Kenley Jansen | Relief Pitcher | #74

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Beckham’s Latest Meltdown
Jan 10
Daily Dose: Wild Card Weekend
Jan 9
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 8
Silva's Wild Card Matchups
Jan 8
Podcast: Wild Card Matchups
Jan 7
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 6
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
Jan 6
Dose: Wilson Ready To Run?
Jan 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Vance Joseph set to interview with Chargers
Report: McVay strong candidate for Rams job
Geronimo Allison facing marijuana charges
Raiders promote QBs coach Todd Downing to OC
Randle signs reserve/future pact with Bears
Raiders won't renew OC Musgrave's contract
Ravens holding out hope Sr. returns in 2017
Ravens owner: We need Joe Flacco to be better
Tomlin: Ben's foot 'shouldn't be an issue'
Le'Veon Bell may get rest day Wed, will play
Ladarius Green still in concussion protocol
Vance Joseph interviewing with Denver Tuesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Trust The Passes
Jan 10
Dose: Derrick Rose down & out
Jan 10
NBA Power Rankings: Week 12
Jan 10
NBA Season Long Podcast
Jan 9
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 9
Dose: The Harden Show
Jan 9
McConnell Money
Jan 8
Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups
Jan 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Roy Hibbert will start Tuesday vs. Houston
Nicolas Batum (knee) will not play Tuesday
Cody Zeller, Batum out Tuesday vs. Houston
Serge Ibaka (shoulder) questionable Wednesday
Trevor Booker (hip) will not play Tuesday
Jerian Grant, McDermott starting on Tuesday
Nikola Mirotic (flu) out Tuesday vs. Wizards
Kyle Korver will be available to play Tuesday
Tobias Harris will start on Tuesday vs. Kings
Patrick McCaw could start sans Klay Thompson
Jon Leuer (knee) ruled out for Tuesday
Zach LaVine (hip) questionable for Wednesday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Line Changes: Galla-hurt
Jan 10
Podcast: Must Own Maroon
Jan 10
Dose: A Luongo Night
Jan 10
Maple Leafs have a big week
Jan 9
Minnesota Wild about Dubnyk
Jan 9
Waiver Wired: More from Mantha
Jan 8
Dose: Out of Laine
Jan 8
Gibson's Got it Right
Jan 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Getzlaf's status uncertain for Tuesday
Jamie Benn will not return on Tuesday
Ben Bishop (LBI) nears return to lineup
Sergei Bobrovsky out Tuesday due to illness
Leafs claim Curtis McElhinney off waivers
Anders Nilsson starts Tuesday, Lehner has flu
Jets' G Connor Hellebuyck blanks Calgary
G Braden Holtby continues excellence with win
Three points for Alex Ovechkin in Caps' win
Panthers' G Roberto Luongo perfect in shutout
Denis Malgin injured on hit by Pavel Zacha
Michael Grabner earns 1st star of the week
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Breaking: Carl Edwards suddenly retires
Plan ahead: Stenhouse best at Bristol
L3 Yrs.: Kurt Busch has 8th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Austin Dillon best at Daytona
L3 Yrs.: Earnhardt Jr. has 9th–most top-10s
L3 Yrs.: Carl Edwards has 10th–most top-10s
Harvick would have won ‘classic’ point battle
L3 Yrs.: M. Truex Jr. has 12th–most top-10s
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
McIlroy introduces new gear in South Africa
Fabian Gomez back on Oahu for Sony defense
John Oda aces his way into the Sony Open
Once again, Matsuyama runner-up to Thomas
Justin Thomas 3-shot winner at SBS TOC
Perez concludes on Maui w/ bogey-free 67
Defender Spieth wraps with week-tying-low 65
Ryan Moore falls off the pace at SBS TOC
Matsuyama two back on Maui after 8-birdie 66
Thomas 2-shot lead after third straight 67
McGirt 7-under 66; bogey-free last 41 holes
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Thamel: OSU's Warinner heading to Minnesota
Buckeyes officially tab Kevin Wilson as OC
Jabrill Peppers throws name into 2017 Draft
Buckeyes draw in five-star JUCO CB Sheffield
FSU T Roderick Johnson declares for draft
Saban confirms broken leg for Scarbrough
Make it official: Wayne Gallman enters draft
Vegas installs Tide as favs to win '17 title
Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk enters 2017 draft
Deshaun Watson declares for 2017 NFL Draft
Jalen Hurts' late TD run not enough for Tide
Renfrow hauls in go-ahead score in title win
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - New Year
Jan 9
Sean's Super Subs - Week 20
Jan 2
Team News - Week 20
Jan 2
Late Fitness Check GW20
Jan 1
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 20
Jan 1
The Bargain Hunter-Week 20
Jan 1
AM's Perfect XI - Week 20
Jan 1
Team News - Week 19
Dec 31
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Illness rules Zlatan out of cup semi-final
Chelsea cruise past Peterbrough 4-1
Schmeichel wins Danish PFA Player of the Year
Foxes set for FA Cup East Midlands derby
Nugent swaps Middlesbrough for Derby County
Niasse to Hull looks to be all but confirmed
Empty KCOM witnesses Hull beat Swans
Henriksen to stay with Hull permanently
Mourinho gives some clues about EFL Cup semi
Saints' draw with NCFC adds to fixtures woes
Boufal out of AFCON and back with Saints
Fonte saga continues with transfer request
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Ryan Acosta
(R)
Carl Crawford
(OF)
Enrique Hernandez
(OF)
Rudy Owens
(S)
Eric Stults
(S)
Alfredo Amezaga
(2B)
Grant Dayton
(R)
Rich Hill
(S)
Joc Pederson
(OF)
Chris Taylor
(3B)
Brett Anderson
(S)
Chase De Jong
(S)
J.P. Howell
(R)
Yasiel Puig
(OF)
Trayce Thompson
(OF)
Luis Avilan
(R)
Jose De Leon
(S)
Anthony Jackson
(OF)
Josh Ravin
(R)
Andrew Toles
(OF)
Pedro Baez
(R)
Barry Enright
(S)
Kenley Jansen
(R)
C.J. Retherford
(C)
Chin-Hui Tsao
(R)
James Baldwin
(OF)
Andre Ethier
(OF)
Scott Kazmir
(S)
Jacob Rhame
(R)
Justin Turner
(3B)
Austin Barnes
(C)
Kyle Farmer
(C)
Clayton Kershaw
(S)
Antoan Richardson
(OF)
Julio Urias
(S)
Brandon Beachy
(S)
Josh Fields
(R)
Adam Liberatore
(R)
Darin Ruf
(1B)
Chase Utley
(2B)
Joe Blanton
(R)
Carlos Frias
(S)
Nook Logan
(OF)
Hyun-Jin Ryu
(S)
Scott Van Slyke
(OF)
Brooks Brown
(R)
Yimi Garcia
(R)
Kenta Maeda
(S)
Patrick Schuster
(R)
Zach Walters
(1B)
Alberto Callaspo
(3B)
Robbie Garvey
(OF)
Brandon McCarthy
(S)
Corey Seager
(SS)
Matt West
(R)
Alberto Castillo
(R)
Adrian Gonzalez
(1B)
Fu-Te Ni
(R)
Rob Segedin
(OF)
Bobby Wilson
(C)
Ramon Castro
(C)
Yasmani Grandal
(C)
Bud Norris
(S)
Brock Stewart
(S)
Brian Wilson
(R)
Randy Choate
(R)
Chris Hatcher
(R)
Vidal Nuno
(R)
Ross Stripling
(S)
Alex Wood
(S)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Kenley Jansen | Relief Pitcher | #74
Team:
Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 9/30/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'5" / 270
Bats / Throws:
Switch / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2004 / UDFA / LA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/12/2016: Signed a five-year, $80 million contract
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dodgers re-signed RHP Kenley Jansen to a five-year, $80 million contract.
The deal was agreed to back on December 12 -- nearly a full month ago -- but there was no hurry to take the physical and sign the necessary paperwork given the familiarity between all of the involved parties. It is now officially official. Jansen will return as the Dodgers' closer for 2017 and beyond after posting a brilliant 1.83 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 104/11 K/BB ratio across 68 2/3 innings last year in that role. He also drew serious free agent interest from the Marlins and Nationals, among others.
Jan 10 - 4:54 PM
According to ESPN's Jim Bowden, free agent Kenley Jansen has agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with the Dodgers.
The contract comes with an opt-out after 2019. Jansen flirted with the Marlins and Nationals, but it might have been to simply drive up the price. He has made it very well known that he feels comfortable in Los Angeles, and that's where he'll head back to for the 2017 season and beyond. Jansen, 29, registered a brilliant 1.83 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 104/11 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings this past year for the Dodgers. It should be noted that Aroldis Chapman will come out of this offseason with the richest contract ever for a reliever at five years, $86 million. Jansen had a chance to break it but reportedly turned down bigger offers. Mark Melancon held it for a day or two at four years, $62 million.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:36:00 PM
Source:
Jim Bowden on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Dodgers are closing in on Kenley Jansen.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network says it will be a five-year deal, and it sounds like the Dodgers are also nearing a four-year agreement with third baseman Justin Turner. They had to beat out the Marlins (and possibly Nationals) for Jansen, but it has long been reported that Jansen finds great comfort in Los Angeles so maybe he's even giving out a "hometown" discount here. There should more information soon.
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports the Nationals are "making a push" for Kenley Jansen.
It looked like a two-team race between the Dodgers and Marlins just a bit ago, but the Nats were in serious pursuit of Aroldis Chapman before he signed with the Yankees and remain desperate for a dominant late-inning arm. Jansen may try to top Chapman's five-year, $86 million agreement with New York. The right-hander posted a ridiculous 1.83 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 104/11 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings this past year for the Dodgers.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:12:00 AM
Source:
Ken Rosenthal on Twitter
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
Jan 10 - 4:54 PM
Jansen reaches 5-yr, $80M deal with Dodgers
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:36:00 PM
LAD closing in on Kenley Jansen agreement
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 01:17:00 PM
Nats making a push for closer Kenley Jansen
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 08:12:00 AM
More Kenley Jansen Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Phillips
CIN
(3436)
2
B. Dozier
MIN
(3392)
3
J. Quintana
CWS
(3331)
4
J. Dyson
SEA
(2546)
5
J. Hammel
CHC
(2382)
6
T. Plouffe
MIN
(2357)
7
Y. Gallardo
SEA
(2305)
8
T. Ross
SD
(2287)
9
C. Wilson
LAA
(2250)
10
A. Rodriguez
NYY
(2176)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Dodgers Tickets
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
LA
72
0
3
2
47
0
68.2
35
14
14
11
104
0
0
1.83
.67
Kenley Jansen's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Kenley Jansen's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Kenley Jansen's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
Go to
Kenley Jansen's player profile.
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Career Trajectory
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Yasmani Grandal
2
Austin Barnes
3
Bobby Wilson
4
Kyle Farmer
1B
1
Adrian Gonzalez
2
Darin Ruf
2B
1
Enrique Hernandez
SS
1
Corey Seager
2
Chris Taylor
3B
1
Justin Turner
2
Rob Segedin
LF
1
Andrew Toles
2
Scott Van Slyke
CF
1
Joc Pederson
2
Trayce Thompson
RF
1
Yasiel Puig
2
Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Clayton Kershaw
2
Rich Hill
3
Kenta Maeda
4
Scott Kazmir
Sidelined
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that Scott Kazmir did not exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Dodgers.
That means that he'll remain with the Dodgers and earn $32 million over the next two seasons. Given the scarcity of quality starting pitchers in the free agent market this winter, he could become an attractive trade chip for the Dodgers.
Nov 6
5
Julio Urias
6
Brandon McCarthy
7
Jose De Leon
8
Hyun-Jin Ryu
9
Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Kenley Jansen
2
Pedro Baez
3
Grant Dayton
4
Alex Wood
5
Luis Avilan
6
Josh Fields
7
Chris Hatcher
8
Vidal Nuno
9
Adam Liberatore
Sidelined
Adam Liberatore will undergo a left elbow debridement on Tuesday.
Liberatore posted a 0.61 ERA in the first half but had elbow issues in the second half and posted a 9.45 ERA. He's expected to be ready to go at the beginning of next season. Grant Dayton is a lock for the NLDS roster now.
Oct 3
10
Josh Ravin
11
Carlos Frias
12
Jacob Rhame
13
Patrick Schuster
Headlines
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Nate Grimm discusses the Mariners' trades for Yovani Gallardo and Jarrod Dyson, and talks Jason Hammel's market in Monday's Offseason Lowdown.
More MLB Columns
»
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
»
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
»
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
»
Lowdown: Hammel Down
Jan 2
»
Wieters Of National Interest?
Dec 29
»
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
»
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
MLB Headlines
»
Dodgers finalize 5-yr, $80M deal with Jansen
»
Twins, Dodgers at 'impasse' in Dozier talks
»
Freeman likely to play for Canada in WBC
»
O's have 'no movement' toward Trumbo deal
»
Rays agree to terms with OF Colby Rasmus
»
Max Scherzer has stress fracture in knuckle
»
Ramirez signs with independent club in Japan
»
Pirates have discussed extension with Mercer
»
Orioles could have interest in Jason Hammel
»
Royals sign Brandon League to minors contract
»
Astros talking to White Sox about Quintana
»
Orioles have shown interest in Brandon Moss
MLB Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get 5 free entries with 1st deposit on FanDuel
»
Think you know fantasy? Prove it.
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Get the MLB Season Pass!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved