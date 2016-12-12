Player Page

Kenley Jansen | Relief Pitcher | #74

Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 9/30/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 270
Bats / Throws: Switch / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / LA
Contract: view contract details
Dodgers re-signed RHP Kenley Jansen to a five-year, $80 million contract.
The deal was agreed to back on December 12 -- nearly a full month ago -- but there was no hurry to take the physical and sign the necessary paperwork given the familiarity between all of the involved parties. It is now officially official. Jansen will return as the Dodgers' closer for 2017 and beyond after posting a brilliant 1.83 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 104/11 K/BB ratio across 68 2/3 innings last year in that role. He also drew serious free agent interest from the Marlins and Nationals, among others. Jan 10 - 4:54 PM
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
LA7203247068.235141411104001.83.67
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Yasmani Grandal
2Austin Barnes
3Bobby Wilson
4Kyle Farmer
1B1Adrian Gonzalez
2Darin Ruf
2B1Enrique Hernandez
SS1Corey Seager
2Chris Taylor
3B1Justin Turner
2Rob Segedin
LF1Andrew Toles
2Scott Van Slyke
CF1Joc Pederson
2Trayce Thompson
RF1Yasiel Puig
2Andre Ethier
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Clayton Kershaw
2Rich Hill
3Kenta Maeda
4Scott Kazmir
5Julio Urias
6Brandon McCarthy
7Jose De Leon
8Hyun-Jin Ryu
9Ross Stripling
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Kenley Jansen
2Pedro Baez
3Grant Dayton
4Alex Wood
5Luis Avilan
6Josh Fields
7Chris Hatcher
8Vidal Nuno
9Adam Liberatore
10Josh Ravin
11Carlos Frias
12Jacob Rhame
13Patrick Schuster
 

 