Player Results
Article Results
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Johnny Barbato
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
John Jaso
(OF)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Josh Harrison | Second Baseman | #5
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 7/8/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 190
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
Cincinnati
Drafted:
2008 / Rd. 6 (0) / CHC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $7.5 million, 2018: $10 million, 2019: $10.5 million club option ($1 million buyout), 2020: $11.5 million club option ($500,000 buyout)
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Josh Harrison was pulled from Sunday's game against the Mets after being hit on the right calf by a pitch.
It's the 10th time this season that Harrison has been hit by a pitch. The Pirates should have more on his status soon.
Jun 4 - 3:21 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Josh Harrison went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, and two runs scored Friday versus the Mets.
Harrison doubled home a run in the Pirates’ seven-run sixth inning and put the cherry on top with a solo blast in the ninth. The 29-year-old has six multi-hit games in his last 10 and owns a .303/.366/.468 batting line on the year. He has already hit seven home runs, which leaves him one shy of his total from the last two seasons combined.
Jun 2 - 11:24 PM
Josh Harrison is getting the day off Wednesday against the Nationals.
Harrison slugged his sixth home run of the season on Tuesday night, but Gift Ngoepe will start at second base and bat eighth Wednesday for the Pirates. Washington is throwing right-hander Jacob Turner.
May 17 - 2:27 PM
Source:
Rotoworld Daily Lineups
Josh Harrison hit a solo homer and added a single Tuesday against the Nationals.
Harrison took Stephen Strasburg deep in the first inning for his sixth home run of the season, a total that's just two shy of his last two seasons combined. The Pirates are really struggling, but it hasn't been because of Harrison (.292/.355/.482).
May 16 - 10:44 PM
Josh Harrison exits following HBP in calf
Jun 4 - 3:21 PM
Harrison has three hits, homer vs. Mets
Jun 2 - 11:24 PM
Josh Harrison getting day off on Wednesday
May 17 - 2:27 PM
Josh Harrison homers off of Strasburg
May 16 - 10:44 PM
More Josh Harrison Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Pirates Tickets
In Progress
Status
AB
H
AVG
HR
RBI
SB
R
CS
2B
3B
BB
K
E
P
AST
Final
2
1
.500
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
3
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
54
206
63
10
1
7
18
23
12
35
5
3
.306
.367
.466
.833
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2017
0
0
30
0
29
5
0
2016
0
0
128
0
0
1
0
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Jun 4
@ NYM
1
2
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
0
1
1
.500
.667
.500
Jun 3
@ NYM
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Jun 2
@ NYM
1
4
3
1
0
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
1
0
.750
.800
1.750
May 31
ARZ
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.000
.167
.000
May 30
ARZ
1
4
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.500
May 29
ARZ
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
May 28
NYM
1
5
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
.400
.400
.400
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
Sidelined
Josh Harrison was pulled from Sunday's game against the Mets after being hit on the right calf by a pitch.
It's the 10th time this season that Harrison has been hit by a pitch. The Pirates should have more on his status soon.
Jun 4
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Jameson Taillon (cancer) will make another rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Taillon allowed just one unearned run over five innings Friday with Indy, after working three scoreless innings in his rehab debut last Sunday at Double-A Altoona. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely return to the Pirates' starting rotation after Wednesday's outing, assuming it goes smoothly. He underwent surgery just four weeks ago for testicular cancer.
Jun 3
3
Ivan Nova
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Bastardo made two appearances in extended spring training this week and apparently felt good enough to begin a minor league rehab stint. A strained left quad has sidelined him since late April.
May 27
6
Johnny Barbato
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
Jhan Marinez
Spam For Pham
Jun 4
Brad Johnson covers his MLB waiver wire targets for Monday, June 5.
