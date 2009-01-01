Welcome,
Roster
Jose Alvarez
(R)
Danny Espinosa
(2B)
Cameron Maybin
(OF)
Albert Pujols
(DH)
Tyler Skaggs
(S)
Andrew Bailey
(R)
Juan Graterol
(C)
Mike Morin
(R)
J.C. Ramirez
(S)
Huston Street
(R)
Cam Bedrosian
(R)
Deolis Guerra
(R)
Ricky Nolasco
(S)
Ben Revere
(OF)
Nick Tropeano
(S)
Kole Calhoun
(OF)
Andrew Heaney
(S)
Bud Norris
(R)
Garrett Richards
(S)
Mike Trout
(OF)
Ysmael Carmona
(R)
David Hernandez
(R)
Blake Parker
(R)
Shane Robinson
(OF)
Luis Valbuena
(3B)
Jesse Chavez
(S)
Tim Lincecum
(S)
Cliff Pennington
(2B)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Jose Valdez
(R)
C.J. Cron
(1B)
Martin Maldonado
(C)
Yusmeiro Petit
(R)
Matt Shoemaker
(S)
C.J. Wilson
(S)
Yunel Escobar
(3B)
Jefry Marte
(1B)
Brooks Pounders
(R)
Andrelton Simmons
(SS)
Daniel Wright
(S)
Full Depth Charts
Tyler Skaggs | Starting Pitcher | #45
Team:
Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / LAA
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $555,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Angels placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rangers. No word yet from the team regarding the severity of the injury or how long Skaggs will be out, although oblique injuries often lead to extended absences.
Apr 29 - 6:15 PM
Tyler Skaggs was lifted from Friday's start after just five innings due to tightness in his right side.
Skaggs had been cruising until that point, allowing just one run on four hits in his five innings while striking out six. It's unclear how serious the issue is or whether it may necessitate him missing his next start. Look for an update on his status after the conclusion of Friday's game.
Apr 28 - 11:30 PM
Source:
Pedro Moura on Twitter
Tyler Skaggs allowed just two earned runs while scattering seven hits and two walks over seven innings to earn his first win Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Skaggs struck out four batters in the 100-pitch quality start, throwing 63 of his pitches for strikes. He has back-to-back quality starts while striking out 13 batters over his past 14 frames. If he is able to cobble together a win streak with another quality start or two he might be worth a look in deeper mixed fantasy play. He is slated to face the Athletics at the Big A on Thursday in another favorable matchup.
Apr 23 - 2:47 AM
Tyler Skaggs worked seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts Sunday in a no-decision versus the Royals.
Skaggs deserved a victory in this one, but the Anaheim offense was held scoreless by Ian Kennedy and Kelvin Herrera. Skaggs yielded just four hits, all singles, while issuing two walks. He'll bring an 0-1 record, 5.19 ERA, and 1.38 WHIP into his next scheduled start at home versus the Blue Jays.
Apr 16 - 5:46 PM
Skaggs placed on DL with oblique injury
Apr 29 - 6:15 PM
Skaggs leaves start with right side tightness
Apr 28 - 11:30 PM
Tyler Skaggs posts first win of 2017
Apr 23 - 2:47 AM
Skaggs goes seven scoreless in no-decision
Apr 16 - 5:46 PM
More Tyler Skaggs Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Miller
ARZ
(3550)
2
E. Thames
MLW
(3343)
3
C. Bellinger
LA
(2653)
4
C. Bedrosian
LAA
(2551)
5
J. Urias
LA
(2539)
6
Y. Cespedes
NYM
(2413)
7
G. Springer
HOU
(2374)
8
A. Beltre
TEX
(2336)
9
D. Pedroia
BOS
(2320)
10
J. Donaldson
TOR
(2302)
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LAA
5
5
1
1
0
0
29.1
28
13
13
9
29
0
0
3.99
1.26
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Apr 28
@ TEX
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
4
1
1
0
6
0
0
1.80
.80
Apr 22
TOR
1
1
1
0
0
7.0
7
2
2
2
4
0
0
2.57
1.29
Apr 16
@ KC
1
1
0
0
0
7.0
4
0
0
2
9
0
0
.00
.86
Apr 11
TEX
1
1
0
0
0
5.0
8
5
5
2
5
0
0
9.00
2.00
Apr 6
@ OAK
1
1
0
1
0
5.1
5
5
5
3
5
0
0
8.44
1.50
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Martin Maldonado
2
Juan Graterol
1B
1
Luis Valbuena
10-Day DL
Luis Valbuena (hamstring) is on track to be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday.
Valbuena took a scheduled day off at High-A Inland Empire on Thursday but will resume his rehab assignment Friday. The infielder has gone 3-for-11 at the plate so far and should serve as the Angels' regular first baseman against right-handers once he's activated.
Apr 28
2
C.J. Cron
D.L.
Angels placed 1B C.J. Cron on the disabled list with a foot injury.
Cron was forced to make an early exit from Friday's game after fouling a ball off of his foot and had to use crutches to leave the stadium. It remains unclear how long he may be sidelined.
Apr 29
2B
1
Danny Espinosa
2
Cliff Pennington
SS
1
Andrelton Simmons
3B
1
Yunel Escobar
2
Jefry Marte
LF
1
Cameron Maybin
2
Ben Revere
CF
1
Mike Trout
RF
1
Kole Calhoun
DH
1
Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Garrett Richards
60-Day DL
Angels transferred RHP Garrett Richards (biceps) from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
His biceps injury hasn’t improved much and the Angels believe a nerve issue could be to blame. Richards was able to avoid Tommy John surgery after suffering an elbow injury last season, but made it just one game into 2017 before getting hurt again. We won't see him until June at the earliest.
Apr 22
2
Ricky Nolasco
3
Matt Shoemaker
4
Tyler Skaggs
10-Day DL
Angels placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rangers. No word yet from the team regarding the severity of the injury or how long Skaggs will be out, although oblique injuries often lead to extended absences.
Apr 29
5
Jesse Chavez
6
Nick Tropeano
60-Day DL
Angels placed RHP Nick Tropeano on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow injury.
The Angels needed the 40-man roster spot. Tropeano will miss all of this season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Apr 2
7
Andrew Heaney
60-Day DL
Angels transferred LHP Andrew Heaney to the 60-day disabled list.
Heaney is expected to sit out the entire season after Tommy John surgery last year.
Apr 14
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Cam Bedrosian
10-Day DL
Cam Bedrosian (groin) has yet to begin a throwing program.
Bedrosian has been on the disabled list for nearly a week with a strained right groin but remains shut down. He's eligible to return from the DL next Tuesday, but it doesn't sound like that's going to happen. Bud Norris has been capably filling the Angels' closer role with Bedrosian out.
Apr 28
2
Huston Street
10-Day DL
Huston Street (lat, shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday.
It'll be his first mound workout since early March. Street is on the 60-day disabled list and just beginning a throwing program that will take at least five weeks. He's first eligible to join the Angels' bullpen June 1.
Apr 25
3
Andrew Bailey
10-Day DL
Andrew Bailey (shoulder) will resume throwing off a mound in the middle or end of next week.
Bailey has already been long-tossing. Working his way back from right shoulder inflammation, Bailey should rejoin the Angels' bullpen sometime next month.
Apr 28
4
J.C. Ramirez
5
Jose Alvarez
6
Blake Parker
7
Bud Norris
8
Yusmeiro Petit
9
Deolis Guerra
10
David Hernandez
11
Mike Morin
10-Day DL
Mike Morin (neck) has yet to resume a throwing program.
Morin is a week removed from being placed on the disabled list with a stiff neck. He's eligible to return soon but obviously won't be ready in the next few days.
Apr 28
12
Brooks Pounders
