth game in a row with a home run and he now has 19 home runs in 43 games since being called back up from Triple-A. The young catcher is batting .337/.410/.747 -- that is an incredible 1.157 OPS. He is only 23 years old.