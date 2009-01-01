Kyle Seager | Third Baseman | #15 Team: Seattle Mariners Age / DOB: (29) / 11/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: North Carolina Drafted: 2009 / Rd. 3 (0) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $7.5 million, 2017: $10.5 million, 2018: $18.5 million, 2019: $19 million, 2020: $19 million, 2021: $18 million, 2022: $15-20 million club option Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Kyle Seager went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and four total RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Marlins. Seager drove in his runs in multiple fashions. First up, an RBI double in the third inning. He was immediately back at it in the fourth courtesy of a two-run single and capped off his afternoon's work by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning. Seager is as consistent as they come on the whole, but is off to a bit of a slow start for the 2017 campaign. His two hits on Wednesday bumped his triple-slash up to .254/.364/.321 in 53 at-bats. He is still searching for his first home run after bopping 30 of them last season.

Kyle Seager failed to get a hit in six plate appearances but he walked three times and drove in a run during an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Wednesday. The final walk came with the bases loaded in the 13th inning, driving in what the Mariners hoped would be the winning run. The Astros dashed those hopes by scoring three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame. Seager is 1-for-8 so far but figures to be one of the best fantasy third basemen again this year. He batted .278/.359/.499 with 30 homers and 99 RBI in 2016.

Kyle Seager went 1-for-1 with a double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rockies. This was actually Seager's first double of the spring. Better late than never? The 29-year-old third baseman offers up a beautifully consistent bat for fantasy purposes and has hit at least 20 homers in each of the past five seasons. During the past campaign, he slashed .278/.359/.499 with 30 homers and 99 RBI in 597 at-bats.