Josh Harrison | Second Baseman | #5

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/8/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 190
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: Cincinnati
Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (0) / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Josh Harrison was pulled from Sunday's game against the Mets after being hit on the right calf by a pitch.
It's the 10th time this season that Harrison has been hit by a pitch. The Pirates should have more on his status soon. Jun 4 - 3:21 PM
Source: Bill Brink on Twitter
In Progress
StatusABHAVGHRRBISBRCS2B3BBBKEPAST
Final21.500000100001013
Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
542066310171823123553.306.367.466.833
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
2017003002950
2016001280010
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Jun 4@ NYM12100001010011.500.667.500
Jun 3@ NYM15200000010000.400.400.400
Jun 2@ NYM14310122000010.750.8001.750
May 31ARZ15000001120000.000.167.000
May 30ARZ14110000010000.250.250.500
May 29ARZ14000000010000.000.000.000
May 28NYM15200000010000.400.400.400
Batters
PosRoleName
C1Francisco Cervelli
2Chris Stewart
3Elias Diaz
1B1Josh Bell
2John Jaso
2B1Josh Harrison
2Phil Gosselin
3Max Moroff
SS1Jordy Mercer
3B1Jung Ho Kang
2David Freese
LF1Gregory Polanco
2Adam Frazier
3Jose Osuna
CF1Starling Marte
RF1Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Gerrit Cole
2Jameson Taillon
3Ivan Nova
4Chad Kuhl
5Tyler Glasnow
6Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Tony Watson
2Daniel Hudson
3Felipe Rivero
4Juan Nicasio
5Antonio Bastardo
6Johnny Barbato
7Wade LeBlanc
8Josh Lindblom
9Jhan Marinez
 

 