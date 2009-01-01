Player Page

Kyle Seager | Third Baseman | #15

Team: Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and four total RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.
Seager drove in his runs in multiple fashions. First up, an RBI double in the third inning. He was immediately back at it in the fourth courtesy of a two-run single and capped off his afternoon's work by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Seager is as consistent as they come on the whole, but is off to a bit of a slow start for the 2017 campaign. His two hits on Wednesday bumped his triple-slash up to .254/.364/.321 in 53 at-bats. He is still searching for his first home run after bopping 30 of them last season. Apr 19 - 8:12 PM
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final32.667040001020003
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1550113007481000.220.328.280.608
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201700001600
2016000015602
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 19MIA13210040200000.667.8001.000
Apr 18MIA13000000010000.000.000.000
Apr 17MIA13000000110000.000.250.000
Apr 16TEX14110001010000.250.250.500
Apr 15TEX14100021000000.250.250.250
Apr 14TEX13200000100000.667.750.667
Apr 12HOU14100011000000.250.250.250
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Mike Zunino
2Carlos Ruiz
1B1Danny Valencia
2B1Robinson Cano
SS1Jean Segura
2Shawn O'Malley
3Mike Freeman
3B1Kyle Seager
LF1Jarrod Dyson
2Taylor Motter
CF1Leonys Martin
2Guillermo Heredia
RF1Mitch Haniger
DH1Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Felix Hernandez
2Hisashi Iwakuma
3James Paxton
4Drew Smyly
5Yovani Gallardo
6Ariel Miranda
7Robert Whalen
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Edwin Diaz
2Steve Cishek
3Nick Vincent
4Evan Scribner
5Marc Rzepczynski
6Daniel Altavilla
7Evan Marshall
8Tony Zych
9Shae Simmons
10Dillon Overton
11James Pazos
 

 