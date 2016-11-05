Player Page

Weather | Roster

Gary Sanchez | Catcher | #24

Team: New York Yankees
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 230
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / UDFA / NYY
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Gary Sanchez will not represent the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
Sanchez, a native of Santo Domingo, had initially committed to playing for Team Dominica in the March tournament, but the young slugger will instead remain in Yankees camp all spring. He registered an outstanding 1.032 OPS with 20 home runs and 42 RBI in 53 games last season for New York. Feb 7 - 5:29 PM
Source: Sweeny Murti on Twitter
More Gary Sanchez Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
5320160120204234245710.299.376.6571.032
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2016360000017
Gary Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Gary Sanchez's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Gary Sanchez's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Gary Sanchez's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre(INT)AAA7128480211105039214571.282.339.468
Career Trajectory

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Gary Sanchez
2Austin Romine
3Kyle Higashioka
1B1Greg Bird
2Tyler Austin
3Ji-Man Choi
2B1Starlin Castro
2Rob Refsnyder
SS1Didi Gregorius
3B1Chase Headley
2Ronald Torreyes
LF1Brett Gardner
CF1Jacoby Ellsbury
2Mason Williams
RF1Aaron Judge
2Aaron Hicks
DH1Matt Holliday
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Masahiro Tanaka
2Michael Pineda
3CC Sabathia
4Luis Severino
5Adam Warren
6Chad Green
7Luis Cessa
8Bryan Mitchell
9Domingo German
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Aroldis Chapman
2Dellin Betances
3Tyler Clippard
4Tommy Layne
5Chasen Shreve
6Ben Heller
7Richard Bleier
8Jonathan Holder
9Giovanny Gallegos
 

 