Derek Dietrich | Third Baseman | #32

Team: Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/18/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 212
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Georgia Tech
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Derek Dietrich doubled and scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning as the Marlins edged the Padres 2-1 on Saturday.
Dietrich led off the bottom of the 11th with a double, then advanced to third base on a sacrifice before scoring on a sac fly to end the contest. He finished 2-for-5 in the game. The 28-year-old has settled in as the team's starter at third base, and he's hitting .349/.334/.399 in 111 games to date. Aug 27 - 12:55 AM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final52.400000101002001
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1113338319573843287901.249.334.399.734
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201706608930
20160167501380
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Aug 26SD15210001020000.400.400.600
Aug 24@ PHI12100011100020.500.800.500
Aug 23@ PHI13000000020000.000.000.000
Aug 22@ PHI210310002060000.300.300.400
Aug 20@ NYM13000000120000.000.250.000
Aug 19@ NYM12100000200000.500.750.500
Aug 18@ NYM14100000020000.250.250.250
Batters
PosRoleName
C1J.T. Realmuto
2A.J. Ellis
1B1Justin Bour
2Tyler Moore
3Tomas Telis
2B1Dee Gordon
2Mike Aviles
SS1J.T. Riddle
2Miguel Rojas
3B1Martin Prado
2Derek Dietrich
LF1Marcell Ozuna
CF1Christian Yelich
RF1Giancarlo Stanton
2Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Wei-Yin Chen
2Edinson Volquez
3Dan Straily
4Jose Urena
5Chris O'Grady
6Adam Conley
7Vance Worley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Brad Ziegler
2Kyle Barraclough
3Junichi Tazawa
4Dustin McGowan
5Nick Wittgren
6Drew Steckenrider
7Jarlin Garcia
8Brian Ellington
9Odrisamer Despaigne
10Severino Gonzalez
 

 