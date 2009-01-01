Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyler Skaggs | Starting Pitcher | #45

Team: Los Angeles Angels
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 225
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: None
Drafted: 2009 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / LAA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Angels placed LHP Tyler Skaggs on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique injury.
He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Friday's game against the Rangers. No word yet from the team regarding the severity of the injury or how long Skaggs will be out, although oblique injuries often lead to extended absences. Apr 29 - 6:15 PM
More Tyler Skaggs Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LAA55110029.1281313929003.991.26
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Apr 28@ TEX110005.041106001.80.80
Apr 22TOR111007.072224002.571.29
Apr 16@ KC110007.04002900.00.86
Apr 11TEX110005.085525009.002.00
Apr 6@ OAK110105.155535008.441.50
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Martin Maldonado
2Juan Graterol
1B1Luis Valbuena
2C.J. Cron
2B1Danny Espinosa
2Cliff Pennington
SS1Andrelton Simmons
3B1Yunel Escobar
2Jefry Marte
LF1Cameron Maybin
2Ben Revere
CF1Mike Trout
RF1Kole Calhoun
DH1Albert Pujols
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Garrett Richards
2Ricky Nolasco
3Matt Shoemaker
4Tyler Skaggs
5Jesse Chavez
6Nick Tropeano
7Andrew Heaney
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Cam Bedrosian
2Huston Street
3Andrew Bailey
4J.C. Ramirez
5Jose Alvarez
6Blake Parker
7Bud Norris
8Yusmeiro Petit
9Deolis Guerra
10David Hernandez
11Mike Morin
12Brooks Pounders
 

 