Juan Nicasio | Relief Pitcher | #12

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:  (30) / 8/31/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 255
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2006 / UDFA / COL
Contract: view contract details
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said late Wednesday that he has considered making Juan Nicasio the team's new closer.
Tony Watson blew yet another save Wednesday night against the Orioles after getting a vote of confidence from Hurdle on Tuesday. Felipe Rivero is the most talented pitcher in the Pittsburgh bullpen, but the Pirates can keep his first-year arbitration price down by preventing him from racking up a big saves total. Nicasio, 30, owns a sharp 1.35 ERA and 25/8 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings this season. He's a worthy stash in most fantasy leagues. Jun 8 - 3:53 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Season Stats
TMGGSWLSVHOLDIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
PIT280120826.22044825001.351.05
Game Log
DateOppGGSWLSVIPHRERBBKCGSHOERAWHIP
Jun 7@ BAL100001.00001000.001.00
Jun 6@ BAL10000.21000100.001.50
Jun 2@ NYM100001.00000100.00.00
May 31ARZ100001.11000200.00.75
May 29ARZ100001.00000200.00.00
May 27NYM100001.00000300.00.00
May 24@ ATL100001.021101009.002.00
May 21PHI10000.20000000.00.00
May 20PHI10000.20000000.00.00
