Juan Nicasio | Relief Pitcher | #12

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said late Wednesday that he has considered making Juan Nicasio the team's new closer.

Tony Watson blew yet another save Wednesday night against the Orioles after getting a vote of confidence from Hurdle on Tuesday. Felipe Rivero is the most talented pitcher in the Pittsburgh bullpen, but the Pirates can keep his first-year arbitration price down by preventing him from racking up a big saves total. Nicasio, 30, owns a sharp 1.35 ERA and 25/8 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings this season. He's a worthy stash in most fantasy leagues.