Kenley Jansen | Relief Pitcher | #74

The contract comes with an opt-out after 2019. Jansen flirted with the Marlins and Nationals, but it might have been to simply drive up the price. He has made it very well known that he feels comfortable in Los Angeles, and that's where he'll head back to for the 2017 season and beyond. Jansen, 29, registered a brilliant 1.83 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 104/11 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings this past year for the Dodgers. It should be noted that Aroldis Chapman will come out of this offseason with the richest contract ever for a reliever at five years, $86 million. Jansen had a chance to break it but reportedly turned down bigger offers. Mark Melancon held it for a day or two at four years, $62 million.