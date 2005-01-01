Josh Harrison | Second Baseman | #5 Team: Pittsburgh Pirates Age / DOB: (29) / 7/8/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 190 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: Cincinnati Drafted: 2008 / Rd. 6 (0) / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $10.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2020: $11.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout) Share: Tweet

Josh Harrison was pulled from Sunday's game against the Mets after being hit on the right calf by a pitch. It's the 10th time this season that Harrison has been hit by a pitch. The Pirates should have more on his status soon. Source: Bill Brink on Twitter

Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored Friday versus the Mets. Harrison doubled home a run in the Pirates’ seven-run sixth inning and put the cherry on top with a solo blast in the ninth. The 29-year-old has six multi-hit games in his last 10 and owns a .303/.366/.468 batting line on the year. He has already hit seven home runs, which leaves him one shy of his total from the last two seasons combined.

Josh Harrison is getting the day off Wednesday against the Nationals. Harrison slugged his sixth home run of the season on Tuesday night, but Gift Ngoepe will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday for the Pirates. Washington is throwing right-hander Jacob Turner. Source: Rotoworld Daily Lineups