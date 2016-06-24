Welcome,
Roster
Johnny Barbato
(R)
Adam Frazier
(OF)
Chad Kuhl
(S)
Jordy Mercer
(SS)
Jacob Stallings
(C)
Antonio Bastardo
(R)
David Freese
(3B)
Wade LeBlanc
(R)
Max Moroff
(2B)
Chris Stewart
(C)
Josh Bell
(1B)
Tyler Glasnow
(S)
Brad Lincoln
(R)
Juan Nicasio
(R)
Jameson Taillon
(S)
John Bowker
(OF)
Phil Gosselin
(2B)
Josh Lindblom
(R)
Ivan Nova
(S)
Wyatt Toregas
(C)
Francisco Cervelli
(C)
Josh Harrison
(2B)
Radhames Liz
(R)
Jose Osuna
(OF)
Phillippe Valiquette
(R)
Phil Coke
(R)
Corey Hart
(OF)
Jhan Marinez
(R)
Gregory Polanco
(OF)
Tony Watson
(R)
Gerrit Cole
(S)
Daniel Hudson
(R)
Starling Marte
(OF)
Felipe Rivero
(R)
Duke Welker
(R)
Elias Diaz
(C)
John Jaso
(OF)
Andrew McCutchen
(OF)
Doug Slaten
(R)
Trevor Williams
(S)
Cody Eppley
(R)
Jung Ho Kang
(3B)
Juan Nicasio | Relief Pitcher | #12
Team:
Pittsburgh Pirates
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 8/31/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'4" / 255
Bats / Throws:
Right / Right
College:
None
Drafted:
2006 / UDFA / COL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $3.65 million, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said late Wednesday that he has considered making Juan Nicasio the team's new closer.
Tony Watson blew yet another save Wednesday night against the Orioles after getting a vote of confidence from Hurdle on Tuesday. Felipe Rivero is the most talented pitcher in the Pittsburgh bullpen, but the Pirates can keep his first-year arbitration price down by preventing him from racking up a big saves total. Nicasio, 30, owns a sharp 1.35 ERA and 25/8 K/BB ratio in 26 2/3 innings this season. He's a worthy stash in most fantasy leagues.
Jun 8 - 3:53 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Juan Nicasio struck out two in a perfect inning to maintain his flawless spring ERA Friday.
Nicasio was the breakout pitching star of last spring, striking out 24 in 15 scoreless innings to earn a spot in Pittsburgh's rotation. He's doing great again now -- he has a 9/0 K/BB in his six innings -- but no one cares, since he's no longer a threat to start. He still might be a nice $1 reliever in NL-only leagues.
Mar 24 - 5:13 PM
Pirates and RHP Juan Nicasio avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.65 million contract.
It was the right-hander's final year of arbitration eligibility. Nicasio began last season in Pittsburgh's rotation but finished it in their bullpen, ultimately posting a 4.50 ERA and 138/45 K/BB ratio over 118 innings.
Jan 13 - 3:08 PM
Source:
Bill Brink on Twitter
Pirates activated RHP Juan Nicasio from the restricted list.
Nicasio was away for about a week while dealing with a private family matter back in the Dominican Republic. The Pirates announced that the righty will be moved into the bullpen, likely for the remainder of the season. They haven't revealed yet who will start Sunday in Nicasio's place.
Fri, Jun 24, 2016 03:24:00 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Season Stats
TM
G
GS
W
L
SV
HOLD
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
PIT
28
0
1
2
0
8
26.2
20
4
4
8
25
0
0
1.35
1.05
Game Log
Date
Opp
G
GS
W
L
SV
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
CG
SHO
ERA
WHIP
Jun 7
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
.00
1.00
Jun 6
@ BAL
1
0
0
0
0
.2
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
1.50
Jun 2
@ NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.00
.00
May 31
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.1
1
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.75
May 29
ARZ
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
.00
.00
May 27
NYM
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
.00
.00
May 24
@ ATL
1
0
0
0
0
1.0
2
1
1
0
1
0
0
9.00
2.00
May 21
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
May 20
PHI
1
0
0
0
0
.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.00
.00
Fantasy Points
Depth Charts
Batters
Pos
Role
Name
C
1
Francisco Cervelli
7-Day DL
Pirates placed C Francisco Cervelli on the 7-day concussion disabled list.
Cervelli lands on the concussion disabled list after taking a ball off his mask in Tuesday's game against the Orioles. Elias Diaz figures to see the bulk of at-bats behind the plate in his absence. The team is also calling up Jacob Stallings for depth.
Jun 7
2
Chris Stewart
10-Day DL
Chris Stewart is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left leg Tuesday.
Stewart was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday afternoon after experiencing lingering discomfort around his left calf and hamstring during a light pregame workout. Hopefully the MRI will provide some answers.
May 30
3
Elias Diaz
4
Jacob Stallings
1B
1
Josh Bell
2
John Jaso
2B
1
Josh Harrison
2
Phil Gosselin
3
Max Moroff
SS
1
Jordy Mercer
3B
1
Jung Ho Kang
Suspended
Seoul Central District Court has dismissed Jung Ho Kang's appeal of a suspended eight-month prison sentence for DUI and fleeing the scene.
Kang won't actually have to serve jail time in South Korea if he stays clean for the next two years, but in upholding the suspended sentence on Thursday the court has made it even more difficult for Kang to obtain a work visa to travel to the United States. Kang's lawyers have called the suspended prison term a potential "death sentence" for his baseball career. He is highly doubtful to join the Pirates in 2017, and it's possible the 30-year-old is done with MLB entirely.
May 18
2
David Freese
LF
1
Gregory Polanco
2
Adam Frazier
3
Jose Osuna
CF
1
Starling Marte
Suspended
MLB announced Tuesday that Starling Marte has been suspended 80 games for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Marte tested positive for Nandrolone. It's a shocker for Pittsburgh, who is 6-7 to begin the season. The 28-year-old Marte was batting .241/.288/.370 with two homers and two steals over 13 games to begin the year. Andrew McCutchen figures to return to center field while Marte is away. The suspension could open the door for top prospect Austin Meadows to be called up, but Adam Frazier will likely take on a everyday role in the short-term. As a consequence of his suspension, Marte would be ineligible to participate if the Pirates reach the postseason.
Apr 18
RF
1
Andrew McCutchen
Starting Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
S
1
Gerrit Cole
2
Jameson Taillon
10-Day DL
Jameson Taillon (cancer) will make another rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Taillon allowed just one unearned run over five innings Friday with Indy, after working three scoreless innings in his rehab debut last Sunday at Double-A Altoona. The 25-year-old right-hander will likely return to the Pirates' starting rotation after Wednesday's outing, assuming it goes smoothly. He underwent surgery just four weeks ago for testicular cancer.
Jun 3
3
Ivan Nova
Sidelined
Ivan Nova has been diagnosed with left knee inflammation.
Nova exited with a trainer in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night at Camden Yards after surrendering back-to-back homers to Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop. The right-hander will be reevaluated on Wednesday. He gave up three total runs in the game, on five hits and a walk.
Jun 6
4
Chad Kuhl
5
Tyler Glasnow
6
Trevor Williams
Relief Pitcher
Pos
Role
Name
R
1
Tony Watson
2
Daniel Hudson
3
Felipe Rivero
4
Juan Nicasio
5
Antonio Bastardo
10-Day DL
Antonio Bastardo (quad) has allowed just one run through 5 1/3 rehab innings with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Bastardo went 2 1/3 scoreless innings in his latest outing Monday, which serves as a pretty strong indication that he is fully recovered from his strained left quad and ready to return to the Pirates' bullpen. The lefty reliever has been on the disabled list since April 25. Look for an official move soon.
Jun 7
6
Johnny Barbato
7
Wade LeBlanc
8
Josh Lindblom
10-Day DL
Josh Lindblom (side) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.
Lindblom landed on the DL with side discomfort about a week ago and could be activated as soon as his 10 days are up. The right-hander holds a 7.94 ERA over four big league outings this year.
May 27
9
Jhan Marinez
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Seth Trachtman looks at waiver wire pickups for this week, including White Sox top prospect Yoan Moncada.
