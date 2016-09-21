Daniel Descalso | Shortstop | #3 Team: Arizona Diamondbacks Age / DOB: (30) / 10/19/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 190 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: UC Davis Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / STL Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1.35 million, 2018: $2 million club option ($150,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Diamondbacks signed INF Daniel Descalso to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with a $2 million club option for 2018. Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Descalso will serve as a backup all around the Arizona infield in 2017 after batting .264/.349/.424 with a career-high eight home runs in 99 games last season for Colorado. He is a .242/.315/.352 lifetime hitter in MLB. The option for 2018 comes with a $150,000 buyout, thus the $1.5 million guarantee.

Daniel Descalso went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. Playing against his former club, the 29-year-old took former teammate Adam Wainwright deep in the fourth inning for a solo dong. A fractured left hand suffered in spring training has limited Descalso to 89 games, but he's taken well to Coors Field in his first year with the Rox. The utility infielder is hitting .275/.369/.455 with a career-high eight homers this year.

Daniel Descalso played hero with a pinch-hit walk-off RBI single in Friday’s 8-7 win over the Padres. The Rockies rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth against Padres closer Brandon Maurer. With a .267/.369/.442 batting line to go along with seven homers and 36 RBI, Descalso is currently enjoying his most productive offensive season. It might come as a surprise to learn that he has actually done more damage on the road than he has done at Coors Field. The 29-year-old is seeing some time at shortstop with Trevor Story done for the year, but he’s mostly an option in deeper fantasy formats.