Hunter Strickland | Relief Pitcher | #60 Team: San Francisco Giants Age / DOB: (28) / 9/24/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 18 (0) / BOS Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $555,000, 2018-2021: Arb. Eligible, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Major League Baseball has upheld Hunter Strickland's six-game suspension. It's a wonder how that decision took so long. Strickland was handed the six-game suspension back in late May for intentionally throwing at Bryce Harper and it took two weeks for his appeal to be heard. It then took another six days for MLB to review the case. Strickland, who had remained active all that time, will begin serving the suspension Monday night. Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter

Hunter Strickland had his suspension appeal hearing Tuesday. Strickland said he thought the two-hour hearing went well and was told a ruling would be announced "as soon as possible." Major League Baseball issued Strickland a six-game suspension back on May 30 for intentionally throwing at Bryce Harper, but he appealed and has remained active for the last two weeks. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter

Hunter Strickland's appeal of his six-game suspension won't be heard until June 13. Bryce Harper has already gotten his suspension reduced from four to three games for the same incident, so it's unclear why Strickland's appeal will take longer. The reliever can continue pitching for the Giants until then. Source: Alex Pavlovic on Twitter