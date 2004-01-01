Player Page

Welington Castillo | Catcher | #29

Team: Baltimore Orioles
Age / DOB:  (30) / 4/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10" / 220
Bats / Throws: Right / Right
College: None
Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CHC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Orioles placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder tendinitis.
Castillo has been experiencing soreness around his neck and shoulder, so the Orioles sent him for an MRI on Tuesday morning. It mostly revealed good news -- no structural damage -- but Castillo is going to be out for at least a couple of weeks to let the tendinitis subside. Caleb Joseph is starting at catcher for the O's on Tuesday night. Francisco Pena has been recalled to back him up. May 2 - 5:48 PM
More Welington Castillo Player News

Season Stats
GABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSAVGOBPSLGOPS
1770226016821700.314.333.443.776
Appearances Per Position
YearCatcherFirstSecondShortstopThirdOutfieldDH
201717000000
2016107000001
Game Log
DateOppGMABH2B3BHRRBIRBBKSBCSHBPSACAVGOBASLG
Apr 30@ NYY16300010020000.500.500.500
Apr 28@ NYY14100122100000.250.4001.000
Apr 26TB15200000020000.400.400.400
Apr 24TB14110001010000.250.250.500
Apr 23BOS14110001010000.250.250.500
Apr 21BOS14000000000000.000.000.000
Apr 19@ CIN14110000020000.250.250.500
Depth Charts

Batters
PosRoleName
C1Welington Castillo
2Caleb Joseph
3Francisco Peña
1B1Chris Davis
2B1Jonathan Schoop
SS1J.J. Hardy
3B1Manny Machado
2Ryan Flaherty
LF1Hyun Soo Kim
2Joey Rickard
CF1Adam Jones
RF1Seth Smith
2Craig Gentry
3Anthony Santander
DH1Mark Trumbo
2Trey Mancini
Starting Pitcher
PosRoleName
S1Chris Tillman
2Kevin Gausman
3Dylan Bundy
4Ubaldo Jimenez
5Wade Miley
Relief Pitcher
PosRoleName
R1Zach Britton
2Darren O'Day
3Brad Brach
4Mychal Givens
5Donnie Hart
6Richard Bleier
 

 