Player Results
Article Results
Dietrich races home in 11th to down Padres
Upton hits 28th homer as Tigers top White Sox
Rizzo homers twice, Cubs hang 17 on Phillies
Hoskins goes deep for fourth game in a row
La Stella goes deep twice in win over Phils
Pham's two-run shot helps Cards walk off Rays
Clevinger whiffs nine over six shutout frames
Cole homers, fires seven scoreless vs Reds
Jedd Gyorko leaves with hamstring injury
Clayton Kershaw (back) superb in rehab start
Castillo fans nine, allows one run in loss
Pinder smokes two bombs in win over Rangers
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Mike Aviles
(SS)
Brian Ellington
(R)
Tyler Moore
(1B)
Jesus Solorzano
(OF)
Wilson Valdez
(SS)
Jeff Baker
(1B)
A.J. Ellis
(C)
Justin Nicolino
(S)
Giancarlo Stanton
(OF)
Gil Velazquez
(3B)
Kyle Barraclough
(R)
Jarlin Garcia
(R)
Chris O'Grady
(S)
Drew Steckenrider
(R)
Edinson Volquez
(S)
Justin Bour
(1B)
Dee Gordon
(2B)
Marcell Ozuna
(OF)
Dan Straily
(S)
Austin Wates
(OF)
Wei-Yin Chen
(S)
Cody Hall
(R)
Troy Patton
(R)
Ichiro Suzuki
(OF)
Nick Wittgren
(R)
Adam Conley
(S)
Steve Holm
(C)
Martin Prado
(3B)
Craig Tatum
(C)
Vance Worley
(S)
William Cuevas
(R)
Donnie Joseph
(R)
J.T. Realmuto
(C)
Junichi Tazawa
(R)
Christian Yelich
(OF)
Odrisamer Despaigne
(R)
Dustin McGowan
(R)
J.T. Riddle
(SS)
Tomas Telis
(1B)
Brad Ziegler
(R)
Derek Dietrich
(3B)
Tommy Medica
(1B)
Miguel Rojas
(SS)
Jose Urena
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Derek Dietrich | Third Baseman | #32
Team:
Miami Marlins
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/18/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 212
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Georgia Tech
Drafted:
2010 / Rd. 2 (0) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $1.7 million, 2018-2020: Arb. Eligible, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Derek Dietrich doubled and scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning as the Marlins edged the Padres 2-1 on Saturday.
Dietrich led off the bottom of the 11th with a double, then advanced to third base on a sacrifice before scoring on a sac fly to end the contest. He finished 2-for-5 in the game. The 28-year-old has settled in as the team's starter at third base, and he's hitting .349/.334/.399 in 111 games to date.
Aug 27 - 12:55 AM
Derek Dietrich will bat seventh Monday against the Giants.
Dietrich was originally slated to bat sixth, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly decided to flip him and Tyler Moore in the order. Lefty Ty Blach is starting for San Francisco on Monday.
Aug 14 - 3:49 PM
Source:
Tim Healey on Twitter
Derek Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI as the Marlins topped the Nationals on Tuesday night in Washington.
Dietrich got the Marlins on the board with a game-tying solo homer off of A.J. Cole in the fourth inning. He also capped off their scoring with a two-run double in the seventh. With the two-hit attack, he's now hitting .246/.320/.409 with seven long balls and 36 RBI on the season.
Aug 8 - 10:29 PM
Derek Dietrich went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, and two runs scored Friday against the Reds.
Dietrich now has three straight multi-hit games. He’s batting just .241/.317/.386 through 86 games this season, but the playing time should be there now that Martin Prado has undergone knee surgery.
Jul 28 - 11:16 PM
Dietrich races home in 11th to down Padres
Aug 27 - 12:55 AM
Derek Dietrich batting seventh Monday
Aug 14 - 3:49 PM
Derek Dietrich goes deep in victory Tuesday
Aug 8 - 10:29 PM
Dietrich has two doubles in win over Reds
Jul 28 - 11:16 PM
More Derek Dietrich Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
5
2
.400
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
2
0
0
1
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
111
333
83
19
5
7
38
43
28
79
0
1
.249
.334
.399
.734
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
6
6
0
89
3
0
2016
0
16
75
0
13
8
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Aug 26
SD
1
5
2
1
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.600
Aug 24
@ PHI
1
2
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
2
0
.500
.800
.500
Aug 23
@ PHI
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Aug 22
@ PHI
2
10
3
1
0
0
0
2
0
6
0
0
0
0
.300
.300
.400
Aug 20
@ NYM
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Aug 19
@ NYM
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
.500
Aug 18
@ NYM
1
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
J.T. Realmuto
2
A.J. Ellis
1B
1
Justin Bour
10-Day DL
Justin Bour (oblique) played catch and took dry swings on Tuesday.
It was the first taste of baseball-related activity for Bour since he landed on the disabled list July 25 with a severe right oblique strain. "We’re a little ways away from him getting going and ramping things up," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters after the light workout. "There’s still a little time. He’s optimistic." The big first baseman had a tremendous first half, but he is a poor bet for meaningful fantasy contributions down the stretch.
Aug 23
2
Tyler Moore
3
Tomas Telis
2B
1
Dee Gordon
2
Mike Aviles
SS
1
J.T. Riddle
10-Day DL
Marlins manager Don Mattingly confirmed J.T. Riddle (shoulder) is out for the season.
Riddle will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a slap tear in his left shoulder on August 11. He'll finish the year with three homers, 31 RBI and a .250 average over 228 at-bats. Miguel Rojas will continue to man shortstop in his absence.
Aug 1
2
Miguel Rojas
3B
1
Martin Prado
10-Day DL
Martin Prado will be sidelined for 3-5 weeks after having arthroscopic right knee surgery Friday.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported earlier Friday that the surgery would end Prado's season, and while it very well might, it looks like there's a chance he makes it back. Obviously, fantasy owners have no reason to wait around for him.
Jul 28
2
Derek Dietrich
LF
1
Marcell Ozuna
CF
1
Christian Yelich
RF
1
Giancarlo Stanton
2
Ichiro Suzuki
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Wei-Yin Chen
10-Day DL
Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Thursday in the Gulf Coast League.
Minor league seasons are coming to an end, so the Marlins will have to get creative as they bring Chen along in his rehab. The 32-year-old left-hander has been on the disabled list since May 5 with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. He may make a start or two for Miami before the end of the MLB regular season, but it's definitely not something to count on.
Aug 23
2
Edinson Volquez
10-Day DL
Edinson Volquez will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday.
Volquez was believed to be dealing with just a knee injury but an MRI revealed that he also has a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. The usual timeline for Tommy John recovery is 12-15 months and since Volquez suffered the injury so late in the year, there's a good chance he won't pitch at all in 2018. With Volquez headed for free agency in 2019, it's quite possible the 34-year-old has pitched his final game as a Miami Marlin.
Aug 1
3
Dan Straily
4
Jose Urena
5
Chris O'Grady
10-Day DL
Marlins placed LHP Chris O'Grady on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.
O'Grady tweaked his oblique in the second inning of Monday's start versus the Nationals. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but oblique injuries almost always require longer than minimum DL stints. Odrisamer Despaigne threw 3 2/3 solid relief innings after O'Grady departed and would seem to be an obvious candidate to take his spot in the rotation.
Aug 8
6
Adam Conley
7
Vance Worley
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Brad Ziegler
2
Kyle Barraclough
3
Junichi Tazawa
4
Dustin McGowan
5
Nick Wittgren
10-Day DL
Marlins placed RHP Nick Wittgren on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, with a right elbow strain.
Wittgren has had a good year for the most part but has struggled of late and now we might know why. Odrisamer Despaigne is replacing him in the bullpen.
Jul 28
6
Drew Steckenrider
7
Jarlin Garcia
8
Brian Ellington
9
Odrisamer Despaigne
10
Severino Gonzalez
Headlines
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
Injured Indians, Hill's shattered perfection, Holland's rocky road, and more covered in our weekly recap.
More MLB Columns
»
Week That Was: Cleveland Chaos
Aug 26
»
The Week Ahead: He's Rich
Aug 26
»
Dose: Rhys to the Occasion
Aug 26
»
Dose: Chaos at Comerica
Aug 25
»
Waiver Wired: Grandy Man Can
Aug 24
»
Notes: It's Prospect Season
Aug 23
»
The Return of Oh
Aug 23
»
Dose: Disabled Dodgers
Aug 23
»
Dietrich races home in 11th to down Padres
»
Upton hits 28th homer as Tigers top White Sox
»
Rizzo homers twice, Cubs hang 17 on Phillies
»
Hoskins goes deep for fourth game in a row
»
La Stella goes deep twice in win over Phils
»
Pham's two-run shot helps Cards walk off Rays
»
Clevinger whiffs nine over six shutout frames
»
Cole homers, fires seven scoreless vs Reds
»
Jedd Gyorko leaves with hamstring injury
»
Clayton Kershaw (back) superb in rehab start
»
Castillo fans nine, allows one run in loss
»
Pinder smokes two bombs in win over Rangers
»
Win a FREE trip to the World Series plus cash prizes!
»
Dominate NFL DFS with RotoGrinders!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
