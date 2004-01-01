Welington Castillo | Catcher | #29 Team: Baltimore Orioles Age / DOB: (30) / 4/24/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10" / 220 Bats / Throws: Right / Right College: None Drafted: 2004 / UDFA / CHC Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $6 million, 2018: $7 million player option Share: Tweet

Orioles placed C Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder tendinitis. Castillo has been experiencing soreness around his neck and shoulder, so the Orioles sent him for an MRI on Tuesday morning. It mostly revealed good news -- no structural damage -- but Castillo is going to be out for at least a couple of weeks to let the tendinitis subside. Caleb Joseph is starting at catcher for the O's on Tuesday night. Francisco Pena has been recalled to back him up.

Welington Castillo underwent an MRI on his neck and shoulder Tuesday. Castillo was scratched from the Orioles' starting lineup on Monday after experiencing muscle spasms in his neck, and the club is worried that the ongoing discomfort may actually be stemming from his shoulder. Castillo is out of action again on Tuesday night against the Red Sox, with Caleb Joseph filling in at catcher. Look for a status update Wednesday. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter

Welington Castillo (neck) is not in the Orioles' lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox. Castillo was scratched because of neck spasms on Monday and will get another night off on Tuesday. Caleb Joseph will fill in behind the dish and bat ninth against Red Sox lefty Chris Sale. For now, consider Castillo day-to-day. Source: Roch Kubatko on Twitter