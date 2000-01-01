Mitch Moreland | First Baseman | #18 Team: Boston Red Sox Age / DOB: (31) / 9/6/1985 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 235 Bats / Throws: Left / Left College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mitch Moreland slugged his first home run of the season as part of a three-hit game Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays. Moreland put Boston on the board with a solo blast off Erasmo Ramirez to begin the second inning. He followed that up with a double in the fourth and a single to center field in the seventh. Moreland is hitting a robust .333 in the early going with a league-leading nine doubles. Until Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is ready to spell him against left-handers, Moreland should continue to play an everyday role at first base.

Mitch Moreland doubled for the seventh straight game Thursday against the Pirates. Moreland is tied with Yadier Molina for the second-longest such streak of the decade, one game behind... Yadier Molina. Molina doubled in eight straight games last July and August and seven straight games back in 2013.

Mitch Moreland went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Monday's loss to the Tigers. He had three of the Red Sox' four hits on the day, as they were completely shut down by Justin Verlander and the Tigers' bullpen. While he's driven in just one run so far this season, Moreland now has eight hits over his last four games.