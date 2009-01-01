Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Duda exits with hyperextended left elbow
Duda exits with possible wrist injury vs. PHI
Haniger finishes with three hits, four RBI
Kyle Seager drives in four runs vs. Marlins
Justin Turner (hand) not in lineup vs. COL
Logan Forsythe hits DL with broken toe
Russell slugs walkoff three-run bomb vs. MIL
Feliz blows first save as Brewers fall to CHC
Kelley and Glover to both see saves for Nats
Zach Britton (forearm) to undergo Friday MRI
Fowler goes 3-for-4 with two HRs vs. Pirates
Rosenthal earns save Wednesday for Cards
Player Page
Roster
Daniel Altavilla
(R)
Charlie Furbush
(R)
Evan Marshall
(R)
James Pazos
(R)
Shae Simmons
(R)
Robinson Cano
(2B)
Yovani Gallardo
(S)
Leonys Martin
(OF)
Carlos Ruiz
(C)
Drew Smyly
(S)
Steve Cishek
(R)
Mitch Haniger
(OF)
Zach Miner
(R)
Marc Rzepczynski
(R)
Danny Valencia
(1B)
Steve Clevenger
(C)
Guillermo Heredia
(OF)
Ariel Miranda
(S)
Joe Saunders
(R)
Nick Vincent
(R)
Nelson Cruz
(DH)
Felix Hernandez
(S)
Taylor Motter
(SS)
Evan Scribner
(R)
Robert Whalen
(S)
Edwin Diaz
(R)
Danny Hultzen
(S)
Shawn O'Malley
(SS)
Kyle Seager
(3B)
Mike Zunino
(C)
Jarrod Dyson
(OF)
Hisashi Iwakuma
(S)
James Paxton
(S)
Jean Segura
(SS)
Tony Zych
(R)
Mike Freeman
(1B)
Kyle Seager | Third Baseman | #15
Team:
Seattle Mariners
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $10.5 million, 2018: $18.5 million, 2019: $19 million, 2020: $19 million, 2021: $18 million, 2022: $15-20 million club option
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and four total RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.
Seager drove in his runs in multiple fashions. First up, an RBI double in the third inning. He was immediately back at it in the fourth courtesy of a two-run single and capped off his afternoon's work by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Seager is as consistent as they come on the whole, but is off to a bit of a slow start for the 2017 campaign. His two hits on Wednesday bumped his triple-slash up to .254/.364/.321 in 53 at-bats. He is still searching for his first home run after bopping 30 of them last season.
Apr 19 - 8:12 PM
Kyle Seager failed to get a hit in six plate appearances but he walked three times and drove in a run during an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
The final walk came with the bases loaded in the 13th inning, driving in what the Mariners hoped would be the winning run. The Astros dashed those hopes by scoring three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Seager is 1-for-8 so far but figures to be one of the best fantasy third basemen again this year. He batted .278/.359/.499 with 30 homers and 99 RBI in 2016.
Apr 6 - 12:54 AM
Kyle Seager went 1-for-1 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies.
This was actually Seager's first double of the spring. Better late than never? The 29-year-old third baseman offers up a beautifully consistent bat for fantasy purposes and has hit at least 20 homers in each of the past five seasons. During the past campaign, he slashed .278/.359/.499 with 30 homers and 99 RBI in 597 at-bats.
Apr 1 - 5:42 PM
Kyle Seager slugged a two-run homer off Danny Duffy in the Mariners’ 4-3 win over the Royals in Cactus League action on Friday.
It was his first homer of the spring. While his brother received most of the attention last season, Kyle established new career-bests across the board last season, including 30 homers and 99 RBI. His .859 OPS was 71 points higehr than his previous career-high. He’s a rock-solid option at third base in mixed leagues.
Mar 24 - 7:00 PM
Kyle Seager drives in four runs vs. Marlins
Apr 19 - 8:12 PM
Seager walks three times, drives in a run Wed
Apr 6 - 12:54 AM
Kyle Seager hits spring double vs. Rockies
Apr 1 - 5:42 PM
Seager slugs two-run HR in Mariners' win
Mar 24 - 7:00 PM
More Kyle Seager Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
3
2
.667
0
4
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
0
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
15
50
11
3
0
0
7
4
8
10
0
0
.220
.328
.280
.608
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
0
0
16
0
0
2016
0
0
0
0
156
0
2
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 19
MIA
1
3
2
1
0
0
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.800
1.000
Apr 18
MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
Apr 17
MIA
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.250
.000
Apr 16
TEX
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 15
TEX
1
4
1
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Apr 14
TEX
1
3
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.667
.750
.667
Apr 12
HOU
1
4
1
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Mike Zunino
2
Carlos Ruiz
1B
1
Danny Valencia
2B
1
Robinson Cano
SS
1
Jean Segura
10-Day DL
Jean Segura (hamstring) is on track to be activated next Tuesday.
Segura will play several rehab games with Double-A Arkansas before joining the Mariners for the start of a Tuesday-Thursday series in Detroit. The shortstop landed on the 10-day disabled list April 11 because of a strained right hamstring. Taylor Motter has been filling in at short for Seattle and is expected to be kept around as a utilityman.
Apr 19
2
Shawn O'Malley
10-Day DL
Mariners placed INF/OF Shawn O'Malley on the 10-day disabled list with an appendectomy.
He had the procedure a little over a week ago. O'Malley might wind up missing most, if not all, of April.
Mar 31
3
Mike Freeman
3B
1
Kyle Seager
LF
1
Jarrod Dyson
2
Taylor Motter
CF
1
Leonys Martin
2
Guillermo Heredia
RF
1
Mitch Haniger
DH
1
Nelson Cruz
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Felix Hernandez
2
Hisashi Iwakuma
3
James Paxton
4
Drew Smyly
60-Day DL
Drew Smyly received a platelet rich plasma injection in his injured left elbow on Tuesday.
Smyly was placed on the 60-day DL with a strained flexor tendon, knocking him out for at least the first two months of 2016. The hope is that he'll resume throwing in about six weeks. Waiver claim Evan Marshall has taken Smyly's place on the 40-man roster.
Apr 5
5
Yovani Gallardo
6
Ariel Miranda
7
Robert Whalen
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Robert Whalen on the 10-day disabled list with a strained calf.
Whalen was injured a couple weeks ago. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.
Mar 31
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Edwin Diaz
2
Steve Cishek
10-Day DL
Steve Cishek (hip) tossed a scoreless inning Monday in his first minor league rehab appearance with Double-A Arkansas.
It was his first appearance since undergoing hip surgery last October. The plan calls for him to make three or four more appearances in the minors before joining the Mariners' bullpen. Barring any setbacks, he's on track to return by the end of the month.
Apr 18
3
Nick Vincent
4
Evan Scribner
5
Marc Rzepczynski
6
Daniel Altavilla
7
Evan Marshall
8
Tony Zych
9
Shae Simmons
10-Day DL
Mariners placed RHP Shae Simmons on the 10-day disabled list with a right flexor strain.
Simmons dealt with a sore pitching arm most of camp and had issues with his arm late last season, as well. There's no timetable for his return.
Mar 31
10
Dillon Overton
11
James Pazos
