Brian Goodwin | Outfielder | #8

Team: Washington Nationals
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/2/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 200
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Supplemental (Rd. 1) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Brian Goodwin went 3-for-4, walked twice and blasted a pair of home runs on Friday, leading the Nationals to victory over the Reds.
Goodwin got the Nats on the board with a solo shot off of Luis Castillo in the first inning. He added another solo blast in the seventh off of Wandy Peralta that pulled the Nationals even at 5-5 and would eventually force extra innings. Goodwin also delivered a two-out single in the 10th inning that advanced Trea Turner to third base, setting the stage for Bryce Harper's walkoff winner. Goodwin is hitting .265/.326/.578 with six homers and 15 RBI in his first 92 plate appearances with the Nationals. Jun 23 - 11:21 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750220200020020
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
317919614131162210.241.291.494.784
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700000270
201600000140
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 23CIN14300222200000.750.8332.250
Jun 21@ MIA14000000030000.000.000.000
Jun 20@ MIA14100012120000.250.400.250
Jun 18@ NYM14000001010000.000.000.000
Jun 17@ NYM11000000000000.000.000.000
Jun 16@ NYM11000001000000.000.000.000
Jun 15@ NYM15220011010000.400.400.800
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Syracuse(INT)AAA259023402119102921.256.327.367
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Matt Wieters
2Jose Lobaton
1B1Ryan Zimmerman
2Adam Lind
2B1Daniel Murphy
2Manny Delcarmen
SS1Trea Turner
2Stephen Drew
3B1Anthony Rendon
LF1Jayson Werth
2Brian Goodwin
3Ryan Raburn
CF1Michael Taylor
2Adam Eaton
RF1Bryce Harper
2Chris Heisey
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Max Scherzer
2Stephen Strasburg
3Tanner Roark
4Gio Gonzalez
5Joe Ross
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Koda Glover
2Shawn Kelley
3Blake Treinen
4Matt Albers
5Oliver Perez
6Joe Blanton
7Jacob Turner
8Enny Romero
9Matt Grace
10Sammy Solis
 

 