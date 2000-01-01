Welcome,
Fernando Abad
(R)
Heath Hembree
(R)
Sandy Leon
(C)
David Price
(S)
Pablo Sandoval
(3B)
Matt Barnes
(R)
Marco Hernandez
(SS)
Juan Carlos Linares
(OF)
Carlos Quentin
(OF)
Robby Scott
(R)
Andrew Benintendi
(OF)
Matt Hoffman
(R)
Carlos Marmol
(R)
Hanley Ramirez
(DH)
Steve Selsky
(OF)
Mookie Betts
(OF)
Brock Holt
(OF)
Justin Maxwell
(OF)
Mike Rivera
(C)
Carson Smith
(R)
Xander Bogaerts
(SS)
Casey Janssen
(R)
Luke Montz
(C)
Eduardo Rodriguez
(S)
Tyler Thornburg
(R)
Jackie Bradley
(OF)
Joe Kelly
(R)
Mitch Moreland
(1B)
Henry Rodriguez
(2B)
Andres Torres
(OF)
Jesse Carlson
(R)
Craig Kimbrel
(R)
Dustin Pedroia
(2B)
Robbie Ross
(R)
Christian Vazquez
(C)
Roenis Elias
(S)
Dan Kolb
(R)
Drew Pomeranz
(S)
Josh Rutledge
(3B)
Steven Wright
(S)
Ryan Harvey
(R)
Bryan LaHair
(1B)
Rick Porcello
(S)
Chris Sale
(S)
Chris Young
(OF)
Full Depth Charts
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mitch Moreland | First Baseman | #18
Team:
Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 9/6/1985
Ht / Wt:
6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws:
Left / Left
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2007 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $5.5 million, 2018: Free Agent
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mitch Moreland slugged his first home run of the season as part of a three-hit game Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays.
Moreland put Boston on the board with a solo blast off Erasmo Ramirez to begin the second inning. He followed that up with a double in the fourth and a single to center field in the seventh. Moreland is hitting a robust .333 in the early going with a league-leading nine doubles. Until Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is ready to spell him against left-handers, Moreland should continue to play an everyday role at first base.
Apr 15 - 9:12 PM
Mitch Moreland doubled for the seventh straight game Thursday against the Pirates.
Moreland is tied with Yadier Molina for the second-longest such streak of the decade, one game behind... Yadier Molina. Molina doubled in eight straight games last July and August and seven straight games back in 2013.
Apr 13 - 5:42 PM
Mitch Moreland went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Monday's loss to the Tigers.
He had three of the Red Sox' four hits on the day, as they were completely shut down by Justin Verlander and the Tigers' bullpen. While he's driven in just one run so far this season, Moreland now has eight hits over his last four games.
Apr 10 - 5:09 PM
Mitch Moreland went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored as the Red Sox fell to the Tigers in Detroit on Saturday.
Moreland doubled and scored in the second inning, accounting for the Red Sox lone run in the contest. He has now had multiple hits in consecutive games, raising his season slash to .222/.222/.333.
Apr 8 - 6:30 PM
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
4
3
.750
1
1
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
0
7
0
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
10
38
11
8
0
0
1
5
5
10
0
0
.289
.386
.500
.886
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2016
0
139
0
0
0
0
5
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Apr 15
TB
1
4
3
1
0
1
1
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.750
Apr 14
TB
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
.200
.000
Apr 13
PIT
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.500
.667
Apr 12
BAL
1
3
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
.333
.600
.667
Apr 11
BAL
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
Apr 10
@ DET
1
4
3
2
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
.750
.750
1.250
Apr 9
@ DET
1
2
1
1
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
.500
.750
1.000
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Sandy Leon
2
Christian Vazquez
1B
1
Mitch Moreland
2B
1
Dustin Pedroia
2
Josh Rutledge
Sidelined
Red Sox placed INF Josh Rutledge on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain.
Rutledge suffered the injury in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh. Utility man Brock Holt will continue to serve as infield depth for the Red Sox.
Apr 1
SS
1
Xander Bogaerts
3B
1
Pablo Sandoval
2
Brock Holt
LF
1
Andrew Benintendi
2
Chris Young
3
Steve Selsky
CF
1
Jackie Bradley
10-Day DL
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Friday that Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee) could return to the lineup as early as Wednesday.
Bradley took a successful round of batting practice on Friday without any issues and has made quick progress since suffering a right knee sprain while rounding first base during Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Apr 14
RF
1
Mookie Betts
DH
1
Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Chris Sale
2
David Price
10-Day DL
David Price (elbow) threw another successful bullpen session on Saturday.
The next step is for him to face live hitters in a simulated game and if all goes well he could then proceed to a minor league rehab assignment. Barring any setbacks, Price remains on track for a return to the Red Sox in the middle of May.
Apr 15
3
Rick Porcello
4
Drew Pomeranz
5
Steven Wright
6
Eduardo Rodriguez
7
Roenis Elias
10-Day DL
Red Sox placed LHP Roenis Elias on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain.
Elias hasn't pitched in almost a month and has yet to resume throwing. The left-hander spent the bulk of last season in Triple-A and will probably follow a similar plan in 2017.
Apr 1
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Craig Kimbrel
2
Tyler Thornburg
10-Day DL
Red Sox manager John Farrell said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) is on track to begin a throwing program on Wednesday.
Previous reports indicated that Thornburg could potentially resume throwing on Monday, but like many on the Red Sox, he came down with the flu. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right shoulder impingement and there's no clear timetable for his return.
Apr 11
3
Joe Kelly
4
Robbie Ross
5
Fernando Abad
6
Matt Barnes
7
Carson Smith
10-Day DL
Carson Smith (elbow) has been cleared to resume throwing bullpen sessions.
Smith felt some lingering elbow tightness during his last mound workout of the spring and was shut down for about 10 days, but the right-hander is clearly doing better now. He could be ready for a minor league rehab assignment around early-to-mid May and projects to join the Red Sox bullpen sometime in June. Smith underwent Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery 11 months ago.
Apr 11
8
Heath Hembree
9
Robby Scott
10
Ben Taylor
