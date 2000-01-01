Player Page

Mitch Moreland | First Baseman | #18

Team: Boston Red Sox
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/6/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3" / 235
Bats / Throws: Left / Left
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 17 (0) / TEX
Contract: view contract details
Mitch Moreland slugged his first home run of the season as part of a three-hit game Saturday in the Red Sox’s win over the Rays.
Moreland put Boston on the board with a solo blast off Erasmo Ramirez to begin the second inning. He followed that up with a double in the fourth and a single to center field in the seventh. Moreland is hitting a robust .333 in the early going with a league-leading nine doubles. Until Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) is ready to spell him against left-handers, Moreland should continue to play an everyday role at first base. Apr 15 - 9:12 PM
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final43.750110201001070
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1038118001551000.289.386.500.886
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201701100000
2016013900005
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 15TB14310112010000.750.7501.750
Apr 14TB14000000000010.000.200.000
Apr 13PIT13110001110000.333.500.667
Apr 12BAL13110000210000.333.600.667
Apr 11BAL14110000010000.250.250.500
Apr 10@ DET14320001010000.750.7501.250
Apr 9@ DET12110011200000.500.7501.000
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Sandy Leon
2Christian Vazquez
1B1Mitch Moreland
2B1Dustin Pedroia
2Josh Rutledge
SS1Xander Bogaerts
3B1Pablo Sandoval
2Brock Holt
LF1Andrew Benintendi
2Chris Young
3Steve Selsky
CF1Jackie Bradley
RF1Mookie Betts
DH1Hanley Ramirez
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Sale
2David Price
3Rick Porcello
4Drew Pomeranz
5Steven Wright
6Eduardo Rodriguez
7Roenis Elias
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Craig Kimbrel
2Tyler Thornburg
3Joe Kelly
4Robbie Ross
5Fernando Abad
6Matt Barnes
7Carson Smith
8Heath Hembree
9Robby Scott
10Ben Taylor
 

 