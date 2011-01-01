Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rays designate Derek Norris for assignment
Brian Goodwin homers twice to lead Nationals
Jose Urena fires six scoreless to beat Cubs
Howie Kendrick scratched with tight hamstring
Asdrubal Cabrera requests trade from Mets
Julio Urias will undergo shoulder surgery
Dustin Pedroia a late add to Red Sox' lineup
Hendricks (hand) could throw this weekend
Yangervis Solarte (oblique) placed on DL
Felix Hernandez activated for Friday start
Cole Hamels (oblique) on track to return Mon.
Yadier Molina scratched due to sore knee
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Matt Albers
(R)
Michael Gonzalez
(R)
Adam Lind
(1B)
Anthony Rendon
(3B)
Blake Treinen
(R)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Brian Goodwin
(OF)
Jose Lobaton
(C)
Tanner Roark
(S)
Jacob Turner
(R)
Manny Delcarmen
(R)
Matt Grace
(R)
Nate McLouth
(OF)
Enny Romero
(R)
Trea Turner
(SS)
Wilmer Difo
(2B)
Jeremy Guthrie
(S)
Daniel Murphy
(2B)
Joe Ross
(S)
Dan Uggla
(2B)
Greg Dobbs
(1B)
Bryce Harper
(OF)
Joe Nathan
(R)
Max Scherzer
(S)
Jose Valverde
(R)
Stephen Drew
(3B)
Chris Heisey
(OF)
Will Ohman
(R)
Sammy Solis
(R)
Kris Watts
(C)
Adam Eaton
(OF)
Devin Ivany
(C)
Jonathan Papelbon
(R)
Daniel Stange
(R)
Jayson Werth
(OF)
Christian Garcia
(R)
Reed Johnson
(OF)
Oliver Perez
(R)
Stephen Strasburg
(S)
Matt Wieters
(C)
Koda Glover
(R)
Taylor Jordan
(R)
Ryan Raburn
(OF)
Michael Taylor
(OF)
Ryan Zimmerman
(1B)
Gio Gonzalez
(S)
Shawn Kelley
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brian Goodwin | Outfielder | #8
Team:
Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/2/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / WAS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017-2019: Pre-Arb. Eligible, 2020-2022: Arb. Eligible, 2023: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Brian Goodwin went 3-for-4, walked twice and blasted a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Nationals to victory over the Reds.
Goodwin got the Nats on the board with a solo shot off of Luis Castillo in the first inning. He added another solo blast in the seventh off of Wandy Peralta that pulled the Nationals even at 5-5 and would eventually force extra innings. Goodwin also delivered a two-out single in the 10th inning that advanced Trea Turner to third base, setting the stage for Bryce Harper's walkoff winner. Goodwin is hitting .265/.326/.578 with six homers and 15 RBI in his first 92 plate appearances with the Nationals.
Jun 23 - 11:21 PM
Brian Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Braves.
Goodwin socked a two-run home run off Julio Teheran in the second inning. Those would be the only runs the Nationals scored in the 13-2 drubbing. The home run was his third in his last four games. He is hitting .267/.318/.567 with four homers and 11 RBI in 60 at-bats this season.
Jun 14 - 7:38 PM
Brian Goodwin finished 4-for-5 with a triple and a two-run home run in Friday's game at Oakland.
Goodwin has collected six hits over his past 13 at-bats since his brief demotion to Triple-A Syracuse in late May. It appears he'll see semi-regular playing time as long as Chris Heisey (biceps) remains sidelined.
Jun 3 - 3:02 AM
Nationals recalled OF Brian Goodwin from Triple-A Syracuse.
Goodwin -- who was just shuttled down to Triple-A on Tuesday -- receives the call back to the bigs due to Chris Heisey being placed on the disabled list with a right bicep rupture. In 10 games with the Nats this season, the 26-year-old Goodwin has hit a mere .188/.235/.313. There is no fantasy upside with this move.
May 24 - 6:04 PM
Brian Goodwin homers twice to lead Nationals
Jun 23 - 11:21 PM
Brian Goodwin launches two-run homer in loss
Jun 14 - 7:38 PM
Brian Goodwin comes alive with four hits
Jun 3 - 3:02 AM
Nationals call up outfielder Brian Goodwin
May 24 - 6:04 PM
More Brian Goodwin Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Washington Nationals Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
2
2
0
2
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
31
79
19
6
1
4
13
11
6
22
1
0
.241
.291
.494
.784
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
0
27
0
2016
0
0
0
0
0
14
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 23
CIN
1
4
3
0
0
2
2
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
.750
.833
2.250
Jun 21
@ MIA
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 20
@ MIA
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
2
1
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.400
.250
Jun 18
@ NYM
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 17
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 16
@ NYM
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Jun 15
@ NYM
1
5
2
2
0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.800
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Syracuse(INT)
AAA
25
90
23
4
0
2
11
9
10
29
2
1
.256
.327
.367
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Matt Wieters
2
Jose Lobaton
1B
1
Ryan Zimmerman
2
Adam Lind
2B
1
Daniel Murphy
2
Manny Delcarmen
SS
1
Trea Turner
2
Stephen Drew
3B
1
Anthony Rendon
LF
1
Jayson Werth
10-Day DL
Jayson Werth (foot) is no longer wearing a walking boot but is still unable to put all of his weight on his injured left foot.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker said that Werth is "making pretty good progress," but clearly he's still got a ways to go. The Nats won't rush him.
Jun 23
2
Brian Goodwin
3
Ryan Raburn
CF
1
Michael Taylor
Sidelined
Michael Taylor was scratched from the Nationals' lineup Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury.
Nationals manager Dusty Baker would only say that Taylor has been dealing with the injury for a couple of days, without offering any real details. Brian Goodwin will start in center field and bat second.
Jun 21
2
Adam Eaton
60-Day DL
Adam Eaton said Sunday that he has full extension of his surgically-repaired left knee.
Eaton proclaimed that he's ahead of schedule as far as his projected 6-9 month timetable goes. That's nice to hear, but he's still not coming back this season.
Jun 11
RF
1
Bryce Harper
2
Chris Heisey
10-Day DL
Chris Heisey (biceps) suffered an apparent setback, as his minor-league rehab assignment has been halted.
Heisey started a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, less than a week after he suffered his injury. "He might have rushed it some," manager Dusty Baker said on Friday. "I thought (that he was playing) was a miracle in the first place. We'll see. His arm was black and blue, which is to be expected. We'll just have to re-evaluate things."
Jun 3
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Max Scherzer
2
Stephen Strasburg
3
Tanner Roark
4
Gio Gonzalez
5
Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Koda Glover
10-Day DL
Nationals placed RHP Koda Glover on the 10-day disabled list with lower back stiffness.
Glover hurt his back in the shower prior to Saturday's game but didn't tell anyone until after blowing a save that afternoon. It's unclear at this point how long he might be sidelined. Matt Albers is probably the best bet for saves in the Nationals' bullpen right now.
Jun 11
2
Shawn Kelley
10-Day DL
Nationals placed RHP Shawn Kelley on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 17, with a strained right trapezius.
Kelley is barely a month removed from returning from the DL due to a lower back strain, and now he's on the shelf again. It's unclear how long he'll be out. Enny Romero looks like the best bet for saves in the Nats' bullpen at the moment.
Jun 18
3
Blake Treinen
4
Matt Albers
5
Oliver Perez
6
Joe Blanton
7
Jacob Turner
8
Enny Romero
9
Matt Grace
10
Sammy Solis
10-Day DL
Sammy Solis (elbow) began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday.
He let up one run—it came on a solo blast by Pawtucket outfielder Rusney Castillo—and one walk in his lone inning of work. The left-hander induced three groundouts while throwing 10 of his 16 pitches for strikes. Solis has been sidelined with elbow inflammation for the past two months, but should be back in the Nats' bullpen before long.
Jun 15
