Player Page

Weather | Roster

Hunter Strickland | Relief Pitcher | #60

Team: San Francisco Giants
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/24/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2007 / Rd. 18 (0) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Major League Baseball has upheld Hunter Strickland's six-game suspension.
It's a wonder how that decision took so long. Strickland was handed the six-game suspension back in late May for intentionally throwing at Bryce Harper and it took two weeks for his appeal to be heard. It then took another six days for MLB to review the case. Strickland, who had remained active all that time, will begin serving the suspension Monday night. Jun 19 - 3:39 PM
Source: Andrew Baggarly on Twitter
More Hunter Strickland Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
SF300120626.023661326002.081.38
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 15@ COL10010.1211100027.009.00
Jun 14KC100001.01000100.001.00
Jun 13KC100001.01001100.002.00
Jun 11MIN100001.00001100.001.00
Jun 10MIN100001.01000100.001.00
Jun 8@ MLW100001.20000100.00.00
Jun 5@ MLW10000.10000100.00.00
Jun 3@ PHI100001.0322010018.003.00
May 31WAS100001.00001100.001.00
Fantasy Points

Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Buster Posey
2Nick Hundley
1B1Brandon Belt
2Michael Morse
2B1Joe Panik
2Aaron Hill
3Kelby Tomlinson
SS1Brandon Crawford
3B1Eduardo Nunez
2Conor Gillaspie
LF1Austin Slater
2Jarrett Parker
CF1Denard Span
2Gorkys Hernandez
RF1Hunter Pence
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Madison Bumgarner
2Johnny Cueto
3Jeff Samardzija
4Matt Moore
5Matt Cain
6Ty Blach
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Mark Melancon
2Hunter Strickland
3Derek Law
4Cory Gearrin
5George Kontos
6Bryan Morris
7Josh Osich
8Sam Dyson
9Will Smith
 

 