Brian Goodwin | Outfielder | #8

Brian Goodwin went 3-for-4, walked twice and blasted a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Nationals to victory over the Reds.

Goodwin got the Nats on the board with a solo shot off of Luis Castillo in the first inning. He added another solo blast in the seventh off of Wandy Peralta that pulled the Nationals even at 5-5 and would eventually force extra innings. Goodwin also delivered a two-out single in the 10th inning that advanced Trea Turner to third base, setting the stage for Bryce Harper's walkoff winner. Goodwin is hitting .265/.326/.578 with six homers and 15 RBI in his first 92 plate appearances with the Nationals.