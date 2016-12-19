Doug Fister | Starting Pitcher | #58

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Heyman: Mets 'have looked at' Doug Fister
Price (elbow) to throw bullpen session Monday
Hanley Ramirez out on Friday with the flu
Josh Bell in No. 2 spot for Pirates on Friday
Mookie Betts (flu) sitting out again Friday
Diaz fans two Astros en route to first save
Matt Harvey strong in debut win over Braves
Kemp blasts two homers in loss to Mets
Morales slams Rays, leads Jays to first win
Realmuto keeps mashing, Marlins win in extras
Garrett Richards (biceps) to have MRI Friday
Puig homers twice to lead Dodgers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
Romo Walks Away
Apr 5
How Bye Weeks Affect WRs
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Sherman initially asked to be traded
Texans to target quarterback at pick No. 25?
Jets may still move Eric Decker before season
Jets still likely to deal Sheldon Richardson?
Trevone Boykin arrested again on Thursday
Marvin Lewis not expecting contract extension
Greg Hardy taking part in 'spring league'
Report: Adrian Peterson to visit the Saints
Report: Seahawks have initiated Sherman talks
Broncos and Redskins 'loom' for McCaffrey?
Anquan Boldin still planning to play in 2017
Report: Sherman will cost player & high pick
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Booker Bonanza
Apr 7
Dose: The Jimmy & Mirotic Show
Apr 7
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 7
Apr 7
Roundtable: Dynasty Stashes
Apr 6
Dose: Cavs back on top!
Apr 6
Schedule Strengths by Position
Apr 5
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 5
Apr 5
Dose: Westbrook ties Big O!
Apr 5
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
George Hill (groin) remains doubtful Friday
Favors (knee) upgraded to probable for Friday
Rodney Hood (knee) will play Friday vs. MIN
Jameer Nelson (calf) ruled out for Friday
Seth Curry (shoulder) ruled out Friday
Anderson (ankle) to play limited mins Friday
Report: Carmelo Anthony (rest) out Friday
Porzingis may be shut down for the season
Blazers win as Allen Crabbe scores 25 points
Tim Hardaway Jr. scores 23 points in win
Fresh Prince: Taurean scores 20 points
Isaiah Thomas scores 35 points vs. ATL
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Leafs lose, WC Spot Still Open
Apr 7
Fantasy Nuggets Week 26
Apr 6
Podcast: Fantasy Award Winners
Apr 6
Capitals Clinch First Overall
Apr 6
Supportive Sheary
Apr 5
Capitals close to Pres Trophy
Apr 5
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Apr 4
Line Changes: Resting, Reeling
Apr 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Stamkos unlikely to play Friday and Sunday
Torey Krug leaves early due to LBI
Connor McDavid picks up 30th goal
Milan Lucic hat trick leads Oilers past SJ
John Gibson turns in shutout against Hawks
Henrik Sedin picks up three assists in loss
Devan Dubnyk sets Wild record
Viktor Arvidsson scores 2G, 2A in win vs DAL
Jaden Schwartz nets 1G, 2A in win over FLA
Sens clinch playoff spot with win over Bruins
Murray: Cam Fowler to miss two-to-six weeks
29-save shutout for Jaroslav Halak vs Canes
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
Wrapup: Martinsville Speedway
Apr 2
Update: Martinsville (Spring)
Apr 1
STP 500 Stats
Mar 31
DFS: Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 30
Chasing Martinsville (Spring)
Mar 29
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hamlin spins in first minutes of TX practice
Reddick: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Poole: My Bariatric Solutions 300 advance
Smith aligns with Big Brothers Big Sisters
Thomas Praytor: Music City 200 advance
Erik Jones has three straight top-15s on type
Ryan Blaney should challenge for a top-10
Chris Buescher will be a top TX dark horse
Timmy Hill has been consistent recently
Earnhardt’s top-10-less streak reaches 10
Clint Bowyer is on a five-race, top-15 streak
Landon Cassill is finishing what he starts
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: 81st Masters
Apr 5
Expert Picks: 81st Masters
Apr 4
Masters Preview and Power Rank
Apr 3
Henley ends drought; wins SHO
Apr 3
81st Masters Preview
Apr 3
FanDuel Focus: Houston Open
Mar 29
Shell Houston Open: Preview
Mar 28
Expert Picks: Houston Open
Mar 28
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McGirt sprints around Augusta National in R2
Garcia signs only clean card in R1 of Masters
Westwood rallies late in R1 of the Masters
Hoffman laps the field in R1 of 81st Masters
McGirt takes it low in R1 of Masters debut
Mickelson in the mix early @ Augusta National
D. Johnson (back) WDs from 81st Masters
D. Johnson injures back ahead of 81st Masters
Willett set for title defense at the Masters
Matsuyama one to watch at the 81st Masters
Campos career-TOUR-best solo 7th at SHO
Fowler salvages two-way T3 with inward 32
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 7
Podcast: Dane Brugler
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Jaguars
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Titans
Apr 6
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 6
NFL Team Needs: Colts
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Texans
Apr 5
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Pat Mahomes reportedly paying Browns a visit
Report: Melifonwu on official visit to Browns
Jets host EDGE Charles Harris for visit
Norris: Expect Steelers to add receiver early
Add Raiders to T Davenport's workout list
Dalvin Cook visiting the Bengals Friday
Is LB Jarrad Davis locked into round one?
Transferring DT Fehoko to decide on April 17
Penn St. CB Reid suffers serious knee injury
Purdue reels in ex-Notre Dame WR Holmes
Falcons to work out, then host, Ohio's Basham
Panthers hosted RB McCaffrey for a visit
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW32
Apr 7
The Bargain Hunter-Week 32
Apr 7
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW32
Apr 7
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 32
Apr 6
AM's Perfect XI - Week 32
Apr 6
Team News - Week 31
Apr 4
DFS Soccer: Week 31
Apr 4
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW31
Apr 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Kane returns, available for selection v WAT
Fears realized, Mane ruled out rest of season
Tottenham confirm that Winks' season is over
Potential crisis at GK for Spurs this weekend
Lingard pens new four year deal at Man Utd
Gabbiandini and Bertrand doubtful for GW32
Romeu banned for 2 games after 10th yellow
Davis doubtful after picking up a knock
Bertrand among several players to be checked
Carroll a minor concern for the Swans clash
A late decision on Defour for Saturday
Gabriel Jesus returns to light training
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jose Altuve
(2B)
Darin Downs
(R)
Marwin Gonzalez
(1B)
Brian McCann
(C)
Josh Reddick
(OF)
Nori Aoki
(OF)
Kyle Farnsworth
(R)
Luke Gregerson
(R)
Lance McCullers
(S)
Joe Sclafani
(2B)
Charles Basford
(R)
Michael Feliz
(R)
Yulieski Gurriel
(1B)
Collin McHugh
(S)
Tony Sipp
(R)
Carlos Beltran
(DH)
Mike Fiers
(S)
Jandel Gustave
(R)
Charlie Morton
(S)
George Springer
(OF)
Alex Bregman
(3B)
Doug Fister
(S)
Will Harris
(R)
Joe Musgrove
(S)
Danry Vasquez
(OF)
Edwar Cabrera
(S)
Evan Gattis
(C)
Dallas Keuchel
(S)
Ariel Ovando
(OF)
Blair Walters
(S)
Carlos Correa
(SS)
Ken Giles
(R)
Chia-Jen Lo
(R)
David Paulino
(S)
Danny Worth
(2B)
Chris Devenski
(R)
Alex Gillingham
(S)
Jake Marisnick
(OF)
Brad Peacock
(R)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Doug Fister | Starting Pitcher | #58
Team:
Houston Astros
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 2/4/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'8" / 210
Bats / Throws:
Left / Right
College:
Fresno State
Drafted:
2006 / Rd. 7 (0) / SEA
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets "have looked at" Doug Fister.
However, Heyman adds that Fister is still holding out for a major league contract. Fister is now 33 and holds a 4.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 283 1/3 innings over the last two seasons, so he probably can't afford to be too picky at this point. The Mets wouldn't mind adding rotation depth with Steven Matz (forearm) and Seth Lugo (elbow) on the disabled list and Zack Wheeler's health far from a sure thing. Fister obviously didn't pitch for any team this spring, so he would need time in the minors to build his stamina up.
Apr 7 - 12:20 PM
Source:
FanRagSports.com
According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Royals have expressed interested in free agent right-hander Doug Fister.
The Royals have been looking to add a starter since the tragic death of Yordano Ventura last month. Fister has gotten a few nibbles this offseason—the Mariners, Marlins, Padres and Pirates have all shown varying degrees of interest—but remains on the market. The 33-year-old has an impressive track record but is coming off a down year in Houston (12-13, 4.64 ERA). The Royals have also checked in on former Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel.
Feb 4 - 5:32 PM
Source:
Boston Globe
According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Padres have expressed interest in free agent right-hander Doug Fister.
The Padres set out to remake their entire rotation this winter and have already added the likes of Jhoulys Chacin, Tyrell Jenkins and Zach Lee to the mix. Fister struggled with the Astros in 2016, registering a 4.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 115/62 K/BB ratio over 180 1/3 innings. A move to the National League and the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park would certainly be a boon to his fantasy outlook.
Jan 7 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirms the Mariners have interest in free agent starter Doug Fister.
Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune was first to report news of the M's interest back in late November. They're likely just waiting for his asking price to fall. Fister makes for a decent buy-low in this weak free agent pitching market after registering a 4.64 ERA and 115/62 K/BB ratio in 180 1/3 innings this past season for the Astros. He had a 3.24 ERA in 853 2/3 innings between 2011-2015 and is only 32 years old. Seattle is a pretty great fit for a rebound.
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:30:00 AM
Source:
Jon Morosi on Twitter
Heyman: Mets 'have looked at' Doug Fister
Apr 7 - 12:20 PM
Report: Royals showing interest in Doug Fister
Feb 4 - 5:32 PM
Padres have expressed interest in Doug Fister
Jan 7 - 11:07 AM
Mariners have interest in starter Doug Fister
Mon, Dec 19, 2016 10:30:00 AM
More Doug Fister Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
S. Gray
OAK
(2688)
2
I. Desmond
COL
(2680)
3
A. Beltre
TEX
(2652)
4
G. Richards
LAA
(2630)
5
D. Dahl
COL
(2599)
6
J. Kipnis
CLE
(2588)
7
D. Pomeranz
BOS
(2477)
8
E. Thames
MLW
(2466)
9
D. Price
BOS
(2465)
10
L. Lynn
STL
(2450)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Astros Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Brian McCann
2
Evan Gattis
1B
1
Yulieski Gurriel
2
Marwin Gonzalez
2B
1
Jose Altuve
SS
1
Carlos Correa
3B
1
Alex Bregman
LF
1
Nori Aoki
CF
1
George Springer
2
Jake Marisnick
RF
1
Josh Reddick
DH
1
Carlos Beltran
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Dallas Keuchel
2
Collin McHugh
10-Day DL
Collin McHugh (arm) lasted just one inning in Thursday's rehab start for Triple-A Fresno, allowing three runs, three hits and one walk versus Reno.
McHugh called a trainer out to the mound after throwing a few warmup pitches in the second inning. This would indicate he suffered some sort of setback. McHugh threw just 26 pitches before exiting.
Apr 6
3
Lance McCullers
4
Charlie Morton
5
Mike Fiers
6
Joe Musgrove
7
Brad Peacock
8
David Paulino
10-Day DL
Astros placed RHP David Paulino on the 10-day disabled list with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
He'll stay back in extended spring training. Paulino will be assigned to Triple-A Fresno once healthy.
Apr 2
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Ken Giles
2
Will Harris
3
Luke Gregerson
4
Tony Sipp
5
Chris Devenski
6
Michael Feliz
7
Jandel Gustave
Headlines
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
D.J. Short and Ryan Boyer discuss Opening Week storylines in the latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast.
More MLB Columns
»
Podcast: Opening Week Recap
Apr 7
»
Dose: Surging Twins
Apr 7
»
Waiver Wired: Shop for Shaw
Apr 6
»
Daily Dose: Four Aces
Apr 6
»
Committee Time in Oakland
Apr 5
»
Notes: Courting Cole
Apr 5
»
Dose: Give Lance Chants
Apr 5
»
Roundtable: Bold Calls
Apr 4
MLB Headlines
»
Heyman: Mets 'have looked at' Doug Fister
»
Price (elbow) to throw bullpen session Monday
»
Hanley Ramirez out on Friday with the flu
»
Josh Bell in No. 2 spot for Pirates on Friday
»
Mookie Betts (flu) sitting out again Friday
»
Diaz fans two Astros en route to first save
»
Matt Harvey strong in debut win over Braves
»
Kemp blasts two homers in loss to Mets
»
Morales slams Rays, leads Jays to first win
»
Realmuto keeps mashing, Marlins win in extras
»
Garrett Richards (biceps) to have MRI Friday
»
Puig homers twice to lead Dodgers
MLB Links
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved