Doug Fister | Starting Pitcher | #58 Team: Houston Astros Age / DOB: (33) / 2/4/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'8" / 210 Bats / Throws: Left / Right College: Fresno State Drafted: 2006 / Rd. 7 (0) / SEA Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Mets "have looked at" Doug Fister. However, Heyman adds that Fister is still holding out for a major league contract. Fister is now 33 and holds a 4.48 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 283 1/3 innings over the last two seasons, so he probably can't afford to be too picky at this point. The Mets wouldn't mind adding rotation depth with Steven Matz (forearm) and Seth Lugo (elbow) on the disabled list and Zack Wheeler's health far from a sure thing. Fister obviously didn't pitch for any team this spring, so he would need time in the minors to build his stamina up. Source: FanRagSports.com

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Royals have expressed interested in free agent right-hander Doug Fister. The Royals have been looking to add a starter since the tragic death of Yordano Ventura last month. Fister has gotten a few nibbles this offseason—the Mariners, Marlins, Padres and Pirates have all shown varying degrees of interest—but remains on the market. The 33-year-old has an impressive track record but is coming off a down year in Houston (12-13, 4.64 ERA). The Royals have also checked in on former Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel. Source: Boston Globe

According to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports, the Padres have expressed interest in free agent right-hander Doug Fister. The Padres set out to remake their entire rotation this winter and have already added the likes of Jhoulys Chacin, Tyrell Jenkins and Zach Lee to the mix. Fister struggled with the Astros in 2016, registering a 4.64 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 115/62 K/BB ratio over 180 1/3 innings. A move to the National League and the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park would certainly be a boon to his fantasy outlook. Source: Ken Rosenthal on Twitter