Jose Iglesias | Shortstop | #1

Iglesias took a knee to the face on a slide into home plate. The Tigers will surely want to rule out a possible concussion, so they'll send him for tests. We should get an update soon.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Padres and Twins both inquired about Jose Iglesias this offseason.

Obviously nothing came from these discussions but it reinforces the idea that no one on Detroit is untouchable. Iglesias, Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, Victor Martinez and Justin Verlander have all popped up in trade rumors this offseason. It's no secret the Tigers are trying to cut payroll but getting Iglesias' $4.1 million salary off the books wouldn't make much of a dent. Iglesias set career-highs with four homers and 32 RBI last season but hit for his lowest average since 2012.