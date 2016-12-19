Player Page

Doug Fister | Starting Pitcher | #58

Team: Houston Astros
Age / DOB:  (33) / 2/4/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'8" / 210
Bats / Throws: Left / Right
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (0) / SEA
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets "have looked at" Doug Fister.
However, Heyman adds that Fister is still holding out for a major league contract. Fister is now 33 and holds a 4.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 283 1/3 innings over the last two seasons, so he probably can't afford to be too picky at this point. The Mets wouldn't mind adding rotation depth with Steven Matz (forearm) and Seth Lugo (elbow) on the disabled list and Zack Wheeler's health far from a sure thing. Fister obviously didn't pitch for any team this spring, so he would need time in the minors to build his stamina up. Apr 7 - 12:20 PM
