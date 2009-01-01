Tyler Skaggs | Starting Pitcher | #45 Team: Los Angeles Angels Age / DOB: (25) / 7/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 225 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: None Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / LAA Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $555,000, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Angels placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rangers. No word yet from the team regarding the severity of the injury or how long Skaggs will be out, although oblique injuries often lead to extended absences.

Tyler Skaggs was lifted from Friday's start after just five innings due to tightness in his right side. Skaggs had been cruising until that point, allowing just one run on four hits in his five innings while striking out six. It's unclear how serious the issue is or whether it may necessitate him missing his next start. Look for an update on his status after the conclusion of Friday's game. Source: Pedro Moura on Twitter

Tyler Skaggs allowed just two earned runs while scattering seven hits and two walks over seven innings to earn his first win Saturday against the Blue Jays. Skaggs struck out four batters in the 100-pitch quality start, throwing 63 of his pitches for strikes. He has back-to-back quality starts while striking out 13 batters over his past 14 frames. If he is able to cobble together a win streak with another quality start or two he might be worth a look in deeper mixed fantasy play. He is slated to face the Athletics at the Big A on Thursday in another favorable matchup.