Derek Dietrich | Third Baseman | #32 Team: Miami Marlins Age / DOB: (28) / 7/18/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 212 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Georgia Tech Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB Contract: view contract details 2017: $1.7 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent

Derek Dietrich doubled and scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning as the Marlins edged the Padres 2-1 on Saturday. Dietrich led off the bottom of the 11th with a double, then advanced to third base on a sacrifice before scoring on a sac fly to end the contest. He finished 2-for-5 in the game. The 28-year-old has settled in as the team's starter at third base, and he's hitting .349/.334/.399 in 111 games to date.

Derek Dietrich will bat seventh Monday against the Giants. Dietrich was originally slated to bat sixth, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly decided to flip him and Tyler Moore in the order. Lefty Ty Blach is starting for San Francisco on Monday. Source: Tim Healey on Twitter

Derek Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI as the Marlins topped the Nationals on Tuesday night in Washington. Dietrich got the Marlins on the board with a game-tying solo homer off of A.J. Cole in the fourth inning. He also capped off their scoring with a two-run double in the seventh. With the two-hit attack, he's now hitting .246/.320/.409 with seven long balls and 36 RBI on the season.