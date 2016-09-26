Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
A.J. Achter
(R)
Buck Farmer
(S)
Logan Kensing
(R)
Mike Pelfrey
(S)
Warwick Saupold
(S)
Jim Adduci
(OF)
Jeff Ferrell
(R)
Ian Kinsler
(2B)
Juan Perez
(OF)
Nate Schierholtz
(OF)
Alex Avila
(C)
Jeff Frazier
(OF)
Mark Lowe
(R)
Brett Pill
(1B)
Ryan Strieby
(1B)
Sandy Baez
(S)
Michael Fulmer
(S)
Dixon Machado
(SS)
Alex Presley
(OF)
Daniel Stumpf
(R)
Chad Bell
(S)
Miguel Gonzalez
(C)
Mikie Mahtook
(OF)
Josh Prince
(OF)
Brad Thomas
(R)
Jeremy Bonderman
(R)
Shane Greene
(R)
J.D. Martinez
(OF)
Luke Putkonen
(R)
Justin Upton
(OF)
Matt Boyd
(S)
Joel Hanrahan
(R)
Victor Martinez
(DH)
Evan Reed
(R)
Drew VerHagen
(R)
Miguel Cabrera
(1B)
Blaine Hardy
(R)
James McCann
(C)
Francisco Rodriguez
(R)
Justin Verlander
(S)
Nick Castellanos
(3B)
John Hicks
(1B)
Dustin Molleken
(R)
Andrew Romine
(3B)
Robbie Weinhardt
(R)
Tyler Collins
(OF)
Jose Iglesias
(SS)
Steven Moya
(OF)
Bruce Rondon
(R)
Alex Wilson
(R)
Trevor Crowe
(OF)
Omar Infante
(2B)
Edward Mujica
(R)
Brendan Ryan
(SS)
Josh Wilson
(2B)
William Cuevas
(R)
Myles Jaye
(S)
Efren Navarro
(1B)
Kyle Ryan
(R)
Justin Wilson
(R)
Brad Eldred
(1B)
JaCoby Jones
(3B)
Daniel Norris
(S)
Anibal Sanchez
(S)
Jordan Zimmermann
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jose Iglesias | Shortstop | #1
Team:
Detroit Tigers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 1/5/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'11" / 185
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2009 / UDFA / BOS
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $4.1 million, 2018: Arb. Eligible, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jose Iglesias exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game with an apparent injury.
Iglesias took a knee to the face on a slide into home plate. The Tigers will surely want to rule out a possible concussion, so they'll send him for tests. We should get an update soon.
Mar 7 - 1:31 PM
Source:
Chris McCosky on Twitter
According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Padres and Twins both inquired about Jose Iglesias this offseason.
Obviously nothing came from these discussions but it reinforces the idea that no one on Detroit is untouchable. Iglesias, Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, Victor Martinez and Justin Verlander have all popped up in trade rumors this offseason. It's no secret the Tigers are trying to cut payroll but getting Iglesias' $4.1 million salary off the books wouldn't make much of a dent. Iglesias set career-highs with four homers and 32 RBI last season but hit for his lowest average since 2012.
Feb 23 - 8:57 PM
Source:
FanRag Sports
Tigers and SS Jose Iglesias avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.1 million contract.
Iglesias was arbitration-eligible for the second time. The slick fielder is a career .275/.325/.353 hitter.
Jan 13 - 2:00 PM
Source:
Anthony Fenech on Twitter
Jose Iglesias is back in the Tigers' starting lineup on Monday night against the Indians.
Iglesias was scratched from the Tigers' lineup Sunday following the death of his friend and fellow Cuban Jose Fernandez. He'll start at shortstop and bat ninth Monday versus Indians right-hander Corey Kluber.
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
Source:
MLive.com
Jose Iglesias exits game with apparent injury
Mar 7 - 1:31 PM
Padres, Twins showed interest in Iglesias
Feb 23 - 8:57 PM
Jose Iglesias settles with Tigers
Jan 13 - 2:00 PM
Jose Iglesias (personal) in lineup on Monday
Mon, Sep 26, 2016 03:29:00 PM
More Jose Iglesias Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Tigers Tickets
Season Stats
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
137
467
119
26
0
4
32
57
28
50
7
4
.255
.306
.336
.643
Appearances Per Position
Year
Catcher
First
Second
Shortstop
Third
Outfield
DH
2016
0
0
0
136
0
0
0
Jose Iglesias's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Jose Iglesias's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Jose Iglesias's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Jose Iglesias's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
GM
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
HBP
SAC
AVG
OBA
SLG
Season Totals (minors): Hitters
Club
Class
G
AB
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
R
BB
K
SB
CS
AVG
OBP
SLG
Toledo(INT)
AAA
4
16
6
1
0
1
1
2
0
0
0
0
.375
.375
.625
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
James McCann
2
Alex Avila
3
John Hicks
4
Miguel Gonzalez
1B
1
Miguel Cabrera
2
Efren Navarro
3
Brett Pill
2B
1
Ian Kinsler
2
Omar Infante
SS
1
Jose Iglesias
2
Andrew Romine
3
Brendan Ryan
3B
1
Nick Castellanos
LF
1
Justin Upton
2
Juan Perez
3
Jim Adduci
CF
1
Tyler Collins
Sidelined
Tyler Collins (lat) resumed throwing on Thursday from up to 90 feet.
Collins isn't ready to play center field yet after straining his left lat a week ago, but he's in the Tigers' designated hitter spot Friday. The 26-year-old should be the club's primary center fielder against righties as long as he's healthy.
Mar 3
2
Mikie Mahtook
3
JaCoby Jones
4
Alex Presley
RF
1
J.D. Martinez
2
Steven Moya
DH
1
Victor Martinez
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Justin Verlander
2
Michael Fulmer
3
Jordan Zimmermann
4
Anibal Sanchez
5
Daniel Norris
6
Mike Pelfrey
7
Matt Boyd
8
Buck Farmer
9
Myles Jaye
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Francisco Rodriguez
2
Shane Greene
3
Justin Wilson
4
Bruce Rondon
5
Alex Wilson
6
Mark Lowe
7
Daniel Stumpf
8
Blaine Hardy
9
Kyle Ryan
10
Drew VerHagen
Sidelined
Drew VerHagen (shoulder) will work as a starter in Tigers' camp.
VerHagen served as a relief last season, but he's more comfortable in a starting role. The 26-year-old underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome last August and will likely begin the year in Triple-A.
Feb 14
11
Edward Mujica
12
A.J. Achter
13
Warwick Saupold
14
Logan Kensing
