Daniel Descalso | Shortstop | #3

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/19/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 190
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: UC Davis
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 3 (0) / STL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Diamondbacks signed INF Daniel Descalso to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with a $2 million club option for 2018.
Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Descalso will serve as a backup all around the Arizona infield in 2017 after batting .264/.349/.424 with a career-high eight home runs in 99 games last season for Colorado. He is a .242/.315/.352 lifetime hitter in MLB. The option for 2018 comes with a $150,000 buyout, thus the $1.5 million guarantee. Feb 7 - 5:59 PM
More Daniel Descalso Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
992506612283838345630.264.349.424.773
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
20160161431474
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
ClubClassGABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLG
Albuquerque(PCL)AAA4156100113201.400.500.467
